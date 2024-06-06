The Ultimates Storm the White House to Uncover the Ultimate Universe's Darkest Secrets (Exclusive)

Marvel fans will soon learn the shocking secrets of the new Ultimate Universe. Last year saw the reboot of the Ultimate Universe inside the pages of Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch's Ultimate Invasion. The main gist is The Maker manipulated events on Earth-6160 to prevent its heroes from fulfilling their destinies. However, you can't keep a good hero down, and a group are coming together to correct their broken world in The Ultimates. The first issue went on sale yesterday and they've already recruited Giant-Man and Wasp to their cause, but there are still a lot of secrets about the Ultimate Universe for them to uncover.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Ultimates #2 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. The four pages set up the main plot of the issue, which sees the Ultimates fighting their way into the White House. The home of the President of the United States is teased to have clues and secrets about the Ultimate Universe. We see the Ultimates fighting soldiers on the White House front lawn and inside its walls, with one panel featuring a framed photo of Maker and other members of his secret council.

The final two pages in the Ultimates #2 first look feature Steve Rogers and Midas. Captain America walks into a room with photos of the raising of the American flag during World War 2, and a huge mushroom cloud from an atomic bomb. The other page shows Midas with his feet up on the President's desk.

What is Ultimates #2 about?

The description of Ultimates #2 reads, "SHOCKING SECRETS OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE REVEALED! Captain America reckons with the Maker's dismantling of nations…by visiting the White House! Leading to a massive brawl between MIDAS and this young band of freedom fighters… …but Midas has been holding a superhuman hostage as a power source! PLUS: The dark history of what used to be the United States on Earth-6160…"

ComicBook spoke to Ultimates writer Deniz Camp ahead of the series launch, where he gave a breakdown of where events begin when the first issue kicks off.

"They've traveled six months into the future to escape death. In that time, the Maker's council has consolidated power and taken control of the narrative. The world believes the Ultimates were responsible for the destruction of Stark Tower, and the murder of thousands. That's a bit of where the inversion comes in; in the original Ultimates, they were fighting terrorists. Our Ultimates *are* the terrorists," Camp said. "Or, at least, they're perceived to be."

"Their basic mission is to overthrow the council and prepare the world for whatever is going to emerge from the Maker's time-accelerated City in 18 months. To do that they plan to form an 'Ultimates resistance network,' the exact concept/mechanics behind which will be spelled out in the first issue. But what I can say is that every issue will be a complete, done-in-one story, and almost every issue is going to introduce a new version of a classic Marvel character. 18 months to build the Marvel Universe and free the world. No pressure."

The exclusive first look at Ultimates #2 is below. The issue goes on sale July 10th.