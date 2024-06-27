Marvel's New Ultimate Moon Knight Revealed

The followers of Ra and Khonshu are at the doorstep of Wakanda, and as Black Panther and his allies look to keep them at bay, they will need to finally confront the avatar known as Moon Knight. Fans who have been reading Ultimate Black Panther have watched as Ra and Khonshu's forces attempt to wear down T'Challa, Shuri, and anyone else who could stand in their way, but now Marvel has revealed our first look at Ultimate Moon Knight, and it's definitely a unique look compared to other costumes that have come before. You can catch an up-close look at Moon Knight's new style on the cover of Ultimate Black Panther #8 below.

Ra and Khonshu Unite

The design blends the elements of Ra and Khonshu into something that feels unique and distinct while also retaining enough of the Moon Knight aesthetic to seem familiar. Ra is represented in the darker colors throughout the costume and the red eyes of the mask, while Khonshu is represented in the Moon symbol on the chest, the white cape and hood, and the longer beak of the mask. You can check out the full description for Ultimate Black Panther #8 below.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #8

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG

VIRGIN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLACK PANTHER AND STORM TAKE THE FIGHT TO MOON KNIGHT!

• Enough planning – time for a guerrilla counterstrike against Khonshu and Ra!

• Meanwhile, Killmonger and Okoye seek allies to aid their cause outside of Wakanda...

• So don't miss the big gun they call in! Ultimate WHO? You'll have to read to find out!

32 PGS./Rated T+ ...$4.99

The Ultimate Universe So Far

Marvel's Ultimate Universe has continued to grow and expand since The Maker tried to create a universe without heroes, and the world now includes The Ultimates, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate X-Men, and Ultimate Black Panther. Within those books, we've seen a number of characters recover their powers and destinies, though there are still plenty of other characters (like Moon Knight for instance) who are still going in a very different direction.

The most recent additions to the superhero roster were Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, who took back their powers and their future in The Ultimates #1. It remains to be seen if Black Panther or Moon Knight will be interacting with The Ultimates or the newest additions to the lineup, but we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can find the official description for Ultimate Black Panther #5 below.

"THE BLACK PANTHER MUST TAKE BACK WAKANDA! T'Challa, Killmonger, and Storm arrive in Wakanda so T'Challa can reclaim the throne! And what do the Vodu-Khan, the mysterious, mystical branch of the Dora Milaje, have waiting for him? Plagued by an ominous prophecy, Black Panther must embark on a spiritual journey!"

Ultimate Black Panther #5 is in comic stores now, while Ultimate Black Panther hits stores later this year.