Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/3/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Lois Lane #1, Aero #1, No One Left to Fight #1, and Sea of Stars #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #12

A story within a story within a story, a clever Eminem reference, and a whole lot of action. That’s what Adventures of the Super Sons brings in its final issue and while it doesn’t all come together seamlessly, the overall effect is a bright, fun, thrill ride of an issue very much in keeping with whole maxi-series. What works best here? The way the two heroes resolve things is actually an unexpected and charming solution that feels very on-brand for the book overall. What’s a little less successful is the explanation of how the whole adventure came to be in the first place. It’s a great premise, but its execution feels a little rushed and might have been better if given a few more episodes to truly gel. Beyond that, it’s a solid and fun book and while the story does come to an end, you’ll definitely want more from the Super Sons. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATGIRL #36

This issue is an enigma in a lot of ways, and it remains to be seen how readers respond to that. Almost the entire first half of the issue feels a little heavy on the monologuing, as Barbara makes an action-packed attempt to get out of the situation that the Terrible Trio put her in. The art in that half is beautifully rendered and colored, only for things to look and feel slightly flatter in the back half. Even with all of that, the issue makes an admirable attempt in honing in on Barbara’s humanity, and the ways that sets her apart – but also ties her to – those in her orbit. Scott has brought about some genuinely interesting and impactful things to her run on Batgirl, and this issue makes it simultaneously sad to see the current creative team go but also lays the groundwork for an interesting next chapter. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #3

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III is a story about two realities fused together. It’s about how that fusion changes the lived experiences of the heroes within those realities. It’s also a series that, in its third issue, has an extended scene of Raphael arguing with passion about what style of mask he should wear. It’s a little strange, especially since none of the Turtles change their appearance despite the scene suggesting it’s a big deal. It’s also emblematic of the problems with the series. The idea New Gotham City, this amalgamation of the DC Universe and the Turtles mythology, is fascinating. Yet we’re spending almost no time exploring it. Instead, we’re searching out those least changed by it so revert things back. That’s the endgame in any situation, but going in that direction with little time to meander seems like such a missed opportunity. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DCEASED #3

DCeased #3 continues to pour on the tearjerking emotional moments, as Tom Taylor effortlessly strings together moments between Alfred and the now-dead Bat Family, Harley Quinn and Joke, Damien and John Kent and finally, tragically, Superman and his family as the DC Universe deals with a sudden quasi-zombie-infested apocalypse. Taylor also continues to thrive in the world-building of this outbreak, as a certain ghastly scene involving Aquaman shows just how far and how fast this infection will spread. Halfway through, this story hasn’t lost any steam. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #45

While Deathstroke hasn’t outstayed its welcome, issues like this one make it clear they’re purely for readers engaged in the series’ long-term story of a family defined by strife. It is a rewarding experience after so many years to watch Slade’s children (and various other connections) respond to his death. They have all grown considerably over the course of the series and that growth is on full display here, many of them bordering on being unrecognizable from Deathstroke #1. While the plotting may require a great deal of context, both of the big action sequences in this issue are easily accessible, delivering plenty of bloody thrills. All of the past pieces have laid the foundation for some stunning showdowns, and foreshadow many more in the near future. Deathstroke remains one of the best series from the entire Rebirth lineup, even if it’s the one most dedicated to its own continuity. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOOM PATROL: WEIGHT OF THE WORLDS #1

While the prior volume of Doom Patrol might have come to a strange, stuttering end in “Milk Wars,” this jump start of the series makes it feel like there was never an ounce of energy lost. None of the exceedingly strange status quo is forgotten, instead reintroducing characters and their plights with some incredibly efficient bits of narration. The core team is still traveling between planets and realities, solving some multidimensional issues with body dysmorphia in a thoughtful and dynamic fashion here; leaving only Cliff Steele behind to grapple with his humanity. Those two stories apply very different styles, with the latter referencing The Dark Knight Returns in a stirring and entirely natural manner. It’s a visual feast that reminds readers just how versatile a comics page can be with each new sequence. If you’ve ever loved the Doom Patrol, in any of their many, many forms, then Weight of the Worlds cannot be missed. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE DREAMING #11

Have you ever wondered what I high concept, longer version of the “This is Fine Dog” viral comic strip might look like? Or how such a concept might help to explore the necessary but dangerous role that fiction plays in the development of the human race? Si Spurrier sure did, and it’s great. Dora visits the World’s End, a familiar landmark from The Sandman, on her search for Daniel and things do not go as expected. Bilquis Evely shows a remarkable versatility in shifting styles to fit different genres. She weaves between the established style of The Dreaming and styles more mythological, noir, and sci-fi without missing a beat. This is brilliant comics working well within the spirit of the original Sandman series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

FEMALE FURIES #6

This miniseries comes to a close in an action-packed, largely-poignant way. Now that the Furies have become aware of the injustices that surround them on Apokolips, this issue chronicles their attempt to fight back—and to break the cycle of systemic sexism that brought them into it to begin with. Granted, some moments and lines in this issue are a little on the nose, but it all contributes to a narrative and discussion that needs to be had. All in all, this miniseries proves to be a dynamic and much-needed addition to the New Gods canon, crafting a comic that’s both timeless and unbelievably modern. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE GREEN LANTERN #9

The Green Lantern has possessed a galactic scale since its very first issue, but it’s just becoming apparent how this series links to the DC universe and, specifically, Grant Morrison’s recent superhero endeavors. A fantasy quest that began as Hal Jordan’s vacation quickly becomes something far stranger than a riff on Jim Starlin comics when a version of Abin Sur (as seen on the cover) appears. The issue is yet another example of how versatile an artist Liam Sharp is and how well Morrison can tell a complex story in one issue. Yet the groundwork for future expansion is laid just as well, with a last page that will leave many Morrison fans chomping at the bit for The Green Lantern #9. This already excellent series has reached a turning point, one likely to only expand upon its already notable strengths. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #63

This week’s Harley Quinn serves as a set up for Harley’s part of “Year of The Villian” and it appears that it will include her final test before becoming the Angel of Retribution. That’s all well and good, but the issue sets up for it in a way that is honestly less interesting the the personal struggles that Harley has been dealing with. With her mother dying from cancer, Harley is struggling to grow up and deal with a harsh reality in a way she’s never had to before and THAT is better than any story we’ve seen for the character in a long while. It’s raw, it’s genuine, and it hits you right in the gut. That’s the story the book is hopefully getting back to. It’s the story where the character shines the most. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #27

Justice League‘s strong showing in recent months takes a step back, largely because of some uneven artwork. Javier Fernandez and Bruno Redondo fill in for regular series artist Jorge Jimenez, but the two artists have incompatible styles that lead to messy transitions and rushed, sloppy drawings. While there are a handful of page that look clean, the bulk of the issue are a scratchy, muddled mess. Characters look half-drawn and oddly shaped, and big reveals lack any consequence because of sloppy, detail-less pencils. While James Tynion IV does his best to keep this arc feeling important during Scott Snyder’s brief break from the series, he’s let down by a really bad showing by his artists that unfortunately make this issue look very much like a filler arc. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

LOIS LANE #1

Lois Lane #1 is a powerful debut and much-needed break from standard superhero tropes. Rucka’s approach to character and Perkins’ clear vision of the world emphasizes humanity and essential questions before ever considering the colorful costumes that fly overhead. There is a connection between this work and very real, very familiar conflicts (and not just in obvious homages to recent journalism). While the series may draw some well-earned and positive comparisons to Gotham Central, it’s clear that Lois Lane is a series with its own unique merits, ones that make it essential reading in 2019. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERMAN: UP IN THE SKY #1

Tom King’s signature brand of introspective superheroics is an odd fit for Superman. The Man of Steel is most vulnerable to the idea that he can’t help everyone all the time. It’s a story that most writers who work on Superman want to tackle and it’s the one that King chose to examine in the Superman 100-Page Giant issues sold at Wal-Mart stores. Depending on the scene, Superman can feel spot on or a little too much like Batman, but King gets the big, symbolic moments right. Artist Andy Kubert (with inker Sandra Hope), delivers gorgeous visuals—not that it should be a surprise at this point in his career. There’s something very appealing about the way he draws Superman’s cape as if it is always in motion. It calls to mind the way McFarlane or Jurgens drew the character in the 90s. Kubert is given a lot of heavy lifting to do, as there’s a ton of nonverbal “acting” in this issue, but he manages to swing it with very few places where he doesn’t stick the landing. The colors from Brad Anderson are interesting; the choice to bathe so much of the book in subdued colors and orange skies makes it feel different from most Superman books, but not quite so far off as to make it look like a Batman book. Given the nature of the story, the colors could be deployed strategically to throw the reader off and give us a frame of mind. We’ll see as the end of the story draws closer. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WILD STORM #24

The Wild Storm delivers on all of its initial promises in this finale. There is a massive threat to earth and the stable future of mankind, one dealt with in a suitably grandiose fashion. Davis-Hunt delivers several new monstrous beings in the streets of New York City and a stunning look at space, but that’s not the centerpiece for this issue. Allowing individual heroes to emerge from complex organizations, ones ready to do the right thing (or something close to it, at least) is what makes this ending work. There are several big moments, all of which function to varying degrees. The most important bits center on The Engineer, the character who kicked off such a complex chain of events. The success of The Wild Storm has always hinged on this being her story and she manages to take it home in spectacular fashion here. The Wild Storm sticks its landing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AERO #1

Overall, it feels like the team’s trying to find its rhythm a bit in this first issue, but the potential is clearly there. If the respective teams can put this unique puzzle together and find the right balance of depth and visual splendor, Aero can soar, though right now she’s still trying to find her footing. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN: PRISONER X #5

Like much of “Age of X-Man,” Prisoner X feels like a series too distracted by its own construct to fully explore the themes it was interested in, though Vita Ayala does a better job of it in Prisoner X than most of the other event miniseries. German Peralta seems to struggle with some of the high concept visuals here. There are several opportunities to stun with universe bending action scenes and surprising moments as Bishop and company go for their final showdown with Legion, but it all feels constrained. And like other “Age of X-Man” series, it lacks a sense of closure since all will be concluded in the upcoming Omega issue. It’s an exercise in unfulfilled potential. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE INVADERS: THE BAHAMAS TRIANGLE #1

This one-shot doesn’t simply take the three original Invaders (i.e. Captain America, Namor, and the Human Torch) back to the pre-World War II era, it applies the style of superhero comics from that time with some modern updates and flourishes. Most of the pages are packed with panels and multiple adventures unfold with a trip to the Bahamas being the centerpiece following an initial tussle with Nazis. That highly compressed style of storytelling recalls with Kirby, Simon, and others were doing before America’s entry into the war, and the narration mimics their work as well, albeit with some updated grammar. This is effective assuming that readers possess an appreciation and nostalgia for Marvel comics that predate Marvel Comics. However, there’s still a dated edge to everything on display as there is no effort to comment on these icons or the Golden Age within the outdated storytelling decisions. This is an issue whose mileage will vary wildly based upon one’s nostalgia and knowledge of the past. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #5

So, this title is still a thing… And surprisingly this month, it may be the best issue yet. With the fate of Frank Castle’s family dangling in the balance, there’s a certain tension that runs deep throughout the book before culminating in one of the biggest twists you’ll see this week. That said, the scripting and plot is still pretty flimsy throughout but hey, at least they can get an A for effort this time around. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #9

I truly wish that this book would’ve started in the Wasteland and told a true Old Man Logan story from the beginning. I would’ve been a lot kinder to it in my reviews of the earlier issues. That said, the series has come a long way, and is actually consistently engaging. Logan is a little too Logan at this point, but there’s not really much else to do with his character. A lot of the strength of this book comes from its supporting cast, a slew of unique characters similar to the ones that made the original “Old Man Logan” work in the first place. It’s time for this story to end, but it seems to be going out on a fairly high note. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR: THE PRODIGAL SUN #1

Fantastic Four: The Prodigal Sun simmers at the start start, but boils into an intriguing story by its final page. The story begins with the Savage Lands being visited by a mighty warrior, but the Fantastic Four are called in when a mad scientist’s toys come under threat. A short battle later finds the famous family driving back home with the strongest warrior of the five galaxies in tow, and the issue ends with Mr. Fantastic proving he’s always a step ahead of even his most egotistical comrades. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

THE IMMORTAL HULK #20

After the jaw-dropping cliffhanger of The Immortal Hulk #19, this issue offers readers something of a reset. It delivers some big revelations about the nature of “Hell” at the start and finish, but primarily focuses on the three gamma-radiated creatures gathered together and how they’ll interact going forward. This is done with all of the standard style and flair readers have come to expect from the series, with several more awe-inducing moments of action and even a few one-liners. However, it does take the place of a bridging chapter, wrapping up the build from the past several installments and preparing to move onto even bigger things. The future has never looked brighter for this series, even if the light is from the glow of radiation. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MS. MARVEL ANNUAL #1

Kamala’s latest adventure pits her against Super Skrull, something that unfolds in a way that’s pretty good, but could’ve been great. The writing keeps things generally entertaining and upbeat, albeit a little convoluted in bits and pieces. The anime-like art has an interesting contrast as well, with a handful of pages just coming across as too simple. It’s not necessarily essential reading for Ms. Marvel fans, but it largely works as a self-contained tale, and it still has some genuinely good moments. Oh, and it features the most absurdly-fun one-off villain I’ve seen in comics in a while. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

OLD MAN QUILL #7

Old Man Quill has been mostly dull to this point, and for most of this issue, things remain that way. The actual character designs are well put together and there are some exciting action panels here and there, but overall its pretty standard. However, the final page of this issue reveals a major twist that instantly makes the entire series much, MUCH more exciting and thought-provoking. I’m actually excited to see what happens next, which is I believe a first for me with Old Man Quill. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE PUNISHER #13

This issue is easily one of the best Punisher stories Rosenberg has crafted yet, and one that proves that this iteration of the character is still full of surprises. This issue balances all of its moving parts surprisingly well, in what feels like both a stiff contrast and a natural evolution to the more action-heavy issues of late. Between Frank’s latest fight for survival and the way that Wilson Fisk enters the story, the issue is filled with some genuinely entertaining and beautifully-rendered moments. (One sequence, in particular, addresses the real-world reception around Frank in a much-needed way.) It’s everything a good Punisher comic book should be—profound, violent, and ridiculous, all at once. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE AVENGERS #3

Savage Avengers is a far better comic when it gives into the ludicrous nature of its premise. This amalgamation of characters has been contrived from the start, but that isn’t an inherent flaw. The second half of this issue stops concerning itself with whys and wherefores in order to deliver some excellent action sequences and a few delightfully deadpan jokes. That doesn’t entirely make up for a first half filled with restating half-baked character motivations and justifying odd changes of course, but it certainly makes the overall experience much more enjoyable. If Savage Avengers can continue to give into its impulses and ignore the serious air of gravitas that has hung on it like a widow’s veil, then this could become a very fun, oddball sort of series. That may not be likely, but there’s certainly hope for the future to be found in some of these pages. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SECRET WARPS: SOLDIER SUPREME ANNUAL #1

The idea behind the Warps is a really fun one, though not nearly enough to hold its own crossover event. That said, it’s a perfect fit for one-shots and annuals, and the creative potential is on full display here. This is just a fun and exciting comic, plain and simple. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER #10

Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider spins up a new issue this week that gets back at the heart of Gwen Stacy. With her symbiotic powers acting up, the heroine is forced to travel dimensions once more and revisit Peter Parker in the 616. A fun excursions involving hot dogs and a bee dinosaur ensues, leaving Gwen feeling more optimistic about her future as a superhero than she has in quite some time. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE-FINN #1

Before abandoning the First Order, Finn was tasked with helping take care of an “infestation,” requiring him to lay waste to a species that was attacking his fellow Stormtroopers. Upon realizing the true origins of the creatures, Finn must decide whether to follow orders in fear of punishment or stand up for what’s right. Fans have wondered about the character’s history and, while this book doesn’t go too far back, it does plant the seed for Finn’s disdain with the First Order, making his escape in Star Wars: The Force Awakens that much more believable. Readers are delivered Finn’s signature charm and humor in the face of opposition, making for an entertaining adventure that manages to slightly satiate our curiosity for his history while allowing Finn to define himself as an independent character, as we haven’t seen him solo since the opening of his debut film. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: TARGET VADER #1

The legend of Vader’s ruthlessness is known throughout the galaxy, which is why it will require the most deadly group of bounty hunters imaginable to take the Sith Lord out once and for all. Headed by Valance the Hunter, this group could prove to be the Rebellion’s best chance at taking out their biggest threat once and for all, so long as the bounty hunters don’t kill one another first. Following Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, bounty hunters became a hot commodity in the franchise, thanks to a key sequence in which Vader enlists them to track Han Solo. The spirit of the story is somewhat hokey while the art feels like an homage to the cover of various Star Wars Legends novels, making this book perfect for Star Wars fans who had to settle for various expanded adventures in the ’90s. Star Wars: Target Vader finds a way to blend canonical and recognizable characters, including the return of Legends icon Valance, while also telling a new tale. While many fans will love the throwback adventure that honors the expanded corners of the universe, others might be disappointed with the campy tale that borders on fan fiction. Either way, this book makes good on the promise of being a gritty tale of the Star Wars underworld. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #46

This hasn’t been Squirrel Girl‘s strongest arc, but writer Ryan North and artist Derek Charm send it out on a high note. Doreen and Rachel have some wonderful exchanges throughout the course of the issue, including some whale communication from Rachel you will never forget. Despite the lightheartedness there’s real acceptance by the characters that they not make it through this, giving this last leg of the adventure some welcome stakes. Charm is at the top of his game here, finding creative ways for Rachel to use her powers while also making a world that features fighting dolphins, frost giants, and Squirrel-Girl feel real and full of life. We’re glad that Squirrel-Girl is putting “War of the Realms” in the rear view mirror, but the ride’s been an enjoyable one nonetheless. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #21

As Matthew Rosenberg’s Uncanny X-Men has progressed, it’s drifted away from its powerful themes and more into deep cut superhero shenanigans, losing some of its bite in the process. The story has become more plot-driven and less focused on the characters. It isn’t bad, but it’s not particularly memorable material. The series also continues to be deadly towards its main characters, but at this point, the impact of those deaths has worn off. It feels like this run, which started strong, is running out of gas before the end. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANALOG #6

Analog #6 starts off a bit slow but eventually finds its rhythm, and that’s due in a major way to writer Gerry Duggan’s delightful team of lethal oddballs. It’s when they show up that things really kick into gear and the book never looks back, and this allows artist David O’Sullivan to shine as well with some absurdly brutal action. Sure it’s completely over the top but since the book only spotlights it in this one section it doesn’t come off as overload. The book’s second half will get you primed for next month’s issue, and while this issue won’t floor you overall, we are excited to see how things play out. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #37

Though this issue takes it down a notch, enough happens to keep you interested. Brennan’s taking a load off for a while, understandably so, and a few of the series supporting characters are beginning to really take control of the spotlight. 37 issues in and this book still does an incredible job of building this beautiful world of Terrenos. Other than that, action is at an all-time low for the title and this one serves as a pretty big build-up for something that comes next. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM #11

With a cliffhanger to beat all cliffhangers, the stage is set for an absolutely epic conclusion with next month’s Age of Doom conclusion. You can feel a massive shift is coming to the Black Hammer universe and after a few scaled-back, more calm issues, Age of Doom #11 is a pleasant breath of fresh air before the proverbial s**t hits the fan next month. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #6

BOOM! Studios’ reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer offers the opportunity to give some characters the chance to be better than they were. Robin Wood has been the prime example of that so far. He wasn’t so much a bad character as introduced too late in the series to receive the same level of development as the other cast. Jenny Calendar is another. Appearing in the show’s first two seasons, Calendar was more plot device than anything else. She was a motivation for others with little motivation of her own, culminating with her being “fridged” to make a male character sad. In one scene, Jordie Bellaire gives Calendar more texture than she ever received on television. She converses with Giles about his paternalistic role in Buffy’s life. Sure, Giles still comes out “winning” the argument, but it’s a more important and interesting conversation than they ever had on screen. It’s one piece and another great issue of Buffy that captures the spirit of old Buffy while still feeling fresh, new, and different. Oh, and Robin Wood? Turns out he may be more changed from the original version than fans knew… — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CROWDED #7

Crowded is back and it’s better than ever, if that’s even possible. While Crowded is a book that regularly fires on all cylinders, everything in this issue works. There’s plenty of action, not-so-subtle and biting social commentary, just enough peeling back of the layers with Charlie’s story to keep readers invested in her character, and there’s a truly epic fight scene. It’s a wild ride, but a truly great one and a solid reminder of why Crowded is simply one of the best comic books to hit shelves in years. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #52

This issue is just as adorable of a Giant Days issue as ever, as dives into the millennial struggle with jobs, stress, and imposter syndrome with honest and endearing ease. Most of the issue centers around Esther and her trip to job hunt in London, which twists and turns in some surprisingly gratifying ways. The issue sets a fun ground for the potential long-term future of Giant Days, all while dropping a (sort of) twist ending that will be interesting to see play out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT #1

Whether you can bring yourself to separate No One Left to Fight from its Dragon Ball nods or prefer to read it as a punk-ish adaptation or love letter to the beloved franchise, it fulfills its promise as a story people have been hoping for. It poses some interesting questions and has the talent to back them up, talent made evident through the stunning visuals and a weighty story. The earth-shattering fights might be what you’re here for, but our guess is that you’ll get much more than that out of No One Left to Fight #1. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

RED SONJA #6

Red Sonja‘s juxtaposition of the She-Devil’s past with her actions in the present continues to be one of the series’ strongest points, and #6 is, perhaps, the best example of this yet. It serves as both an explanation for her measured moves and a build-up for more aggressive, decisive actions that await. As always, the emotions which are superbly channeled through minimalist faces tell as much about the story as the dialogue does. There’s so much to take in from Red Sonja that one read-through is hardly enough. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

ROCKO’S MODERN AFTERLIFE #4

Rocko’s Modern Afterlife comes full circle in its final issue both in terms of the story and how aware of the real world it becomes. With occasional references to Buzzfeed and Facebook knockoffs among other namedrops for titans of the online industry, the only way the series can end is with a battle against the Internet itself. Cat and dog pics, self-help articles that a lot of people probably need to read, and low-effort Internet insults are just a few ways that Modern Afterlife shows that it really gets online culture, and it conveys it well. Modern Afterlife is a book that grows on you as it found its stride, and it makes whatever Rocko spin-off that comes next one that’s worth taking a look at. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

SEA OF STARS #1

Those seeking a spacefaring adventure will no doubt be pleased by Sea of Stars #1; it’s a beautiful first issue that delivers some jaw-dropping action and twists before the final page. However, the more intimate father-son narrative paired with that action is a rarer thing in comics today. It is an articulated, fully-formed relationship from the very first page and one that’s bound to capture reader’s hearts along with their imaginations. That’s the reason to pick up Sea of Stars and, hopefully, will remain a reason to stick with this striking new series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #18

The stakes of Sonic’s metal virus continues to ramp up this issue, but the reality is that the arc is beginning to feel like some kind of greatest hits compilation where readers get answers to questions like, “How would X character react to this?” again and again and again, with much the same result. It’s fun, and interesting, but so little actually moves forward each issue that it’s beginning to outstay its welcome. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPACE BANDITS #1

If nothing else, new Millarworld comics usually have a strong conceptual hook, but Space Bandits‘ seems to be “what if we imitated a bunch of other popular media.” Cultural nostalgia plays a larger role than any other design element in this sci-fi revenge tale about two clichés who were double-crossed in the most obvious fashions possible. Alien races are barely modified humans in the mode of old Star Trek and the most appreciable work in setting goes towards dull jokes about the 80s, rather than making anything about a half dozen planets engaging. Matteo Scalera’s storytelling chops are still superb, but this issue doesn’t offer a tenth of the typical creativity on display in his other comics, like Black Science. All of this serves to make Space Bandits dull, but the fetishization of violence against women early in the issue (a favored trope in Millar comics) pushes it over the edge into being obnoxious. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

SPENCER & LOCKE 2 #4

Spencer & Locke is at its best when it plays with perception, keeping you unsure of what is real and what is in Locke’s head, and vol. 2’s finale has that in spades. The book’s villains sadly never rise above generic mastermind and muscle, but that’s not where the magic of this book lies. Instead things soar when the focus is on Melinda’s investigation or the conflicting exchanges between Spencer and Locke, especially towards the end of the issue. Those sequences are only heightened by the artwork of Jorge Santiago Jr. and Jasen Smith, and it all coalesces into a riveting climax that shakes up the status quo for these characters and leaves our heroes in distressing but interesting places. There’s a bit of clunkiness to certain aspects of the book, but the payoff is well worth it, and you won’t regret giving Spencer & Locke your time. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE #3

Brandon Easton takes over writing duties on Star Trek: Year Five for a new story with artist Martin Coccolo. His art is more on-model for the original Star Trek‘s look and feel, but lack’s the drama of his predecessor, Stephen Thompson. The story continues to pick up on dangling plot threads from The Original Series in an interesting way — in this case, revisiting the gangster planet from “A Piece of the Action” to see how its changes since the Enterprise’s last visit. It also continues to do a great of giving characters like Scotty and Uhura a chance to show their capabilities apart from reacting to Kirk, Spock, and McCoy. The pacing of the issue a little frontloaded, but it’s still a solid, worthy successor to Star Trek. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #23

Our first story in this month’s Star Wars Adventures takes us on a journey alongside Lando and Chewbacca after the Empire has been defeated, though a key informant has vital intel for the Rebellion. What should be an outlaw space race turns into an impromptu opportunity for pirates to confront the remnants of the Empire. The story delivers plenty to enjoy, as we get lots of entertaining banter between Lando and Chewie, a handful of cameos from iconic aliens, and even the return of a Phantom Menace character we weren’t expecting. The second story depicts Bib Fortuna’s trials and tribulations as Jabba’s assistant and a quest for a 10-minute work break, which Jabba is reluctant to provide. The tale was silly and delightful, yet the juxtaposition of Bib Fortuna as a sympathetic character who wasn’t a break from the murderous Jabba felt a little off for a kids book, in addition to this story, which traditionally offers a morality lesson, lacking any real point. The first half of the book is a joy, but the second half doesn’t follow through on the high marks of what came before it. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #95

The pizza hits the fan in the latest installment of “City at War.” As the Turtles go to extreme lengths to try to save the life of a friend, their own past mistakes may undercut their efforts. Tom Waltz, Bobby Curnow, and Kevin Eastman’s story is on point, as usual, but the art team of Dave Wachter and colorist Ronda Pattison shine especially bright. Wachter frames his shots during action scenes interesting ways that sell the chaos, and Pattisoncolors imbue the scenes with just the right amount of darkness. A strong issue in a consistently solid series, with a final page that will have fans talking for sure. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THUMBS #2

With the groundwork and style laid, and a time jump to the current conflict accomplished, Thumbs #2 doesn’t appear confident in its own direction. The core premise still seems strong enough, but the critiques of technology and government throughout the issue are generalized to a degree of being endlessly interpretable. Lacking anything substantial or specific, this becomes a story onto which almost any ideology could be projected—a serious problem for a narrative that’s clearly wrapped in political metaphor. Sherman’s display of this multi-faceted landscape, including both rural and urban forms of dystopia, remains riveting. Everything is immersive when fists are flying, but the moment the action slows down enough to allow much reflection this story becomes something of a slog. If Thumbs has something to say, then its a series in need of much more focus and a clearer direction in future installments. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #8

The war on Cybertron begins to be set in motion in this issue, and the end result is a genuinely good read. Well-rendered action and political conversations are given the same sort of intensity, and the issue introduces just enough new content and characters without being overwhelming. The visuals will also find new ways to surprise readers, particularly in terms of how color and character design are used. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WALKING DEAD #193

The final issue of The Walking Dead is a thorough affair. It manages to touch upon all of its most notable characters and dangling threads across an over-sized, 70+ page issue in a largely appropriate fashion. That it manages to weave this farewell tour into a cohesive story, one written much like a stage play, makes it a feat of plotting. Longtime readers certainly won’t be disappointed at the fates of most survivors, but the issue rarely panders and keeps the overall tone of this story consistent with the much grimmer fare that preceded it. There is a new layer of self-congratulation within this issue, one that becomes grimace-inducing when the tagline for the series is transformed into a foundational text, not unlike the Declaration. It’s a bit too brazen and the writing is not of a quality that can make this moment work. The description of Rick Grimes’ legacy throughout the issue, but especially in its final moments, is not true to the series’ history, fails to express any awareness of that separation, and is assembled in similarly clumsy language. The future as its constructed works at cross purposes with much of the series has done over the past 50 or 60 issues. Without spoiling how the future looks, it disappoints based on established expectations and aims. The Walking Dead #193 wraps up the story neatly, but fails to recognize the early ambitions that made this series great. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER ENCYCLOPEDIA #1

Though it’s not serialized storytelling in the form of a comic, The World of Black Hammer #1 is essential reading for all things Black Hammer. If you’re a fan of the world started by Lemire and Ormston, this is a great refresher of all the characters and locations involved in these properties. If you haven’t read the Black Hammer books here, this should be a required companion piece as you hop on the train. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5