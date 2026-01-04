Marvel’s Ultimate Endgame Writer Reveals There’s More to Doom’s Surprise Change Than You Think

Ultimate Endgame #1 has kicked off the beginning of the end for the Ultimate Universe, and there are several big twists and turns throughout the first issue. While The Maker’s frightening transformation and the state of his dystopian city can’t help but take the lion’s share of the attention, there is another change involving Doom that is going a bit under the radar, but the Ultimate Endgame writer has revealed there is more there than you think.

ComicBook had the chance to speak to Ultimate Endgame writer Deniz Camp all about the first issue, and that’s when Camp also addressed a change to Doom’s costume that some have started to pick up on. “I know that people are, with Doom in particular, they notice that there’s a new, he’s wearing a different armor than he used to. That is very intentional. It is not just a stylistic choice, and I invite people to speculate on why he did that and what that might mean for his psychology. I love doing stuff like that, and we’re going to delve deeper into Doom’s psyche as the series goes on,” Camp said.

Ultimate Endgame #1 doesn’t provide the clearest look at Doom’s new suit, but we get a better look through the variant cover above, and you can see it side by side with his previous suit as well. While his last suit was much sleeker and more like what we’ve come to expect from Iron Man, his new look embodies much more of the Doom aesthetic we’ve come to know, and it will be interesting to see that aspect explored.

Doom Is As Important To The Ultimate Universe As Stark Is, And Ultimate Endgame Isn’t Changing That

Doom’s evolving look and psychology will be a critical part of Ultimate Endgame, even if Iron Lad gets the primary focus in the first issue. In fact, Camp indicates that Ultimate Endgame is as much a Doom book as it is a Tony Stark book, and fans will learn why in future issues.

“I think Doom has been one of the central characters of my run and the universe, and that is absolutely continuing. He is a very important part of Endgame and Doom will get more and more, I mean, you’ll see more and more of him,” Camp said. “I think there’s arguments made that it’s as much a Reed Richards story, given who The Maker is, as it is a Stark story.”

“The characters that went into the city are going to get a lot of focus, and you’re going to see a lot of them, and you know, I mean, hopefully you’ll see a lot of the characters, but they’re going to be very, very important, and know there’s going to be some surprises,” Camp said.

Ultimate Endgame #1 is in comic stores now, and issue #2 will hit comic stores on February 4th.

