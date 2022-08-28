Marvel Announces Wasp Series

The Wasp will fly solo in a new series from Marvel in 2023. Marvel will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Wasp, one of the founding members of the Avengers, by launching a four-issue miniseries starring Janet Van Dyne and Nadia Van Dyne in January. The Wasp series is positioned as a spiritual successor to the current Ant-Man series, with writer Al Ewing returning to helm the book. For Wasp, Ewing teams with Kasie Nie, known for her work on series such as Mockingbird and Age of Conan: Belit. Wasp will revisit Janet Van Dyne's origin in the Silver Age, examine her relationship with Nadia, and look toward the future as it sets up another Ewing-written series for release later in 2023. Here's Marvel's synopsis:

"After countless Avengers missions, earth-shattering battles, and fabulous costumes, Janet Van Dyne is ready to start a new chapter in her legendary super hero career! But as she sets out to change up her role within Earth's Mightiest Heroes, a villain from her past rises out of the shadows to ruin all she's worked for. Joined by Nadia Van Dyne, Janet and Nadia team up against a dangerous new organization with shocking connections to both their histories. As the threat grows more urgent, Janet and Nadia will face a test so great that they may become the very thing they fear most…"

(Photo: Tom Reilly, Marvel Comics)

In a press release, Ewing says, "The Ant-Man series was a whole lot of fun and gave me a new appreciation for Janet Van Dyne and her world – and when I went digging into her past, there was a whole story there just waiting to be unearthed. If you weren't a fan of the Wondrous Wasp before – not to mention her adopted daughter Nadia Van Dyne – you will be when we're done!"

Nie adds, "I'm super excited to work with Al and rest of the team on this anniversary tribute to Wasp. I love Janet, she's one of my favorite Marvel characters—a mature person with an uneasy past, a successful woman, and the best mom to Nadia. She's unstoppable."

Ant-Man artist Tom Reilly is creating the covers for the series. Readers can check out two of them above and below. Wasp #1 goes on sale in comic book stores and digital storefronts on January 18th.

(Photo: Tom Reilly, Marvel Comics)