NECA The Original Superheroes Figure Pre-Orders: Flash Gordon, The Phantom, and Ming the Merciless

NECA has launched the King Features Original Superheroes Series 1 lineup of 7-inch action figures, which is described as “their loving tribute to the classic giants of comic books and pop culture”. Series 1 includes Flash Gordon, The Phantom, and Ming the Merciless sporting their original King Features comic book looks.

Each figure is 7-inch scale and features over 30 points of articulation. The Phantom features glow-in-the-dark eyes and comes with interchangeable hands, two handguns, two detachable muzzle flashes, a whip, and Oath Skull. Flash and Ming both include interchangeable heads and hands, a laser blaster with two detachable effects, and a sword and sheath.

Pre-orders for the full 3-figure King Features Original Superheroes Series 1 set are live here at Entertainment Earth for $104.99 with free U.S. shipping set for January 2022. Note that you won’t be charged until that time.

The Original Superheroes figures are variants of NECAs Defenders of the Earth series, which also features Flash Gordon, The Phantom, and Ming the Merciless based on their looks from the ’80s Defenders of the Earth animated series. Those figures are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth priced at $89.99 for the set with free shipping, and are expected to arrive sometime this month.

Needless to say, dipping into old school comics characters for modern action figures offers up a lot of interesting possibilities, so we will be excited to see where this series goes in the future.