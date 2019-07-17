Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/17/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Loki #1, Collapser #1, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #1, and Ragnarok: The Breaking of Helheim #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AQUAMAN #50

Rarely does a book manage to spotlight everything you love about a character, but Aquaman #50 does so in spades. Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick not only builds on the revelations between Arthur and Mera but also highlights a delightful supporting cast, the politics of Atlantis, Arthur’s friendship with Wonder Woman, his home of Amnesty Bay, and even Black Manta, all while showcasing how human this hero ultimately is. Artists Robson Rocha, Eduardo Pansica, and colorist Sunny Gho deliver pages full of wonderful expressions, gorgeous backdrops, and lively characters, including one page that feels like DC meets Cthulhu. In short, this is everything you could possibly want in an Aquaman story and, luckily, things are just getting started. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #75

I’ve been reading Tom King’s Batman run since pretty much since its start and I would consider myself a fan of his work on the title. However, now that we’re at Batman #75, I think it’s time to admit that the wild swings between stories within the run are no longer novel and interesting. Instead, one can’t help but feel like they have whiplash. Whatever interest Batman #74 built disappears as we’re dropped without any real transition into a “later” story that itself flips and flops back and forth far more than is narratively necessary. Add to that painfully uneven art—likely due to there being two artists on the issue—and you’ve got a confusing and fairly boring issue. Not even the one “shock” reveal is enough to lift this from what feels like a major low. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

COLLAPSER #1

Collapser‘s debut issue is a pleasant surprise in so many ways. Shaun Simon and Mikey Way take the bare bones of a traditional superhero origin and turn it onto its head at every turn, creating a poignant take on anxiety, self-sabotage, and the cost of being emotionally vulnerable. Combined with a relatable protagonist, genuinely gorgeous visuals, and a punk-rock sensibility, this miniseries packs a punch full of promise. It’s unclear exactly what’s in store for Liam’s story, but that amount of intrigue is exactly why this issue deserves to be a part of your pull list. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #28

Justice League #28 is a sprint to put the final pieces of the Justice-Doom War into place. James Tynion IV (filling in for Scott Snyder) does an admirable job of moving the Justice League and the Legion of Doom towards a final confrontation, even if the rushed pace of the comic means that some very big moments aren’t given any time to breathe. The dual pencilling team of Javier Fernandez and Daniel Sampere works a little better than last issue, although that’s mostly because the Luthor/Martian Manhunter plotline dominates this comic. While the last issue bounced between plots (and art styles) every couple of pages, this issue is almost all about Luthor and J’onn, which means less jarring transitions. I also appreciated how the comic served as a brief reminder of what’s at stake in the upcoming Justice-Doom War, with Luthor monologues doubling as a recap of what we’ve seen in past issues of the series. In the end, Justice League #28 does what it needs to do, and it sets up a big epic event for the fall. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

LUCIFER #10

If there’s one comic this week that most resembles a fever dream, it’s most certainly Lucifer #10. An inter-dimensional trip between the Hells of various religions and a battle between witches and angels will leave you scratching your head and wondering what the hell just happened. By now it’s probably beating a dead horse when I say Dan Watters writes Lucifer incredibly well—despite being the Devil himself, you can’t help but cheer for him at one point or another. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

NIGHTWING #62

Another issue of Nightwing and another rehashing of the time between his near-fatal gunshot wound and the present time. At this rate, we’ll see the story more times than we’ve seen Thomas and Martha Wayne shot in an alleyway on the silver screen. It’s beyond stale by now and with the exception of the last two page, this issue is entirely skippable without missing a beat. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

PEARL #11

Pearl has only improved across its run and this penultimate issue sets up a compelling finale by building a great deal of momentum. The issue trades in the same stock as the series so far, but each individual tone and moment feels like the best examples from a diverse set of styles. The Endo Twins style of self-effacing comedy has never been quite this amusing and stakes of Yakuza politics have never been more frightening. Gaydos delivers some of his best splash panels in a career full of them, as well, nailing notes of horror and humor. Now that Pearl has established herself in the clan, Pearl reads much like an origin story, laying the groundwork for characters with their own stories to tell and political intrigues that will last years. It’s only unfortunate that Pearl is drawing to a close (for now, at least) just as its world was opening up. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN’S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #1

Jimmy Olsen #1 is the rare superhero comic that not only acknowledges the immense potential of its medium, but throws a lasso around its neck and leaps onto its back to see how far it can be ridden. The craftsmanship on display from all creative parties is impeccable and their ambition is only grounded by the issues embedded in its narrative. It is capable of launching a turtle-boy through space and commenting on urban tourism, without those goals ever feeling in conflict. All of this allows it to tell a story that is simultaneously perfectly at home in Metropolis, while offering a new and resonant perspective on everyday power. Jimmy Olsen persists as an everyman unwilling to sit on the sidelines; that’s what makes this comic truly super. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #32

Last issue delivered a brutal throw down, but not much else. This issue, on the other hand, manages to balance things quite a bit better and leads to an ultimately satisfying match up between the Titans and Lobo. While Lobo eats up a lot of screen time, he’s a stellar contrast to the Titans, specifically Djinn and Roundhouse. Writer Adam Glass finds the small moments in-between the fight to bring out the more vulnerable aspects in this, at times, full-throttle team, and it only endears you to them more, leading you to root against Lobo, whether you’re a fan of his or not. Artist Bernard Chang and colorist Marcelo Maiolo do some great work here as well, giving the action sequences a feeling of true impact and cost. Lobo’s a jerk, sure, but he’s a perfect nemesis to the Titans, and this issue is the perfect example of why. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: COME BACK TO ME #1

Wonder Woman: Come Back To Me kicks off a tale of separation for DC Comics’ iconic heroine. With Wonder Woman pulled away from Steve following a mission gone wrong, Diana and Etta must visit a mystical world to locate the soldier before it’s too late. While this search-and-rescue does sound promising, this lackluster issue is one which drug on. A strange fire fighting aside clogs up a good portion of the issue, and Diana’s generic voice will have fans doing a double take. So, here’s to hoping Wonder Woman can find herself before issue two comes around. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN OMEGA #1

All of the “Age of X-Man” stories coalesce into Age of X-Man: Omega. Considering Nate Grey’s outlook on the X-Men’s never-ending cycle of violence, it’s fitting that the climax of the event is a philosophical debate rather than a knockdown, drag-out battle. “Age of X-Man” has wanted, from the Alpha issue, to be the X-Men by way of Brave New World. The artificial nature of the world Nate Grey created hamstrings that attempt by undercutting the fundamentals arguments over what was lost versus what was gained with the argument about whether what was gained should even exist in the first place. Like Brave New World, “Age of X-Man” doesn’t offer a clear answer to which side of this debate is correct. “Age of X-Man” has been flawed through and through, and this issue is as well, but it is interesting. A reader has to indulge in the entire event, all six series, to understand its primary themes—how those on the fringes often pay the price of building a Utopia—which may have hampered its impact in serialized form, but it will be fascinating to see how it is received in book format and remembered and revisited with the passage of time. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #8

Captain Marvel is at her best when her back is against the wall, and writer Kelly Thompson seems to know that. It’s in these moments that fans get a glimpse of the person underneath all that power, showing just how human and relatable Carol is, and reminding us why we fell in love with the character all those years ago. Thompson also utilizes an amazing supporting cast that each brings out a different element of Carol’s personality, and that goes for the unlikely allies as well. The social commentary aspect of this story hits home a bit, though doesn’t feel cheaply used as a topical gimmick. This book oozes charm and wit at every page turn (with a big thanks to Jessica Drew I might add), and I can’t say enough about the visuals either. The character has had a number of stellar artists in the past, and after this series, Carmen Carnero deserves to be among that elite group, as her work here with colorist Tamra Bonvillain is superb. Carol is facing the odds head-on, and we can’t wait to watch her figure out a way to beat those odds once more. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #8

Daredevil #8 reads that it could have taken place in another medium with strong historical ties to New York City: the theater. As the story continues to chase three men in their civilian lives, including both Daredevil’s departure from vigilantism and Wilson Fisk’s from crime, it emphasizes dialogue to display conflict and create tension. It does so wonderfully, making the one notable action sequence in the issue not even read as the issue’s most exciting moment. Zdarsky illustrates both the inner complexity of these characters and how they reflect real modern conflicts—the carceral state this time—with a truly deft hand. This relaunch continues to interrogate all of the underlying issues that have made Daredevil a resonant character for decades, and it is only getting better. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL #15

Skottie Young & Nic Klein’s run on Deadpool has unfortunately come to an end, but it’s hard to deny that it went down swinging. This issue does a surprisingly-stellar job of tying in nearly everything that Wade has faced in this series—from Weirdworld to a vengeful assassin to homicidal talking animals—while giving him a fittingly-epic final conflict. In the process, the issue has a lot to say about Wade and the legacy he’s left as a character, something that will hopefully stick with the character in whatever comes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOMINO: HOTSHOTS #5

Celestials and gods can make for larger than life stories, though at times they can also overwhelm the characters involved. Thankfully, that is not the case with Domino: Hotshots #5, as the series finale always keeps the witty banter and endearing qualities of its leader front and center. Sure the story involves epic power and world-altering forces, but writer Gail Simone keeps the story grounded in heart and a sense of family wherever you happen to find it. Artists David Baldeon and Michael Shelfer’s visual style suits the characters and this adventure perfectly, with wonderfully expressive characters and slick effects throughout the issue. There are a few start and stops in places, but overall the momentum isn’t lost despite these blips. This creative team truly captures what makes Domino and her friends so enjoyable, and we’d happily sign up for another round. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #21

The last several issues of Immortal Hulk have delivered some of the series most stunning twists and gruesome reveals, but #21 somehow makes them all look small by comparison. It’s a character study of General Fortean conducted with guest artist Ryan Bodenheim. The crisp linework provides lots of details for both his past and present endeavors, ones that revamp some highlights of Hulk’s history. Those two narratives construct a clear motive and arc for the character, one that tempts sympathy no matter how ugly the story gets. It’s an excellent single issue, one that perfectly encompasses why The Immortal Hulk is the strongest superhero comic there is. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVADERS #7

With Namor having transformed a small town into water-breathers, our terrestrial heroes are left to figure out a way to reverse the process and find the right place to direct the blame. Namor, meanwhile, tries to believe that he was righteous in his actions by providing a safe-haven for the newly converted, while also seeking to gain more leverage against his former allies. Marvel fans have seen a number of stories about a population being divided based on their abilities, or lack thereof, with the human conversion to water-breathers being one of the more absurd. Given that we’re dealing with superheroes, it might feel strange to claim something as “more absurd,” but with the series previously exploring heavier, emotionally-driven conflicts, accepting this new plot point is a jarring experience. Luckily, the book quickly gets back on track by exploring the ways in which some of our heroes who fought together since World War II have accepted the ways in which the world has changed while others stick to their traditional values, no matter what the cost. This arc might not start off as strongly as the series’ debut, but there’s plenty of room to improve from a familiar concept. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

LOKI #1

Loki has been on one hell of a journey in comics, most recently in “War of the Realms,” pulling off the rather epic feat of dying then returning, and finally making the rise to the status of hero in in the process. It was all a good bit of happily ever after for the God of Lies, but now what? That’s what Loki #1 reveals, taking readers into Loki’s new role as King of Jotunheim in what can only be described as a delightful, entertaining romp with hints of outright adventure to come, a perfect blend that will appeal to dedicated comic book fans, while also having a lot to offer for those seeking an entry point. With a good balance of story, action, and heart there are no tricks or lies here: Loki #1 is a brilliant, practically perfect first issue and I can’t wait to see where the story goes next. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE PUNISHER ANNUAL #1

I can not stress enough how ridiculous and brilliant this one shot is. In theory, combining Frank, J. Jonah Jameson, and some sexually-adventurous space aliens should not work this well, but it absolutely does. Karla Pacheco is able to blend genuinely hilarious, quippy moments with the traditional Punisher-esque violence, a juxtaposition that is carried through really well by Adam Gorham’s work on the art. The “epilogue” of the issue, which features art by current Punisher artist Szymon Kudranski, takes things into a decidedly-dark, but fitting direction. This might be one of the best one-shots Marvel has put out in a long while, and it’s too good to miss out on. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SECRET WARPS: GHOST PANTHER ANNUAL #1

All of these Infinity Warps annuals connect to one another in some form or fashion, but Marvel has done well to allow them to be mostly standalone affairs. In a vacuum, books like Ghost Panther are a ton of fun. They make less and less sense as the pages go on, but when there’s only one issue to read, it never becomes too much of a problem. If you’re a fan of the Ghost Rider or Black Panther mythos, this is definitely worth your while. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

SILVER SURFER: BLACK #2

You think they can’t top themselves and guess what? They got out and top themselves. Like the rest of you, I had hardly had time to pick my jaw up off the floor after the debut issue last month and just a few short weeks later, Cates and Moore upend the status quo all over. Though Knull still manages to feel a bit shoehorned in, being a Cates creation and all, Moore’s stunning artwork is perfect for this trippy, cosmic tale. And if you weren’t excited about how things were shaking up among the cosmos after one issue, you might be delighted at a major cosmic character having a surprise cameo in this one. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: CITY AT WAR #5

Every issue in Spider-Man: City At War has done a superb job of making sure it was accessible to those familiar with the Marvel’s Spider-Man game and those who weren’t, but #5 is the first instance where it feels like this goal wasn’t fully realized. As it skirts through clashes with Spider-Man’s biggest villains, things moved perhaps a bit too quickly. This part of the game went by fast as well, and while it’s impossible to personally view it as someone who has no knowledge of those events, it still feels like something is lost here, certainly when Spider-Man confronts Mister Negative one last time. Hopefully this issue was densely packed with events so that the conclusion in #6 can wrap up the story in the best way possible. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY #5

The tension between two narratives at odds with one another is unbearable at this point in Spider-Man: Life Story. There is an earnest attempt to examine the sacrifices and changes that come with aging is forced into increasingly terse and direct moments of dialogue to make way for a sprawling attempt to integrate all of the highlights of Spider-Man and Marvel Comics into a new timeline. The former plays perfectly with Mark Bagley’s figures who always carry a strong sheen of humanity. The latter is best found in homages to stories like Civil War and “The Other,” but together they are only just coherent, even under Bagley’s very capable eye. There are so many concepts struggling to function that they each stop one another from ever succeeding in this comics version of “crabs in a bucket” syndrome. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #34

Caught between the Rebels and the Empire, Aphra’s only hope might be a figure from her past who is deadlier than either faction. As she’s proven time and time again, Aphra’s resiliency lays in her skills at outsmarting all of the threats in her way, though a different figure from her past could prove to be her undoing. Devout fans of the character will surely appreciate this issue, as we learn key elements of her backstory, despite the issue’s actual narrative being relatively lackluster. This isn’t to say the book isn’t entertaining, as we’re given plenty of Aphra’s signature wit and resourcefulness, yet the narrative feels more like it was merely treading water than driving the story forward in an exciting way. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: TIE FIGHTER #4

After their comrade falls in combat, a pair of new recruits joins Squadron Five just in time to lead an attack on the Rebels. The question is whether or not their up to the task and how shaken the squadron’s members are after witnessing the demise of those they thought they could trust. Even after thinning the character roster, Star Wars: TIE Fighter still struggles to give us any reason to care about its protagonists. Both the art and writing are competent, but after four issues, there’s still little exciting about the characters who we’re supposed to care about and, knowing there’s one issue left, feels like a fruitless effort. The book may have helped provide an exploration into the background characters in the Galactic Civil War, though the series might be proving there’s a reason why we never witnessed these stories before. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #9

The Superior Spider-Man sets up issue nine with a pleasant reunion between two heroes. While Queen’s Spider-Man pays a visit to Octavius in San Francisco, a warring battle of guilt finally boils over for the West coast hero. However, the return of two fan-favorite villains is sure to make things worse for Octavius as this spry series carries on. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #22

Matthew Rosenberg’s run on X-Men started off feeling fresh, focused, and energetic. As it’s continued on it’s grown a bit unwieldy, and that feeling is present in this final issue as well. Rosenberg has killed off so many characters at this point that the handful of deaths in this issue have no impact and instead feel gratuitous. It’s interesting how the themes of this Uncanny run dovetail with the themes of the also complete “Age of X-Man,” asking what price is worth paradise and playing with meta-narratives about the nature of the X-Men’s ongoing struggle and personal dramas. But like “Age of X-Man,” the story doesn’t capitalize on this interesting ideas as well it could. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP #10

Unstoppable Wasp #10 closes the latest chapter of Nadia Van Dyne and her adopted family in a typical upbeat fashion. The issue wraps up most of the lingering plotlines set up earlier in the series, while showing how Nadia and her friends have grown over the last few months. While the showdown between Nadia and her father Hank Pym teased earlier in the series never happens, I think that writer Jeremy Whitley made the right decision by prioritizing strong characterization in the finale over big fights or action sequences. After all, the fans of Nadia Van Dyne were attracted to her incessantly positive nature and not her need to throw fists against every bad guy. While Unstoppable Wasp is ending, I think that Nadia Van Dyne is a great addition to the Marvel Universe and should be appearing in plenty of comics for a long, long time. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-FORCE #10

It’s very easy to let time travel become the central focus over the characters it involves, but writer Ed Brissons’ X-Force manages to find the emotional connections that make the story more than than just a potential-filled premise. Surprisingly, it’s Cable and Rachel Summers that act as that emotional conduit, something you might not expect. Their growth as characters is what keeps everything else moving, and both are left in intriguing positions moving forward, though it does take the book a bit to get going. Artist Dylan Burnett’s style might not be for everyone, but I couldn’t picture this book without it, and Jesus Aburtov’s coloring gives it an even more distinct flare. This storyline didn’t change the world, but it was definitely a worthwhile adventure for those who decided to take the journey. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AMERICAN GODS: THE MOMENT OF THE STORM #4

When American Gods: Moment of the Storm dives into the dreamlike state of gods, myth, death, and the spaces between it can be visually compelling. When it’s back in the real world showing characters traveling from one Americana site to another, it can be boring as sin. Somehow American Gods: Moment of the Storm #4 manages to be both, but the former manages to outweigh the latter at least for now. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASSASSIN NATION #5

Assassin Nation concludes this week, with a certain finality only possible in books about assassins, but it leaves the door open for more tussles in the future. It’s hard to begrudge the book its choices in this final (?) chapter, given that it, as the saying goes, moves fast and breaks things by nature. It was beautiful while it lasted, and everything dies. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK SCIENCE #41

This issue moves directly past the cliffhanger of Black Science #40 to deposit readers in Kadir’s new world in media res. It reads like an Orwellian dystopia, but one in which only Grant McCay is willing to express any dissatisfaction. The key flaws and sacrifices of the world are easily established in the first few pages, but the exploration continues for essentially the entire issue. It makes for a tedious retread of familiar tropes, especially when Kadir only provides a strawman (ideologically and personally) to make Grant appear palatable. The notion of “order vs. chaos” is simplified to the stuff of metal posters here, dragging out the ending of the series just a bit longer with nothing of value to be added. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLOSSOMS 666 #5

The competition between the Blossoms heat up, resulting in many other residents of Riverdale descending into madness. While the book started with Cheryl and Jason aiming to take one another down, Julian’s grand plan could result in the pair uniting to take him down if either of them hopes to become the Antichrist. The narrative takes readers through expected beats, though the events of the book feel somewhat ambiguous and underwhelming as the storyline seemingly comes to a conclusion. The dialogue between the characters feels authentic and engaging, yet the events of the actual book feel as though the storyline ran out of steam and serves more as a collection of scenes than an organic ending. Luckily, the artwork depicts the residents of Riverdale as sexy and sinister as ever, making the book work well tonally, even without a single bubble of dialogue. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

CLUE: CANDLESTICK #3

The conclusion of this enthralling mystery does not disappoint, fulfilling every promise offered by the incredible first issue. Shaw provides a satisfying solution that plays on a variety of clues (both noted and subtle), but he also keeps telling the story of every Clue character and playing with a variety of mystery tropes in the third installment. Multiple characters stories satisfy various red herrings and offer one of several worthwhile denouements, including the final panel. Clue: Candlestick delivers an encompassing and rewarding experience on multiple levels, with a strong central narrative that allows Shaw to tinker with puzzle design and idiosyncratic layouts. It all works and that makes Clue: Candlestick a comic that will continue to make excellent reading for years to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

EXCELLENCE #3

Excellence lives up to its title yet again with issue #4, and if you aren’t reading this series yet please do yourself a favor and fix that ASAP. Writer Brandon Thomas gives readers an up-close look at the effect the Aegis has on society outside its pristine walls, and the picture isn’t nearly as pristine as they’d like you to believe. Spencer puts up a brave front, which makes those moments with GG hit even harder. It not only breaks him down as a character but also feeds his motivation to change his environment, and you can’t help but get on board, despite his flawed choices at times. The dynamic between Spencer’s Father and Aaron adds yet another layer to this complex lead, and don’t get us started on the visuals from artist Khary Randolph and colorist Emilio Lopez, who find new ways to introduce bold colors and gorgeous effects that make this world of magic feel like it exists right outside of your door. Excellence is one of the best new series around, and it would be a shame if you missed it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

FAIRLADY #4

Most people who have ever read a book or watched a televsion series understands the feeling of getting to the end of things only for the ending to not happen at all. Maybe the series gets cancelled or you can’t find the final book in the series. It’s a frustrating, maddening situation and it’s the setup for Fairlady #4 which might just be the best issue of the series to date. What makes it stand out so much is that it balances a very contemporary urge to know how things end with even more of the terrible history of the world the story is set in. It’s brilliantly written and the art is, as always, outstanding. It’s just a top notch issue and if you’re not reading Fairlady then you need to correct that immediately. This book is fantastic. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

FAITHLESS #4

The plot and characters of Faithless remain as thin and dispassionate as every previous issue has left them. Sex is a seemingly vacuous affair performed primarily for aesthetic purposes. The affairs on display lack much intrigue, in addition to passion. All of the supernatural lying doesn’t provide much significant conflict and there’s little pressure to parse individual motives. The final moments of this issue does offer one of the most impressive horror sequences of the year. While Faithless may not work as anything highbrow, it does have the ability to inspire when playing for the supernatural slasher audience. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FIREFLY #8

Nothing is as vintage Firefly as everyone’s well-intentioned actions spiraling out of control into near-disastrous results. And yet, nearly plunging the galaxy into a second Unification War seems like new, if dubious, heights for even the Serenity crew. It’s all well done enough that readers may wish the story wasn’t wedged between the TV show and the movie so that Greg Pak and Dan McDaid could take the premise even further. Nonetheless, it’s still a great issue. Watching the relationship between Mal and Boss Moon blossom into a friendship has been delightful, and Pak again gives the less violent members of the crew—Inara, Book, Wash—ample time to shine. This series is a delight for Firefly fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST TREE #4

Ghost Tree is a tremendous tale that reveals how important all of the small moments can be in making up a very big life. Even a terrifying, demonic visage and ghostly battle fail to overwhelm the emotional poignancy forming the heart of this story. Small moments of listening and the experience of being heard are the most powerful sequences in this issue. Artist Simon Gane delivers superb work, depicting the subtlety of those moments without ever losing clarity. The final few pages may seem shocking, but that surprise can only remain for those who have not been reading the entire comic. This is ultimately a story about looking outside of our own stories, and only too intense of a focus on what one individual wants makes it possible to ignore this inevitable twist. Ghost Tree provides one of 2019’s essential comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #264

After a touching special Independence Day issue, G.I Joe: A Real American Hero goes right back to having the same problems it’s always had—juggling multiple storylines with a boatload of characters, all of which come with a name, a surface-level gimmick and not much else This latest issue tries to go topical with a group of white nationalists trying to stop immigration via a terrorist plot, but the story doesn’t bother to explore the idea beyond, ‘Hey, here are two of the Joe’s beating up the bad guys. I will say there’s some actual menace to the main villain of the arc, a hive-mind robot titled Alpha 001 Prime, but the story still haven’t advanced far enough for it to effect the seemingly endless number of Joes and notable Cobra Agents (with the exception of two). — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #15

At long last, the storylines of Gideon Falls finally begin to converge and it’s as mind-boggling—or downright confusing—as you’d expect. Gideon Falls #15 is certainly scaled back compared to a couple of the most recent issues, but I can’t fault that—mainly for the fact it feels like the title is going to start answering some questions that have been building over quite some time. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HIT-GIRL: SEASON TWO #6

There’s an odd set of parallels between both Hit-Girl and Boss Liu, her newest antagonist, embracing the masculine elements of violence. They are both women made powerful purely through their use of violence, vulgarity, and sexual denigration, resulting in an incredibly ugly worldview on what power is and how women may seize it. Boss Liu transforms Hong Kong crime and the Triad into something cartoonish in her extraordinary actions. There’s some faint thread to existing traditions involving dismemberment and submission, but their expression in these pages is far more focused on the misogynistic depiction of Liu than the already frightening reality of organized crime that she and her colleagues are based upon. Despite its presentation, there’s nothing much fun or exciting about the events of this comic, just another banal presentation of a woman made ugly by her embrace of the masculine. Unfortunately, the newest creators associated with this property are ones readers should expect more from. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

INFINITE DARK #8

Infinite Dark #8 brings this tension-filled storyline to a close, at least for now, and it’s a satisfying end to this pleasant surprise of a series. Writer Ryan Cady highlights the best and worst of humanity in one issue, but the ultimate message of hope manages to come through by issue’s end. Artist Andrea Mutti crafts several poignant moments that emphasize that hopeful message, but also impresses in sequences that put more dire events in focus. Thing is this issue packs quite a bit within its pages, and at times feels like they could’ve let it breathe just a bit more. At times it feels a bit muddled, and I felt like I needed to reread the last issue right before to fully comprehend what was going on. Despite that, it still delivered a nice finale that should make fans of the series happy. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #45

A fairly so-so Invader Zim issue about hurting meat and caring for inanimate objects was made a winner by its last few pages. Zim’s task of taking care of Meat Man is like a tour through the alien’s personality which means we get to see some of the most entertaining parts of Zim like his self-absorbed nature and overall animosity towards anything but himself and his companion, Gir. The whole prospect of taking care of a wad of meat is pretty gross, but that fits right in with Invader Zim‘s formula. The final few scenes showing Zim’s realizations about the whole situation and his return to his usual demeanor are the best parts of the issue. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

JOE GOLEM: OCCULT DETECTIVE – THE CONJURORS #3

The midway point of The Conjurors provides a healthy dose of pulp, delivering classic tropes in a stylish and well crafted fashion. Even the villains overly long monologue explaining his own worldview and Lovecraftian goals reads pretty well. The flashbacks to Joe’s earliest days provide this issue with its best moments and emotional heft. Connections to young women, capable of fighting their own battles but ultimately mortal, create some potent connection and build a terrible sense of anxiety over the past. There’s nothing in this issue readers haven’t seen before, even in Mignola’s own work, but it’s all delivered very well and that’s nothing to scoff at. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #3

While the first two issues of the series felt more like “Jughead and Vampironica,” the events of this issue finally brings together to two characters in addition to expanding on how the collision could be happening in the first place. A majority of the book is just a collection of fight scenes and requisite exposition, interspersed with cheeky dialogue, the final pages deliver a truly unexpected reveal that not only makes sense to justify this story, but also many other of the horror-oriented Archie Comics, which makes the book worth the price of admission. Of course, this reveal could be completely squandered in the next issue, but this book’s final moments accomplishes the difficult task of offering a fulfilling reveal that not only retroactively makes the storyline that came before it more enriching, but also feels organic and sets the stage for even more exciting reveals. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2

This second issue bodes well for the overall miniseries, bringing Jughead and the audience into the future in a ridiculously fun way. The visuals from Derek Charm are a genuine delight, with Matt Herms’ coloring turning the 29th century into a candy-colored dream (complete with genuinely rad villains). Sina Grace crafts an upbeat narrative that never really loses steam, with a twist that’s genuinely brilliant. You shouldn’t miss out on this little gem of a series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #5

The Life and Death of Toyo Harada continue to be a fascinating culmination of all of Joshua Dysart’s work on Valiant’s Harbinger franchise. The survivors of the Harbinger Foundation scatter and try to find a purpose now that their leader has fallen, and while coming to terms with his flawed legacy. Cafu and Kano provide some stunning, quiet, personal sequences, making this another must-read issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LITTLE BIRD #5

Little Bird‘s conclusion is an epic and brutal one, an issue packed with enough gruesome scenes and unforeseen events to fill up another entire series. It’s a dense finale, one that deserves your full focus to make sense of a lengthier story than what we’re used to seeing. From twists to returns to an ending that’s full of creative possibilities, the only thing to do after finishing Little Bird #5 is to pick the first issue up again and see what more the book offers after by reading again from start to finish. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE ORVILLE: NEW BEGINNINGS #1

The Orville makes its comics debut in Dark Horse’s “New Beginnings, Part 1.” These comics are positioned as episodes taking place between the TV show’s first and second season, with this particular issue taking place a few weeks after the first season’s finale. They justify that positioning well, covering character introductions and development that fans were expected to take for granted when the series returned for its second season. The issue even adds some depth to The Orville‘s mythology by touching on a war that took place years earlier in the fictional universe’s timeline. The issue is written by David A Goodman, a writer and executive producer on The Orville, so it should come as no surprise that the issue’s dialogue and plot are pitch-perfect. David Cabeza’s artwork does well with aliens and ships but falls into the uncanny valley trap when it comes to drawing the show’s human cast, a common issue for licensed comics. The bigger problem is that, while the issue—like the show—is mostly talking heads, Cabeza’s art struggle with the one action-heavy moment, muting the impact of a crash landing. But the goal here is to be inviting, attractive, and accessible for fans of The Orville and the issue succeeds at that, reading like a lost episode of the series that fans will appreciate, especially during the long offseason. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE QUIET KIND #1

At it’s core The Quiet Kind feels like something that could be truly compelling. In what feels like a cross between Death Note and Chronicle with a hefty dose of grotesque imagery thrown in, a group of downtrodden preteens are suddenly given the powers of gods. And just like in many stories before, all hell breaks loose as the characters, particularly the main kid Solomon, struggle to find a balance between seeking brutal revenge and not ripping the fabric of the universe to shreds. Unfortunately, the book plows through plot points at a machine gun pace, and even at a whopping 64 pages it never feels like it has a chance to breath. If it were stretched out into an ongoing or a miniseries I’d definitely pick it up, but in its current form it’s kind of a mess. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

RAGNAROK: THE BREAKING OF HELHEIM #1

Whether or not you feel a natural connection to Norse mythology, Ragnarok offers a world worth exploring simply for the sake of exploring. Both its heroes and villains deliver the complexity one expects from ancient lore, and they become even more fascinating when set in a fallen world gripped by despair. That setting could become drudgery, but it’s constantly enthralling under Simonson’s hand. He displays both the grandeur of past great battles and the new status quo with awe-inducing skill. Ragnarok: The Breaking of Helheim delivers a welcome return to a tumultuous take on the myths of Asgard and one of modern comics’ greatest cartoonists. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RESONANT #1

Resonant leans heavily into standard post-apocalyptic tropes while teasing a very different kind of threat at its source. The new series, written by David Andry and illustrated by Alejandro Aragon focuses on a small family living in the wilderness after society has collapsed due to strange waves of cicada-like insects that seem to drive madness into all who hear them. There’s lots of mystery in Resonant—it’s unclear why Rebecca and her family have isolated themselves (to the point where they’re apprehensive about seeing other people), nor is it clear if the waves of insects are the cause of this apocalyptical world or simply a symptom. While I think the premise of the comic is intriguing, it sometimes gets self-indulgent. There’s a scene set on a highway filled with abandoned cars pulled straight out of The Walking Dead and the comic tries to use these and other typical tropes to do much of the heavy lifting when establishing its world. I like the idea of a post-apocalyptic comic that doesn’t involve zombies, but does it matter if it looks and feels exactly like every other zombie comic out there? — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

ROAD OF BONES #3

All of the obvious tension and portended conflict from the first two issues comes to a head in Road of Bones #3. An introductory sequence attempts to build additional tension, but only reminds readers of what they largely already know and offering too clear of a shape to how this issue concludes. Chases and battles struggle to find clear footing in a setting that blurs together with few significant features. The violence, occurring between three, difficult-to-distinguish individuals holds little stakes or horror. The final few pages go so big with their implications and displays to make it clear this story is drawing to a close. That’s for the best as neither these characters nor this reader want to keep traveling much further. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

RUMBLE #14

Rumble has always played with the use of monologues and extensive dialogues, but it reaches full Shakespearean heights in this issue. While that’s a difficult performance to pull off, Rumble #14 rises to the occasion with a climactic tone, well-staged fights, and enthralling visual experience to meet that writing. The final antagonist to enter the scene delivers a unique visual style that surpasses the past several, very impressive, issues of Rumble. His arrival becomes increasingly frightening as the issue continues to parse what exactly that arrival means. With only one issue left in this story, it promises to be the crown jewel of this already dazzling collection. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SERA AND THE ROYAL STARS #1

Part fantasy, part mythology, part war adventure, Sera and the Royal Stars #1 is a fascinating and engaging kick off to Vault’s latest series. An immediate standout of the issue is Audrey Mok’s art. Mok manages to create a world that is both beautiful but does not hide the ugly parts of the pain and suffering experienced by those struggling in it. It’s that same balance and also nuance that Jon Tsuei weaves into the story itself, one of a warrior princess who finds herself on a quest to free the Royal Stars and save the world, even though her absence to do so may spell doom for her family. Truly an intriguing and engaging first issue and you’ll want to see where it goes next. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #9

This issue spends its time in the proverbial trenches of the war on Cybertron, in a way that never fully reaches its potential. A lot of the dialogue is simultaneously too expository and hard to make heads or tails of. There are a handful of visually-interesting moments, but anyone who isn’t a diehard fan of the franchise—or who has memorized the “who’s who” sheet at the front of the issue—might have an issue with keeping all of the characters and their alliances straight. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #2

Usagi Yojimbo #2 doesn’t hesitate to jump directly into the horror of its premise after dropping plenty of clues in the first installment. The opening sequence is wonderfully constructed to build suspense, delivering a perfect distillation of the classic tools used in comics and film alike to inform audiences that a character is being stalked with ill intent. Sakai moves into forms of humor and detection throughout the rest of Usagi Yojimbo #2, but this story falls squarely in the supernatural-suspense genre. Everything is conveyed with such confidence that even this familiar sort of story still provides plenty of chills. It makes sense that it is also interrogating a classic artform, revealing the basic grammar of this puppet-based theater by utilizing a clear understanding of a newer form. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA #1

Vampirella struggles to find its footing as it attempts to offer readers an introduction to Priest’s idiosyncratic approach and Vampirella, herself. This tale takes the form of a familiar origin story, one in which Vampirella has already arrived but has to explain herself to a seemingly unfamiliar populace. It takes a lot of foreknowledge about the character for granted in that explaining process where many jokes don’t land. The rest of the issue, both Vampirella’s dialogue with a new therapist and the action, offers much more. Its writing that is aware of itself and is willing to poke fun at the story’s premise. That is well accentuated by some clear storytelling, one that embraces the classic Vampirella appearance without needing to embellish it much. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5