Preview: Moth & Whisper Takes On The Legacy Of Thieves

AfterShock is debuting a brand new series titled Moth & Whisper, and we’ve got your first look at the new series about thieving and legacy.

The new series comes from writer Ted Anderson and artist Jen Hickman and focuses on the legacies of two renowned thieves and the child they leave behind, though no one knows quite why they’re gone. As you can see in the preview, Moth & Whisper were both well regarded at their chosen craft, and it’s now up to Niki to piece together why they disappeared and where.

“I’ve always loved the idea of legacy characters, people who take up the mantle of some previous hero (or villain, or other type of character) and put a new spin on it,” Anderson told ComicBook.com. “Initially I was thinking a lot about thieves and heist stories, which are one of my favorite types of stories, and somehow I got the idea of a family of thieves, or a character whose parents were thieves.”

You can find out more about the new series in our full interview, and the official description for Moth & Whisper can be found below. The full preview can be found in the gallery.

Moth & Whisper #1 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / ON SALE 09.12.18

Writer: Ted Anderson

Artist: Jen Hickman

Letterer: Marshall

Cover A: Jen Hickman

Cover B: Jorge Corona

“NEW SERIES!

Everyone knows that the two greatest thieves in the city are the Moth and the Whisper. Very few know that the Moth and the Whisper disappeared six months ago. And what nobody knows is that the new Moth and Whisper are actually one person pretending to be both of them. One supremely skilled but uncertain young genderfluid thief: Niki, the child of the Moth and the Whisper.

Niki has been trained by their parents in the arts of stealth and infiltration, but they’re still just a teenager, and now they’re alone, searching for their parents in a hostile cyberpunk dystopia. Corporations run the streets while crime lords like Ambrose Wolfe run the alleys—identity is a commodity and privacy is impossible. The truth about Niki’s parents and their disappearance is out there, but can Niki survive long enough to find it?

A YA cyberpunk thriller starring a genderqueer super-thief, MOTH & WHISPER is the brainchild of Ted Anderson (My Little Pony, Adventure Time) and Jen Hickman (Jem and the Holograms, The Dead), that just HAD to be told at AfterShock!”

Moth & Whisper #1 hits comic stores on September 12th, and you can check out our full interview with the creative team right here.