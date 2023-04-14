Alpha Flight Returns in X-Men Fall of X Series

Canada's premier superhero team is back when Alpha Flight soars into the X-Men's Fall of X era. Fall of X is set to transform Marvel's X-Men line of comics following July's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, and part of that change includes the return of Alpha Flight by writer Ed Brisson (Predator, New Mutants) and artist Scott Godlewski (Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes). The five-issue limited series will feature two different Alpha Flight teams with conflicting agendas, yet still starring some of your favorite Alpha Flight members.

While Canada's government goes on the offensive in the wake of mutantkind's recent actions by activating a government-sponsored team, a second Alpha Flight team will strike from the shadows. Marvel promises classic Alpha Flight members like Guardian, Puck, Snowbird, and Shaman, along with some new faces on both sides of this upcoming war. Fans last saw Alpha Flight in action in the pages of Captain Marvel, with the team being reenvisioned to take on intergalactic threats to Earth.

Ed Brisson Returns to the X-Men for Alpha Flight Series

Writer Ed Brisson was among the first creators to help launch the new era of X-Men comics when Jonathan Hickman guided the franchise out of House of X and Powers of X. Brisson penned New Mutants, and now returns to the X-Men line for Alpha Flight.

"Like every Canadian kid who grew up reading comics, one of my biggest dreams was to write for Alpha Flight," Brisson said. "Growing up, I was a huge fan of the original Byrne run and have followed the team over the years and through every series. The original team of Guardian, Puck, Northstar, Aurora, Shaman, Snowbird, and Sasquatch holds a special place in my heart. Unfortunately, Sasquatch is currently indisposed, but the opportunity to bring the rest of the team together, even if they're split and fighting against one another, is an absolute dream come true. And for those of you wondering if I've forgotten anyone, rest assured, I haven't ;). There are a few surprises for Alpha Flight fans in the mix, but I won't spoil anything just yet."

"As for returning for the Fall of X era, it feels like a perfect bookend for my work on X-Men," Brisson continued. "Having been there for the launch of the new era, it's an honor to come back and help close out this chapter of X-Men history."

Written by Ed Brisson with art by Scott Godlewski, Alpha Flight #1 goes on sale August 16th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)