Marvel’s Ultimate Universe Covers Reveal First Look at Ultimate Black Cat

Black Cat will soon be joining the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man. Marvel has relaunched the Ultimate Universe, delivering fresh new takes on our favorite heroes and villains. Four titles headline the slate: Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s Ultimate Spider-Man, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli’s Ultimate Black Panther, Peach Momoko’s Ultimate X-Men, and Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri’s Ultimates. Ultimate Spider-Man has delivered some of the most drastic changes with a married-with-kids Spider-Man and a heroic Green Goblin, and the trend will continue in November as fans meet the all-new Ultimate Black Cat.

Marvel released the covers and solicitations for its Ultimate Universe titles scheduled to be released in November, which include Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, and Ultimates. Guest artist David Messina joins Jonathan Hickman on Ultimate Spider-Man #11, and the main cover by Marco Checchetto features our first look at the Black Cat of the Ultimate Universe. She’s wearing an all-black bodysuit, with brown skin and puffed-out black hair. She appears to be holding a stolen diamond in her hand and Spider-Man is web-slinging in hot pursuit. The solicitation states that Black Cat is a member of Wilson Fisk / Kingpin’s new Sinister Six.

Other developments include a showdown between the Ultimates and Hulk, who is a member of The Maker’s council; more revelations behind the origin of mutants in the Ultimate Universe; and a strange new ally joining Black Panther and Wakanda’s war against Moon Knight/Khonshu.

The covers and solicitation for November’s Ultimate line of comics are below.

Ultimate Spider-Man #11

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 11/20

WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT?

Guest artist David Messina returns as tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events! And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin’s Sinister Six?

Cover of Ultimate Spider-Man #11

Ultimates #6

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 11/16

ULTIMATES ASSEMBLE TO TAKE DOWN THE HULK!

The entire roster of THE ULTIMATES unites for the first time in this high octane, climactic conclusion of the first arc! Iron Lad has a plan to defeat the Hulk, the most powerful and imposing member of the Maker’s Council – but has he gotten his team in over their heads?

Cover of Ultimates #6

Ultimate Black Panther #10

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 11/27

THE BLACK PANTHER AND THE STRANGE DOCTOR?

A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer?

Cover of Ultimate Black Panther #10

Ultimate X-Men #9

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 11/13

MAYSTORM VS. SURGE IN A STATIC SKIRMISH!

Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other! But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions… And now she must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe!