Netflix Announces New ‘Prodigy’ Comic Series From Mark Millar

The partnership between Netflix and Mark Millar is about to take things in a whole new direction.

The two companies on Tuesday announced Prodigy, an upcoming comic series from Millar and Batman and American Vampire artist Rafael Albuquerque. The two previously collaborated on the series Huck.

🚨 🚨 Meet Prodigy, the next collaboration from the Huck team of @mrmarkmillar and @rafaalbuquerque. It’s a new comic about a CEO/scientist/composer/athlete/occult expert/all around badass who “handles” problems for world governments. 🚨 🚨 Cannot WAIT until Dec. 5 pic.twitter.com/5atDYnl7O2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 13, 2018

In Prodigy, the world’s smartest man isn’t content with running the world’s most successful business. His brilliant mind needs constant challenge and so he’s become the go-to guy for governments around the world when a problem arises they just can’t handle. A Nobel-Prize winning scientist, a genius composer, an Olympic-level athlete and an expert in the occult, Edison Crane is as addicted to the mysteries of the world as he is to sitting at the top of the Fortune 500. These are the tales of the world’s most exceptional man and this story marks his first published adventure.

This marks just the second comic book collaboration between Millar and Netflix, after the fantasy mob drama The Magic Order was released in July. The new comics are all a part of last year’s landmark “Millarworld” deal, which allows Millar to team up with Netflix to create new comics, movies, and television shows.

“Now that Millarworld is owned by Netflix the possibilities are off the scale.” Millar told ComicBook.com last year. “In publishing terms, we’re being smart and staying at my exact current output, which is around 20 monthly comics a year or four graphic novel collections. This means we can really focus on promoting each book and use Netflix’s massive international machine. Their presence is just ridiculous. We’re announcing a new book this weekend and it almost feels like we’re announcing a movie. The amount of thought and the number of people behind this is unlike anything I’ve experienced in over 20 years as a comic-book creator.

“Again, this is next-level stuff and our plan is to have a range of books backed up by this incredible PR machine backed up by this amazing resource, which is the highest quality movies and TV shows we can do.” Millar continued. “But publishing is just a part of what Millarworld is doing at Netflix, the idea being that I’m just constantly creating new stories and these are being exploited in lots of different mediums, as we’ll explain over the coming months.”

Prodigy #1 will be released in comic book stores on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

