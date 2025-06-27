New Marvel Zombies Series Comes With a Parental Warning for Blood and Horror

Marvel’s zombie franchise returns, and it’s getting the Red Band treatment. First introduced in 2005, Marvel Zombies featured a universe where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were turned into zombies. The franchise has popped up from time to time since then, and was adapted into an episode of Marvel’s What If…? animated series on Disney+. A Marvel Zombies spinoff series is also scheduled to release just in time for Halloween. With that in mind, a new Marvel Zombies comic book series is also coming around the same time, and the publisher is amping up the horror with a Parental Advisory.

Marvel announced Marvel Zombies: Red Band, a five-issue limited series by writers Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, and Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua. Parker and Sheridan make their Marvel Comics debut next week in Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1. As for Marvel Zombies: Red Band, it will be labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged with a warning for explicit content. Previous comics to get the Red Band label include Blood Hunt, Wolverine: Revenge, Blade, Daredevil: Unleash Hell, and Punisher.

“Writing Marvel Zombies: Red Band is nothing short of a dream come true for Griffin and I,” Parker said. “As lifelong fans of the Marvel Universe and its storied past, as well as writers who have made their love for the genre of bloodsoaked horror a matter of public record, this project could not be more in our sweet spot. With Jan Bazaldua and the rest of the unbelievable talent bringing this crazy book to life, we are rewriting Marvel history in new and terrifying ways, and we sincerely hope you’ll join us.”

“Ethan and I are like mad scientists combining so many different things we love on Marvel Zombies: Red Band,” Sheridan added. “The result is this viscera-drenched, blood-soaked, gut-covered epic spanning across all the biggest events in Marvel history. It really should be clear, we have so much appreciation for the Marvel Universe… which is why it is such a shame that we have to rip it to shreds in the kind of disgusting fashion that one can only find on the other side of a freshly torn open polybag. See you there, True Believer.”

Covers by Greg Land, Ryan Brown, Clayton Crain, and Scott Koblish feature the zombie versions of the Fantastic Four. The description of the first issue of Marvel Zombies states it will follow the origin story of the Fantastic Four, where it looks like they become zombified after gaining they’re extraordinary abilities. The Fantastic Four return to Earth with a hunger for human flesh, and readers will get to see which heroes reach their full potential, and which heroes will be torn limb from limb.

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Virgin Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

Retro Zombie Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

On Sale 9/17

THE DEAD RISE AGAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME!

It was the most important space flight in the history of the Marvel Universe – four intrepid heroes took off into the unknown and returned changed, gifted with great abilities…and hungering for human flesh! Travel back to the birth of a Marvel Universe parallel to our own but chock-full of horror since its very inception! Which heroes will rise to become the champions we know and love? Which will be torn limb from limb? And which will devour the scraps?

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #2 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 10/22

Marvel Zombies #1 goes on sale September 17th, followed by Marvel Zombies #2 on October 22nd. Let us know your thoughts on the Red Band series in the comments below!