20 Years Later, Classic Shonen Series Is Officially Coming to Netflix

The first month of 2026 is almost over, and it has brought several surprises in the anime world. Netflix, a major streaming giant, continues to venture into the anime industry with new additions and projects, enough to pique the interest of anime enthusiasts. While Crunchyroll’s seasonal lineup includes dozens of new series, Netflix usually focuses on originals or reviving older anime. In recent years, the streaming giant Netflix has been more involved with new anime series and films as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, it has several incredible series available for streaming and continues to expand every month. Each month, the platform has something exciting for anime fans, even if the list of new additions isn’t always long.

January had another range of surprises for fans, among which Love Through a Prism and Cosmic Princess Kaguya were released exclusively on Netflix. Furthermore, the platform also added classic anime series Gintama and Magic Knight Rayearth. What’s on Netflix just shared a new list of confirmed series and films being added to the platform in February. While only two anime are confirmed to be added to the February slate, one of them is the 2006 series Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple, which will be added on February 15th, 2026. Additionally, the first season of Baki-dou: The Invincible Samurai is also expected to start streaming next month, although the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. More titles will likely be revealed as January draws near its end.

What Is Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple About?

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

This action comedy follows high schooler Kenichi Shirahama, who often gets pummeled in the karate club after school. When he’s not at the club, he keeps his head buried in one of the many self-help books he carries with him. On his way to school one day, he has a strange encounter with Miu Furinji, as she throws him onto the ground after being frightened by him. However, realizing her violent actions were uncalled for, she immediately apologizes and asks him to be her friend.

On the same day, he gets an ultimatum from a club member who challenges him to a fight, and the loser must quit the club. Knowing he isn’t skilled enough to beat his club member, he seeks Miu’s help after seeing her defeat three thugs easily. She leads Kenichi to her grandfather’s dojo, where several martial artists gather to hone their skills. Miu ensures that Kenichi will become stronger as long as he stays alive, leaving him worried.

Kenichi soon begins his journey toward becoming a world-class martial artist as he fights off dangerous gangs threatening the safety of those around him. The anime released 50 episodes from 2006 to 2007, without being renewed for a second season, leaving a majority of the story unadapted. Although an OVA was released in 2012, it didn’t have enough episodes to cover the entire story either.

