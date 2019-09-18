Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/18/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

DC #1

AQUAMAN #52

Good Lord this book is pretty! Seriously, artist Robson Rocha, colorist Sunny Gho, and inker Daniel Henriques are absolutely killing this series, and Aquaman #52 is no different. From giant creatures to subtle realizations in heart wrenching moments, this team delivers it all. It’s not just about visuals of course, as writer Kelly Sue DeConnick’s take on Jackson is a constant standout, and helps to give the crew and Arthur some personality. The building dynamic between Black Manta and his father is also rich with opportunities, and that premise is already paying off in spades. Aquaman is spinning a very different sort of yarn, but we can’t get enough of it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #79

Batman #79 is another one of the more quiet, character-driven issues in Tom King’s run and, like many before it, an excellent example of just how good this run truly is. The issue takes us back, story-wise, to events prior to #77 and gives readers a chance to see even more clearly just how much of a team Batman and Catwoman have become. It’s an issue that, in its own way, gets right at the core of both characters and what motivates them while also delivering some tight action scenes and some of the best Catwoman lines ever. Bane has no idea what’s coming for him, but readers will be delighted at the united front the Bat and Cat bring. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLASH FORWARD #1

Brett Booth knocks this issue out of the park, with some great facial acting, great body language, and interesting page layouts. He balances action and emotion really well, but it’s in service of a script that feels like it’s going through the motions. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

HIGH LEVEL #6

High Level‘s first act ends on an off note. The sixth issue is a messy affair that fails to execute key turning points in clear and satisfying ways. The reveals and twists come out in a jumbled manner that makes it difficult to digest with any meaning and it’s easy to lose the thread and forget what this series is supposed to be about. This once strong series feels like it’s coming apart at the seams. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

INFERIOR FIVE #1

Thanks to Stranger Things, the 80s-horror vibe is all the rage and that’s definitely what Inferior Five is aiming for. Unfortunately, the first issue misses that mark. Positioned as a follow-up to “Invasion!,” the comic sets itself up for failure by relying too much on a story that casual readers may not know well enough to understand the plot; the issue doesn’t offer any notes about it either. Already at a disadvantage, the comic is a visual mess. The art is over stylized to a point where the characters have one facial expression each that they use over and over and over again, as if they’ve been anesthetized and stuck in panels as props. When the end arrives, there’s some hope that perhaps the miniseries is just a slow burn that will pick up in a few issues, but readers may have a weird, bumpy ride getting that far. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #32

Justice League #32 features multiple epic team-ups as the Justice League battles against the Legion of Doom in the past, present, and future. While this arc continues at an almost too manic pace, at least everything feels big and epic. Considering that Howard Porter is the artist, this issue feels very much like Grant Morrison’s run on Justice League—unapologetically big and loud and very much like a high concept blockbuster movie. The pacing still leaves me wanting more, as I feel that none of the arc’s many moments are being given time to breathe, but this is still a very fun issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

LEX LUTHOR: YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1

The Black Mercy is central to one excellent superhero story, but has never functioned to provide a satisfying narrative twist since its introduction. Such is the case for this Lex Luthor one-shot that focuses on Luthor’s new form and mindset as he crosses the Multiverse eliminating “lesser” versions of himself. The various takes on how Luthor might have evolved differently each provide an intriguing elsewhere spin in concept, but nothing satisfactory or exciting beyond the simple asking of: What if…? A few action sequences, specifically those involving disintegration, provide brief surges of excitement, but there’s little of visual interest despite so many strange, new Earths being presented. Much of what occurs can be potentially dismissed due to the nature of the Black Mercy, unfortunately, and the story drifts without purpose for any readers not heavily invested in Justice League. Despite an abundance of ideas, this comic flops when forced to stand on its own two feet. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

LUCIFER #12

Is Lucifer still the Devil even though he’s kicked out of Hell? A war between Lucifer’s beloved and Heaven launches an incredibly rich tale you’ll only see in comics. As thematically dark this series has gotten, there’s still this disturbingly light tone that carries throughout, that reminds the reader just how much of a genre-bending series this really is. As bizarre as the love between Lucifer and Sycorax remains, this half horror, half sick-and-twisted romantic comedy continually improves month after month. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

NIGHTWING #64

If you’re going to take a superhero out of his comfort zone and give him a brand new status quo, you’d better have the “story beat chops” to back it up. Unfortunately, Nightwing‘s latest issue is a mess from top to bottom in that regard. Dick Grayson continues to struggle with a number of ongoing storylines that can’t seem to stand on their own legs, let alone congeal with one another. It doesn’t help that everything in the story itself is screaming at readers that this doesn’t feel like “Nightwing”. The dialogue simply does not work as much of it is the definition of cringe worthy. The art, on the other hand, is serviceable, if not also struggling a little with portraying facial features that should evoke emotions versus laughter. It is exceptionally difficult to take seriously Dick Grayson’s “costume” to boot. Yikes. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #34

Supergirl finally gets in on the “Leviathan” story this week and it makes for an excellent change of pace from the previous Rogol Zaar storyline. With Supergirl back on Earth, she’s now focused on finding out what Leviathan is and what has happened to her adoptive parents, Eliza and Jeremiah Danvers. Where it shines is in Supergirl’s reactions to the things she discovers. You can feel her fear, her concern, and even her surprise through not only the words on the page but the art. It’s a refreshing return for the character who has spent so much time focused on her Kryptonian heritage with a twist at the end that sets things up for more adventures to come. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN #15

Brian Michael Bendis’ opening arc on Superman has come to an end after 15 issues. This was an appropriately huge story that set the tone for not only the future of the Superman books, but also the entirety of the cosmic DC Universe. I’m fascinated by how the formation of the United Planets will impact DC comics moving forward, and with the uneasy truce between Zod and Superman. It took way too long for this arc to end, but it brought in a ton of really interesting ideas that could set the tone for the next few years of a lot of DC books. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN’S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #3

The third issue of Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen reveals both the flexibility and ambition found in the series’ formatting. It is a far more fragmented story than the first two issues, delivering most of its segments in only two pages. Each of those paired pages delivers at least one excellent gag, however, including a direct reference to the non-chronological and increasingly mysterious structure of the overarching narrative. Events in the distant past of the Olsen brood become more important as Lex Luthor’s relationship to the story is enhanced. In the midst of it all Jimmy remains a source of some outrageously funny moments and understated, blue collar charm. While the success of this series rests on how well so many ideas cohere as the master plan becomes apparent, the acts of discovery here is pure delight. It feels like these stories in all of their tonal complexity can only continue to soar up, up, and away. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #34

This dysfunctional Teen Titans group always seems ready to pop at any minute, but the fireworks really kick in here. The search for Djinn’s ring throws Robin into full Batman mode, but writer Adam Glass uses that scenario to pull back additional layers to each of these characters that only enriches the team as a whole, and that last page reveal will definitely leave your jaw on the floor. Artist Bernard Chang and colorist Marcelo Maiolo deliver another solid issue as well, though things kick into another gear anytime Djinn is in the spotlight, especially those last few pages. It’s safe to say we’re pretty hooked on this team, dysfunction and all. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

TITANS: BURNING RAGE #2

Another fun issue of Titans: Burning Rage, the story picks up where the previous issue left off and it is every bit as much of a delight. The team quickly discovers that their usual tactics aren’t going to work against Disruptor and his crew which leads to a near catastrophic defeat. That in turn leads to Raven having to make a drastic decision. It’s no exaggeration to say that everything works here, from the art, to the pacing, to the way the narrative shifts from character to character until we get to Raven and her decision. There’s a little bit of something for everyone in the issue, the end result being a story that is fun and accessible for all fans and a joy to read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: COME BACK TO ME #3

Wonder Woman: Come Back To Me is back with a new issue, and I cannot help but wondering when this series is going to get interesting. Diana is still plagued by the island and its de-powering effects, but the erratic update makes it difficult to care. With more characters than you care to remember, this latest issue bodes poorly for the run, and no amount of lovely Steve/Diana shipping can patch its current holes. — Megan Peters

Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #3

Ryan Stegman was born to draw Absolute Carnage. Page after page is stunning and he continues to prove that there was no one else up to the venomous task at hand. Cates does as Cates does and keeps with Stegman step for step. Together the duo is seemingly unstoppable and Absolute Carnage continues to be one of the gnarliest events in recent Marvel history. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: LETHAL PROTECTORS #2

Absolute Carnage: Lethal Protectors continues to live up to its name with a brutal second issue. Fans meet up with Misty Knight who is living a hellish nightmare in a maze created by Carnage, but she is not alone. With a bit of intervention from Iron Fist and fans, this issue toes a line caught between tension and ease which will keep fans thumbing pages with ease. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

AERO #3

Aero hooks you from the opening page thanks to Keng’s stylish and gorgeous visuals, and while writers Zhou Liefen and Greg Pak don’t deliver much in the way of banter between Aero and her opponents, Aero’s internal monologues fill the space well and compliment the visuals. The book’s first story takes a rather abrupt story shift though, halting the momentum of those first few pages. The second story from Greg Pak, Alyssa Wong, and Pop Mhan is a more traditional story, though is no less compelling. The visuals aren’t as eye catching as Keng’s, but then again Mhan and colorist Federico Blee beautifully bring Wave’s power set to life in several creative ways. The issue has a few hiccups, but the highs definitely outweigh the lows. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #1

Team-up books live and die off their writing and group dynamics, and while Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda seems to be following the same pattern of many of its predecessors, Jim Zub’s writing for #1 is pretty solid. There isn’t much revealed in terms of story, but T’Challa, The Wasp, Man-Wolf, Okoye and Fat Cobra all get good characters moments (yes, even that last one) and a good quip or two. This could wind up falling into the ether of countless team books, but it’s off to a promising start and Lan Medina’s art is impressive. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #11

This penultimate issue of Dead Man Logan starts a bit rough, keeping with the same dull tones and topsy turvy dialogue that has plagued this Logan run for some time. But Brisson flips the script about halfway through and concludes with a more than solid action comic. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATH’S HEAD #3

Death’s Head #3 features several well-paced action sequences and plenty of pithy dialogue. Unfortunately, these two elements of quality manage to undercut one another at seemingly every turn. The action is overridden by so many word balloons that many panels are nearly obfuscated and the pacing of quick turnabouts is lost beneath a jumble of dialogue. There’s no clear sense of how quickly events occur because a quick fall down an elevator shaft provides time for an extended conversation; the value of an archer is lost with an extended monologue about slings that doesn’t justify its own existence. Rather than striking a balance, most pages attempt to be all things for this miniseries at once and never manage to provide any of them with quality. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #12

Outside of a horrifically cringeworthy line that Sue Storm utters near the end of this issue, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #12 is probably the strongest issue of the series. This comic picks up on a lot of threads from earlier in the comic—Under York, Spider-Man’s strong relationship with his neighbors, and even Aunt May’s cancer. It all comes together for a very entertaining story that feels a lot like a classic Spider-Man tale from an earlier era. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9

There’s so much tension brewing in Guardians of the Galaxy that it leaps off the page and jumps down your throat. This issue didn’t have any action per se, but the groundwork has been laid for an epic conclusion to this slowly-built storyline. This cliffhanger in this issue was almost too predictable, although the reveal itself was as metal as anything else you’ll see this week. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #3

Pray for an artbook because the splashes and spreads that compose this issue are stunning and manage to provide a far more intriguing encapsulation of Marvel Comics’ history when accompanied by annotations than what can be read with captions. No page is enhanced by the listing of events. This sequential narration draws attention to itself with a brief refrain showcasing Galactus as Marvel’s worst storyteller, one who wanders aimlessly between points. Individual eras, like the oddities produced by Stever Gerber in the 1970s, and big moments, like the death of Gwen Stacy, are better captured than any cohesive sense of history. There is no clear narrative connection laid between these events and thus the final marker of “TO BE CONTINUED” on the final page can only be met with a shrug. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

HOUSE OF X #5

The calm pace of House of X #5 is a bit jarring after the emotional turmoil that ended the previous installment, but it’s nonetheless a fascinating issue that illuminates some of the questions that have lingered since the series began. On the larger scale, this is a game-changing issue for the characters, but Hickman keeps it grounded and resonant by focusing in on the characters, putting that same perfect grasp on their personalities on display that made the previous issue so powerful. He always does a wonderful job of making the intersection between House of X and Powers of X meaningful with a certain character’s arrival on Krakoa late in the issue. Pepe Larraz delivers more beautiful artwork with powerful, gleaming colors by Marte Gracia. This one is going to have people talking, and deservedly so. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #7

Ahmed and Vazquez continue to churn out a wicked fun Ms. Marvel adventure with this latest issue. While Ahmed has quickly proven himself as a stellar fit for this character it’s the art that sticks out the most here. Bright colors and smooth lining make for an incredibly enjoyable read. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #9

Facing a monstrous beast in a pit, Conan has the opportunity to let loose an unbridled rage that has been growing inside him, only for a magical gemstone in the world above to unleash a similar form of mayhem. The Barbarian learns that there was much more to this mystical token, but also to his recent adventure. Given how wordy the previous issue was, this installment more than redeemed that exposition-heavy chapter for the book, as we see page after page of Conan unleashing his fury on a massive monster, all while spewing warnings of the fate the beast will suffer. When you think of Conan, you think of him swinging his sword mightily at anything in his path, with almost the entire first half of the issue devoted to the entertaining bout. The final issue in this arc wraps up an engaging adventure featuring the Barbarian, which might not reinvent the series, but ends with enough bloodshed to appease Conan fans. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-MAN #1

Spider-Man #1 is an inauspicious start to what might be the biggest Spider-Man comic of 2019. Fans of Spider-Man, Abrams, or Pichelli may hope to find something to love here. Unfortunately, the poor storytelling, bland characterizations, and less-than-memorable visuals combine to make Spider-Man #1 hard to recommend. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE – REY #1

After witnessing the death of Han Solo, Rey earns some advice from Leia Organa about how, when you belong to something larger than yourself, you’re never really alone, giving Rey the courage to seek out Luke Skywalker. On their way, Rey has the opportunity to embrace her heroic nature when learning of a nefarious plan of a ship junker, unleashing the hero that has always been inside of her. The emotional beats of the story might feel redundant from what we’ve seen in both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but the adventures Rey and Chewbacca embark on make for an entertaining experience. The book might not make you see either character in a new way, but it almost makes us wish it took longer for Rey to get to Ahch-To so we could have seen more adventures this pair got up to on their travels, allowing them to right wrongs all across the galaxy. The book doesn’t enlighten us regarding the sequel trilogy, yet there’s a lot of fun to be had with Rey and Chewie, including an appearance from an iconic ship. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE – ROSE TICO #1

Rose and Paige Tico had an affinity for piloting ships from a young age, but never realized they would need to use those skills to fight for their home planet. After witnessing the destructive power of the First Order firsthand, they realize the best way to fight back is with the Resistance, leading to a fateful encounter with a key figure of the uprising. When audiences met Rose in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we immediately connected with her because, unlike many other heroes, she wasn’t a hot-shot pilot and she didn’t have powers with the Force, she just wanted to fight for what was right to the best of her abilities. Her actions in the film didn’t require us to know much more about her, at least not more than what we were given in the novel Star Wars: Cobalt Squadron, with this comic being entertaining for fans of Rose, but a nonessential item in the character’s backstory. The narrative does offer her a connection to an iconic character that The Last Jedi didn’t afford, but this book just barely becomes a moderate success at elucidating on Rose Tico in a fulfilling way. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #36

As Doctor Aphra is confronted with a conspirator who aims to take down Emperor Palpatine, both our protagonist and the reader are given a heaping helping of exposition about the many cogs that have been set in motion to assassinate that leader of the Galactic Empire. As you can imagine, Aphra isn’t entirely keen on that plan, given that she was a key component in the plot, and reveals some schemes of her own. The dense dialogue of this issue could have been a chore to get through, but the art from Wilton Santos and Chris Bolson embraced the pulpier corners of the medium to help excite Sam Spurrier’s script, delivering an engaging reveal of a mastermind’s evil plan. Aphra proves once again why she’s not only one of the most resourceful, but also most charismatic, new Star Wars characters in recent years, conveying both a phony sense of surprise and genuine emotional vulnerability, which will hopefully clear the slate as we head into a new arc, which will see her collide with one of the most terrifying sci-fi villains of all time. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #16

“The Ultron Agenda” officially begins here, and the end result is interesting, but occasionally muddied. This issue weaves in the various elements and people in Tony’s orbit relatively well, with a wide range of comic callbacks and bizarre twists and turns. While the recent news that this series will be done by the end of this year does take the wind out of the proverbial sails, this does end up being a relatively solid issue. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #3

Valkyrie: Jane Foster’s third chapter opens with a masterful display of travels through time and space and doesn’t slow down from there. Every page is as vibrant as the last, brimming with colors and sights to behold, and when you think words couldn’t describe what the Asgardian heroes are seeing, you’re treated to fitting descriptors like roller coasters made of thunder and fire. It’s not filled with action in the same way past issues were where Valkyrie was busting heads left and right with her all-purpose weapon, but it’s brimming with perils and revelations. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE: 1955 #1

Archie Comics may have started off as “funny books” meant to convey as many jokes as possible, but the comic line has evolved. Exploring genres such as horror, modern drama, and science fiction, Archie Andrews and the gang have “spread their wings” into entirely new avenues. With Archie: 1955, an attempt is made to explore Riverdale back in the roaring 50s but doesn’t manage to give us anything new to chew on. As Archie, Reggie, and Jughead discover that they’ve been offered a deal of a lifetime, there’s simply nothing here that hasn’t been done better with the likes of Riverdale or Afterlife With Archie. It seems superfluous when all is said and done, offering story beats that don’t adhere us to these well known characters in an new way that we haven’t seen done numerous times over. There’s a lot to love in Archie Comics these past few years, but Archie: 1955 fails to capitalize on it. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

ARCHIE VS PREDATOR II #2

A lot of page space in Archie Vs. Predator II #2 is devoted to working through the concepts laid out in the prior issue, which results in a lackluster follow up. Rather than doubling down on the collision of realities and meta-awareness, two very different Riverdale gangs explain themselves through what is happening repeatedly only to form the barest semblance of a plan before it, too, falls apart. It’s only the back third of this issue that delivers the sort of gruesome fun and humor that makes this concept such a thrill. That portion certainly delivers with some of the ugliest and most shocking deaths imaginable. It’s a gorey good time weighed down by attempts to make sense of a concept that doesn’t really require so much expositional legwork. Readers can hope that with a new set of characters now in the loop, this series can focus on doing what it does best: horribly mutilating the children of smalltown America. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM #12

And just like that, the first phase of the Black Hammer universe wraps up as mysteriously as it arrived. When you say something comes full circle, Age of Doom does just that, perfectly wrapping up the story Jeff Lemire set out to tell just about five years ago. Though it’s a bit too predictable, Age of Doom #12 sticks the landing well, carrying with it just the right combination of tones and character. One moment leaves you grinning ear to ear while another makes you sob, this issue is the perfect example of why Black Hammer is an award-winning comic. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

CRITICAL ROLE: VOX MACHINA – ORIGINS II #3

Every D&D campaign has a moment that defines the tone of mood of the campaign, in which the party decides whether they’re mercenaries working for coin, or are heroes interested in doing the right thing. Vox Machina Origins #3 depicts one such moment, where the eventual Vox Machina collectively decides to do the right thing and pass up on an opportunity to make some major money. It’s a subtle moment, and not treated as a big deal, but it’s definitely one of the first moments that really captures the spirit of Vox Machina—they may enjoy mischief and skirting the law, but they ultimately choose to do the right thing when it matters. This issue reminded me a lot of the early episodes of Critical Role, in the best possible way, and I think fans will continue to love this series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

EXCELLENCE #5

Damn, just damn. Every time I think this book has shown how high it can go it reaches another tier. Writer Brandon Thomas continues to mine this complicated relationship between Spencer, Aaron, and Raymond for all its worth, and introduces new elements to like Monique to keep the reader guessing, priming them for the occasional gut punch, which this issue definitely has. Artist Khary Randolph and colorist Emilio Lopez deliver a vivid and stylish world full of bright colors and palpable emotions that only build not the story and its premise. This is one of the best series in comics, and you’re missing out if you don’t give it a chance. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

FIREFLY #9

The increasing scale of Greg Pak and Dan McDaid’s Firefly story is a double-edged sword. The bigger it gets, the less it feels like a Firefly story. That can be both positive and negative. It’s nice to see something new from the franchise, but you still want it to have those signature elements. This story does have Mal Reynolds bucking expectations to his own detriment, which is a definite sign that things are going as they usually do. It’s hard not to feel like this story would have more power if it was a continuation past the film rather than an interstitial tale. Putting the Browncoats and the Alliance on the brink of war feels like an obvious bluff given how Serenity turns out. But Dan McDaid’s artwork remains brilliant, imbuing the series with pulpy energy, and Boss Moon is still a welcome addition to the cast. This story is getting a bit long in the tooth and its time to find its resolution, but that’s not to say it hasn’t been fun a ride getting there. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

G.I. JOE #1

G.I. Joe #1 provides the long-running franchise with both a new starting point and a new premise. The team has represented an elite fighting force within the existing global dominance of the United States armed forces since Larry Hama provided the action figures with their first comic book narrative in 1982. Now a variety of familiar Joes, including Duke, Scarlett, and Roadblock, are all fighting as insurgents in a United States conquered by Cobra. It’s an unfamiliar position and one that steers away from almost decades of stories in which Cobra has provided a cartoonish analog for the everyday horrors of an ill-defined war on terror. However, the concept is never explained any better than it has already been stated in this introduction. Across 20 pages of story, G.I. Joe #1 never expands upon what it means for Cobra to have “won” or what the stakes of this fight are, and so an intriguing premise fails to deliver a story that cannot be understood well enough to every hook readers. While the panel-to-panel narrative is well produced, there’s nothing substantial enough to catch anyone’s interest for long. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: SATURN RETURNS #2

Whereas the first issue of this miniseries struggled to frame the dual plots that lacked any clear connection, Saturn Returns #2 succeeds in generating both plenty of action for both Hellboy and Liz Sherman, and delivering a juicy twist that brings their very different arcs into conflict. The core murder mystery is fleshed out (no pun intended) in a satisfying fashion with plenty of creepy affectations as a small town’s long-lasting horrors are solved. Liz’s attempt at running away places her in a precarious series of moments that deliver plenty of excitement while generating empathy for her adolescent struggles. When the final page comes, it’s a perfect character hook, one that deals with the physical monsters yet still investing more in relationships. If the choice that forms this issue’s cliffhanger is the heart of Saturn Returns, then Hellboy fans are in for a treat with its conclusion after this excellent issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

MARVEL ACTION: CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

Sam Maggs and Sweeney Boo have created quite the charming world in Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, and #2 keeps the lighthearted action going. Boo and colorist Brittany Peer’s vivid visuals are a delight throughout, and Maggs has an expert handle on Carol’s internal monologues and overall sense of humor. If you’re a fan of Flerkens (and adorable cats in general) you will adore this issue, though if you aren’t or crave something a bit deeper, this issue is probably not for you. That said, Marvel Action: Captain Marvel is a genuinely fun adventure romp perfect for any age, and any Cap fan is going to love it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #11

Middlewest #11 is back with a new issue that brings the story to an all new turn. An angry Abel seems unable to keep himself in check anymore which leads him to the worst fallout of his life. Separated from Fox, Abel is on his own until he’s taken by a mysterious gang, and the issue leaves off with the lead headed on a terrifying journey that definitely wasn’t off his own choosing. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE #1

Napoleon Dynamite was an innovative oddball comedy movie that had major success when it came out in 2004. Fox attempted to replicate that success with a TV show, but it didn’t even last a full series. Now, IDW has published a new Napoleon Dynamite that serves as a sequel, which mostly lacks the spirit and spark of the original movie. While the art captures some of the offbeat aesthetic of the original, the plot and dialogue is just really unimaginative and mostly apes jokes from the series instead of actually trying to innovate like the original movie did. This is a bland adaptation of a fun movie. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

ONCE & FUTURE #2

No duo in comics is as entertaining at the moment as Gran and Duncan, and Once & Future is the only place you’ll find them. Writer Kieron Gillen not only builds on Arthurian lore in a new and creative way but also keeps the stakes high while delivering a perfect compliment of humor and snark. Gran and Duncan are magic together, and artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain heighten every one of their interactions with their stellar expressions and splendid use of color. Every scene leaves an impression, and trust us when we say you’ve never seen the legend of King Arthur quite like this. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED SONJA: BIRTH OF THE SHE-DEVIL #4

Turned up to an 11 almost throughout the whole issue, Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil #4 is a fitting end to the series. It’s filled with the most savage fights the series offered so far and is at its best when readers are left to marvel at the scenes, free from wordy back-and-forths. It’s the culmination of an on-the-nose battle against inner and outer demons where Red Sonja’s supporters get their chance to shine as much as she does, each having their own moment of splendor captured with depictions of raw emotion and carnage. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUMBLE #16

After an apocalyptic climax in Rumble #15, this issue featuring three stories by three different artists provides a fine palette cleanser with its focus on ancient tales of barbaric battles. Alex Horley delivers a lush, painted look back at a young Earth covered in glorious landscapes and ravenous monsters; Matej Stic captures the raw power of action sequences that have made Rumble a must buy series in two volumes with the gusto of an 80s buddy cop film; Gerardo Zaffino blends the two tones as Rathraq tells his own story containing both the most fearsome beast of this issue and some delightfully childish interactions. Throughout all three there is a clear love of genre. Rathraq has become an enlightened hero, one who acknowledges the flaws of epic heroes without dismissing the value (and fun) of their stories. His reflections and remembered adventures serve as a fine way of recognizing Rumble‘s many influences with a modern sense of humor, some additional awareness, and excellent arc. This showcase is a treat for Rumble fans or any comics reader looking for thrilling, concise tales of battles long ago. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SECOND COMING #3

Second Coming continues to struggle with conflicts in tone, style, and scope. The dual protagonist’s stories diverge in all three directions this issue resulting in a tonal mishmash that never finds a moment of synthesis. If there is a central problem, it comes from the wildly fluctuating worldview of both heroes. They are each simultaneously naïve and worldweary, able of wreak terrible violence one moment and then blush at the mere sight of a sex toy or to innocently comfort a thief before falling into despair. The lack of connection between personal tragedy and global apocalypse only exacerbates these plot-driven changes in character attitude. Second Coming is capable of delivering some excellent gags, but for a series with so many big thoughts on its mind those rare moments of delight don’t balance out a scattershot blurting of many ideas with no through line. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE #6

Star Trek: Year Five gives Uhura the big win in this issue as she’s the one to solve the issue plaguing the Enterprise crew. It also does a fun thing that The Original Series wouldn’t, which is to use the A-plot of this particular “episode” to advance a longer-term B-plot regarding Bright Eyes. Star Trek was far too episodic to make use of that kind of storytelling structure, but Jody Houser deploys it perfectly here. Speaking of Bright Eyes, Silvia Califano does an impressive job of getting the Tholian to emote despite its crystalline physiology. Another stellar issue for the must-read Star Trek series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

STARCRAFT: SURVIVORS #3

The penultimate chapter in StarCraft: Survivors is the best issue so far in the series. It’s also the most conflicting one. Caleb is a vessel metaphorically and literally for both the dark templar in the story overall, a character who’s lacked a personality throughout while being supported by others. StarCraft: Survivors #3 tears down the foundations around Caleb in a splendidly painful way, but it does leave one to wonder what’s left for the finale besides suspense alone. If nothing else, readers are at least treated to some spectacular displays of the dark templar’s ferocity. The artwork’s ability to make the most battle-hardened soldiers seem frail in comparison to the protoss is an impressive feat, and there’s at least one page that looks like it could be pulled right from the book and hung on the wall as propaganda for the nefarious species. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEEPLE #1

At first glance a battle between the forces of Heaven and Hell for the fate of a seaside British town should make for a book full of dread and horror. But thanks to a cartoonish art style and a wonderful sense of comedic timing and dry wit, John Allison’s Steeple is off to a great start with its first issue. The story finds young Anglican priest Billie Baker arriving in the town of Tredregyn, a village the Devil himself “wants back” and is sending monsters up from the sea to try and overthrow. And to make matters worse, the Church of Satan is also in town looking to ensure that happens. This should be a fun one. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #32

Steven Universe has always been a series that showed heroes needed their quieter moments as much as they require adventure, and #32 in the series is perhaps one of the best examples of this. It’s a charming story all confined within the Universe household where each character gets the chance to live up to their strengths. This is captured not only by their words and their actions but also the subtle expressions of their personalities. Amethyst’s deranged look upon arrival and Steven’s dejected look at the idea of not following through with his plan are just two examples of moments that couldn’t be captured quite as well with words alone. On top of this, it also manages to be an excellent how-to guide for getting over a cold and making soup. Whether you see it as a recipe or just a low-key chapter in the series, Steven Universe #32 is a win. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

STRAYED #2

Strayed #2 puts Lou the cat and his owner Kiara in a pretty awful situation—one that could prove disastrous for Lou’s longterm health. We learned in the last issue that Lou’s ability to astral project was being used by the military to find inhabitable planets, but now we know that the military is seeking out an organic energy source sprinkled across the cosmos and its makers. But the strain of astral projecting is putting a ton of strain on Lou’s body, to the point that he may not survive his planned retirement. For a comic about astral projecting cats, this is a very, very melancholic issue and I’m worried that it’ll become much more tragedy before much longer. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #12

The way information is revealed in this installment—and even where the issue takes place in the overall series’ timeline—will leave some fans confused and overwhelmed. From the glossary of definitions that opens the issue to the incredibly wordy conversations later on, the issue presents itself in a way that doesn’t feel incredibly accessible for young or casual fans. It’s worth shouting out Sara Pitre-Durocher’s art, which makes the design of the issue’s characters genuinely interesting to look at. It’s still admirable what this series is trying to do for the overall Transformers canon, but the execution will leave some genuinely befuddled. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA #3

Vampirella #3 is the first issue in which Priest’s ambitious structure provides more satisfaction than confusion. Attempts to reconcile Vampirella’s complex chronology with social commentary and a bloody new series of adventures collide in sequences that manage to serve many masters. A clear focus on one adventure augmented with clearly articulated flashes forward and backward provides plenty of momentum to carry long dialogue sequences. While new readers may still struggle to perceive much value in an absurdly complex origin, the mother-daughter relationship at its core provides a lot more good than bad. Battles against a wide array of monsters deliver both some excellent creature feature designs and several solid twists. The newest volume of Vampirella appears to have found its footing and if this issue (and the resolution of a similarly convoluted set of narratives in Deathstroke) provide a forecast, then the series can only be expected to continue evolving for the better. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WEATHERMAN #4

Writer Jody LeHeup is always about leaving the reader guessing, and we can definitely say we didn’t see this issue coming in the slightest. The Weatherman #4 zigs when you expect it to zag, but that unpredictability is one of the book’s biggest strenghts. Nathan is also a constant bright spot amidst all the depressing turn of events regarding humanity and the Earth in general, and LeHeup nails that balancing act. Artist Nathan Fox and colorist Moreno Dinisio are at the top of their game here as well, and while this isn’t the strongest issue visually, there are still some amazing moments. It might be a minute before we see what comes from that huge last page hook, but the series has proven it is more than worth the wait. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5