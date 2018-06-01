Netflix Releases Trailer For ‘The Magic Order’ Comic Book

Over the years, Netflix has changed the way that we consume movies and television — and now it looks like they’re headed to the comic book world.

The streaming platform recently released a teaser trailer for The Magic Order, their first official comic series. You can check it out above.

The Magic Order is described as a mob drama meets fantasy, and comes from Mark Millar and Olivier Coipel. The series follows five families of magicians, who have been secretly protecting the world from unseen threats. While the families normally blend in in everyday society, their lives are changed forever when a new enemy tries to assassinate them.

The six-issue comic series is the first official project to come from Netflix’s “Millarworld” deal, which first was announced in August of last year. The partnership allows Millar to team up with the streaming giant on a wide array of properties, including forays into comics.

“Now that Millarworld is owned by Netflix the possibilities are off the scale.” Millar told ComicBook.com last year. “In publishing terms, we’re being smart and staying at my exact current output, which is around 20 monthly comics a year or four graphic novel collections. This means we can really focus on promoting each book and use Netflix’s massive international machine. Their presence is just ridiculous. We’re announcing a new book this weekend and it almost feels like we’re announcing a movie. The amount of thought and the number of people behind this is unlike anything I’ve experienced in over 20 years as a comic-book creator.”

“Again, this is next-level stuff and our plan is to have a range of books backed up by this incredible PR machine backed up by this amazing resource, which is the highest quality movies and TV shows we can do.” Millar continued. “But publishing is just a part of what Millarworld is doing at Netflix, the idea being that I’m just constantly creating new stories and these are being exploited in lots of different mediums, as we’ll explain over the coming months.”

The Magic Order #1 will be released in comic book stores on June 13th.