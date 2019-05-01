Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/1/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes DCeased #1, Savage Avengers #1, and Goosebumps: Horrors of the Witch House #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #10

Adventures of the Super Sons is always a good time, and with this issue being 10 of 12, that good time is on the fast track to a conclusion. For this issue, that means the big fight with Rex Luthor begins. We already know that the Super Sons will win — the book actually opens with a truly delightful scene of the pair as old, old men — but it’s the getting there that is the mystery. Full of action, this issue surprises with a few moments that make it look like the Sons might be betrayed by their robot friend Hex and it even looks like they may not make it out alive. That actually makes the story more interesting, which is why the reveal at the end that help has arrived in the form of the grown ups a little disappointing. That said, it makes for a great cliffhanger, and you won’t be able to wait for the next issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #70

The “Knightmares” arc is finally over, and Batman is back in action in the waking world. What that looks like is a punch-fest through Arkham Asylum, taking Batman from the institution’s lowest levels back out to the light of Gotham. The concept is actually kind of cool — who doesn’t enjoy seeing Batman punch out bad guys? The issue is that when Batman gets right within range of going after Bane he simply stops. He’s tired. He’s going to go home. We’ll handle this tomorrow. Like so many of the book’s recent issues, things feel stretched artificially to fill space without really giving readers much. That said, seeing Batman show up more himself than he’s been for quite some time is refreshing. It’s a worthwhile read, and at least there’s the promise of a showdown soon. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #1

The final chapter of the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles saga kicks off at a slow and steady pace. We’re introduced to the universe of New Earth Prime, where Batman is a member of the Turtle family and together they patrol the streets of New Gotham City, battling the Laughing Man and his Smile Clan. There’s fun to be had here, and the big reveal at the end suggests there’ another layer to this crossover madness, but we’re not quite to the good stuff yet. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DCEASED #1

Let’s be honest, in 2019, zombie stories have been done to absolute death. We’ve seen them on the big screen and on decade-long hit television series. They’ve served as social allegories and introspection on the human condition. They’ve been horrific unstoppable hordes and comedic background characters. We’ve seen slow-moving reanimated corpses, sprinting rage virus patients and everything in between. Even the idea of telling a zombie apocalypse story in the world of superhero comics is more than a decade old. So in order to make a zombie story stand out in 2019 you need two things — a killer spin on the usual narrative and the right atmosphere to match it. And by some miracle, DCeased has both. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

DCS YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1

DC’s Year of the Villain #1 acts as a prologue of sorts to a greater story that will play out in “The Year of the Villain” event later this year. Basically, the comic launches with Lex Luthor pulling off a brazen attack on the White House with the Legion of Doom before launching an even bigger scheme that involves the bulk of the villains in the DC Universe. The second part of the comic ties into Brian Michael Bendis’ event Leviathan before returning to Luthor’s Year of the Villain plot, which ties into Scott Snyder’s Justice League city. The comic is a bit bombastic while giving a taste of what’s to come, but not really revealing too much. I like the comic as a tease, and I appreciate DC laying out how this event was seeded in past books as well as provide a guide to what readers should check out next if they’re interested. It’s probably the most informative primer I’ve seen for a superhero book yet, and also lays out everything in a simple but informative manner. Let’s face it, Year of the Villain #1 is partially a marketing guide for future comics, and it does its job very well. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #43

The dynamic Deathstroke and Teen Titans relationship is on full display in this story arc, and there’s no book that’s done a better job than displaying in than Deathstroke #43. Backed to the brim with panel-leaping action, this issue leaves you with a massive twist that’s both shocking and heartbreaking. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DREAMING #9

The Dreaming returns to is core narrative with Bilquis Evely returning on art, and it doesn’t lose a step. Si Spurrier has done a great job telling a new story while weaving in interesting callbacks to the original Sandman where appropriate. This issue is no different, bringing back some key character and following up on their stories in ways that feel natural and that still propel The Dreaming‘s own narrative forward. It’s a rich and beautiful book that never disappoints. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

FEMALE FURIES #4

Female Furies continues to be as intensely feminist, beautiful, and gripping as ever. This issue simultaneously serves as a perfect, must-read prequel to King and Gerads’ Mister Miracle while also advancing the series’ one deeply personal narrative. It’s unclear where the remaining two issues will go next, but this series never ceases to be a fascinating read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN #7

Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp have been knocking it out of the park with Green Lantern so far, but this just might be their best work yet. Morrison embraces the eccentric presence known as Myrwhydden and uses him to weave a tale that holds onto mystery throughout but pays all of it off in spades by issue’s end. Sharp’s pages are equally as compelling, using various angles of the Green Lantern logo as a canvas in which to display his panels that also tie into the story Morrison’s trying to tell. Some of the answers are in plain sight, but you don’t really piece them together until the end, and the book had me hooked from the first page to the last. Green Lantern continues to be one of DC’s best books, and this is another perfect example of why. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #61

The trials of Harley Quinn continue, and if you’ve ever wondered what the DC Universe would look like as mashed up with Dungeons and Dragons, then congratulations, you’ve hit the jackpot. In typical Harley fashion, she gets in way over her head playing a strange game that ends up warping reality and turning Gotham into a world straight out of a role-playing game. It is every bit as bonkers as it sounds, thanks to the Enchantress, but it’s also an absolute delight. While the story is a little bit tricky to follow in places — it has quite a bit of table-setting to do — stick with it for just the insanity of it all. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #23

Justice League #23 splits the team apart even further, as Batman is forced to make an impossible choice about Superman’s fate while the rest of the Justice League rots in a jail cell. This issue provides some much needed exposition about what the World Forger is trying to accomplish in the Sixth Dimension, although I feel like I’m missing something when it comes to the “flaws” in his current world, which allows the Justice League to make some surprising allies. I’m confused why the World Forger would create a world with people that would try to stop him, but I guess that’s just the nature of his powers. This is leading into a big event (that’s explained further in this week’s DC’s Year of the Villain comic) so DC fans will want to jump in now. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #5

While Young Justice continues to take its sweet time giving away any answers, this issue proves that the series can be much more emotionally resonating when the there aren’t half a dozen characters on the page all trying to out-quip each other. Brian Michael Bendis brings a wonderfully heartfelt side story between Tim Drake and Stephanie Brown, giving an indication on where the story will go once the nonsense on Gemworld is wrapped up. The artwork continues to evolve in a positive way each issue, with John Timms, Kris Anka, and Evan Shaner all getting artist credits this month. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN PRISONER X #3

This issue of Prisoner X is a grind. There are interesting ideas at play, interesting twists, but somehow it feels like the story doesn’t really progress so much as wrap around in a circle by the time it’s all done. Like most of the “Age of X-Man” events, it’s a decent premise that lacks forward momentum. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20.HU

Toomes’ plan is laid out in full in a brilliantly crafted issue. As we previous issues, those that stand out are the ones that focus on the single villains and this Vulture-centric book is no different. Cunning and mischievous are two words that can describe both the Vulture and this book. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #5

The delicacy with which Champions deals with these genuine teenage stories, making them impactful without ever feeling the least bit exploitative, is honestly one of the most refreshing things going on in the Big Two today. This book soars on every level, mixing true human emotion with all of the fun and action you expect from a superhero comic series. There’s also a great appearance from Cyclops in this issue that worked on multiple levels. I don’t know if I can love this book more. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #3

The second you try treating this title like a serious comic is when you’ll start having a bad time. For being a Cosmic Ghost Rider title, this book features less and less of the character instead, choosing to go for an Easter egg-filled history lesson. At the very least, this all continues to carry a heavy comedic tone, if that’s something you’re in for. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #7

Finally. After what feels like an eternity of build-up and filler, Old Man Logan is now back in the Wasteland where he belongs. Spoiler alert: This is way better than anything these OML titles have put out in a while. There are moments that don’t land, and improvements that could be made, but all in all this is the direction we’ve all been hoping to see with this character. Most importantly, it’s just a bunch of ridiculous fun. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL #12

This issue is way more than meets the eye, and it’s honestly a pretty great read because of that. The issue ushers in a third act (of sorts) on Deadpool and Good Night’s fight, while simultaneously making their fight so much bigger. If that’s not enough, Young and company make the journey to get to that point really fun, with Hepburn’s art and Herring’s colors working in pitch-perfect, rainbow-hued harmony. Deadpool’s world is about to get a lot more complicated after the events of this issue, and all signs point to an interesting and fun road ahead. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOMINO HOTSHOTS #3

It’s hard not to fall for this team, and one of the big reasons why is their dedication to one another. Every team seems to care about their teammates, but Domino’s squad always comes off as more sincere and earnest than most others. Gail Simone conveys the bond between Domino, Diamondback, and Outlaw in small moments and grand gestures alike throughout the issue, and the addition of newer members gives us a great prism to view the core group’s friendship. David Baldeon, Michael Shelfer, and Jim Chaaralampidis also deliver some stellar artwork throughout the book, including one particular splash page that conveys the action in a creative and thrilling way. Hotshots is simply a blast, and here’s hoping the fun doesn’t stop anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

MARVEL TEAM-UP #2

This book is a pretty fun read, and Eve Ewing brings something very interesting out of both Peter and Kamala. But it also feels a bit unnecessary when compared to the other books featuring these characters. A mind switch between this duo is fun, sure. Kamala Khan just has way bigger things in the works to make this feel like it’s any kind of important. Still, you could do a lot worse. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAJOR X #3

The enthusiasm Rob Liefeld has for writing these characters comes through in Major X, and while the issue’s middle features a bit too much filler, it does end in a promising place. While Portacio’s artwork is great throughout most of the issue, though the book does feature one of the most awkward hugs ever. The bits between Wolverine and Beast are easily one of the book’s highlights, and the action throughout the book is solid, though it does take a bit too long to get to the next exciting story beat. That last page does present a nice hook going forward into next issue though, ending the book on a high note. Not as high as issue #1, but still quite solid. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

MEET THE SKRULLS #4

The story of the Warner family is easily one of Marvel’s most compelling series. You’ll find depth several layers deep, and as the pieces start to come together the intrigue only increases. Writer Robbie Thompson shifts the family dynamic quite a bit here, and it’s especially rewarding to see Alice show how vital she is to their survival, though that has subtle consequences that only a parent would understand. Niko Henrichon and Laurent Grossat deliver a gorgeous issue full of emotional moments that and brutal action, and it all makes for a series unlike any other Marvel is putting on stands. In short, this series has been a delight, and we can’t wait to see how it ends. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

PUNISHER #11

Just when this arc was getting on the verge of running a little out of steam, it puts out an issue that ends up being an interesting showcase of high octane, creative-storytelling. Rosenberg and company crafted a final chapter that encompasses a lot from this arc in a mostly satisfying, largely chaotic way. The second half of the issue is really where things shine, as Frank’s war against Zemo is taken into new territory. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SAVAGE AVENGERS #1

Marvel’s Savage Avengers #1 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Mike Deodato brings Conan further into the Marvel Universe. Following the events of Avengers: No Road Home, Conan finds himself lost in the Savage Land, a region that is about as close to the Hyborian Age as he’s going to find in the Marvel 616. When a murderous cult in the area draws the attention of some other heroes, Conan soon finds himself making frenemies with other major Marvel characters. The results are something like mixing together two different action figure toy lines, but the tone makes it feel like whoever is doing that mixing is a bit too old to be playing this seriously with toys. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN GHOST SPIDER #8

Spider-Gwen Ghost Spider #8 bolsters its latest art for fans this week with some complicated emotions. As Gwen Stacy’s powers begin running amok, questions are asked about her symbiote and who she can trust to have her back. The issue culminates with an explosive cliffhanger merging Gwen’s life with Spider-Gwen, so fans will put down the comic wanting even more. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #65

The Rebels’ infiltration of Shu-Torun continues, with its forces attempting to fight back as members of the Rebel squad reveal their true allegiances. Tensions mount on many sides, with yet another threat attempting to join the fray, potentially posing massive devastation for the entire planet. The art in the book continues to be fantastic, though the story offers readers little to generate excitement. Both the characters and the narrative itself seem to be moving along only as necessary and in all the expected directions. The strength of Angel Unzueta’s art and Guru-eFX’s colors help keep the reader interested and manage to slightly elevate the relatively droll execution of a narrative that initially had the potential for an exciting espionage tale. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS AOR HAN SOLO #1

Han Solo attempts to really, seriously, kind of leave the Rebellion behind after helping them destroy the Death Star, only to get roped into yet another mission. His journey leads him to have a reunion with some of his former pals, only for them to remind the smuggler that it’s possible embracing his old way of life could be even riskier than regularly confronting the Galactic Empire as a Rebel. Devout fans of the character are sure to enjoy his trials and tribulations in any capacity, but this book doesn’t offer audiences anything we haven’t seen of Solo in any other adventure. He cracks wise and improvises solutions to the trouble he gets tangled in, though it does little to shed light on anything about the character or his journey in the saga. The closest it comes to depicting anything new or interesting is depict that when Han tried to leave the Rebellion behind, his old life didn’t appeal to him as much anymore, yet that causes complications for what we know of an older Han, seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, who clearly had no issue embracing his old lifestyle. There aren’t any major flaws with this book, yet it lacks any real necessity for a Star Wars fan. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #17

In Uncanny X-Men #17, Matthew Rosenberg and artist Carlos Gomez deal with heavy material, using the mutant metaphor to its fullest. As someone who doesn’t belong to any kind of minority, it’s hard for me to say how well it succeeds at speaking to that truth. I can say that it succeeds in affecting me on an empathetic level. It’s a tough issue to read as it depicts the horror of what Wolfsbane experienced before she died, even as it does so without gratuitousness. But this is a superhero comic and some of the issue has to deal with more typical superhero stuff. The melodrama that creeps in is understandable but feels cheap compared to what is at the core of the story. Still, this a standout issue of what has already been a stellar run. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS #3

A spectacle event like never seen before, War of the Realms #3 reads like an enormous third-act battle and the action doesn’t let up for a single panel. The best of both worlds, War of the Realms is Jason Aaron at his best while Dauterman and Wilson continue making the most striking art you’ll see on comic shelves this year. While there’s a lot of things going on in this title — and the many, many spinoffs — everything’s contained in the main storyline nice and tight, with few questions going unanswered. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS STRIKEFORCE DARK ELF REALM #1

War of the Realms Strikeforce: The Dark Elf Realm sees Freya form a special team to bring down Malekith’s Black Bifrost — comprised of The Punisher, Blade, Ghost Rider, and She-Hulk. And while that team sounds awesome, don’t expect too much action in this first issue. Instead we get a deeper dive into each of the aforementioned characters, ranging from Frank’s philosophy on killing to each of his teammates’ greatest fears. It makes for a cool little character piece if you’re interested in any of the five members, and there’s some funny banter in there as well. But this isn’t an absolute must-read for fans of the ongoing event.— Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AVATAR TSU TEYS PATH #4

While past issues of this comic mostly paralleled Avatar (the Fox movie, not the Nickelodeon cartoons), this issue features scenes pulled right out of the original movie. If you haven’t watched the movie in a while and want a refresher on parts of the second act, this is a good comic to go to. Otherwise, don’t bother reading, as this issue is as stiff and lifeless as previous issues. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

BEASTS OF BURDEN PRESENCE OF OTHERS #1

Beasts of Burden hits the ground running with the first instalment in its “Presence of Others” arc, as a ghost-hunting family trio gets an up-close look at the horrors inside the town of Burden Hill. The action is just as gory and pulse-pounding as ever, but Evan Dorkin still isn’t afraid to bring in a bit of comedy with the main cast of heroic animals. This issue is also a cool throwback for long-time readers, as it marks the first time Dorkin and artist Jill Thompson have worked together on the book since 2016.

Even if this is your first time with this series it’s worth a read. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER 45 #3

Black Hammer ’45 cools off a bit with the action in this month’s issue, but that’s A-OK. With another cameo that’s enjoyable — without feeling forced — the title remains a solid read three issues in. At times, the plot feels redundant as the same characters fight time and time again, but that’s a war for you. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #50

This issue is too adorable for words, crafting a narrative that simultaneously is a fitting 50th issue for Giant Days, as well as just a good standard story for the series. Through and through, this issue showcases the strength of the series’ delightful ensemble, having them join forces for an unlikely challenge. What comes next has so much for fans to enjoy, including a step-by-step guide to cricket, some fanfic-worthy shipping tropes, and colorful action sequences that give an almost anime-like excitement to the proceedings. Whether you’ve been following this series for fifty issues or you’re just jumping in, this is a great one. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIRL IN THE BAY #4

Katherine finally has the opportunity to confront not only the person responsible for her death, but also for the evil entity that motivated the killer’s actions, seeking answers for her dual existence. What follows is a mind-bending exploration of the meaning of reality, which provides insight into the nature of reality for our hero, in addition to the possibility of a great sacrifice. The Girl in the Bay has become one of the most ambitious and uncompromising titles of the year, thanks to its heightened explorations of the balance between life, death, and the confounding nature of the universe. Fans hoping for a clear-cut resolution to the story will likely be disappointed, yet with the book never having been easily defined within any one genre, delivering a complex and ambiguous finale falls in line with previous installments in the saga. This isn’t to say this installment isn’t without its flaws, as the ambiguity of the final chapter could be perceived as difficulty conveying such existential concepts, which also somewhat denies the reader any self-reflection or realization, but there are many strong messages that become clear, reminding us that life also often denies giving us absolute truths. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOGOR #1

Ken Garing delivers a beautiful and intriguing first issue, although it suffers somewhat from pacing issues. The story is a slow burn and the title character’s nature is finally revealed only in the final moments of the comic, teeing up what should be a crazy second issue. All in all, it’s an enjoyable, all-ages fantasy book that feels like what might happen if you put Tellos, The Warlord, and Bone into a blender. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOOSEBUMPS HORRORS OF THE WITCH HOUSE #1

Goosebumps: Horrors of the Witch House is the series’ latest venture in the world of comic books. The iconic franchise has thrilled fans for years as author R.L. Stine’s novels continue to captivate, and IDW hopes to bring that same tension into its new comic run. However, its first issue falls flat and fails to stir up such an emotion. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS #4

A new arc kicks off in Marvel Action Avengers and it’s off to a mighty good start. The new issue presents a compelling mystery while also building up a villain in Marvel’s library that gets relatively ignored most of the time, and if they can do for him what they did for A.I.M. in the last arc he will be the better for it. Matthew K. Manning packs in a delightful mix of humor and action and Jon Sommariva and Protobunker deliver some lovely visuals throughout, resulting in an issue that any fan, regardless of age, can pick up and enjoy. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #3

This issue occasionally suffers from some pacing issues, but still puts out a fairly endearing ride. The story sees Peter, Miles, and Gwen all crossing paths under unexpected circumstances, and the issue really thrives once the three are working together. There are just enough fun quips and enjoyable moments to make this a fun, but imperfect, ride, especially considering the way things appear to be set up with the issue’s cliffhanger. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

OUTCAST #41

With the inevitability of a conflict getting closer every day, the two sides both realize that there are things the other group has that they want, possibly paving the way for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. As you could imagine, things aren’t entirely as they seem, as the Outcasts letting in new members to their haven doesn’t have the outcome they anticipated. Much of the issue involves characters standing around and talking, and not about anything all that important, which gives it a serious case of the “wheel spinnings.” Luckily, this book is nearing the finish line and the final pages hint at threats emerging that we’ve been waiting years to witness, giving us hope that the series goes out with a bang and pays off everything we’ve been waiting to see. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

RED SONJA #4

Red Sonja #4 is another triumph, though it does feel familiar like one we’ve already seen before. The past few issues have switched between the past and present as we learned more about Sonja and her cousin while the pair outwit their enemies, and #4 is no exception. It’s hardly less satisfying to see Sonja do this, but the formula will have to change eventually lest this become a series of unrivaled victories where we don’t feel like Sonja has much chance of being defeated. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROCKOS MODERN AFTERLIFE #2

Rocko’s Modern Afterlife #2 picks up the pace in the second issue and tells its story quicker without losing anything in the process. The zombified characters aren’t seen nearly as much here, but like most zombie dramas, they’re replaced with struggles against real people. Rocko’s back-and-forths between him and Filburt were actually better than the exchanges between Rocko and Heff, so hopefully they keep the turtle companion around for a few more issues. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

SELF MADE #6

A fitting end for the mini-series, SELF/MADE ends on one of the highest notes possible. While a few things are left unresolved, the primary conflict is resolved in a simple, yet intriguing way. The concept of SELF/MADE was entirely original and blended a handful of genres into one — the world Groom and company have built is remarkable and it’s a shame to be done so soon. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN #3

The adventures fo the Six Billion Dollar Man continues and Steve is still working the kinks out of his new body, which leads to some hilarious results. We also get ot know a little bit more about Japanese super spy Nico, which leads to a surprising betrayal. The worst thing there is to say about this series is that it’s consistent almost to a fault. Each issue has been a delight, but it has been a delight in almost exactly the same way each time. Which has to be among the best problem a serialized story can have. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG ANNUAL 2019

“Bonds of Friendship”

Any story that largely focuses on Whisper the Wolf is aces in my book. Add Tangle and a quick-and-dirty encounter with some bad folks — focused on the power of friendship — and you’ve got a winner.

“Jet Set Tornado”

A straightforward, solid story that focuses on Tails and Sonic alone, which is something that can get left behind as the book traditionally crowds them.

“Victory Garden”

Despite being some of the most far-removed characters in Sonic canon, Silver and Blaze make for a perfect pair in this gardening-based story. For as few pages as it gets, “Victory Garden” packs a punch.

“Curse of the Pyramid”

Rough, Tumble, and… Rouge? While it’s a strange combo, it only serves to highlight to many facets of Rouge’s personality. A functional story, if not a particularly interesting one compared to the rest.

“Sonic Fan Club”

While short and sweet, there’s not much substance to this story, but it’s worth it to have Sonic save the day without being seen at all — all while making Tangle get tangled.

— Rollin Bishop

Overall Rating: 4 out of 5

SPENCER & LOCKE 2 #1

If you mixed Calvin and Hobbes with a detective thriller and a dose of family drama you’d have the compelling mix that is Spencer & Locke. Writer David Pepose continues to blur the line of who’s quite in charge here, and Spencer’s shifting personality only adds to that unravelling mystery. Locke’s internal struggles are just as palpable, attempting to do the right thing even in the face of getting everything he’s ever wanted. Jorge Santiago Jr and Jasen Smith’s artwork bounces between the gritty and the playful, but even in the latter there’s always a sense of tension underneath it all. So far the two leads are far more interesting than the villain, but the final page does present what could be a great hook for him going forward. Spencer & Locke isn’t quite like any other comic series, and that’s a great thing. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #4

This issue takes Transformers into some even darker places, but the narrative is arguably all the better for it. Almost all of this issue reads like a staunch political drama, which will surely thrill some and make other’s eyes glaze over. But the visuals are genuinely stunning, and it’s hard to deny how much of a unique impact this creative team is having on the world of Cybertron thus far. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #191

The Walking Dead #191 shows that the series is completely different from its prior days of human-versus-human conflict, showcasing its brilliant lead character at his best. Both characters and the post-apocalyptic world show their drastic changes from the Governor or “All Out War” days but it’s followed by a classic Robert Kirkman last-page twist which is an absolute head-scratcher which will make or break the book, and it seems to be leaning towards the latter. A strong issue which could be one of the series’ last or the beginning of a string of brand-new stories which revamp the franchise. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5