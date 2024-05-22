Ultimate Black Panther Forms a Super Team to Take Down Moon Knight

The war between Black Panther and Moon Knight has forced T'Challato recruit a super team to take them down. Ultimate Black Panther is one of the new titles to launch from the rebooted Ultimate Universe, offering a new take on the World of Wakanda. T'Challa is still Wakanda's king, but other characters like Okoye are taking on different roles. The tension has been building in recent issues of Ultimate Black Panther, and T'Challa has made some interesting allies to combat the threat inside and outside Wakanda. But now, it's time to bring his forces together so they can work as a team.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Black Panther #4. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Black Panther #4 comes from the creative team of Bryan Hill, Stefano Caselli, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit. It continues the storyline of King T'Challa being missing in action after he set off to investigate an attack orchestrated by Ra and Khonshu, the Ultimate Universe version of Moon Knight. Black Panther was rescued by Killmonger and Storm, who are freedom fighters. T'Challa has been missing for weeks, and Queen Okoye has been forced to lie to her citizens and pretend everything is alright.

But after an assassin tries to kill Okoye in her sleep, Black Panther returns to take her out. Along with his sister Shuri, they discover the assassin is a former Dora Milaje. T'Challa tells Okoye that with spies inside Wakanda, they can't trust anyone. They need a new circle of trust. T'Challa sends Okoye to the Temple of the Sacred Dead, and instructs her to tell and trust no one except who she sees standing next to him when she arrives.

When Okoye walks into the Temple of the Sacred Dead, she finds Black Panther standing with Shuri, Erik Killmonger, and Storm. The five of them together are all that stand between Ra and Khonshu bringing Wakanda to its knees.

Black Panther forms the Agents of Wakanda

During Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers, Black Panther was named the chairman of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. With S.H.I.E.L.D. no longer active and threats continuing to rise, Black Panther deemed it necessary to build a support system for the Avengers. Hence the formation of the Agents of Wakanda.

The Agents of Wakanda consisted of their field leader Okoye, Gorilla-Man, Ka-Zar, American Eagle, Dr. Nemesis, Fat Cobra, former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Roz Solomon, Wasp, Man-Wolf, and more. They even starred in the self-titled series Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda.

You could look at Black Panther, Okoye, Shuri, Killmonger, and Storm as being the Ultimate Universe's answer to the Agents of Wakanda. The only question is how successful will they be in stopping Moon Knight.