Marvel's New Ultimates Recruit Two Classic Avengers

Two classic members of the Avengers are now a part of The Ultimates. The new era of Ultimates comics comes just as Marvel has established its reboot of the Ultimate Universe. The Ultimates roster features the Avengers trinity of Tony Stark (Iron Lad), Captain America, and Thor, though a teenage Tony has the codename Iron Lad instead of Iron Man. Other changes include Ultimate Reed Richards under the moniker of Doom, and Thor's warden Lady Sif also making up the team. They're setting out to recruit more heroes to their cause, and the first two to sign up are very familiar with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Ultimates #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimates #1 comes from the creative team of Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, and VC's Travis Lanham. The beginning portion of the comic revolves around the Ultimates formulating a plan to fix their broken world. This involves time travel, with the Ultimates escaping six months into their future to plot a game plan of attack. However, after they've been framed for the attack on Stark Tower, they need to go back in time and activate heroes who were never granted their amazing abilities.

In order to create a world of heroes similar to the ones on Earth-616, the Ultimates create origin-machines, which fans got a glimpse of in Ultimate Spider-Man. These origin-machines are sent six months into the past and offer a way to jump-start heroes like Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Hawkeye. Unfortunately, only one or two heroes accepted the origin-boxes. The rest of the boxes were either rejected, intercepted, or resulted in the hero dying after opening it. They call it "accidental suicide by superpower." Though by the end of Ultimates #1, two heroes finally accept their superhero fates.

Giant-Man and Wasp join The Ultimates

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne run a pest control service in the new Ultimate Universe. While Janet seems at peace with her life, Hank admits to having dreams of ants begging for their lives. He's filled with self-doubt, and before the married couple can discuss what's worrying him, Iron Lad and the Ultimates drop in on them. The origin-machine in the back of their van kicks in, revealing that Hank received the device but kept it hidden from Janet.

Iron Lad's voice recording states that he gifted Hank and Janet with stealth suits to mask their identities and a sample of Pym Particles. We also learn that Hank suffered irreversible brain damage, which may be the reason why he's not the genius he was destined to be. During a fight with Captain Britain, Hank and Janet finally suit up and become Giant-Man and the Wasp.

So that's two new additions to the Ultimates, and future installments tease the introduction of at least one new hero per issue. They have 17 months to activate as many heroes as they can to help them take down The Maker and his evil council.