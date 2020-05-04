First Look at Steve Aoki's Neon Future Vol. 2 #1 (Exclusive)

Steve Aoki's Neon Future has been bringing comic readers an electrifying sci-fi adventure -- and it looks like the story is far from over. Impact Theory Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Neon Future Vol. 2 #1, the next chapter in the story from Aoki, Impact Theory CEO Tom Bilyeu, and Eisner winner Jim Krueger (Justice, Earth X), with art by Neil Edwards (Superman, Justice League, X-Men) and Jheremy Raapack (Injustice). The issue is set to be released digitally on May 6th through Impact Theory's website and Comixology.

Neon Future is set 30 years into the future, as a cold war brews between "the Augmented", people who have integrated technology into their bodies, and "the Authentic", who have not. The issue will open with its hero, Clay Campbell, fighting for his life while trapped in a digital nightmare, where the mysterious Hacker attempts to crack into his mind. If the Hacker succeeds, Clay knows all of his friends back in the real world will die.

“Steve has been an amazing creative partner in bringing Neon Future to life,” Bilyeu said in a statement. “This issue begins the march towards an epic conclusion that will see Clay, Kita, and the rest of Neon Future fighting for survival against a foe that has grown more powerful and cunning than they could have ever imagined.”

The world of Neon Future has had a unique relationship with Aoki's music, as the Grammy-nominated DJ and producer released his Neon Future IV album last month. The album's intro and outro songs, "Closer to God" and "Eevos Atik foes ireht", both featured Kita Sovee, the character modeled after Aoki within the comic.

This release also comes as Impact Theory makes a planned shift in their distribution model, with a focus on vertical-scroll, digital platforms. Single issues of Neon Future Vol. 2 will be released through Impact Theory's website and Comicxology, with a physical trade paperback arriving later. The entire series is also set to be converted to vertical scrolling for platforms like Webtoon.

