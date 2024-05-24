New Marvel Series Will Reveal Moon Knights From Throughout History

A new Moon Knight series will explore all of the different Fists of Khonshu throughout Marvel's illustrious history. Moon Knight is one of the more complicated heroes in the Marvel Universe, but also one of the heroes with a loyal fanbase. Marc Spector was the current Moon Knight, but his death has left a void that others have tried to fill, with varying success. However, Marc Spector is not the first Fist of Khonshu, and soon readers will get to meet several Moon Knights from the past in a new spinoff series from an all-star list of creators.

Phases of the Moon Knight is a four-issue miniseries featuring Khonshu avatars you may already know, along with those readers have never met before. This is similar to how fans have met previous Ghost Riders, Iron Fists, and Black Panthers in the pages of Jason Aaron's Avengers and other series. Some of the creators attached to Phases of the Moon Knight include Benjamin Percy, Rod Reis, Erica Schultz, and Manuel Garcia.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Phases of the Moon Knight about?

Below is a description from Marvel of Phases of the Moon Knight #1:

Though he is among the most recent, Marc Spector is far from the first Fist of Khonshu! As fans have witnessed in the pages of Jed MacKay's hit run, Marc and Hunter's Moon are only the latest in a long line of diverse and fascinating Khonshu champions. The spectres of their predecessors have been called upon to aid in their most desperate battles, and now it's time to learn their stories!

Following Marc Spector's death, the supernatural villain known as the Shroud rose as a darker, more vengeful Moon Knight! Writer Erica Schultz and artist Manuel García take readers back to the night it all started when the Shroud undertook his new mission and began enacting his unique and violent vision of justice!

Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Rod Reis introduce an all-new Moon Knight from the ancient past: the Moon Knight of the Old Crusades! Forged in the crucible of a holy war, this mighty Moon Knight crusader finds himself in Ancient Egypt where he'll clash with one of the first mutants—APOCALYPSE!



Marvel reveals identity of new Moon Knight

Vengeance of Moon Knight is a new series that takes place after Marc Spector's death, and follows the Midnight Mission as they search for the identity of the new Moon Knight. Tigra and Hunter's Moon have been following the trail of this mysterious Moon Knight, and once they finally catch up to him, he's unmasked to reveal its Shroud.

That story takes a backseat to Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz's Blood Hunt event, which sees a vampire uprising take over the Marvel Universe. Since MacKay is the writer of both Vengeance of the Moon Knight and Blood Hunt, it's quite possible that we could see Marc Spector return in splashy fashion to help quell the creatures of the night.

Phases of the Moon Knight #1 goes on sale August 28th.