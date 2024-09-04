Marvel Editor Teases "Giant-Size" X-Men Plans

"From the ashes of the past there grow the fires of the future!" So began 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1 by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum: a senses-shattering, 68-page issue that relaunched the adjectiveless X-Men as Uncanny X-Men. The all-new, all-different X-Men — Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, Sunfire, Thunderbird, and Banshee, telepathically commanded by Professor X — banded together to save the original X-Men from the living island of Krakoa. Decades after that "Second Genesis," it was there that the X-Men's Jonathan Hickman-helmed Krakoan Age was born in 2019.

Marvel Comics revived "Giant-Size" in 2005 and again in 2020, with a series of one-shots written by Hickman and featuring characters like Storm, Magneto, Nightcrawler, Fantomex, and Jean Grey and Emma Frost. Most recently, the title returned for Giant-Size X-Men (2024) #1 in May, part of Marvel's line of Giant-Size one-shots commemorating 50 years of giant-sized comics with 1974's Giant Size Super-Stars #1.

In his latest Substack newsletter, Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort teased more Giant-Size X-Men in 2025 to mark 50 years since 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1. "There will be some giant-size X-Men goodness coming your way in 2025 as a part of this anniversary celebration," Brevoort wrote, "but not exactly in the way that you're imagining. Stay tuned."

In July, Marvel launched X-Men: From the Ashes, the line-wide X-books relaunch that includes flagship titles X-Men (by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman), Uncanny X-Men (by Gail Simone and David Marquez), and Exceptional X-Men (by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero).

Along with the just-relaunched NYX, X-Force, and X-Factor, the X-Men's From the Ashes era will expand in the months ahead with new ongoing series (Wolverine, Storm, Psylocke, and Laura Kinney: Wolverine) and limited series (Dazzler, Sentinels, and Mystique).

"The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation," Brevoort said earlier this year of the flagships X-Men, Uncanny, and Exceptional. "What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-Men are core X-Men series—they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-Men book for virtually any taste."