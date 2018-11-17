Preview: Niki Makes The Enemy Pay In ‘Moth & Whisper’ #4

Moth & Whisper’s Niki isn’t in the best situation at the moment, but despite being unmasked and captured, they still have a few tricks up their sleeve.

We see just how resourceful Niki can be in our exclusive preview of Moth & Whisper #4 from AfterShock Comics. In this issue Niki isn’t in the best of shape, taking a bullet to the shoulder, but despite the less than ideal circumstances, Niki isn’t one to give up. Given an opportunity from an egotistical guard, Niki takes a shot, and as you can see deals with them handily.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the exclusive preview in the gallery and the official description can be found below.

Moth & Whisper #4 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE DECEMBER 5th

Writer: Ted Anderson

Artist: Jen Hickman

Letterer: Marshall Dillon

Cover Artist: Jen Hickman

Niki’s been unmasked.

“Being captured and chained isn’t a problem for the child of the Moth and the Whisper, but now that their face has been seen, nowhere in the city is safe. Unless Niki’s parents left them one last surprise…

A Young Adult cyberpunk thriller starring a genderqueer super-thief, MOTH & WHISPER is the brainchild of Ted Anderson (My Little Pony, Adventure Time) and Jen Hickman (Jem and the Holograms, The Dead) — a socially significant and engaging story that AfterShock is proud to tell.”

ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Anderson about the series, a series that deals with one of Anderson’s favorite elements, legacy.

“I’ve always loved the idea of legacy characters, people who take up the mantle of some previous hero (or villain, or other type of character) and put a new spin on it,” Anderson said. “Initially I was thinking a lot about thieves and heist stories, which are one of my favorite types of stories, and somehow I got the idea of a family of thieves, or a character whose parents were thieves.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7679]

It was also important to feature a lead character that the LGBTQ community could see as a positive example.

“The other part of the puzzle came when I was thinking about representation,” Anderson said. “I’m a straight cis-male author, but I have friends in the LGBTQ community, and I wanted to come up with a character and narrative that could be a positive depiction of someone in that community—while, at the same time, I had to be careful not to overstep my boundaries and attempt to speak for the community. It’s a fine line, writing a character with a marginalized identity that you don’t share, but it’s also a good challenge as a writer to step outside your own experiences.”

Moth & Whisper #4 hits comic shops on December 5th.