These Are Godzilla’s Best Comic Crossovers, Period

Godzilla is not only the king of the monsters, he’s also the king of crossovers. The infamous Japanese kaiju has appeared in various media, including a random guest appearance in Comedy Central’s Drawn Together in 2005. The character has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one of the few fictional characters from Japan to be awarded that prestigious honor. Godzilla continues to be a beloved pop culture icon, with the recent Monsterverse films from Legendary raking in millions and the Japanese Godzilla Minus One achieving worldwide acclaim.

The Godzilla brand continues to rise, and fortunately, the rights owners are not shy about giving out permission for crossovers. The giant monster has fought against some of the most cherished American heroes in comics, including Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, and the Power Rangers. All these crossovers offer plenty of fun and excitement, making us feel grateful that the rights owners allow the character to appear in so many other books. Here are the four greatest Godzilla comic crossovers, ranging from fighting against the Justice League to playing basketball with a sports legend!

Godzilla vs. Marvel Superheroes

Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics took advantage of licensing some of the biggest brands in the 70s, creating comic books starring some beloved pop culture icons. The company notoriously owned the initial comic book rights of the Star Wars franchise in the 1970s and 1980s. Marvel would soon license Godzilla comics in 1977, publishing an ongoing series with the titular monster for 24 issues. Marvel oddly treated the Godzilla comics as if it’s in the main Marvel continuity, allowing the King of Monsters to interact with famous Marvel heroes like Thor and Iron Man. Future Marvel writers would reference Godzilla in cheeky little easter eggs. The monster is officially crossing over again with Marvel with new Godzilla one-shots where the King of Monsters faces off against each of the main Marvel heroes. The 2025 Godzilla x Marvel comics gave fans King Ghidorah as a Herald of Galactus, proving that the sky is the limit.

Godzilla vs. the DC Universe

DC Comics / Legendary Comics

The Monsterverse films starring Godzilla and Kong are produced by Legendary Pictures, yet distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment, which owns the rights to DC Comics. Given they were under the same umbrella, it’s shocking it took DC so long to capitalize on the Monsterverse’s success and create a crossover comic between the heroes of DC Comics and Godzilla. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is chock-full of amazing moments, with the highlight being Kong wielding a Green Lantern ring. The follow-up, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2, promises to give fans even crazier moments like a kaiju-sized Killer Shark!

Godzilla vs. Power Rangers

Boom! Comics

Tommy’s Dragonzord already looked like a Mechagodzilla, so an inevitable face-off between the giant lizard and the teens with attitudes seemed inevitable. Power Rangers are similarly masters of the comic book crossover, with the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers facing off against the Justice League and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However, Godzilla felt like a better fit for the world of Power Rangers, where a main aspect of the franchise stems from the team fighting giant monsters in their zords. The comics feature a lot of cool callbacks to other franchises, including surprise guest appearances from classic Godzilla and Power Ranger characters. These comics find a perfect balance of presenting both franchises equally with quick, solid pacing.

Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley

Nike

Godzilla’s greatest enemies list is long and diverse, yet basketball legend Charles Barkley is somehow ranked among them! To give the appropriate background for the Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley comic, it all began as a Nike commercial from 1992. The commercial featured Barkly challenging Godzilla to a basketball game. The commercial was a quick, 30-second feature that showcased plenty of oddball situations. For one, Barkley is somehow the same size as Godzilla, and the King of Monsters put on some killer shades to play some b-ball with an NBA superstar.

The commercial was nonsensical yet effective, becoming one of the most enduring advertisements from the 90s. Dark Horse Comics released a one-shot Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley to tie in with the commercial, establishing more backstory on what led to Barkley getting large and deciding to play ball with a giant lizard monster. Godzilla and Barkley are completely mismatched; nothing connects them to each other. Nonetheless, the fact that they make so little sense together makes the commercial and comic so charming. Where the idea lacks in making sense, it makes up with fun. There’s nothing more gratifying than seeing Godzilla holding a giant basketball and playing with one of the greatest players of the ’90s while also advertising some sneakers.