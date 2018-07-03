‘Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Comic’ First Look Preview Released

The crew from Mystery Science Theater 3000 is taking their show to comics, but as this first look preview from Dark Horse Comics shows, they don’t really have a lot of choice in the matter.

Jonah, Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot, Gypsy, and the rest of the crew bringing Mystery Science Theater 3000 to the world of comics, and it is all thanks to the BUBBULAT-R, a device that can essentially put you into your favorite comic. As we learn in this preview though, it isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

In fact, it can make you a bit…well crazy, though to be fair Max wasn’t really all there to begin with. Once you feed your favorite comic into the BUBBULAT-R it will translate the comic into bubbles, surrounding the patient and letting him interact with that world. Just a word of note though, stay away from giraffes…and cute bunnies evidently.

Sadly Jonah and company are now going to be the next in the process, and they aren’t too thrilled about it. You can check out their reaction and more in our exclusive preview, which can be found in the gallery below.

The official description for the series can be found below.

“The riffing hilarity loved by fans of Mystery Science Theater 3000 since 1988 is taking on a whole new medium…comics! Created for comics by series creator Joel Hodgson, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Comic finds Jonah Heston, Crow T. Robot, Tom Servo, and Gypsy thrust into the 2-D world of public domain comics, with riffing as their only defense! But trust us, these comics have it coming.

The show recently relaunched on Netflix after a crowdfunding campaign, experiencing immense success, so much so that it has already been given a second season on the streaming service, the franchise’s twelfth season overall. The show was originally created by Hodgson back in 1988 and was based on the premise of a janitor being rapped by two mad scientists. They forced him to watch B movies in an attempt to take over the world (long story), and to help keep himself sane he developed several robot companions to accompany him in riffing on the films he had to watch.

The show is also conducting a 30th-anniversary tour, which Hodgson will take part in as well.

Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Comic #1 lands on shelves on September 9, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.