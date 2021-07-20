Marvel's Moon Knight Joins Forces With Tigra in New Cover (Exclusive)

✖

Moon Knight is getting some welcome time in the spotlight courtesy of his new ongoing series, and before tomorrow's big launch we have a first look to get you hyped for what's to come. As you can see in the image below, we've got your exclusive first look at Moon Knight #4's awesome cover by Steve McNiven, which happens to reveal another fan-favorite Marvel hero is jumping into the mix. It seems Marc Spector will be getting some help from the ever-lethal Tigra, and the official description of the issue teases Moon Knight will need all the help he can get as he looks to fend off attacks from a mysterious enemy.

The cover features Moon Knight and Tigra looking pretty rough after a lengthy series of battles, but despite the odds, they are still standing, and we wouldn't expect anything less. You can check out the cover in all its glory below.

(Photo: Marvel)

Moon Knight #4 is written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Alessandro Cappuccio and features a main cover by Steve McNiven. You can check out the official description for the issue below.

"A NIGHT IN THE LIFE! From waking till midnight, Moon Knight’s life is filled with peril. A mysterious foe attacks from a new and unexpected direction, an old friend comes to visit and Moon Knight finds himself answering the same question over and over again: “Why do you wear the mask?” Featuring a guest appearance from the striped sensation Tigra!"

The new Moon Knight series will feature the reemergence of Spector's Mr. Knight persona, and in a recent interview with MacKay, he revealed Mr. Knight's important role in Spector's new direction.

"Mr. Knight and Moon Knight are the two sides of the coin in this series- Mr. Knight is the people-facing side of the identity, while Moon Knight is the operative end. When people come to the Midnight Mission for help with the kind of weirdness that they can't handle on their own, it's Mr. Knight that they speak to," MacKay said. "When it comes time to handle these problems, it's Moon Knight that's hitting the street. Which begs the question: what about Marc Spector?"

You can find the official description for Moon Knight #1 below.

"I AM MOON KNIGHT! The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. Let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith."

Moon Knight #1 hits comic stores and digital storefronts on July 21st.

Are you excited for Moon Knight? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!