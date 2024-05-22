First Look: Diamond Select Toys' Moon Knight Bust

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at their upcoming Moon Knight mini-bust. The 1/7th-scale bust, which stands about 6" tall, brings Khonsu's main man to your desktop or bookshelf. The latest in its series of Marvel mini-busts, Moon Knight is based on his comics design, but given how closely they adapted that suit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this could easily stand with your Avengers: Endgame statues and the like if that's your thing. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio and sculpted by Juan Pitluk, the bust will run you $130.

Diamond Select Toys's Moon Knight bust is limited to just 2,000 pieces. You can preorder it at the Diamond Select Toys website starting Friday.

You can see some preview images below.

(Photo: Diamond Select Toys)

(Photo: Diamond Select Toys)

(Photo: Diamond Select Toys)

(Photo: Diamond Select Toys)

(Photo: Diamond Select Toys)

Moon Knight first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32 back in 1975. Created by Doug Moench, Don Perlin (who passed away earlier this month), and Al Milgrom, Moon Knight became a star of the title and eventually got his own comic. The character was featured in a Disney+ series in 2022, which was recently released on Blu-ray alongside fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Here's the official description for the bust, as it appears in Previews:

Marvel Comic Moon Knight 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! The enemy can see him coming, and now so can you! This 5-inch, 1/7 scale resin mini-bust of Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight, depicts him with billowing cape, crescent darts in both hands, atop an Egyptian-themed pedestal base. Limited to only 2,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!

Mini-Bust SRP: $130.00

Pre-order Friday 5/24 at Diamondselecttoys.com

Shipping Winter 2024-25