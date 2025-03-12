Marvel’s New Thunderbolts Includes Hulk, Carnage, and Surprising X-Men Heroes

Play video

A new Thunderbolts team has assembled at Marvel, and it is one of the most unlikeliest team lineups yet. Marvel’s lethal super team has experienced a host of lineup shakeups over the years, but writer Sam Humphries (Uncanny X-Force, Green Lanterns) and artist Ton Lima (West Coast Avengers, Werewolf By Night) have put together a truly deadly team that features powerhouses like The Hulk and Carnage right alongside each other, as well as a surprising X-Men favorite, and you can check out the new covers and all the details for New Thunderbolts #1 below.

The new Thunderbolts squad becomes a necessity after Winter Soldier and Black Widow discover a major threat, but they might have added too much chaos along with all the firepower. Led by Winter Soldier and Black Widow, the rest of the lineup includes Carnage (Eddie Brock), The Hulk, Namor, Wolverine (Laura), and Clea, giving the team a mix of brute power, magical expertise, and edge that should be a match for just about anyone, even demented duplicates of The Illuminati.

“I love every iteration of Thunderbolts,” Humphries said. “I’m thrilled to continue the franchise’s proud tradition of hard hitting action, powder keg personalities, and explosive surprises into a new era. This is a gang of seven of the biggest badasses and loose cannons from different corners of the Marvel Universe. Assembling a super team is like inviting the right combination of guests to a dinner party. So I imagined a dangerous, disastrous, unhinged Marvel dinner party, and went with that.”

“I’m having a blast working on this book with Mr. Humphries and the team,” Lima shared. “Look at this lineup… it’s crazy. They’re not here to talk; they jump straight to the action! And that’s the most fun part to draw. None of them are known for taking it easy on the job, so I can’t either.”

“Ton is stepping up to the plate with blockbuster artwork that really does justice to the big characters on the team,” Humphries added. You can find the official description for Thunderbolts below.

“THE WINTER SOLDIER. BLACK WIDOW. EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE. THE HULK. NAMOR. CLEA. WOLVERINE. They’re the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe. Nothing could make them work together…but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot. Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they’ll be as unstoppable as the originals. Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Thunderbolts* – hope you survive the experience!”

You can find the main cover from Stephen Segovia and the variant cover by Mark Bagley below. New Thunderbolts #1 hits comic stores on June 11th.

