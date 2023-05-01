Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 First Look and Covers Revealed

The next edition in the Marvel's Voices anthology series will focus on Pride Month, and Marvel has released variant covers and interior pages featuring some of your favorite LGBTQIA+ heroes. Not only will these characters be in the spotlight, but creators from the LGBTQIA+ community will also be crafting their stories, with some of them even making their Marvel Comics debuts. Previous Marvel's Voices: Pride one-shots brought with them the introductions of Somnus and Escapade, who went on to star in series such as Marauders and New Mutants, and readers can expect the same to happen this year.

There will be a number of different Marvel Comics titles published in June to spotlight LGBTQIA+ heroes. For example, a new Loki limited series will launch, and other titles that celebrate Pride include Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain, New Mutants: Lethal Legion, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: Sana Starros, and more, plus upcoming Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comics and new series' Astonishing Iceman, Alpha Flight, Dark X-Men, and more.

Marvel provided a rundown of the creators and stories included in Marvel's Voices: Pride #1, which you can find below:

Writer Steve Foxe and artist Rosi Kämpe bring Gimmick, the breakout character from 2020's Children of the Atom, to the forefront along with more fan-favorite X-Men students for a prelude story to DARK X-MEN, a new series launching during FALL OF X!

An all-new hero takes on the classic mantle of "Nightshade" to protect her Chicago community in a rousing story by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Héctor Barros. Fans can see her for the first time on superstar artist Phil Jimenez's MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 variant cover!



Join Felicia Hardy at New Orleans Pride where a score for untold riches pits her against the Thieves Guild in a story by writer Sarah Gailey and artist Bailie Rosenlund.

Emmy-winning TV writer Shadi Petosky (The Sandman) pens her first Marvel Comics story alongside artist Roberta Ingranata! Wiccan and Hulkling are on a much-needed getaway when the beloved couple finds themselves stranded. Luckily, they befriend an all-new super hero who lends a helping hand! Meet Lacie Lorraine and learn about her fascinating origins in a riveting journey across space and time.



The Spider-Verse's most fabulous super hero is back to slay another day in an all-new Web-Weaver adventure by writer Katherine Locke and artist Joanna Estepand.



Author H.E. Edgmon (THE WITCH KING) and artist Lorenzo Susi introduce a wild new symbiote character: MUZZLE! See Spidey learn the hard way that this is one symbiote baddie you don't want to mess with when he has a run-in with Muzzle and his crew of vigilantes.



Jumbo Carnation shows off his latest fashions in a story written and drawn by Stephen Byrne.



Writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Pablo Collar smash the fourth wall with a romance story starring Gwenpool.



Plus, an introduction by Star Trek: Discovery actress Mary Chieffo, interviews, and more.



You can check out all of the variant covers and interior pages for Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 below. The issue goes on sale June 14th.