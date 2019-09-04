Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/4/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1, The Web of Black Widow #1, Pretty Deadly: The Rat #1, and Something is Killing the Children #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #5

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III hasn’t done a great job of capitalizing on the fun potential of its premise. Its fifth issue offers a taste of that untapped potential, but the supposedly epic battle that makes up the bulk of the issue is shapeless, taking up space rather than telling a story. There are a couple of nice moments towards the end of the issue as Batman and the Turtles rally their allies. Here’s hoping the payoff lives up to the promise. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN VS. RA’S AL GHUL #1

Batman vs. Ra’s is a story that drags on much longer than it probably should. The legendary Neal Adams is back at the helm for this miniseries featuring the Caped Crusader, but, unfortunately, this debut issue misses the mark and doesn’t even stick the landing. While the classic style of Adams’ art is on full display here, the plot seems to pull me every which way without building any story arc up to its full potential. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DCEASED: GOOD DAY TO DIE #1

DCeased is definitely in the running for DC’s best miniseries of the year. But if Tom Taylor’s zombie outbreak series has any weaknesses it’s that for such an apocalyptic event, the cast of role players has been kept rather small and is almost continuously dwindling. DCeased: A Good Day to Die turns out to be the remedy to that, as it show what the other, lesser-known heroes have been up to during the outbreak. And yes, it’s just as good as the rest of the series. Mr. Miracle and Big Barda feel like they’ve been yanked straight out of Tom King’s run, there’s yet another tear-jerking death involving Booster Gold and Blue Beetle, Mr. Terrific answers the question of “what are the super intelligent heroes doing about all of this?” and John Constantine still gets to be bitter yet rebellious while the world around him goes straight to hell. And throughout all of the death it never fails to be both funny and heart-wrenching at exactly the right times. It’s an absolute must-read for fans of the event. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #47

Deathstroke appears ready to cohere in the wake of its eponymous heroes’ death, but it doesn’t quite happen in Deathstroke #47. Time is spent pondering the Legion of Doom and every page of that time reads like a forced tie-in, something that certainly fits in this world but never its narrative. It makes a poor fit for the launch of a pair of new mysteries, one centered on an at least one unfortunate death and the other on something far stranger. Combine that with the possible loss of another character who has been circulating since the launch of Deathstroke, and it’s an overstuffed issue where items simply aren’t needed. Readers who have appreciated Deathstroke from #1 are likely to recognize motifs and ideas that call to how excellent this series can be at its best; we can only hope it’s on its way back to those heights. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOOM PATROL: WEIGHT OF THE WORLDS #3

While it’s not the first time this concept has been used in superhero comics, the “future issue” in which readers leap forward past dozens of publication years to find a new status quo (and lots of asterisk informing them of “past” events still to come) still delivers a great hook. Doc Shaner makes all of the far-fetched, possibly never-to-be-seen-again ideas shine here. There are some dystopian elements, but this issue is primarily focused on a comics future that could occur if series ever ran longer than 12 issues now. In spite of some purposeful questions about how this new status quo is formed, there’s plenty of the familiar that makes the single issue an enjoyable adventure. More notable is what it suggests about what will follow in the “present” and one key ingredient returned to the current timeline. If every issue of Weight of the Worlds is prepared to experiment with form and style like this one, Doom Patrol will continue to provide the best, weird adventures at DC Comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOOMSDAY CLOCK #11

Doomsday Clock continues to be one of the best-looking books on the market, with gorgeous art and a perfect color palette to “modernize” the look of Watchmen without losing what made it visually distinct from the superhero comics it was sending up. This issue gave Gary Frank and Brad Anderson a chance to play with a variety of emotions, which is something that they capitalized on beautifully. The story itself was largely an info-dump, and revealed some of the pacing problems that Doomsday Clock as a whole has had, since it feels like things went from bad to catastrophic very quickly. Until the next issue comes out—whenever it does—it’s anybody’s guess what Johns is playing at. It seems here that he is undoing and rewriting some of his own most popular work, and that seems unlikely to stick. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE DREAMING #13

The Dreaming #13 is an issue in the grand Sandman tradition of issues sans a series’ main characters. Here, Si Spurrier teams with Dani and Mat Lopes to follow a support group of mythological monsters as they work through “the wane” into nonexistence. The issue is packed with ideas from the fight to retain one’s identity in their twilight to the LGBTQ community’s embrace of monsters as mascots. Dani’s style is less ornate than the series’ regular art, but together with Lopes’s colors creates a fluid, almost underwater murkiness that befits the subjects. Another brilliant, understated issue for the series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE GREEN LANTERN #11

The Green Lantern may be at its best when its not entirely focused. Multiple storylines featuring multiple combinations of Green Lanterns and realities make for an issue that feels like the best possible in media res issue one could hope to pull from a back issue bin. There’s so much to take one’s attention and all of it is wonderfully depicted and stuffed with ideas for this particular series, the DC Comics’ Multiverse, and about superhero comics writ large. While a re-read of former issues is helpful and several big questions are left to linger, that fits in perfectly with a cliffhanger building towards The Green Lantern‘s self-proclaimed “season finale.” The Green Lantern simultaneously embraces the strangeness that a single series can indulge in, while still delivering lots of bridges to bigger ideas (in and outside of comics), functioning as something of a letter to DC Comics’ true golden age in the mid to late 1980s. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

HARLEY QUINN #65

Harley Quinn #65 isn’t simply the next issue in the “Trials of Harley Quinn.” It isn’t just another comic book. Harley Quinn #65 is a beautifully executed portrait of grief and the power—and bravery—required to face pain and loss. Sam Humphries gives a humanity to Harley in the most eloquent way possible by working with her whacky, somewhat deranged status quo to show her at her most “normal” and most universal. We are all levelled when we lose those we love and Harley Quinn #65 does an amazing job of showing us that even the most happy-go-lucky character in the DC universe does is, too. Sami Basri’s art and Hi-Fi’s colors are monumental as well. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN AND POISON IVY #1

The opening issue of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy is mostly housekeeping, pushing the characters from Heroes in Crisis to a new status quo set up by the ongoing “Year of the Villain” event. While the creative team of Jody Houser and Adriana Melo do their best to infuse the comic with some character, it feels a bit like they were checking editorial-mandated boxes by mentioning Heroes in Crisis, giving Poison Ivy a new look, setting up a potential turn as heroes, and then finally introducing a possible story hook that will give the characters something to do moving forward. Also disappointing is that DC seems hesitant to really pull the trigger on confirming that these characters are in a romantic relationship. Various DC editorial and creative figures have confirmed that the characters have been “together” at various times, but this issue seems to walk right up to that line without crossing it. Unfortunately, I think Harley and Ivy fans will be disappointed by this issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #31

Justice League #31 contains a lot of fantastic moments, along with a possible explanation as to some of the…weirdness involving the various iterations of DC’s future. Much of this issue is a love letter to DC’s vast history, with appearances by many characters from the Pre-New 52 era. The book has an epic feel to it, although it probably could benefit from a few more pages to make some of these big team-ups feel like they carry a bit more weight. It speaks volumes that the Justice League/Justice Society of America team-up feels like the third most important part of this issue, and struggles to keep pace with all the other epic revelations this issue. Still, the Justice Doom War is getting pretty crazy, and I can’t wait to see how it will impact the rest of the DC Universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES: MILLENNIUM #1

Expectations will likely determine how much readers enjoy Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium. This two-part miniseries featuring the “unlikeliest of DC heroes” (recently revealed to be Rose and Thorn) has been broadcast to be many things: the rebirth of the Legion of Super-Heroes, an artistic showcase, and a saga weaving many of DC Comics’ future timelines into a single, coherent story. It succeeds on the first two counts, but fumbles on the third. Millennium is not a continuity-focused tale, but a love letter to the versatility found within superhero comics, an embrace of all things off the beaten path. When visited as a tourist, rather than a historian, it delivers an entertaining tale with a unique form of spectacle in each era visited. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LOIS LANE #3

Lois Lane continues to juggle a variety of sub-plots that transform the complex work of investigative journalism into narrative tension, but this issue focuses on Lois Lane’s marriage and delivers a relatable portrait that doesn’t diminish either icon. The careful discussions of power and trust reflect a loving relationship that doesn’t devolve into the Pollyanna. Superman possesses a rarely seen element of vulnerability when he is near Lois, and that dynamic makes both halves of this pair seem stronger. There’s still a lot else happening between these moments of marital consideration, one Question in particular, and that’s what makes Lois Lane a consistent joy to read each month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #33

After a lot of epic fights and a huge adventure across the universe, Supergirl’s quest to avenge Krypton comes to a rather anticlimactic, quiet end in Supergirl #33, but don’t mistake that quiet and simplicity for being something that’s “bad”. Marc Andreyko brings Supergirl full circle again. She left Earth full of anger and rage as she sought out those responsible for the death of her homeworld and in the end she regains her humanity and finds what really matters. It’s a lovely end to the arc and while it may not be the most exciting issue, it’s beautifully done. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN: UP IN THE SKY #3

The two halves of this issue couldn’t be more different: Part one is a story about Superman in deep space, thinking as he waits about the various gruesome deaths Lois Lane could have died to explain why she has not answered an interstellar phone call. Part two centers on a time-displaced Superman helping Sgt. Rock and the Easy Company in World War II. Andy Kubert has a mastery of sequential action sequences and is always aware of setting. The latter helps when creating a cool environment in the first story (which also suffers from a lack of motion), while the former is necessary to make the second function. Brad Anderson’s colors are especially effective in bringing out emotion in Kubert’s work.

After two issues of really solid story from Tom King, “The Thousand Deaths of Lois Lane” feels hollow. Repeated, excessive violence directed at Lois isn’t a great look; that Superman pictures her dying in gruesome ways because of a missed call feels out of character. It all just feels a little…off. That’s disappointing because some of the surrounding humor really works in a Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy kind of way. “Just A Little Farther!,” the Sgt. Rock installment, feels entirely out of place in the middle of the ongoing story. Maybe there will be a thematic through line established later, but it feels like this is a story King simply wanted to write and here is where it ended up. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SCREAM #2

The stories of Scream and the supporting characters do get a little confusing in this book, as all of the various Symbiotes and host can start to run together after a while. That said, Absolute Carnage: Scream does set itself apart from the other branches of this event and makes you care about the smaller piece of the pie. With some fun artwork and a compelling lead, this is yet another solid entry into the Absolute Carnage event. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #1

Fresh off the end of its six-issue run, Symbiote Spider-Man is back for another deep dive into continuity as part of the Absolute Carnage event. Only, instead of pre-Alien Costume Sage Peter Parker, the story is jumping all the way bay to a random character seen for only a few panels in Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #99-100 in early 1985. Naturally, Carnage is after him for having briefly worn the Venom symbiotic, peter Peter David gets a surprising amount of mileage out of this random bystander’s tragic life. Add this one to the growing list of impressive tie-ins for the event. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

AGENTS OF ATLAS #2

Agents of Atlas got off to a solid start, but after #2 you can clearly see how much potential this team and this premise has. Writer Greg Pak continues to spotlight small exchanges and character interactions that strengthen the overall team while also dedicating enough time to make Amadeus Cho and Luna Snow’s growing fondness for each other feel authentic and sweet. Artists Nico Leon and Pop Mhan also turn in some stylish visuals during the action sequences and in those smaller moments, and while the art style isn’t for everyone it fits with the book’s tone and demeanor quite well. The other highlight is the book’s story, a topical take on how we view borders and territory that grows in mystery and intrigue with every issue, especially on the last page of this one, and I for one am totally sold on sticking around to find out what’s really going on. Actually, you could say I’m sold on the Agents of Atlas. Period. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

ALPHA FLIGHT: TRUE NORTH #1

Alpha Flight: True North is not at all what I expected, though in the best possible way. Writers Jim Zub, Jed MacKay, and Scott Hepburn present three short stories that show a vastly different aspect of this famed team, and the variety is appreciated. The first story puts the spotlight on two powerful members and the team, revealing how insanely cool they can be, while the second story is a more lighthearted but still poignant exchange between one couple. The third story is probably the most surprising though and sets up a twist I didn’t see coming, and all combined is a wonderful celebration of the Canadian super team. Artists Max Dunbar, Djibril Morissette-Phan, and Scott Hepburn all bring their unique styles to each story, though they all work together as a cohesive whole as well. While this isn’t a necessary pick-up, if you decide to jump in you’ll find yourself wishing this wasn’t just a one-shot. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GOING BIG #1

Amazing Spider-Man: Going Big kicks off a punchy homage to one of Marvel’s greatest heroes. The story begins with Peter on a mission to find Mary Jane’s cousin, but fans are left intrigued by the inclusion of a mysterious narrator. By the issue’s end, fans will know a bit more about one of Spider-Man’s contemporaries after a satisfying reveal is offered up in a deadly cliffhanger. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #9

I’ve always said that this iteration of Champions is at its best when the young characters dive deep into their relationships and the struggles of life. That’s exactly what we get in this issue, just with the added weight of mind control, manipulation, and extra-fun comic book stuff. It’s become so clear that Jim Zub knows each of these young heroes inside and out, as every single conversation peels back a layer of at least one of them. This thoughtful character study masquerading as an action team-up is just as superb as it when it first began, if not more so. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #9

This issue of Conan the Barbarian uses exhaustion and mystical meddling as an excuse to play some of Conan’s greatest hits, having him wrestle monsters and villains from past adventures. There are overtures of this experience making Conan reflect on the life he’s lived, but the issue doesn’t have anything to say about that life. Instead, it feels like a pretty typical, by the numbers Conan story but less than because it relies on past characters and challenges instead of building new ones. The issue looks good but is ultimately forgettable. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #14

The Fantastic Four have been everywhere around the multiverse save for just one specific place: The location of their original mission. This issue is kicking off an arc that’s all about nostalgia and dealing with the pain of failure. Watching the various members reflect on their lives after the crash that transformed them is such a wonderful, painful, human experience, as you can relate so deeply to each of them on one level or another. Going into the past is often a bad idea in the world of comics, but this is most definitely an exception. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

FUTURE FOUNDATION #2

Future Foundation moves forward much smoother now that some clunky introductions and storybuilding are out of the way, and the second issue shows a promising trend upwards. The composition of this issue’s opening pages is an impressive one with the story of two Reed Richards told side-by-side as the juxtaposed timelines catch us up to the present. Whether it’s showing a mass of brawling bodies or focusing on just one or two heroes, the artwork rarely has any weakness with every page presenting just as many sights to take in regardless of the number of characters shown. Future Foundation‘s quick pace is also appreciated—the heroes have to stay on their toes just as much as readers do as plans change and events unfold. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

GHOST-SPIDER ANNUAL #1

Ghost-Spider Annual #1 checks in on Gwen Stacy as she undergoes a slight mission to learn a massive lesson. The comic follows the heroine as she begins school in a universe different from her own, and things go haywire when she falls into a long-set trap meant for Peter. Faced with saving her alternate self from the MurderWorld, Gwen learns a lesson or three about living life even when the heroine feels like she feels like she doesn’t deserve it. So if you are looking for an empowering read, this is an issue you cannot miss! — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF X #4

Jonathan Hickman is often credited for his worldbuilding and long-game plotting. He doesn’t get enough credit for his characterization and dialogue. House of X #4 puts those skills on display. Hickman, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia tell the tale of a secret mission gone horribly wrong. It’s tense and exciting, but also emotional and tragic. Hickman grounds all of this with simple interactions between the characters, with personifications rooted in some of the characters’ most iconic traits—Cyclops’s laconic determination, Wolverine’s simple bravery, Nightcrawler’s faith manifested as easygoing confidence—Hickman makes these icons human without watering them down to barely inhabited archetypes. Larraz and Gracia get to stretch their capabilities with some wild visuals and prove more than up to the task. It all builds to a crescendo that feels like a raging against the impotence of the mutant metaphor that so much of the X-Men mythology has been built on, the cyclical extinction storyline the X-Men have been stuck in for years, and how easily we all accept cruelty, intolerance, and tragedy. On a plot level, we’re still asking the same questions we were after reading last week’s issue, but this issue proves some moments are worth lingering on. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #23

The Immortal Hulk #22 promised #23 to be the big showdown of the series thus far, including almost every gamma-irradiated character in Marvel Comics and plenty of other heavies. This issue (heck, this entire series) never disappoints. Layouts deliver a perfectly-paced battle with ample subplots moving through the central showdown between Hulk and the new Abomination. Panel size is used to superb effect in delivering impact, and each splash lands like a sledgehammer. This issue even transforms Puck into the coolest Canadians since Wolverine arrived. Perhaps what’s most impressive in The Immortal Hulk #23 is that, despite being a seemingly perfect issue of superhero action and horror, it still promises #24 will be even more impressive. I can’t wait. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD MAN QUILL #9

It’s really time to stop with the “Old Man” stories. There is always an interesting idea at the start, but they so often devolve into what we’ve already seen before. Peter Quill doesn’t have much more to offer than Wolverine or Hawkeye and it really shows. There are a few action sequences throughout this book that are actually pretty stunning to look at, but there’s hardly anything attached to these books worth holding on to. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE PUNISHER #15

Wow, this issue is a delight. Rosenberg, Kudranski, and company create a third act for Frank’s fight with Zemo that is beautifully-rendered and wholeheartedly outrageous. This issue is funny, violent, and surprising in a lot of ways, and is just the latest example of how much greatness this series is capable of. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE AVENGERS #5

Savage Avengers reads a bit better when imagined hanging from the framework of a quick video game adaptation instead of a Marvel Comics series sporting much of their most recognizable IP. This story’s conclusion is a mad rush between cut scenes, hastily assembled explainers for why and how these individuals will continue to collide in the face of a Macguffin-like threat. Action sequences, including one against an over-sized demonic creature that regenerates faster than Wolverine, read with little sense of momentum and only an eye for seemingly cool, individual moments. There is one moment featuring a hammer-nail mechanic that would be great if the comic could strike a tone that works with such ludicrous concepts. This isn’t a quick cash grab based on a non-narrative property though, it’s supposedly a premiere title with many of the most compelling Marvel characters around, so it’s hard to cut such a shoddy effort much slack. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE WEB OF BLACK WIDOW #1

Web of Black Widow is an incredibly fun, action-packed read. The story is exciting and, if you’re a fan of all things James Bond or Jason Bourne, this will be right up your alley. Natasha Romanoff puts both of those super-spies to shame in these pages. Equal parts sexy-spy-thriller and blood-pumping-action-blockbuster, Web of Black Widow is peak Romanoff, there’s no denying it. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE #707

Outside of a single slightly-stereotypical line of dialogue, this issue is an absolute gem. Spencer and Tamaki do a stunning job of setting up Archie and Sabrina’s summer meet-cute, which will leave fans rooting for the couple even as they’re already together in the present day. And St-Onge’s art continues to be perfect for this arc, letting things go from spooky to adorable and Instagram-worthy at the drop of a hat. This new era of Archie manages to consistently be better than ever. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATTLEPUG #1

If you aren’t familiar with the bizarre and wonderful world of Battlepug, this issue might be occasionally confusing, but still delightful. Both the narrative and the jokes (including a handful of tongue-in-cheek political references) unfold in an endearing and ridiculous way and set up an interesting conflict for the series’ merry band of travelers. It’s fun seeing Norton and company expand the world of Battlepug even more, and it will be interesting to see where things go next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BERSERKER UNBOUND #2

Berserker Unbound begins to engage with its premise in the second issue, albeit ever so slowly. The Mongrel King finds a guide to modern New York City with a homeless companion in the park, one who embraces every imaginable cliche of homelessness starting with drinking rubbing alcohol. The language barrier between these men separated by centuries provides for several solid gags, but quickly becomes tedious as both the plot and character development remain aimless while the world is explained. Gratuitous panels, white stripes used to divide invidiual moments of actions or dialogue into increasingly small components, draw attention to themselves but fail to make this lackluster pacing any more meaningful. Considering the lack of originality found in this concept and how dedicated the series is to explaining such a simple idea, it’s hard to appreciate even the bright spots in Berserker Unbound thus far. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #39

Birthright has never been a comic to pull its punches and that might be more evident than ever in this issue. This mind-bending story reaches a peak where the tension screams off the page right into your eyeballs, resulting in a delightful treat for fans of any kind of fantasy tale. Though it has its faults with some weaker character development with the vast supporting cast, Birthright might be stronger now than it has ever been. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #8

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #8 is a microcosm of the highs and lows of the BOOM! Studios reboot so far. Jordie Bellaire’s characterizations are perfect and the interactions between characters are fun and engaging in all the ways Buffy fans expect. She’s even improved upon some of the original characters, making Jenny Calendar more interesting in a couple of issues than she ever was in the TV show. But the pacing is all over the place, with Maguffins materializing as if out of thin air, jarring the reader out of an otherwise entertaining issue. On another upside, this is David Lopez’s best issue yet since coming on the series, with more consistent character models than in past issues. The Hellmouth crossover event with Angel is about to kick off. Fans will have to wait and see if that helps focus the series and improve its pacing issues, or imbalances the series even further. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CHARLIE’S ANGELS VS THE BIONIC WOMAN #3

In this middle chapter, we get a lot more information than action. It keeps from being dull, though, because the combination of DeOrdio’s sharp dialogue and the pacing from Soo Lee make a big chunk of the issue feel like the “here’s the plan” speech in a heist movie. The way Addison Duke downplays the colors in the background and focuses on making the foreground elements pop really sells that tone. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

CROWDED #9

Crowded #9 may be one of the wildest and most satisfying issues of the series to date. After being unable to get into see Charlie’s friend in Vegas last issue, Vita comes up with an insane plan to make it past the security. What ensues is one of the craziest action sequences ever as well as some of the sharpest critique of our tech and app heavy world yet. Toss in a bit more about Charlie’s past and perhaps why seeming everyone is out to kill her and you’ve got a fantastic issue. The twist at the end is pretty much the cherry on top of the whole crazy sundae that is an issue that kicks off fast and simply doesn’t stop. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

CURSE WORDS #24

The climactic battle against Sizzajee isn’t determined by careful plotting, important character development, or anything else that would be defined as quality writing. It’s a convenient revelation that has never been mentioned before that leads to the twist of Curse Word‘s penultimate issue. That sort of lackluster effort defines the narrative (not its presentation) throughout these pages. Readers are told about each new exciting development, experiencing very little. Ryan North delivers the sprawling battle and big moments with plenty of verve—a bolt of lightning traveling from mouth to anus is belly-laugh inducing—yet its good work in service of a story that seems unsalvageable in its final moments. If these quick, ugly twists were part of a shorter, more gonzo effort, they might be easily overlooked, but Curse Words #24 does nothing to earn the years of story that led to these final moments. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

DIE #7

A conflict is brewing in DIE #7 and both sides are gathering allies. While Ash and her friends have returned to their old haunts to seek out friends, Chuck and Isabelle are trying to protect the survivors of Glass Town. Well, Isabelle is trying to protect them, Chuck is seemingly just along for the ride. Surprisingly, this issue focuses mostly on Chuck, who seems to have no redeeming features whatsoever. It’s unclear if his jaded disregard for everything and everyone is just a byproduct of his time in the world of DIE, or if he was always awful from the start. Either way, he’s a dangerous wild card in the brewing conflict and might be the biggest barrier to the Party returning home. As always, everything about this series is perfect, and DIE remains one of the top characters on the stand. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

EVERYTHING #1

Christopher Cantwell’s new series Everything poses an interesting question—what if the Overlook Hotel from The Shining was a giant mall placed in a small Michigan town in 1980? Everything about the story, from I.N.J. Culbard’s blank-faced character designs and flat backgrounds to the off-putting interactions between characters give the book this strange feeling of artificiality, that’s something’s deliberately not quite right about this giant mall and the people inside of it. There’s not much in the way of progressing the story forward beyond getting that sensation across, but if it works on you you’ll probably be looking out for the next issue. Though, if you’ve seen that one episode of South Park about the Wal-Mart, you probably already know where this is going. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #54

Giant Days is nearing its end, and the penultimate issue is sure to give fans a lot to process. Get ready for epic farewells, new conflicts, and some meme-worthy moments between Esther, Daisy, and Susan. Only one series can balance heartbreaking goodbyes with references to Red Hulk and (what appears to be) Guy Fieri with such fantastic ease. Regardless of however long you’ve been following Giant Days, this issue will surely make your heart swell. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT #3

No One Left to Fight #3 feels like it goes by quicker than one might hope, but it does hold readers over by giving them another tantalizing taste of the heroes’ powers in brilliant displays of colorful ferocity. The pained, telling expressions of the characters continue to say just as much as the cryptic dialogue does, sometimes more. Vale’s uncomfortableness with Winda at the beginning conveys itself so strongly that it’s passed on to the reader as the issue melds together one emotion after another while further exploring the world of No One Left to Fight. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

OVER THE GARDEN WALL: SOULFUL SYMPHONIES #2

Over the Garden Wall‘s latest spooky miniseries continues in a good, but not great, issue. There are moments of the story that are definitely dynamic to read, even though the end-of-issue twist could be seen from a mile away. Still, there are some endearing sections (particularly with Greg) that will surely make this appealing to fans of the franchise. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

PRETTY DEADLY: THE RAT #1

Pretty Deadly: The Rat #1 delivers one of the most immersive and stirring reading experiences of 2019. It is a celebration of the comics form, comfortably experimenting in presentation and style, telling multiple stories all at once. Ríos reminds readers that the most fanciful of myths and most vicious of crime tales can be brought together in comics, inviting light into darkness and darkness into light. The results inspire hope and dread to equal degrees, and sends the imagination soaring. It is a contemplation of death, yes, but also of life in all its complexity. Reading invites rereading, and The Rat is generous with ideas and style upon further review. It’s a comic as complex as the form it inhabits, and that is an awe-inspiring experience. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

REDNECK #23

Somehow, some way, Donny Cates continues to turn Redneck on its head and take the story in new and exciting directions. Just when you think the series as a clear path it’s about to follow, everything stops on a dime and pivots to a new direction. Redneck is a thrill ride of a story, but it especially shines in the moments when the tale slows down a bit, allowing its core characters to really interact. There are a couple of sweet, intimate conversations in this issue that take place in the middle of potential world-ending chaos and they will probably leave you a little choked up. Redneck seriously has it all. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAMURAI JACK: LOST WORLDS #4

Samurai Jack vs. Flat-Eathers is not something I’d ever imagine reading, but it’s exactly what Samurai Jack: Lost Worlds #4 presents. The story sees Jack board a ship that’s meant to cross the ocean, but we quickly learn that the quirky cat captain is a flat-earther and has every intention of proving that. Unlike the past few issues this one ends of a cliffhanger right as the momentum starts to pick up, so by itself it’s just an okay issue of an overall solid series. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

SEA OF STARS #3

It seems that Sea of Stars has no idea what it wants to be. There is a rugged survival story, a fanciful power fantasy, and an elaborate metaphor for father-son relationships found within the pages of #3, but none of these concepts are made to work together. Each shift in tone and setting feels unmoored from what precedes it, and that sense of separation only expands when reflecting on prior issues. There is a spark of magic to this series, the depictions of deep space travails are enthralling, even if companions found in that sphere never read as more than one-dimensional characters. Functioning much like a rough draft, it’s not difficult to perceive both the potential and pitfalls of the concepts. However, the question remains why so many of the latter problems were not noticed and remedied before publication. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #1

Something Is Killing The Children isn’t playing around. There will be parts of this comic that you might find unsettling. Tynion IV keeps things focused on the effects these traumatic events have on James and those around him though, not engaging with horror simply for the shock value. The violence also sets the stakes for Erica’s mission and provides necessary motivation for James’ new story, and that’s something we can’t wait to read more about. Something Is Killing The Children doesn’t pull any punches. Those who dare to venture into this world will find a unique and compelling cast of characters in a killer mystery. You don’t want to miss out on this. –– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: TANGLE AND WHISPER #2

Darker than the first issue and still just as charming, the juxtaposition between Tangle and Whisper continues to be the best part of Sonic: Tangle & Whisper. The two have a certain chemistry that’s made evident through quick dialogue and how they handle problems. Whether they’re together or going solo, the impeccably drawn expressions of both characters conveys more than their words can. The fact that the antagonist of this story can transform into different characters provides an easy and enjoyable avenue for showing off more of the Sonic universe while keeping the spotlight on the two stars. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – AFTERMATH #1

Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath takes fans of CBS All Access to the time between the climax of the show’s second season finale and the denouement, where Spock returns to active duty aboard the USS Enterprise. The writing duo of Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, a familiar pair for Discovery comics readers, examines the tenuous peace between the Federation and the Klingon Empire and hint at how things may evolve into something more familiar to The Original Series fans. They do so with a familiar Klingon character from The Original Series who already has a connection to Discovery, which should be a nice surprise for longtime Star Trek fans. Tony Shasteen draws the issue. Shasteen is the most on-model artist in IDW’s Star Trek stable. While he’s done good work in the past, here his photo referencing goes too far. There are certain panels where it’s easy to pick out the specific promotional photo that was used for reference, to the point of distraction. JD Mettler’s colors are off as well, lacking the depth to match Shasteen’s specific pencils. It’s a strong story with a weak presentation, but fans eager for more of Capt. Pike, Spock, and Number one will find something to enjoy here. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TRIAGE #1

Triage has an interesting premise with plenty of potential, but it takes forever to see that through an awkward introduction to Evelyn and multiple universes. It’s not even a totally unique setup either—different versions of someone explored through a multiverse is a tried and true formula, and the ones we’ve seen so far are promising and diverse. These universes are each showcased in such a distinct artist style, too, that it’s going to be a beautiful clash once we see them working in tandem. The first issue wasn’t wholly representative of that since it felt like a chore to power through the opening while constantly feeling like you’ve missed something, but hopefully the rough patch to an otherwise promising story has passed. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #4

Stan Sakai is delving into Japanese cultural history, providing readers with an essay full of insight on the author Murasaki Shikinu and her late 10th century work The Tale of Genji after they meet her in the pages of Usagi Yojimbo #4. Historical context is not something saved purely for backmatter though, as this issue delivers a lot of information about the period and its actors without every devolving into a lecture. Interactions between Usagi and Lady Mura develop a foreground of carefully articulated characters and dialogue which tour through settings filled with action. Spies and short stories fill the panels of this issue so that even when a cursory glance would reveal two characters simply speaking, there is plenty of action to be observed. As an old world adventure, a meditation on art, and even as a history lesson, Usagi Yojimbo #4 is yet another reminder that Sakai is a master of his form, just as Shikinu was of hers’ so many years ago. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA/RED SONJA #1

In 1969, Vampirella investigates the Dyatlov Pass incident, thinking this could connect her with other creatures not of this world. After following leads that hint at aliens and murderers, the prevailing theory is that it could have been a yeti that killed a group of hikers, leading her to investigate the claims and come to a shocking discovery. Both Vampirella and Red Sonja are more well-known for their revealing outfits than their various characteristics, with the title leaving readers to wonder the arbitrary ways in which their paths will collide. Luckily, fans of conspiracy theories and dark corners of history will be enticed by the true-life enigma that sets the stage for the team-up, piquing our curiosity with not just the real-world mystery, but also how Vampirella and Red Sonja will unravel the event. After being engaged by the premise, readers are given Vampirella’s signature sass and methods of seduction, setting the stage for an exciting confrontation with the other titular character. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WICKED + THE DIVINE #45

This issue is a coda and it makes no qualms about that. The central adventure has been resolved and all that remained after The Wicked + The Divine #44 was for the survivors to live their lives. The Wicked + The Divine #45 reminds us that there’s so much adventure to be found in doing simply that. Framed as a single reunion, the issue offers closure for many characters and just enough details for fans to appreciate that there is life after godhood. It’s a pared-down experience set side-by-side with everything that preceded it, but one that will also certainly read well when consuming this series as a whole. Much of the narrative delivers an appropriate and heartfelt sendoff, but nothing that could be defined as extraordinary. The last few pages though? The very, very end is nothing short of perfect. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WYRD #4

Wyrd is a mess of a comic that leaves readers with more questions than answers. The series is about a man who can’t die investigating strange phenomena that all bear resemblance to various superhero origin stories and other pop culture tales. In the final issue, Wyrd is sent to deal with a Superboy knockoff, but bites off more than he can chew. The issue ends with Wyrd getting dragged back into the fold into the future and shown something “astonishing” that will supposedly be followed up on in a subsequent miniseries. My main issue with Wyrd is that the entire series, from the premise to the artwork, feels extremely derivative of past and better comics. The premise is a more morose version of Planetary, the artwork is a dull version of the simplistic styles used to great effect by artists like Chris Samnee. The comic even manages to make a mess of the nine panel format, something I didn’t think was really possible given its prominence over the last 30 or so years in comics form. Hopefully, this comic premise just goes away, as it has no life or flavor whatsoever. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5