Marvel Teases New Avengers Series

A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.

Featuring a revamped logo, one that departs from the standard "arrow in the A" logo and throws it back to an 80s-era wordmark, Marvel teased the group's return on a simple splash page. "The quest for the missing moment continues in 2023 in The Avengers," the page reads. See it for yourself below.

What is the missing moment in Timeless?

In the grand scheme of things, that's the million-dollar question. As of now, all we know of the missing moment is that it's the one point in time the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror can't access. Given that plot threads leads into a new Avengers title, one might think Kang would be the new book's primary villain—only that doesn't appear to be the case.

In Timeless, Kang is antagonized by a mysterious new villain Myrddin. Able to thwart Kang's every move, Myrddin has built his own team off geneticially-modified superheroes based on Arthurian legend. Before long, the villain mortally wounds Kang, leading to a sequence where the dying villain reveals he needs to form a team of his own. Fast forward to the teaser and it would seem Kang of all people could be leading the next iteration of the group.

Outside of its connection to Timeless, little is known about the new Avengers title. However, given Jed MacKay wrote the one-shot and is one of Marvel's latest go-to creators, it's totally possible he's landed one of the most coveted gigs at Marvel.

Timeless #1 is now on sale at your local comic shop.