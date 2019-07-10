Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/10/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman Universe #1, Invisible Woman #1, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins II #1, and Second Coming #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN #74

As fans who have been reading Tom King’s Batman know, his run swings widely between complex, psychological stories wrapped in parables to nearly wordless action sequences, sometimes with a bit of filler in between. All of them serve to tell a story about Bruce Wayne and whether he even exists as a man or if there is truly nothing but the Bat. It can be a lot and that is especially the case in Batman #74 as Bruce and his father from another reality Thomas Wayne make their way to the Nain Pit with the story set up as something of a long allegory. Paired with the art, it has a haunting, beautiful appeal. Unfortunately, it also feels obvious and overly heavy. This deep in, readers get it: Bruce Wayne is a mess with a whole lot of daddy issues. Do we really need to drive that point home every issue? — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #3

The theme of the Outsiders as a broken team continues this issue and, while that’s a point already made in the previous two issues of Batman and The Outsiders, this week the story shifts towards healing even as, in a paralell plot, the person the team has been charged with saving falls further towards darkness in the hands of Ra’s Al Ghul. It’s that back and forth dynamic between tales that works especially well in the issue offering an interesting look at the ways trauma impacts people and how influence and support matters in what path healing — or lack thereof — takes. And, in keeping with other titles in DC’s lineup this month, the last pages of the issue connects things to The Year of the Villain, but don’t expect a particularly well-played tie. It ultimately feels like a strange afterthought, stuck in simply because it had to be done. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN UNIVERSE #1

Batman Universe #1 is the best Batman debut since the Rebirth relaunch, which means a lot considering how many Batman comics exist at any moment in modern comics history. That’s not because it is the only comic to “get” Batman, whatever that means; it’s because Batman Universe is a comic that embraces being a comic book. There’s a readiness to play with space, tone, and color across each new sequence. Action is delivered perfectly and the writing (no matter how funny or clever) values its place in a visual medium. Batman Universe isn’t about some grandiose philosophy or intense personal statement here—although the character’s history still holds meaning—this series is about telling the best Batman story imaginable, and that’s exactly what it is doing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

CATWOMAN #13

This issue has a lot to juggle, between bringing nearly every character thread in the series thus far to a head, and billing itself as a tie-in of sorts to the “Year of the Villain” event. It handles all of those things in a slightly disorienting but interesting way, one that becomes a genuine page-turner as the issue goes along. Joelle Jones and company do some interesting things with the narrative and aesthetic structure of this issue, and it provides some much-needed new ground for the series as a whole to build upon. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1007

This team up of Batman and the Spectre has resulted in a visual tour de force for Detective Comics, and part two of the adventure is just as addicting as part one. Artist Kyle Hotz and colorist David Baron find inventive ways to display Spectre’s formidable power, and each sequence leaves more of an impression than the last. While the answer to the book’s mystery is a little underwhelming, the journey in discovering it is so good you’ll wish there was more. The friction between their differing ideologies is what makes the investigation so compelling; writer Peter J. Tomasi shows a knack for getting the most out of their dynamic, creating the unlikely but entertaining scenario where Batman is the good cop. This was an immensely pleasant surprise, and here’s hoping these two cross paths again sooner rather than later. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

EVENT LEVIATHAN #2

Event Leviathan is billed as a six-issue mystery thriller and after a stellar kick off issue, the second installment is absolutely living up to that. As the detective team of Batman, Green Arrow, Plastic Man, The Question, and Lois Lane continue to figure out who Leviathan really is before day breaks and the next phase of their plan can go live, it leads to investigating even those close to them. Brilliantly, that investigation is presented in such a way where it also reveals more of the story and how Leviathan approaches different members of the team—Plastic Man in this case. Expertly told, you don’t realize until the last moment exactly what Batman and the heroes are up to and it’s enough to make you question everything you think you’ve figured out about Leviathan. It’s a page-turning masterwork that will leave you wanting the next installment right now. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

THE FLASH #74

This story is very familiar with all of the most common tropes in Flash comics and seems to think that repeating every single one of them is the best possible way to tell a new story. It’s a disappointing continuation of “Year One” in which the most consequential decision that Barry Allen decides to make is to run fast. There is a reason why that choice is notable within the plot mechanics, but the stakes are quickly ignored and Barry’s reasoning is childish, at best. It almost feels as though there’s an implicit understanding between creator and reader that we all know what happens in Flash stories and should just go with the same play after 73 previous issues. The result is every bit as tedious as you might imagine. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

HAWKMAN #14

Coming off an arc that was bigger than it had any right being, it’s no wonder Hawkman #14 feels like the smallest issue of this volume yet. Despite a modern setting, Venditti and team are able to craft this issue and make it seem as if it was ripped right out from the Golden Age of Comics—it has a peculiar “old school” feel about it. Maybe it’s Shadow Thief’s skill or maybe it’s returning Carter Hall to a less complicated story arc. Either way, this issue feels out-of-time, for better or for worse. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #11

House of Whispers delivers a solid tales of storytelling one-up-man-ship as Erzulie’s allies try to figure how to outsmart the keeper of all stories, Ananse. It plays on the Corinthian’s purpose, nature, and loyalties and brings certain story seedlings planted issues ago to full bloom. Of all the Sandman Universe series, House of Whispers has been the hardest to latch onto, but the series continues to improve as we get to know these characters more and the story gains greater focus. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #11

Justice League Odyssey reaches its breaking point, although it has to suffer through a needless tie-in to “Year of the Villain” to get there. While Cyborg and his team of lost heroes are trying to outsmart the devil in their dealings with Darkseid, Lex Luthor pops up to remind readers that he still exists and is in the middle of a big crossover event that Darkseid can’t be a part of. While I got a chuckle as Darkseid literally handwaves Luthor and DC’s “Year of the Villain” away, I found it to be pretty pointless to what was an otherwise tense issue that ends with a pretty great twist. I think the lesson here is to just let Dan Abnett do his sci-fi thing and not worry about having every book tie into your company’s crossover event. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

NAOMI #6

Naomi #6 is a bright and colorful finale to its opening arc that gives the title character a firm purpose in her world. For the last few months, Brian Bendis, David Walker, and Jamal Campbell have slowly introduced us to the mystery of Naomi, a girl from small town America who thought that she came from somewhere special. The book teased her “secret origin,” taking us from Thanagar to Rann and, eventually, to a parallel world. While plenty of questions remain about what Naomi can do and what role her parallel Earth plays in the bigger DC Universe, this issue provides readers a feel-good ending that sees Naomi finally gets some much needed closure to her own past. Campbell’s art remains a highlight of the series, with vivid colors, expressive faces, and stunning visuals. And while it appears that Naomi’s story has temporarily come to an end, the book promises that we’ll see more of her in a sequel that hopefully comes soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED HOOD: OUTLAW #36

Red Hood: Outlaw #36 brings Jason Todd’s confrontation with the Penguin to a climatic high which fizzles out in good time. Not only does the issue see Todd grapple with previous outings in the Red Hood, but he outs his ingenious plans to fool the Penguin. Of course, things go awry when another masked crusader shows up, but this issue ends with Todd reinvigorated and ready to undertake a job Batman could never see through. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

SUPERGIRL #32

Kara finally goes to make her last stand against those who destroyed Krypton—Rogol Zaar and Gandelo—but, like much of this Supergirl story, it doesn’t go as planned. That might actually be what makes this issue and the bulk of this run a genuinely worthwhile story. The heroes don’t always get it right. They don’t always win on the first try. Sometimes, they get in a little over their head, but they keep trying. That is the beauty of this issue. Even though she’s arguably outsmarted and overpowered by Gandelo and Zaar, Supergirl is determined to deal with those who destroyed her world and could do it to other worlds if not stopped. It’s the most “Supergirl” Kara has been in a while and it’s a solid, thoughtful read. And bonus? The “Year of the Villian” stinger actually feels in line with the issue making it a double win. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERMAN #13

This issue of Superman finally reveals Jor-El’s past as a member of a shadow-y council that managed the galaxy’s problems behind the scenes. Although the core concept of shadowy power brokers isn’t a new concept for Bendis (Jor-El’s council is basically a galactic version of the Illuminati), it does explain why Jor-El found himself in a massive galactic battle just a few issues ago. We also get a hint about Rogol Zaar’s involvement with the destruction of Krypton, although it looks like that part of the story will frustratingly wait until next issue. Superman is providing some answers, but the decompressed nature of this storyline is a continued sore spot that hopefully gets resolved with next issue’s finale. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #6

Stephen Byrne’s terrific art keeps the story moving even while there is a LOT of story and a lot of dialogue packed into only 20 pages. This is the end of the first half of Wonder Twins, which has happily been brought back for another six issues soon. Meanwhile, it is a return to some of the sharp wit and humor that made the first three issues move so quickly. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #74

In spite of a potent set up in Wonder Woman #73, this issue does little with the concept of Dimension Chi, opting to primarily use it as a plot device to reintroduce several characters. The centerpiece of the issue is an action sequence that doesn’t function on a thematic or visceral level. Motivations are made out to be surprising and mysterious, but so little time is invested in them that there’s little reason to care. There’s a notable disconnect between what is said and what is shown. A character appears to fall over the course of several panels (and sentences of dialogue) before being revealed to have apparently only moved a few feet. There are multiple instances like this that make the entire issue feel rushed. If this is the standard of quality going forward in Wonder Woman, then even fans would be well-advised to give the series a pass. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #7

The cliffhanger of Young Justice’s adventure in Gemworld is being utilized for all of its potential in an issue that delivers three delightful crossovers with very different aspects of the DC multiverse. While most of the focus is provided to the third and most serious of these realities, the first two are the highlights of the issue. Guest artists are perfectly utilized to deliver visions of what DC Comics can be and Bendis’ script leans into the odd crossover connections with some of the best superhero humor in months. If this is what is possible with a displaced set of DC’s most charming teenage characters, then let’s hope they never find their way back home. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN: APOCALYPSE AND THE X-TRACTS #5

Age Of X-Man: Apocalypse & the X-Tracts goes out in a big way with its fifth and final issue. We’re presented with a confrontation that’s been stewing since the start of the series, a series of troubled relationships that culminate in an epic clash. Though warranted, appreciated, and pretty as it was, this big finale felt like it lacked consequence somehow leaving it a bit unfulfilling. The story will continue in Age Of X-Man Omega, but it felt like this fifth issue lacked an element that would help bridge the two series together. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

The twin stories that introduce this “anniversary” issue showcase the excellent array of artistic talent that has bolstered the newest volume of Amazing Spider-Man. They manage to weave together naturally, while delivering two very different stories that both stand alone and drive the series’ plot forward. They would have made for a fine, if slightly oversized, single issue of the series. However, there are a lot of digressions packaged with that narrative doubling the price to stay caught up. Those additional tales are unnecessary at best, with many essentially functioning as extended advertisements for future stories with long, tedious monologues tying the panels together. If these were offered as a true bonus, there would be no complaint, but it’s impossible to justify purchasing advertisements like this. While mileage will vary for different readers depending on their appreciation of the great artistic lineup, this issue turned what could have been a fun, minor celebration of all things Spidey into a mediocre cash grab. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS #21

There are two different stories in play throughout this issue of Avengers: A sun superhero hang in the hot tub and a mission for Black Panther where he attempts to out Phil Coulson for the evil leader that he’s become. These two stories work in stark contrast until they don’t, becoming a beautiful duality that highlights both the light-hearted and intense sides of Aaron’s Avengers. That’s what makes this book so solid, its ability to bring these different pieces together for a coherent and enjoyable experience. Plus, any comic with all of the Avengers goofing off in a hot tub gets bonus points in my book. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK CAT #2

Color me surprised once again, but Black Cat is a good book. It’s a caper-heist comic that continues to be better than you’d think it has any right to be, turning a supporting character like Felicia Hardy into an effortlessly compelling leading force. It’s almost impossible not to be captured by her, as well as the characters around her. Everything at work in this book was already great, but adding in a crazed Merlin and a trip to the Sanctum Santorum make it even better. It’s time to add this one to your pull list. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #7

I truly don’t know how many more ways I can say this: There is not a better comic book being published by Marvel Comics than Champions. Jim Zub and his team have found an exceptional balance with these teenage characters, recognizing their fears and feelings are different than those of the grown-up heroes, but never treating them as if they’re juvenile. The panels pop off the pages and the conversations between the characters is heartfelt and thought-provoking. Champions is wonderful in every sense of the word. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIANT-SIZED X-STATIX #1

Giant-Sized X-Statix #1 attempts to function both as an epilogue for a cult-favorite series that ended 15 years ago and an introduction of its revival for a new generation of readers. It is an absolute success in the former task and does admirably in approaching the second. Readers familiar with the original X-Statix will feel instantly at home, appreciating the idiosyncratic styles of Milligan and Allred, neither of whom have lost a step in the years since they parted ways. This story provides some valuable new character beats and utilizes time in a fashion that meets the original series tone. New readers might be unsure what to make of the very full plotting and pages, especially in how much they contrast with most Marvel fare, but the craft itself remains impeccable. This would be a great standalone issue, and it’s good enough to justify resurrecting the X-Statix for more issues to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVISIBLE WOMAN #1

Invisible Woman #1 is inoffensive but leaves little to get excited about. The characterization of Sue is familiar, and Waid has tied her to a rote superhero narrative. It remains unclear if he has anything interesting to say about this hero. If he does, it isn’t present in this issue. Iulis’s artwork is serviceable, but not enough to cover up the pedestrian plot. If you have a special place in your heart for Sue Storm, this may work for you. A solo adventure crafted with reasonable competency like this one could be enough of a draw. For those less invested, the appeal is hard to see. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

IRONHEART #8

Riri William’s trailing of Midnight’s Fire and the Ten Rings continues in Ironheart #8, a necessary if uneventful chapter in the series. It’s more of a setup for what’s to come than anything, but the charming relationship between Ironheart and Dr. Strange is plenty enough to carry the story to its next stage. Contrasting with Riri’s previous conversations with Miles Morales, we get to see a more mature side of the hero when conversing with Strange while still seeing her personality shine through in moments where it’s needed. Based on what we’ve seen in this issue, it looks like it’s time to start paying more attention to Ironheart considering what’s to come. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #8

This issue does outstanding work in placing readers in Miles Morales’ shoes (or Spider-booties) following his kidnapping. An oppressively broad, black outline gives the impression that all of these sequences are playing out deep underground as Miles deals with mysterious experiments conducted on himself. That design choice also pays off in a thrilling fashion towards the issues end. This section of what is clearly a longer story plays out in a rewarding fashion entirely on its own. Multiple concepts are tried on the page, all within the natural progression of the plot, and their presentation results in a varied, interesting experience. Whatever the new antagonist for this series might be, the series’ creators are using it for maximum visual impact. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #7

Conan the Barbarian meets Ocean’s Eleven in this medieval casino thriller. The book is good at what it’s supposed to be, but it does feel painstakingly slow. In fact, it feels like the entire issue draws out a five-minute conversation into something way too long. While some prefer the slow-paced expositional buildups, it’s most definitely not my cup of tea. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

SECRET WARPS: WEAPON HEX ANNUAL #1

This pair of stories, which revolve around the mashup of X-23 and Scarlet Witch, both service the character in interesting ways. This might not be the best entry point for those completely unfamiliar with the Secret Warps world, as trying to make heads or tails of the surprisingly-specific mashups can get a little confusing, especially in the massive scope Al Ewing’s “The Inferno Gauntlet” story. Tim Seeley’s “Late Dinner” takes things into a more self-contained direction, as Laura attempts to take down an unexpected foe. The wide array of mash-ups are drawn well by Carlos Villa and Bob Quinn, and there are quite a lot of clever moments and concepts introduced in this issue, with the issue’s take on Gabby sure to be a fan-favorite. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #68

Kicking off a new story arc with a new creative team, Star Wars #68 breaks up our beloved heroes to send them on their own missions. While Han and Leia head to a haven of criminals, Chewbacca and C-3PO embark on a mission of destruction, with both factions making surprising discoveries. Writer Greg Pak and artist Phil Noto are no strangers to the galaxy far, far away, with their mastery of the subject matter quickly becoming evident. Following some of the more complicated narratives of Kieron Gillen, this storyline appears to be getting back to basics, delivering readers a story of spies doing spy stuff, all in hopes of destroying the Galactic Empire once and for all. The banter between Han and Leia feels authentic while the pairing of Chewie and C-3PO teases the exploration of a new dynamic, with the book feeling as though it’s playing it safe, but “safe” can still be good, as evidenced by this first issue. While it may be tough to tell how the storyline will pan out, the book is off to a good start under experienced storytellers. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE – CAPTAIN PHASMA #1

Through her “heroic” actions on the battlefield, Captain Phasma inspires a fellow Stormtrooper to follow in her footsteps, resulting in Phasma dealing out some cold, hard truths about warfare. Phasma sees herself in the burgeoning warrior, offering her the opportunity to prove herself, even if it means abandoning all of the values that she thought she needed to lead the First Order to victory. In the sequel trilogy of films, Phasma has fallen short of fan expectations when it comes to screentime, forcing us to fill in the necessary gaps of her backstory. This book absolutely falls in line with any fictional backstory we could have conjured, with it displaying not only her cunning and strategic skills, but also her ruthlessness in furthering the conquests of the First Order. The book is absolutely satisfying for fans of the character, yet it doesn’t take us down any unexpected path that could have framed the character in a new perspective or in a way that could give more gravitas to her on-screen role. Still, her lack of dialogue in the films will leave us taking as much of the character as we can get and this book fully displays why she was such a key figure in the First Order’s regime. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #4

Symbiote Spider-Man #4 finally gives readers the hook of this miniseries, as Peter David gives us the unlikely pairing of Mysterio and the mysterious black goo we’ll eventually come to know as Venom. If you’ve stuck around up until this point, this interesting dive back into old Spidey continuity is certainly worth your time. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

THOR #15

After the massive scope of “War of the Realms,” this issue provides a necessary and largely-satisfying epilogue. Now that the battle has been fought, Thor and all of the characters in his orbit decide what to do next, and are largely taken aback by what they find. Even with certain changes to Thor’s world already being spoiled in comic solicitations, the issue finds some ways to genuinely surprise you, especially with regards to a subplot that appears to go in a genuinely macabre direction for most of the story. Aaron and Del Mundo craft a tale that’s visually and narratively interesting to follow, and that delivers a poignant message about rebuilding after a tragedy. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM #16

I’m not one to get excited about big events, but I can’t help the feeling that “Absolute Carnage” is going to be the exception. This iteration of Eddie Brock has been profusely broken down and explored from so many different angles, and he’s at the point where taking on an enemy like Carnage will truly affect his psyche in ways that will be nothing short of compelling. I can’t remember a time when Venom was this engaging, even with his Symbiote. The fact that Cates has gotten Eddie to a point that the internal battles within his soul are more compelling without his other involved goes to show you how special this book really is. I can’t wait to see what’s next. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

WAR OF THE REALMS: OMEGA #1

War of the Realms: Omega is a needed wrap-up issues to one of the biggest Marvel events in recent memory. While some of these types of issues are largely throwaways, Omega manages to set up four major story arcs moving forward, that will end up being shown in at least three different titles. With four different mini-stories to read in one book, none stand out as much as Jason Aaron and Ron Garney’s Daredevil and Heimdall story, which features Ol’ Hornhead having an internal battle with his faith once more. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

WOLVERINE AND CAPTAIN AMERICA: WEAPON PLUS #1

On one hand, Weapon Plus is an obnoxious pairing, putting the polar opposites of Captain America and Wolverine—two already overused characters—together for an action comic is just a lazy idea. At least, it’s lazy on the surface. On the other hand, there’s a really good idea behind the bond between these two characters. They come from experiments gone wrong and they will always share that. They’re also both eternal men of war. It actually makes more sense as the book goes on, and their partnership is surprisingly intriguing. This series really seems to have a lot to say, and it’s not getting anything lost in the shuffle. If not for the wonky, often misshapen character art, this would be another Weapon H success. Still, much better than anything you’d expect from a book called Weapon Plus. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

WOLVERINE VS. BLADE #1

From 2006-08 Marc Guggenheim worked on both the Wolverine and Blade series, and according to him a crossover event between the two was first in development back in 2009. Fast forward a full decade and the Wolverine vs. Blade #1 one-shot is finally reality with Guggenheim at the helm. So with all of that build-up, was it worth the wait? Eh… not really. To Guggenheim’s credit he has a great voice for both Logan and Eric and the misunderstanding that comes with every “Hero vs. Hero” book is interesting enough, but the advertised fight between the two lasts all of four pages and the eventual reveal of the real villain is a letdown. But what really holds the comic back is David Wilkins’ art, which tries to go for a hyper-realistic look that winds up making every character in a panel look like a 3-D model from a bad Playstation 3 cut scene. Don’t get me wrong, it’s bloody as all get-out, but there’s very little motion conveyed from panel to panel and becomes over reliant on one shot of one of the heroes screaming followed by a disembodied head of an enemy vampire. For a book that brings back a gimmick as potentially awesome as Wolverine running around as a vampire, this gave very little for a reader to sink their teeth into (sorry, had to get at least one vampire joke in here!). — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BITTER ROOT: RED SUMMER SPECIAL #1

Bitter Root: Red Summer Special #1 is an anthology of short vignettes that open up the world the Sangreye family and provide some extra insight into the background of many of the comic’s cast of characters. Each story is written by David Walker and Chuck Brown, but have different illustrators, including Khary Randolph, Lisa Weber, and Daniel Lish. Using the same writing team for each story provides the comic with a level of cohesion missing in most oversized anthology issues, but the different artists provide the stories with some added difference in tone and theme. From the playful style of Randolph to the more stylized realism of Lish, each story is punctuated by its art style, giving the comic some fantastic flavor. This is the rare anthology comic that enhances its character instead of padding it, providing some added depth before Bitter Root‘s second arc. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER / JUSTICE LEAGUE: HAMMER OF JUSTICE #1

The long-awaited crossover is here and believe it or not, it lives up to the hype. Right out of the gates, it’s important to note how brilliant the work of Michael Walsh is; his style is exactly what I’d expect from someone as part of the Black Hammer universe. Despite using a lesser-known shared comic world, Black Hammer/Justice League does a fine job of explaining to fans of DC Comics who the Black Hammer team is and vice versa. By the end of the issue, I was left wanting more, mainly because it felt this issue was a couple of pages too short. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #1

Blade Runner 2019 offers fans of the Blade Runner films the chance to explore the universe of the films with a new perspective. The comic—from writers Michael Green and Mike Johnson and artist Andres Guinaldo—follows one of the first Blade Runners, a woman named Ash, who is harboring a secret. She’s good at her job, perhaps even too good since replicant targets are becoming scarce. Being handed a missing person job involving a family close to the Tyrells, creators of the replicants seems likely to reveal that she’s not the only one with secrets. The comic nails the sci-fi noir tone of the films but doesn’t feel like its retreading familiar ground. The art seems confused in places as if Guinaldo and colorist Marco Lesko had a communications breakdown resulting in misbalanced layouts, but Blade Runner 2019 is likely to hooks fans and have them coming back for more. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CRIMINAL #6

The primary purpose of Criminal #6 reads like it should answer the questions and fill in the cracks left from the ending of Criminal #5. It serves to place this story more firmly within the shared mythos and timeline of the series’ fractured narrative, and sets up additional tension for the three central characters involved thus far. However, it lacks the drive that made Criminal #5 such a compelling hook for what is intended to be the series’ longest story to date. While there’s nothing wrong with slowing down and this still serves up some of the best character work and tonal displays in comics, it does lack the urgency that made its first installment much more exciting. This may be a necessary reduction in speed, but you can’t help but feel a slight sense of disappointment coming down from last month’s high. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRITICAL ROLE: VOX MACHINA ORIGINS II #1

Vox Machina Origins II is one of the best comics adaptations I’ve read in a while. It oozes fun and personality, and serves as an excellent starting point for fans interested in what Critical Role has to offer. It’s also a great fantasy series that can be enjoyed by anyone who loves traditional adventures in high fantasy. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

GHOSTED IN L.A. #1

Ghosted in L.A. provides a robust introduction to its premise, ensuring that readers have the opportunity to meet its protagonist, discover her new setting and central conflicts, and come to a general understanding of its supernatural twist. This issue checks off everything a first issue ought to accomplish and offers a case study other creator-owned series could study. However, it struggles with its tone, never quite capable of engaging with the dialogue and presentation of a teenage woman (albeit one entering college). Much of the dialogue reads like “kids these days” and several sequences veer into being precious or mawkish in nature. That is an intermittent problem, one that is overcome in sequences where silence is allowed to pervade the panels and readers just exist alongside Daphne Walters. There’s a lot of potential if the series avoids being overly cutesy and allows itself to simply be with a charming heroine in future issues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GO GO POWER RANGERS #21

A new era has begun in Go Go Power Rangers, and the ripples from “Shattered Grid” can be felt from the first several pages. Writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace bring the relationship between Kimberly and Tommy to life in several delightful scenarios, full of awkwardness and charming internal monologues. A special kudos has to go out to artist Francesco Mortaring, inker Vincenzo Federici, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, who knock the visuals out of the park anytime the Rangers are actually in their suits. There are standouts out of costume too of course, but when it’s Morphin’ time things rise to another level. That goes for the villains too, as this just might be my favorite interpretation of Lord Zedd so far. This issue was a bit more unpredictable than I was expecting, but that’s nothing but a positive, and I can’t wait to see where things go from here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOGOR #3

The third issue of Gogor blends some dynamic visual storytelling with a lot of exposition. Garing manages to keep the story moving while doing a lot of info-dumping, and the his great approach to faces and body language makes the issue feel quicker than it is. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: BLACK PANTHER #1

Simply put, Black Panther #2 is a mess. The story’s pacing is all over the map, leaving very little time for the reader to breath as one threat after another is thrown at T’Challa and Shuri. Between natural disasters, dumb mistakes made by side characters and a nagging mother’s constant calling, the story takes what might be the most capable duo in all of Marvel and makes them feel like Wile E. Coyote getting hit by an internal assembly line of anvils. It’s funny at first, but by the end the whole thing just feels laborsome. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #17

This issue ends with one of the largest scale action sequences seen in Oblivion Song to date. That and a handful of new design elements are enough to remind us how Lorenzo De Felici has made the series so appealing. Each monster and every splash of the alien landscape is enthralling; the plot that weaves its way through them is less so. After 17 issues both of the Cole brothers still resemble generic Kirkman protagonists here. They talk to others in moralizing speeches, are uniquely capable of perceiving the problems and solutions needed, and are more than happy to go on wildly well-timed solo endeavors. This far into Oblivion Song (and Kirkman’s career), it feels like a band that never quite got over its successful early work, which is unfortunate considering the incredible production work on display around these very familiar notes. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #8

The crew of the Charon aren’t out on another exorcism mission in Outer Darkness #8, but it still finds a way to have just as much action and intrigue without any elaborate event. This eighth issue is an exploration into Malora’s past, present, and future with the daily horrors of deep space intertwined into one fast-paced story. Every page is beautifully crafted with uniform background colors that frame the action, and the scenes where rain mysteriously pours inside the ship are some of the most impressive ones that we’ve seen throughout the whole series. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

REAVER #1

Reaver #1 brings a medieval twist to a classic Suicide Squad tale that has all the gore any Game of Thrones fan may have been missing. The new Image title follows a band of prisoners offered up by their country for sacrifice to stop an enemy’s supernatural advantage. Filled with blood magic and gratuitous violence, this debut issue marks a strong entry for Reaver and will please fans eager for an action-packed comic starring a true group of underdogs. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RED SONJA: BIRTH OF THE SHE-DEVIL #2

In both the main Red Sonja series and the first of Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil, one of the strongest elements present is the ability to balance the past with the present. The flashbacks help illuminate the actions taking place presently, but that effect isn’t quite as noticeable in Birth of the She-Devil #2. Though it inevitably comes together in the end, the journey to that point in this issue isn’t the smoothest. It’s gruesome fight scenes and stories of betrayal and violence due the Red Sonja name justice, but it feels as though #2 was a bit all over the place compared to its predecessor. The series still has a great deal of potential though, so hopefully this is just a hiccup in the story that’ll be resolved in later issues. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

SECOND COMING #1

Second Coming #1 is an issue defined by good intentions: the urge to redeem Christ’s meaning in modern, American culture and genuine expression of creators’ personal connection to that very meaning. However, it falls far short of providing a meaningful or original commentary on those ideas. There are multiple instances in which the presentation of such a nuanced set of themes seems ill-considered or poorly defined. Even in seeking to rebut problems with the white Evangelical movement, Second Coming reinforces problematic narratives regarding race and other Western religions. Even the craft is below par in places, especially considering the excellent reputation earned by those involved. The most controversial about this story isn’t its depiction of Jesus, who is consistently benign, but the lack of complexity in considering that depiction. Second Coming is a disappointment, a comic bound to stir up far more engaged dialogues than the one it actually presents. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SHE COULD FLY: THE LOST PILOT #4

For an arc’s penultimate issue, She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #4 is about as anti-climactic as they come. The magic of the first series is completely gone by now and everything just keeps moving in a circle. While there was much more plot progression here than in the previous two issues combined, it’s just getting stale and stagnant by this point. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN #5

This issue of The Six Million Dollar Man is as delightfully drawn an earnestly written as the wrest. Steve Austin concludes his mission and we get a few heartfelt moments and light humor along the way. But some of that humor feels misplaced, as base insults are tossed at a villain born from America’s use of atomic weapons against Japan. No one should expect this light-hearted comic book to go into great depth or nuance on the legacy of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the villain was planning on using his nuclear weapon for revenge, but the low humor still feels ill-placed against such a backstory. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNEARTH #1

Cullen Bunn feels right at home teaming up with Kyle Strahm and artist Baldemar Rivas on his newest science fiction horror miniseries: Unearth. The story has all the trappings of a solid horror story—a mysterious cave, terrifying creatures, body horror, disposable and unlikeable cast members and more than a few hints that something more supernatural is at play. The art utilizes a wonderful mix of reds, pinks and greens to give the sense of discomfort and even the most basic characters are given a layer of sweat and deformity (an army commander that is somehow both ripped and hilariously potbellied is a particular standout), leaving the reader in a constant state of uneasiness even before the the voyage down the giant hole begins. Bunn has something special here. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNNATURAL #11

This series’ penultimate issue sees Leslie at an interesting crossroads, as almost-all of the remainders of her previous life have given way to the current conflict. To an extent, there’s something both illuminating and a little frustrating about the small-scale focus of the issue, as what’s revealed feels like it both does and doesn’t scratch the surface of the overall world of Unnatural. Still, the plot of this issue is pretty admirable, especially with how much it has to say about the ways women navigate and react to a world that seems to have so much against them. By and large, Andolfo brings a story that’s just as uniquely-crafted and rendered as ever. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5