Michael Turner and Geoff Johns’ Ekos Vol. 2 Reveals First Look Preview as Kickstarter Shatters Funding Goal (Exclusive)

The world of Ekos might have started out as just a few pages in Wizard Magazine, but thanks to the partnership between Aspen Comics and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman David Maisel, Ekos has become a fully realized world. After a successful Kickstarter campaign for the first volume, the Michael Turner and Geoff Johns creation has stepped into its Vol. 2 era by shattering its Kickstarter goal, and to celebrate, we’ve got your first look at some of the truly gorgeous pages you’ll find in the anticipated Ekos Vol. 2.

The new Kickstarter campaign launched today and has already soared past its $50,000 funding goal by $20,000 and counting, and part of what excited fans about Vol. 2 is the extended crossover between Grell and the greater Aspen Comics universe, including Aspen (Fathom) and Grace (Soulfire). A grand adventure awaits fans of Ekos, and from the looks of these first pages, Vol. 2 is set to deliver in a major way.

“The success of Ekos Volume 2 takes me right back to Iron Man’s opening weekend in 2008: that sense of excitement and possibility. I’m as passionate about this universe as I was about launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I’m proud that we’re honoring Michael Turner’s legacy in a way that is meaningful for today’s world,” Maisel said.

If you decide to back Ekos Vol. 2, you’ll also have the chance to add in some dazzling variant covers, and you can check out some of the gorgeous artwork featured on those covers below. If you back the campaign in the first 72 hours, you will also get two bonus items, which include an Ekos art print (6″ x 9″) and an Enkos enamel pin (2″).

You’ve got two options if you want to back on the standard tiers of $50.00. Tier 1 will feature Ekos Volume 2 in an oversized 9″x12″ hardcover edition with an exclusive dust jacket. Tier 2 will feature Ekos Vol. 2 as a four-issue set with special Kickstarter limited interconnecting covers, and you can see the full artwork below. You can also snag both in Tier 3 for $95.00, and you can add in a number of variant covers, holofoil trading cards, shirts, stickers, dioramas, and sketches in other Tiers.

You can also add special variant covers individually or as other sets, and if you missed out on Ekos Vol. 1, you can add the hardcover, individual issues, and variants for that release as well. Ekos Vol. 2 is written by JT. Krul, with art by Alex Konat, inks by Mark Roslan, colors by Peter Steigerwald, and lettering by Josh Reed. You can find the official description for Ekos Vol. 2 below.

“Ekos Volume 2 continues the story of a new superstar in Grell, who in Volume 1 embarked on a journey to discover the world of Ekos. Grell encountered many of the beloved characters from Michael Turner’s legacy, including superstars Aspen (Fathom) and Grace (Soulfire), and joined forces with them on a shared mission. Remarkably, Ekos is the first time these characters have all come together in the same universe, and now Volume 2 continues their journey as they deal with turmoil within their realms and climactic interactions with the humans!”

You can check out the full campaign for Ekos Vol. 2 on Kickstarter.

