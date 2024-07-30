Only Murders in the Building Star Confirms They Aren’t Returning for Season 4

The cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is massive, with quite a few big names joining the series in its new installment. One star from Season 3, however, won’t be making the trip back. Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams had a substantial role in Only Murders Season 3, playing a filmmaker named Tobert who was a love interest of Selena Gomez’s Mabel. While it seemed like there may still be some story left to tell with his character, he confirmed he won’t be back.

Speaking to People in a recent interview, Williams was asked about returning for Only Murders in the Building Season 4. He simply responded, “No, I’m not on that show anymore,” shutting the door on Tobert coming back around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Williams isn’t returning for the new Only Murders season, there will be a bunch of big additions this time around. Joining the starring trio of Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifinakis, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiani, and Eugene Levy.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building hits Hulu on August 27th.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (SPOILERS AHEAD)

The final minutes of Only Murders Season 3 introduce the next mystery, as popular guest character Sazz (Jane Lynch) is killed in Charles’ apartment. Series co-creator John Hoffman spoke to TVLine about the latest victim.

“That’s one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn’t done a beloved [murder victim] before,” Hoffman said. “It’s always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trie [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn’t done the thing where — I don’t want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn’t done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they’ll hate us!”

“I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up,” he continued. “She was like, ‘I love it,’ because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can’t wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can’t say too much more than that.”