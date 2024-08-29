Marvel Comics to Get New Marvel Studios Variant Covers

Ryan Meinerding‘s art is fundamental to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Head of Development at Marvel Studios, Meinerding designed and conceptualized characters and costumes for such films as Iron Man (2008), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Abrams Books, which published the MCU making-of book The Story of Marvel Studios in 2021, will showcase 500-plus images in the new art bookMarvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding.

The 320-page book contains a foreward by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and “more than 500 illustrations and provides unprecedented insight intoMeinerding’s creative process and his view on the essentialcollaborations behind contemporary concept and character design,” according to the official description.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To commemorate the Oct. 1st release, Marvel Comics is rolling out a line of new Marvel Studios variant covers throughout September and beyond. Featuring Meinerding’s artwork from Thor (2011), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Moon Knight (2022), and more, the covers will adorn new issues of Avengers Assemble, Immortal Thor, Amazing Spider-Man, Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, and Phases of the Moon Knight. See the first eight covers in the gallery below.

Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding goes behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has been akey creative force in designing the look of the beloved Super Heroes andvillains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the early stages of Iron Man (2008). Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding showcases the artist’s singular and iconic vision, from his work-in-progress sketches to his finished illustrations. Included are: Character designs for Iron Man

Keyframe and concept designs for Thor

Concept designs for Captain America’s many suits

Character designs for Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, created in collaboration with Charlie Wen

Suit and gear designs for Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

IMMORTAL THOR #15 Marvel Studios Variant Cover

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 Wraparound Marvel Studios Variant Cover

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57 Marvel Studios Variant Cover

INCREDIBLE HULK #17 Marvel Studios Variant Cover

AVENGERS #18 Marvel Studios Variant Cover

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2 Marvel Studios Variant Cover

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 Wraparound Marvel Studios Variant Cover

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 Marvel Studios Variant Cover