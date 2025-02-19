Spider-Man and Wolverine Are Teaming Up Again (Is an MCU Crossover Far Behind?)

Fan-favorite heroes Spider-Man and Wolverine are about to headline a new Marvel series. The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and the Best There Is are joining forces once again, after starring in previous ongoing series’ together that captivated audiences. Spider-Man and Wolverine have also been Avengers, but this time they will embark on a new journey to tackle a mystery that has roots in both of their pasts. Move aside Deadpool, because Wolverine has a new dance partner ready to take the Marvel Universe by storm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man & Wolverine is a new ongoing series by best-selling writer and screenwriter Marc Guggenheim and acclaimed industry talent Kaare Andrews. Guggenheim always seems to find himself back at Marvel tackling a beloved franchise, and this time he finds himself in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. As for Andrews, he recently returned to the wall-crawler for Spider-Man: Reign II featuring a retired Spider-Man 30 years in the future.

spider-man & wolverine #1 cover by kaare andrews

spider-man & wolverine #1 variant by mark bagley

“Spider-Man and Wolverine are probably my two favorite Marvel characters to write and among my favorites in all of comics,” Guggenheim told Polygon. “I wrote Peter and Logan very early in my career, so I’m particularly excited about returning to them with a great deal more of experience and skill to lend to the endeavor. Kaare Andrews and I are determined to deliver a comic book blockbuster every month, with action that never stops.”

“Spider-Man and Wolverine have always attracted the best artists in comics and I’m pulling from all of them,” Andrews added. “But honestly, it’s not just about individual artists—it’s about the era that shaped me. The late ‘80s and early ‘90s comics were a huge influence, and that’s where I first fell in love with the medium.”

Marvel teased the announcement of Spider-Man & Wolverine yesterday with two pieces of artwork by Kaare Andrews. The Wolverine teaser said “Friendly Neighborhood” with Andrews’ name attached, with Spider-Man swinging in the second teaser and the phrase “The Best There Is” along with Guggenheim’s name.

Spider-Man anchors an entire line of comics, including Amazing Spider-Man, Spectacular Spider-Men co-starring Miles Morales, and Spider-Man. Amazing Spider-Man is about to be relaunched by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr. As for Wolverine, he has his own solo ongoing series along with appearances in Uncanny X-Men, Deadpool/Wolverine, and the newly-launched Weapon X-Men.

spider-man & wolverine #1 variant by clayton crain

spider-man & wolverine #1 variant by david marquez

After seeing how successful Deadpool & Wolverine was at the box office, the obvious next move would be for Wolverine to team up with more characters across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wolverine meeting the likes of the Avengers and Fantastic Four is at the top of the mind for many devoted Marvel fans, but a team-up between Wolverine and Spider-Man would be a dream scenario. They’re the very definition of an odd couple, but that’s what makes their dynamic all the more interesting.

“THWIKT! Did you hear that? That sound can only mean one thing: two of your favorite Marvel heroes doing what they do best!” the description of Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 reads. “With great power, there must also come…the best there is! SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE team up for their biggest adventure together yet! Who or what is targeting this unlikely duo, and what can they do to stop it? Get ready for a nonstop thrill ride of big villains, bigger threats and even bigger surprises as Logan and Peter Parker find themselves up against the machinations of a plot too big for just one hero…”

Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 goes on sale May 7th and includes variant covers by Mark Bagley, Clayton Crain, and Dave Marquez. Are you excited to see the big team-up between Spider-Man and Wolverine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!