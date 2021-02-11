Marvel Reveals Elektra Made a Daredevil Mod to her Trademark Weapon

✖

As we know, Matt Murdock is currently in prison in the pages of Marvel's Daredevil comic series, but that doesn't mean that Hell's Kitchen is without a protector. Stepping in for Matt while he's behind bars is none other than his old flame Elektra, suiting up as the new Daredevil with a brand new (and kick-ass) variant of the classic costume. This week's issue of the series continues to follow her adventures as the new Daredevil, but also reveals a modification that she has made to her trademark weapon and how she infused it with the key piece of Matt's accessory arsenal.

Daredevil's only real weapon beyond his abilities is his telescopic billy club, which he uses as a weapon to bludgeon bad guys but which also has grappling abilities and an extended tether line on the inside; Elektra on the other hand is best known for using her sais to fight and kill. As this week's Daredevil issue reveals, Elektra has combined the two together and has infused one of her sais with the grappling abilities of Daredevil's billy club. We get to see it in action in the issue and it even appears on the cover of the next issue.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Matt was previously sentenced to a two year prison term, and it sure seems like Elektra will be taking over for him as the new Daredevil for that entire time, unless something drastic happens. In her brief time as the hero she's already faced off against the classic Daredevil villain Typhoid Mary and will seemingly come up against even more in future issues. For now though we can appreciate how seriously she's taking the role after her weapon modification.

You can find the cover art and full solicitation for the next issue of Daredevil below.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Daredevil #28

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A NEW DAREDEVIL RISES TO PROTECT HELL'S KITCHEN!

Matt Murdock is a killer - but while he's serving his time as the masked vigilante called Daredevil, Hell's Kitchen has suddenly been left without a guardian devil.

Or it was, until ELEKTRA NATCHIOS took it upon herself to protect Murdock's neighborhood and his legacy as the NEW DAREDEVIL!

But she's already got her work cut out for her: WILSON FISK remains seated as New York's mayor, with TYPHOID MARY, THE OWL, HAMMERHEAD and other lethal - and FAMILIAR - foes at his beck and call...

Rated T+