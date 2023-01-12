Wasp #1 Reunites Janet Van Dyne With Marvel's Other Wasp, Ant-Man's Superhero Daughter (Exclusive)

It's been 60 years since Wasp debuted in the pages of Tales to Astonish, and Marvel is celebrating with a new miniseries dedicated to the character. Janet Van Dyne is one of the founding members of the Avengers, and has either led or been a part of other heroic teams such as the Uncanny Avengers, Defenders, and Agents of Wakanda. While Wasp has mostly been used in a supporting role, Marvel is giving her the spotlight in celebration of her 60th anniversary. The Wasp limited series comes from Al Ewing (Ant-Man) and Kasia Nie (Mockingbird, Age of Conan: Belit), and ComicBook.com has the exclusive look at the first issue.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Wasp #1 from Al Ewing, Kasia Nie, KJ Díaz, and VC's Cory Petit. It starts off with Janet Van Dyne reminiscing on the moment her scientist father, Vernon Van Dyne, was killed in his lab. Vernon was studying the use of gamma rays to access deep space when the creature Pilai of Kosmos appears. Vernon is later found dead by Janet, who calls in the Ant-Man Hank Pym for help. Al Ewing also just wrapped up a similar Ant-Man series to celebrate the hero's 60th anniversary as well.

Next, Janet goes to visit her stepdaughter Nadia Van Dyne, who also goes by the codename Wasp. Nadia runs G.I.R.L. – the Genius In Action Research Labs – and has gotten the itch to investigate the death of her mother, Maria Trovaya. Maria and Nadia are the result of the Russian Red Room project that also created the Black Widow.

Wasp Creative Team Discusses New Marvel Series

"The Ant-Man series was a whole lot of fun and gave me a new appreciation for Janet Van Dyne and her world – and when I went digging into her past, there was a whole story there just waiting to be unearthed. If you weren't a fan of the Wondrous Wasp before – not to mention her adopted daughter Nadia Van Dyne – you will be when we're done!" Al Ewing said when the Wasp series was announced.

Nie added, "I'm super excited to work with Al and rest of the team on this anniversary tribute to Wasp. I love Janet, she's one of my favorite Marvel characters—a mature person with an uneasy past, a successful woman, and the best mom to Nadia. She's unstoppable."

You can check out the exclusive preview of Wasp #1 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 18th.