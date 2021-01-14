Marvel Reveals Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk

✖

Marvel's vault of characters is extensive, so there are always characters that aren't being utilized in the comics at any given time. That's been the case for Darkhawk for a hot minute, but thankfully Marvel is bringing him back into the spotlight to celebrate his 30th Anniversary with a new one-shot titled Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk. The giant-sized celebration issue will feature three different stories from three talented creative teams, with each one exploring a different part of his history and legacy and setting him up for future stories, and part of that all-star lineup is delightfully Darkhawk creators Danny Fingeroth and Mike Manley.

Fingeroth and Manley will reunite to tell a story about the beginning of Chris Powell's Darkhawk journey, and they couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of the character's anniversary celebration.

“It’s an understatement to say that I’m thrilled to team up once again with the great Mike Manley to reveal an untold tale of Darkhawk’s earliest days,” Fingeroth said. “Hawkamaniacs are always asking me when we’ll be returning to the character we established, and I’m glad to have the opportunity to once again tap into the Darkhawk magic with Mike. Hope everybody enjoys this new tale of the high-flying, amulet-wielding hero!”

The second story will feature the return of writer Dan Abnett to the character, who worked wonders with him during War of Kings, and he will be pairing with artist Andrea Di Vito (Annihilation).

“When I was asked to write a story celebrating Darkhawk’s thirtieth (!) anniversary, I was happy to oblige - especially as it was chance to revisit the cosmic part of his career when I put him out among the stars with the likes of Nova and the Guardians,” Abnett said. “And I enjoyed it more than I imagined -- I had forgotten what a great, lonely, determined hero he was. I also love the fact that this special reflects the different ages of Darkhawk’s thirty-year odyssey, bringing back creators who created him and helped shape him through every stage of his adventures. He may be turning thirty, but it’s been quite a ride and, for Darkhawk, the future is just beginning…”

The third story will look to set up the character moving forward, and writer Kyle Higgins (Rise of Ultraman) will be at the helm.

“As someone slightly newer to Darkhawk — certainly compared to Danny, Mike and Dan — I’m incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to build a story that both celebrates what Danny, Mike, Dan and so many other fantastic creators have built over the last thirty years... while also setting course for the future,” Higgins said.

Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk #1 hits comic stores this April.

