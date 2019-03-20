Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/20/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

AMERICAN CARNAGE #5

American Carnage brings in another layer to what’s already a complicated series about race and crime. The comic has to this point been about a former FBI agent digging into a white supremacist organization, which has posed as a non-profit/charitable organization. However, this issue introduces a Senate race into the picture, one that adds an entirely different power dynamic into play. I’d say that involving the head of a murderous organization made up of skinheads in a Senate race strains believability a bit, but then I remember the actual state of U.S. politics and I realize that this is just a grittier, more openly bloody version of the sort of things we see in the news every day. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

AQUAMAN #46

Kelly Sue DeConnick and Robson Rocha are working magic on Aquaman, and the next issue can’t get here soon enough. This series has continued to take Arthur out of his element, and while the tale of death, betrayal, and rebirth of ancient gods could have gone off the rails at several points, DeConnick never lets it go too far before grounding things once more. Arthur is every bit the confident badass we want him to be, and the anticipated battle between Arthur, Cailee, and Namma more than delivers. That’s in huge part thanks to the brilliant visuals of Rocha, Daniel Henriques, and Sunny Gho, who make this clash of titans look as visceral and grandiose as you expect from a story about gods of the ocean. This is a fresh new take on the longtime hero, and so far DC is knocking it out of the park. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #67

Batman‘s “Knightmares” continues this week, this time seeing the Dark Knight on an impossible chase through Gotham City in pursuit of a new foe. Generally speaking, these Knightmares stories have largely worn out their welcome. While Tom King is trying to tell a larger story arc (he has to get to issue 100, after all), these stories feel more like filler, a way to technically complete an issue without having to expend too much story That is particularly true for this issue, which features almost no dialogue and no writing. Instead, it’s a long, visual affair with Lee Weeks’ art doing all of the heavy lifting as Batman falls, runs, crashes, jumps, and flounders his way to a thoroughly unsatisfying ending. It does feel very much like a nightmare does, though, I’ll give it that. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

DAMAGE #15

Damage isn’t exactly a must-read, but it does possess a great deal of potential for its lead. Having Damage dumped on an island of monsters might not sound like the most character-rich premise, but it actually allows writers Aaron Lopresti and Robert Venditti quite a bit of room to maneuver and could be a real turning point for Ethan to become something more than just a diet version of the Hulk. Lopresti and Matt Ryan deliver some stellar creatures throughout the story, and it’s one of the few times we were rooting for Ethan to let Damage out just to see them all throw down. This won’t change your mind about the character, but it is a big step in the right direction, and we’re definitely coming back to see what comes next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

ELECTRIC WARRIORS #5

Certainly a penultimate issue, Electric Warriors #5 is packed to the gills with a fascinating story and beautiful artwork. Orlando and company lay out massive world in this series, but it has yet to really execute on that premise, and there’s only one issue left. I wouldn’t call it a flop, but it certainly hasn’t lived up to its potential. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HIGH LEVEL #2

High Level #2 hit a major mile marker on the Hero’s Journey roadmap. Thirteen receives the call to adventure and then rather than simply rejecting it, tries to sell it off to someone else. Her better angels show through when the adventure she tried to reject comes stomping violently across the threshold of her peaceful town ready and willing to enact a scorched earth policy. Instead of handing her charge over, she risks herself in an exciting, Mad Max-like, post-apocalyptic car chase that has what may be one of the most thrilling and effective uses of explosive feces in all of comics. Once the dust and other materials settle, the issue is left with Thirteen and young Minnow on the road to adventure, which seems to be the solid core at the heart of the series going forward. Rob Sheridan’s writing and Barnaby Bagenda’s artwork are solid though, and colorist Roula Fajardo Jr. really shines with a versatile palette capable of capturing different settings and mood with equal splendor. High Level is an engrossing sci-fi thrill ride that somehow still feels likes its only getting started. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #20

I didn’t know I wanted a Starro-Robin (a Starrobin?) series before this issue. Besides that fantastic little moment, most of the issue is spent exploring the Sixth Dimension and a future that may or may not exist. I like that the Sixth Dimension is clearly somehow a manipulation of Mxyzptlk, but it also feels real at the same time. There’s also a very handy explanation of the cosmic themes of Justice League that presents Perpetua in a bit more condensed and easier to understand form. For someone that has struggled with those themes, it was a very easy to understand refresher of some of the moving parts of the series. This is a fun issue, one that plays on the whole “look into the future to get glimpses of upcoming arcs” trope that we see in comics, but gives it a creepy and more sinister undertone. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

LUCIFER #6

Lucifer is back, and it doesn’t look like he intends to slow down anytime soon. While this issue took a step back in terms of pacing and page-turning action, it laid the groundwork for a promising future — not to mention the grand cliffhanger. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

NAOMI #3

Naomi feels like a special comic, although it’s sadly still too soon to say for certain. The book is excellently written and illustrated, and even the pacing is very consistent, albeit frustratingly slow at times. I have a feeling that by the end of the first arc, everyone will be talking about Naomi, although it all depends on what mystery its central character ends up revealing. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

NIGHTWING #58

The Nightwings saga continues, for better or for worse, and this issue includes a villain that’s all too predictable. For somebody that prides themselves on anarchy and running amok, Joker’s Daughter uses some tricks that you see coming a mile away. Dick is still Ric, though he seems to be slowly — and yes, the key word being slowly — warming up to the idea of becoming a vigilante once more. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

PEARL #7

A new arc kicks off in this issue in a gorgeous and surprisingly delightful fashion. The quippy, lived-in, aesthetically pleasing world that Bendis and Gaydos have crafted continues to get stronger, as Pearl’s life is taken into new territory in several different ways. If you’ve been keeping up with the series thus far, this installment will hopefully make you very excited for what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #28

The little team that could continues to impress, and adding Deathstroke to the mix is the perfect element to keep things moving. Deathstroke might just be a bit more than the group can handle, though, as writer Adam Glass shows it won’t be because of poor planning. This fight makes Deathstroke look like the tour de force he is supposed to be, but still makes the team look resilient and up to the task, and Bernard Chang’s visuals only heighten the stellar sequence. It also moves the characters in new and interesting directions. Kid Flash especially has one of his best issues, and Robin has progressively grown from entitled upstart to natural leader, though his methods at times are questionable. It’s that tinge of chaos that has really brought this team to life, and after this issue things are just going to get crazier. That’s bad for them, but fantastic for us. If you want to see what this team is made of, there’s no better time to hop aboard. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEEN TITANS GO #33

Teen Titans Go! #33 consists of two stories called “Weirder Things” and “Whatzit?” that have to do with everything from Dungeons & Dragons and Stranger Things to zits. The first tale about a fictional game called “Basements and Basilisks” is the stronger of the two, where the Titans get sent to the Bottoms Up when a tabletop game goes awry, but “Whatzit?” has its moments driven by the Titans’ ridiculous brand of humor. Seeing Cyborg deal with a zit isn’t exactly the most compelling follow-up to “Weirder Things,” but there are still a few laughs to be found occasionally thanks to the team’s dynamic. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

WILD STORM #21

A night-and-day difference from the previous issue, Wild Storm #21 is a 23-page exposition dump where action or fast pacing is non-existent. For a book nearing the end of it’s run, it’s getting pretty anti-climactic, bordering on the edge of stale. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN AMAZING NIGHTCRAWLER #2

Just like the first issue, Amazing Nightcrawler remains a strange question mark for the X-Men franchise. Yes, it’s in an alternate universe, I understand. But is there really any point to this? I’m all for diving into personal stories with characters, but this is one that doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. But hey, at least the color work is great. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN NEXTGEN #2

NextGen is the most fully realized of the “Age of X-Man” miniseries. It takes full advantage of the unique setting in ways none of the others do, putting the children at the Summers Academy at the crossroads of Apocalypse’s revolutionary X-Tracts and the Department X’s X-Tremists. Ed Brisson writes Glob Herman and his classmates with more personality than they’ve received in some time in the main timeline, and Marcus To makes it all look lovely. We only seem to have scratched the surface of where Brisson and To are taking this story, having just come upon a generational divide between violent and non-violent means of resistance, but two issues into NextGen, and we’re already hoping that it proves to be the pilot for an ongoing young X-Men series featuring these characters in the near future. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #17

Avengers remains one of Marvel’s biggest roller coasters, as some issues are absolute home runs while others struggle to land on two feet. Sadly, this issue is closer to the latter. Don’t get me wrong, there are some great individual moments in this book, ones that will definitely keep you excited, but it also seems to be incredibly rushed. A lot of plot points are just breezed by or ignored in favor of wrapping up the story before the “War of the Realms” event. It’s a shame because this dark, brooding vampire schtick has been a wonderful fit for Jason Aaron. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #6

This issue of No Road Home is almost a completely different book from the rest of the series, and it finds a way to work on multiple levels. Conan and Scarlet Witch are the focus of the entire issue, and they’re a fantastic pairing as the elements of magic and brutality make for a wonderful duet. It’ll be exciting to see where their story goes from here. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #3

Being stranded in a dystopian version of Roosevelt Island isn’t exactly how Carol wanted to spend her day, but we can’t argue it’s brought the best out of her. If you’ve ever wondered why Carol has a reputation for being a leader, look no further than Captain Marvel #3, where writer Kelly Thompson puts all those heroic qualities on display. We don’t just see Carol the powerhouse either (though that is impressive). Instead we get a well-rounded Carol, with compassion, anger, and humor in equal measure. Carol even throws shade on her own “what the hell were they thinking when they wrote that” past by issue’s end. On the visuals side, this is by far Carmen Carnero’s best issue yet, and is absolutely gorgeous from the first page to the last. If you aren’t reading Captain Marvel, do yourself a favor and fix that ASAP. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #4

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man gives readers a rather open ending to its first arc, as the mysteries surrounding Under York (which is one of those cheesy comic book concepts that I absolutely love) aren’t really answered at all. That’s OK, because the Under York invasion was more about establishing Spider-Man’s place as a friendly neighborhood superhero, one who supports his neighbors and vice versa. This feels like a very casual Spider-Man book, one not as concerned with explosive superheroics or epic moments, but rather what it’s like for Spider-Man on days where he’s not necessarily making the news. There’s a lot of great touches in this book, ranging from Peter’s friendship with Johnny Storm to Spider-Man worrying about cat scratch fever as he dodges bullets. It’s a great comic book, although we’ll see how the upcoming arc involving Aunt May’s cancer goes. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3

There are plenty of things that are brewing among the cosmos and the tension is especially palpable in Guardians of the Galaxy #3. Cates has a gift for balancing several story arcs within one title, and while this issue is busy at times, it never comes close to being convoluted or messy. Certainly a slower issue than books past, the team continues laying the groundwork for an explosive cosmic outing. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #15

Immortal Hulk #15 is a wonderful blend of big, philosophical ponderings and superhero violence. Al Ewing uses these characters like the Hulk and Doc Samson to ponder the meaning of life, especially when life seems to be unending, while Joe Bennett has them smashing over the course of several beautifully tilted pages. Bringing Doc Samson back to psychoanalyze the Hulk’s new personality allows Ewing to continue building his new Hulk mythology, reintroducing deep cuts of continuity with new wrinkles. We’re not sure where he’s headed with all of this, and that’s exciting. As long as Bennett is still around to draw the Hulk with that creepy, enthusiastic serial killer smile, we’ll be along for the ride. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MEET THE SKRULLS #2

Meet the Skrulls is a fascinating prism in which to view modern-day society, and it’s a book you don’t want to miss. While this Skrull family isn’t from Earth, you wouldn’t know it by the way they interact. Granted, this family has a mission to destroy an important piece of technology using their shapeshifting abilities, but all the guilt, compassion, burdens, love, and stress of a typical family unit is what makes it all so compelling. Seeing how Alice and Madison continue to adapt the ways of this world while their mom and dad push back against it grounds the more eccentric elements. We’re glad we met the Skrulls, and we’re definitely sticking around. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #4

Miles Morales is such a great character when a writer knows how bring him to life. Luckily, Saladin Ahmed is one such author, as he highlights the best aspects of Miles’ experiences as a student-turned-hero. Just like Bendis, Ahmed understands how a teenager operates on a day-to-day basis, both with his friends and when on the job, making for an exciting book that allows the best qualities of Miles to shine on each page. This issue is more of a one-off story, but that’s OK with a book like this. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #3

Conan, Suty, and Menes continue their quest towards the treasures which were mystically revealed to the warrior, only for the trio to run into an otherworldly obstacle in Koga Thun. Advancing their quest does allow Conan the opportunity to embrace some of his more primal instincts, which will surely come in handy and potentially be the only way that the trio can survive the trek. While the last issue leaned more into advancing the plot, this chapter in the series swung the pendulum the other way to offer one impressive splash page after another in which Conan unleashed his fury in impressive ways. While the narrative momentum may have slowed down slightly, the depictions of Conan’s strength feel as though the burst off the page, putting Conan’s impressive physique ahead of any need for compelling plot twists. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN CITY AT WAR #1

Spider-Man: City at War #1 is an exciting start to Marvel’s Gamerverse with scenes that pop on every panel and page. Based on the Spider-Man game that released in 2018, an overwhelmed and overworked Peter Parker opens the story with a fight against Kingpin, new foes, and working with familiar faces. It’s understandable the series has to move at a quick pace to fit the game’s story and unseen events into the series, though it does so without sacrificing memorable moments like the banter between Kingpin and Spidey. Whether you played Marvel’s Spider-Man or not, the first issue of City at War is a promising bridge between Marvel’s playable and readable mediums. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN LIFE STORY #1

One of the joys of comic books is that, no matter how many decades go by, our favorite characters effectively remain unchanged. Some storylines might emerge in which we get to see an older version of Wolverine while other titles like Marvel 1602 imagine what would happen if contemporary heroes existed in a different century. Many comic readers might look towards the pages of comics to be inspired to emulate their favorite hero, but we can never truly embody them; not because we can’t control things with our mind or possess the power of flight, but because we can’t ignore the ravages of time, no matter how closely we aim to resemble a superhero. For Spider-Man: Life Story, writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Mark Bagley subject the wall-crawler to the biggest punishment of all: the all-too-human horrors of aging. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #63

With Leia’s crew assembled, she can finally put her plan into action, putting herself in the position to take out Sho-Torun for good. The plan might make sense on paper, but when the steps are taken in the infiltration, the Rebels’ hand might be tipped too far when an opportunity to send a powerful message reveals trouble. One of the wordier issues in the Star Wars series in recent months, the plot required vast amounts of exposition with little heart or emotion. The dialogue leaves much to be desired, though Angel Unzueta’s art is truly outstanding, delivering impressive depth and likenesses of iconic heroes, while Guru-eFX’s colors add dimension and excitement that bursts off every page. Were the narrative to be as strong as the artwork, this book would be unstoppable — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #11

This issue serves as a sort of precursor to the “War of the Realms” event, setting up the conflict that’s to come throughout the Marvel universe. The end result is a thrill to read, juggling its various plotlines, teases, and character dynamics in a lot of unexpected and fun ways. If you weren’t already looking forward to the “War of the Realms” event, this issue will most likely change that. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #14

This issue of Uncanny X-Men is delightful for its simplicity. The X-Men have a problem to solve. and they set about solving it. Doing so means calling in favors from an old friend and addressing some tension with rival mutant factions and former members. But the core of the issue is the X-Men as a team embarking on a mission to make one specific corner of the Marvel Universe a safer place of mutants to live. Larroca provides stellar artwork and Matthew Rosenberg writes the team with a sense of camaraderie the infuses each scene with joy. The issue ends with the team toasting to small victories, and that’s an apt reaction to this issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #12

Cates’ Venom run started with action and heavy set pieces, then dove into some more emotional, internal struggles for Eddie and his Symbiote. That was a wise way to get us all invested, but that doesn’t mean this slower, in-depth arc is any less fascinating. The inner workings of Eddie’s psyche, and his difficult relationship with his other, have become a beautifully tragic story, one that will keep you hooked month after month. Combine that with Stegman’s always-fantastic art, and Venom remains a standout series for Marvel. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #9

West Coast Avengers never ceases to be genuinely perfect. This issue already has so many great things going for it, as it continues the group’s fight of the Church of the Rising Sun. But in the process, the issue brings a delightfully unexpected and profound development to one of the ensemble’s characters, something that will hopefully weave its way into other parts of the MCU at some point. With kickass fights, mostly perfect characterization, and some great moments from Jeff the Land Shark, this is absolutely an issue worth picking up. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

WOLVERINE INFINITY WATCH #2

So Wolverine and Loki actually make for a fun little team. It seems wholly unnecessary on the surface, but this Infinity Watch finds the fun in the absurd, and never takes itself too seriously. It’s not groundbreaking or franchise-altering as the title might suggest, but its a quick and exciting read that’s easy to enjoy. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

ADVENTURE TIME MARCY & SIMON #3

This issue has a bit of a slow start, but it absolutely makes up for it as the story goes on. Marcy’s attempt to restore Simon’s memories takes her to an unlikely potential ally, and ends up complicating things even more in the process. At the very. least, Adventure Time fans will hopefully love this issue because of the wonderful song in the middle portion, even as the overall ending might be a bit controversial. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARCHIE #703

The world of Archie and his friends continues to be shaken into different directions, and this issue is no exception. Spencer crafts a version of the Archie world that feels just familiar enough while branching into new territory. And Jarrell’s art fits the series’ relaunch fairly well, with almost all of the panels conveying the pastel-hued world we’ve already seen. A major plot twist looks to complicate things even further, but it begins to unfold in a way that feels really fitting for this series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVATAR TSU TEYS PATH #3

Tsu Tey’s Path is a reminder of all the problematic elements of Avatar: its stereotypical depiction of aboriginal people, its rather bland characters, and its unimaginative storyline. This comic is strongest when it focuses on the simple things — a (stereotypically) noble hunt featuring fantastic alien monsters. Everything else about this comic is a mess, not necessarily one of the creative team’s making, but rather of a bland sci-fi franchise that flamed out nearly a decade ago and seems determined to rise again when no one has asked it to. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

BITTER ROOT #5

Bitter Root has spent most of its first arc carefully balancing metaphors about racism and hatred with a pretty fun story about fighting demons in Harlem. In the finale of its first arc, the metaphors mostly take a back seat as the Sangeryes fight a mysterious foe that seems connected to the Jinoo, but with separate abilities. It’s still a fun issue, if a bit crowded at times, but it does a pretty good job of continuing the story and setting up an interesting arc that could shed even more light on the Jinoo and its source. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK BADGE #8

With our squad of Black Badges having finally earned some rest and relaxation, readers get glimpses into their lives outside of the organization to learn what motivates them in their objectives. Additionally, these Badges attempt to uncover the mole who has infiltrated their organization, a threat which they will eliminate at any cost. Fans of the series are sure to appreciate the backstory of the main characters, yet there isn’t much about these revelations that makes the characters any more interesting if you aren’t already invested in them. The issue serves as a good reminder that these deadly agents are still kids, though it offers little to excite the reader or drive the story forward in any substantial way. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

BPRD DEVIL YOU KNOW #14

The Devil You Know is Hellboy at his best, and with this issue, the creative team hits virtually every mark they need to. It’s scary, yet heartwarming — grim, yet hopeful. Big Red never goes down without a fight, even when it’s the end of the world, and that’s something that creates for some fantastical storytelling. With just one issue left in this 15-year run, it’s safe to say that it can’t get much better than this. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS A DARKENED WISH #1

A Darkened Wish is a fantastic Dungeons & Dragons comic, one that blends both low-level adventuring and epic high-level heroes. We see the wizard Helene and her friends at both the start and end of their story, growing from plucky wanna-be heroes to generals leading entire armies. The creative team of B Dave Walters and Tess Fowler craft a fantasy story that hews close to classic fantasy and yet is unique to D&D. Fowler’s art in particular is a highlight, as this is probably the strongest work of her career. A Darkened Wish is a must read for any fans of “classic” fantasy, even if you’ve never picked up a die to play D&D. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

FARMHAND #6

Farmhand #6 refreshes the story of the Jenkins family farm and manufactured body parts with the start of the second season. Pressure on Jedidiah Jenkins and those around him starts closing in as the wonder that is the limb and organ-growing Jedidiah Seed attracts more attention from the EPA and other outsider forces. Don’t let the gap between the issues and the start of the next season fool you though – you’ll need to either acquaint or reacquaint yourself with the characters, but once you do, it’s not hard to pick out favorites from the Jenkins family due to the series’ knack for creating the most expressive characters and faces. Farmhand‘s understated comedy will also grow on you and helps balance out some of the darker, more ominous themes. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

FIREFLY BAD COMPANY #1

Boom!’s first standalone Firefly one-shot, Bad Company, focuses on one of the more memorable side characters from the series, Saffron. Writer Josh Lee Gordon uses this look at Saffron’s origin to shed light onto inhabitants of the core worlds who don’t enjoy the perks of the Alliance’s prosperity. That’s, for the most part, uncharted territory for Firefly. There are some interesting ideas here, such as making the officer Saffron runs into as a youth himself someone who came up from the gutter. There’s a tension in their opposed views of the Alliance. For Saffron, the Alliance represents little more than oppression. For the officer its what rescued him from a life on the streets. In the end, the issue doesn’t know what it wants to say about this dichotomy, but its interesting nonetheless. The issue’s real problem is the artwork. There are three credited artists in Francesco Mortarino, Giuseppe Cafaro, and Moy R, and the transitions between them are jarring. Mortarino is best of the three, and gives the issue a strong start, but the others don’t live up to the bar he sets. There’s a nice bit of connectivity hidden here that will reward those who have been reading Boom’s ongoing Firefly series. Otherwise, it’s frustrating to see a good idea fall to confounding and disappointing execution. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE GOON #1

The Goon is an absolute blast from start to finish, whether you read any of the original series or not. It’s easy to pick up and jump in for the first time, but it’s also a beautiful love letter to longtime fans of these characters. Powell shines as he always has, but there’s a sense of confidence here that seems to stem from writing this book under his own printing label. He understands that this world is very much his oyster, and he moves through these pages full steam ahead, never once second guessing his decisions. It’s also worth noting that this is one of the most beautifully illustrated books you’ll find on the shelf this week. I couldn’t recommend this Goon reboot more. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVISIBLE KINGDOM #1

Invisible Kingdom #1 presents a fascinating new world to explore. Wilson and Ward take advantage of the comic book medium’s lack of budgetary concerns to present a cast that is wholly alien. They’re bipedal and humanoid, but otherwise inhuman. This issue offers the first hints at what Wilson is ruminating on regarding the overlap between religion and consumerism, and she and Ward have introduced a cast of varied and interesting characters and begun to scratch the surface of their new society’s depth. Anyone craving a thoughtful sci-fi that doesn’t skimp on excitement or visual flair needs to check out Invisible Kingdom. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LAZARUS RISEN #1

On this sheer fact alone, it’d likely be enough that Lazarus is back on stands in a new year, full of vim and vigor and ready for intrigue. But when you add to this the fact that the new 44-page spread allows for extended stories, the addition of in-world fiction, and material for the World of Lazarus tabletop game that’s seemingly set to come with every issue — all of which only serves to further enhance an already expansive world — it’s hard to argue that the book isn’t currently at its very best. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #60

Lumberjanes #60 closes a slow arc for the series with plenty of heart and goofy exposition. As Jo continues avoiding birthday celebrations, the Lumberjanes band together to give their friend a surprise. A sneaky sea monster, sci-fi stage play, and more make this issue a busy one to wade through, nut, for those wanting to wish a happy birthday to their favorite hardcore lady types, Lumberjanes #60 brings simple closure to the comic’s latest mini-arc. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS #3

If this issue’s done anything, it’s shown how cool Madame Masque can be when given some screen time. The actual battle for Tony is also quite entertaining, though the more interesting stuff is what writer Matthew K. Manning is setting up behind the scenes with Masque. That said, the fight still has some slick moments, and Jon Sommariva and Protobunker’s visuals are high energy and give everything a cartoonish edge. Marvel Action Avengers continues to be a welcome surprise, though it seems things are going to get even better from here. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #5

Middlewest is at its strongest when it focuses on its characters, whether its Abel, his fox companion, or his new friends at a carnival. We get a lot of that, along with a longer look at whatever storm curse/creature is lurking inside of Abel. The world of Middlewest is still weird — it feels almost like the real world, though a little more whimsical, but all of it is still unexplained and disparate. As long as you focus on the heart of Middlewest, you’ll enjoy it a lot, but once you get wrapped up into thinking about its world, you’ll just wind up frustrated and confused. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

MONSTRESS #21

All through the course of Monstress thus far, Maika’s past is something that has been something of a question. We the readers– and Maika herself — have an idea of who she is as the daughter of Moriko Halfwolf, connected to the Monstrum Zinn. However, this issue flips everything we know about Maika on its head by introducing her to her father. It’s a surprising reveal, one that flips some of the other events in recent issues — Ren’s betrayal, Kippa’s kidnapping — into a different light but also changes the trajectory of everything in the story. It’s this kind of unexpected twist that makes Monstress such a delight to read, but it’s so well excecuted here that any lag in interest the book may have had in the past are swept away. Monstress‘ latest issue is a jolt to the story, presenting new mysteries and new momentum that will leave you wanting much, much more to dive into by the time the issue ends. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #15

Much of the groundwork laid previously finally pays off, but the issue stops short of actually engaging with what happens to Sonic courtesy of the “Metal Virus” developed by Eggman. Some interesting panel layouts, and the final revelation of “zombots” make for a pretty interesting book despite it feeling like something of a segue to the actual action. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPARROWHAWK #5

Sparrowhawk ends just like it began, defying expectations around every turn and creating something completely unique in the process. The confrontation between Artemsia and the Unseelie Queen does not disappoint, but it’s the tiny threads that have been planted by Crispin this whole time that really steal the show. Writer Delilah Dawson crafts a finale that leaves you begging for more while Matias Basla’s visuals fit the sense of unease you’re left with as things wind down. It all coalesces into an ending that will leave you hoping we get another round, but even if we don’t, this series has left quite an impression. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

STARCRAFT SOLDIERS #3

Starcraft Soldiers is an… interesting comic. Set on a backwater planet, the comic follows a rookie command officer on her first assignment, one where she has neither the support of her superiors or her subordinates. The comic illustrates how Singh’s sense of duty and her drive to follow regulations conflicts with “the way things are,” but Singh is the only person who actually recognizes the threat on this backwater world that no one else cares about. I also appreciate how the Starcraft comic doesn’t force readers to actually know about Starcraft lore — everything can be understood at face level. This is a decent sci-fi comic that just happens to have the Starcraft name attached to it. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #26

Steven Universe #26 moves Lars of the Stars’ story along at a much quicker pace compared to the last issue. That’s not to say that the events leading into this one progressed slowly, but #26 wastes no time in continuing Lars’ story as he and the Off-Colors find themselves pursued into a nebula. This issue excels once again at telling multiple stories at once with each perspective brought closer to intersecting with the next after every panel. It’s got some interesting twists in it, and raises just enough questions to keep you hooked for the next issue. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

TMNT #92

The tension continues to build in the final issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles before the “City Fall” event kicks off. Kevin Eastman, Bobby Curnow, and Tom Waltz have channeled Chris Claremont’s X-Men in weaving the various story threads at play to lead to this point. Michael Dialynas is expressive with his characters’ faces, bringing urgency to an action-light issue. Karai’s change of heart here does feel a bit sudden. Having been agreeable and willing to work with Splinter up until now, her stubbornness on this final issue seems out of character, especially since the sticking point involves the lives of children. It is possible we’ll learn this is the influence of this mystical sword she’s carrying with her, but the conflict does feel a bit contrived at this moment. Nonetheless, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is riding high on the way to its biggest story yet. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WARNING #5

The proverbial crap has hit the fan as Warning goes from ominous preparation against alien intruders to an all-out war in the middle of Los Angeles. While we’ve gotten hints of how dangerous these alien invaders are, they really blow the roof off of things this issue, blowing away entire battalions of soldiers while taking no visible damage. Warning remains a pretty chaotic comic and it’s hard to get invested in any of the characters, but it’s getting interesting now that the slow burn has finished and we’re seeing more action. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5