Marvel Comics has revealed the next phase of the X-Men’s From the Ashes era. July’s X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman kicked off the line-wide relaunch, which continues with the Kamala Khan and Wolverine-fronted NYX #1 by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Francesco Mortarino (July 24th), X-Force #1 by Geoffrey Thorne and Marcus To (July 31st), Uncanny X-Men #1 by Gail Simone and David Marquez (August 7th), and Exceptional X-Men #1 by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero (September 4th).

Among the next batch of titles: the relaunched Wolverine #1 (from new creative team Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo) and Dazzler #1 (by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro) in September, followed by the previously announced Storm #1 (by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck), Sentinels #1 (by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason), and Mystique #1 (written and drawn by Declan Shalvey) in October.

Marvel’s October X-Men solicitations, below, tease what’s to come for the X-books — including the weather-wielding mutant Avenger’s solo series, the Alaska-based X-Men’s battle with the Upstarts, and Phoenix versus Thor villain Gorr the God Butcher. Meanwhile, the new Sentinels go on the hunt for Omega Red, Forge’s X-Force joins forces with Man-Thing, Wolverine’s wilderness exile is interrupted by the new Wendigo, the New X-Men’s mutant Prodigy returns to grapple with a post-Krakoa era for mutantkind, and much more.

STORM #1

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 10/2

Earth’s Mightiest Mutant, now headlining her own solo series! Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She’s been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen and now an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage-and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change! First up: A major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta-and into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve!

X-MEN #5

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/2

Telepathic team-up! While the X-Men engage the social-media sociopath Upstarts, Kid Omega and Psylocke dive deep into the mind of a troubled mutant. Silence: Psychic Rescue in Progress! But Quentin Quire has never been good at keeping his mouth shut…

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

On Sale 10/9

The White Queen makes her move! Kate Pryde’s continued attempts at living a normal, non-mutant life go laughably wrong as she finds herself in the middle of a brawl started by a couple of headstrong teens with remarkable abilities-which, of course, they’re terrible at controlling. She’s sworn off being anybody’s teacher, mentor, professor, sensei or anything that reminds her of her old life. But will the White Queen force her hand?

PHOENIX #4

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

On Sale 10/9

Beware… the God Butcher! His call has gone out across the universe: He will have his retribution. He will bring his awful vengeance to bear. Gorr the God Butcher is going to kill the Phoenix. Plus: Captain Marvel comes to call…

SENTINELS #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art and Cover by JUSTIN MASON

On Sale 10/9

Who are the new Sentinels? The original Sentinel Program was human supremacy and fear coded into circuitry. But now their legacy falls into the hands of mutantkind! Powered by cutting-edge nanotech, this new generation of Sentinels protects a fragile peace between mutants and humans. But when being a Sentinel is your job-your life-is it possible to stay human? Meet a brand-new team of heroes that will take on the most heinous mutants! Their first mission: Capture Omega Red!

X-FORCE #4

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 10/9

Man-Thing strikes as the Nexus of All Realities is at stake! The Nexus of All Realities is in danger-meaning if X-Force can’t seal this Fracture Node, they’ve got more to worry about than just one ol’ Earth! What extradimensional forces stand ready to take down Forge’s team? And the Nexus’ guardian, the Man-Thing-is he friend or foe? The all-new X-FORCE series continues to turn up the heat…and wait’ll you see what we’re cooking!

MYSTIQUE #1

Written by DECLAN SHALVEY

Art and Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

On Sale 10/16

Reminding the world to hate and fear her! How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself? How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How do you stop a target that can be anyone? That’s the question that confronts Nick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading back to Mystique. From the ashes of Krakoa, the shapeshifting mutant sifts through the dark underbelly of the Marvel Universe to tell a tale of action and espionage targeting Marvel’s most mysterious mutant.

UNCANNY X-MEN #4

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 10/16

Rogue stands alone and a mutant prophecy revealed! With one X-Man down and hell coming for the rest, Rogue finds herself alone against a power of darkness she is completely unprepared for. No backup, no lifeline and no way out. And as she fights alone, a secret of the new recruits is revealed-is one of them the Endling that will destroy all mutantkind?

WOLVERINE #2

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art and Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 10/16

Where goes the Wendigo?! Who stalks Wolverine in the Canadian North? And what mysterious designs does the Wendigo have on the Best There Is? Logan just wants to be left alone, but a war on two fronts will evolve with an unexpected turn! Don’t miss the debut of the all-new Wendigo, as the secret it hides will shape Wolverine’s mission…

DAZZLER #2

Written by JASON LOO

Art by RAFAEL LOUREIRO

Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

On Sale 10/23

London calling! Dazzler and her entourage travel across the pond for the next stop on her world tour. But when a live studio session goes dangerously awry, it’s time for Domino and Strong Guy to shine! But who is the mystery villain out to cancel Dazzler’s performances-permanently?! Featuring action, heartbreak and another original set of song lyrics!

X-FACTOR #3

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 10/23

X-Factor goes to the moon! A computer-controlled lunar base has gone out of control! How can Havok and Frenzy stop a foe that can predict the team’s every move? And does the key to victory lie with the team’s most mysterious new member: Granny Smite?!

X-MEN #6

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/23

Secrets behind the X-Men’s new home revealed! While the X-Men attempt to unravel the globe-spanning conspiracy arrayed against them, Temper and Magik work to investigate one closer to home. Merle, Alaska holds more secrets than just the ones kept within the Factory, and the two mutants must leave the safety of their headquarters and hit the streets for answers.

NYX #4

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by ENID BALÁM

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 10/30

The future of mutantkind falls to Prodigy! Genius. Student. New Mutant. Young Avenger. X-Man. As Proidgy, David Alleyne has been all these things and more-but now he faces his most difficult challenge yet. Facing down his past and looking his present in the eye, Prodigy must fight to understand what mutant culture really means to those left behind by Krakoa… and how far he’ll go to protect the mutants of New York City from a devastating-and dangerous-conspiracy of their own. Featuring guest art by Enid Balám!