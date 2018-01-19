Michael Allred’s ‘Madman’ Celebrates 25 Ginchy Years With An Oversized Hardcover From IDW

Earlier tonight, iZombie co-creator Michael Allred took to social media to share a link with his fans.

It turned out to be a glorious celebration of his creator-owned fan-favorite, Madman.

“Madman official announcement tomorrow, but I’ve been given the green light to let youse fine folks get an early jump,” he tweeted, with a link to IDW Limited’s website, which currently boasts a pair of oversized, curated hardcovers featuring the character.

The first is a 25th anniversary hardcover, limited to 999 copies and curated by Allred, described as over 400 pages of his favorite Madman tales.

For an extra $200 or so, fans can get one of 56 copies in which Allred has drawn an original Madman image.

You can see the official description of Madman: The Quarter Century Binding below. Fans who order before February 15 (while supplies last, we assume) will also receive an uncut sheet of Madman trading cards and a custom Madman 3D viewer.

The books will ship in late February.

Expect more details on the book tomorrow once IDW is open for business.

Celebrate a quarter-century of the greatest pop-art hero in comics, Michael Allred’s Madman! This special Artist Select edition of Madman features over 400 pages of Allred’s hand-picked favorite issues. From Frank Einstein’s first appearance to his amazing flip-book adventure and far beyond, this oversized hardcover is chock full’a Madman greatness as only Allred can deliver. Also included is a comprehensive new interview with the artist conducted by IDW CCO Chris Ryall. Each copy of this 999-copy limited-edition hardcover is slipcased, hand-numbers, and signed by Michael Allred. The ginchy-est assortment of comic Mad-ness that you’ve ever seen!

The Original Art Edition adds:

Each copy of this 56-copy limited-edition hardcover is tray cased, hand-numbered, and signed by Michael Allred. The ginchy-est assortment of comic Mad-ness that you’ve ever seen!

(And alongside images of the art…)

The pictured hand-drawn artwork is a representative example. Mike Allred has drawn 56 uniquely different, completely original pieces of art for this project. The artwork you receive is one of a kind and may not match the image shown in this photograph.

Madman debuted in Creatures of the Id #1 in 1990, but did not have his own comic until a few years later. He also appeared in a 3-issue crossover miniseries with Superman ( The Superman/Madman Hullabaloo!), and has had adventures alongside Frank Miller’s Big Guy, Erik Larsen’s Savage Dragon, Mike Mignola’s Hellboy, and other characters.