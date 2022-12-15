Black Panther Confronts the Person Responsible for His Wakanda Exile (Exclusive)

One of the people closest to T'Challa is revealed to be responsible for his exile from Wakanda in Black Panther #12. "All This And The World, Too" is a new story arc that finds Black Panther no longer King of Wakanda, and trying to repair his relationship with the Avengers. T'Challa's secret sleeper agent program has come to the surface, Wakanda broke out in civil war, and now a new threat has shown its surprising face. Jhai, T'Challa's childhood friend and former sleeper agent believed to be dead, is actually alive and leading a terrorist organization. It's time Black Panther got some answers on why Jhai orchestrated his own death.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Black Panther #12 by John Ridley, Germán Peralta, Ceci de la Cruz, and VC's Joe Sabino. It finds T'Challa face-to-face with Jhai, who beings to unravel the mystery behind his machinations. Jhai staged his death so he could finish the mission that T'Challa set him out on – at least, that's what Jhai believes he is doing. T'Challa only planned to activate the sleeper agents if he was left with no choice, but Jhai thinks that to be false. Jhai staged his assassination attempt and let his girlfriend, Omolola, witness the act. In response, Black Panther took the sleeper agents out of the field, which led to the destabilization of Wakanda's forces. Jhai intends to help place Black Panther as the head of the universe, with or without the hero's blessing.

Black Panther Kicked Out of the Avengers

Illustrated by legendary artist Alex Ross, the cover for Black Panther #12 shows T'Challa walking away in disgrace from his Avengers teammates Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man. Captain America appears furious at Black Panther, pointing his finger with an aggravated look on his face. Monitors in the background show various terrorist attacks and threats happening worldwide. The solicit for Black Panther #12 alludes to T'Challa being responsible for the worldwide attacks.

Black Panther was named the Chairman of the Avengers during Jason Aaron's run on the title. However, Black Panther stepped away from his leadership duties while dealing with the events in his solo series. Earth's Mightiest Heroes returned in Black Panther #9, Part 1 of "Range Wars." Captain America already isn't convinced T'Challa is mentally ready to go back to leading the Avengers, and those worries continue right into Black Panther #12.

The exclusive preview of Black Panther #12 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 21st.