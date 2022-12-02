Avengers Assemble Covers Tease Final Chapters of Jason Aaron's Avengers Run

Writer Jason Aaron is nearing the end of his Avengers run, and new details on the upcoming crossover event "Avengers Assemble" reveal how he's raising the stakes for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. This week's New Comic Book Day included the release of Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 by Jason Aaron and Bryan Hitch. The one-shot is the opening salvo of Aaron's nearly five-year run on Avengers, which is wrapping up in his two titles, Avengers and Avengers Forever. Avengers from all across the Marvel Multiverse are assembling to fight against Mephisto, his army of evil variants, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. How will this epic story wrap up? March's issues of Avengers and Avengers Forever give a sneak peek.

The covers and solicitation for March's Avengers #66 (Part 8 of "Avengers Assemble") and Avengers Forever #15 (Part 9 of "Avengers Assemble") put the spotlight on a diverse team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and two central characters: Robbie Reyes' Ghost Rider, and the new Starbrand. The Avengers #66 cover by Javier Garrón uses the classic theme of lining up character faces in several rows, featuring familiar characters like Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Odin, alongside new additions to the Marvel Universe, like the Moon Knight of the 1,000,000 BC Avengers, and other variants from the multiverse.

Avengers Forever #15's cover by Aaron Kuder features Ghost Rider and the elderly Starbrand as the last heroes standing at Infinity's End. Both characters have played pivotal roles in Avengers and Avengers Forever, and Marvel teases that it will come down to both heroes having to figure out how to get their powers working again.

What Is Avengers Assemble?

Tying together plot threads from throughout Aaron's run and first announced at San Diego Comic-Con, "Avengers Assemble" is 10-part showdown at the edge of reality between an army of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the evilest forces in the multiverse. At Infinity's End stands Avengers Tower, which has fallen under assault by the ultimate forces of evil including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto. The Avengers that fans know and love will unite with heroes from the past, future, and far reaches of the multiverse to defend Avengers Tower and the fate of Marvel history as we know it. Can they work together? And will their power be enough to prevent the end of all that is?

"It feels good. It's definitely the right time to bring this all crashing together and finish some of the character arcs that I've been building for years now," Aaron told CBR. "We talked about what a big, epic, war story this is. It's got a lot of different characters punching each other, and a lot of different versions of Avengers from throughout time and space. In the midst of all that though we have all the character moments, beats, and arcs that have been part of my run since issue #1. So, one of the goals is to make sure we don't lose all of that amongst all the fighting, and crazy moments."

AVENGERS #66 – Part 8 of "Avengers Assemble"

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

On Sale 3/1

Enter the dark heart of all that is where the battle to save the entire Multiverse is raging, featuring a cast of Avengers that staggers the imagination. Surely no foe from any universe would dare stand against such a force? Mephisto dares, as the full extent of his plan finally comes into shocking focus.

