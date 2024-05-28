Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover Announced

The Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are combining forces to battle their most dreadful foes in a new comic book crossover. Both franchises have a special place in the fandom, and have participated in several team-ups and crossovers in the past. For example, we've seen the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Batman team up on three separate occasions. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe have also crossed over with the DC Universe, and we've also had a He-Man/ThunderCats crossover. Now it's time to see what type of pairing the Masters of the Universe and TMNT looks like.

Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull is a four-issue miniseries that is a collaboration between Mattel, Nickelodeon, IDW Publishing, and Dark Horse Comics, with Dark Horse publishing the series. It's written by MOTU veteran Tim Seeley (Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny, Masters of the Universe: Masterverse), with art by Freddie E. Williams II, colors by Andrew Dalhouse (Space Ghost), and letters by AndWorld Design (Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Canto: A Place Like Home). Williams II is a veteran of TMNT and He-Man crossovers, having worked on the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy with James Tynion IV, as well as He-Man/ThunderCats.

What is the Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover about?

The description of Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull reads, "When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came across Krang and Shredder making a deal with some otherworldly 'demon-mage' named Skeletor, things got hella-weird and they ended up in ETERNIA! It turns out, when you mix Utrom mutagen with demon magic you get a nasty purple poison—and it's brought Eternia to the brink of chaos. So, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are teaming up with the Masters of the Universe to kick some blue boney butt. The only problem is…He-Man is missing in action."

"As inevitable as a meet up between He-Man and the Turtles has felt, it took some time getting done! And now that it's here, I have a huge pile of newly purchased figures, and a bunch of pages for what is one of the most awesome comics I've ever gotten to work on," said Seeley. "To say Freddie and I approached this Dark Horse series with some screaming-our-heads-off-style enthusiasm is underselling it a bit. I can't wait until you get to read this."

Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull #1 (of 4) will be available in comic shops on September 25th. You can check out three of its covers below.