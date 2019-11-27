Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/27/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes John Constantine: Hellblazer #1, Punisher 2099 #1, and Killadelphia #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1017

If it’s not Leviathan, it’s something else and in this week’s Action Comics #1017 that “something else” is Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom and it becomes clear pretty quickly that there are even more layers to the threat playing out on Metropolis’ streets. The Invisible Mafia is also involved and if that sounds like a lot that’s because it is. The issue is very written story heavy, and by that I mean that it does what has become a pretty common tactic for Brian Michael Bendis on his Action run: start in the present, shift the story back to the day before and then work the way back to the present with heavy exposition to explain what readers saw in the opening. It’s an interesting story. No one is discrediting that. It’s enjoyable. It’s intriguing. But that particular storytelling device just feels unnecessary. Coming hot off the heels of “Event Leviathan,” this didn’t need to be that high-level heavy with quite so many moving parts. Not really helping things overall was the art in the issue. Part of this is personal preference—but I didn’t think that John Romita Jr. really worked here—save for one spectacular moment where we see Superman do a flyby that honestly just thrillingly jumps off the page in a way that feels simultaneously classic and modern. Ultimately, Action Comics #1017 falls into a space in which the story is is good but it just doesn’t execute the way perhaps one might want a comic book to, creating a bit of a disconnect between the story and the images that support it. It’s a “good” book. It’s just nothing special. –– Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

BASKETFUL OF HEADS #2

One of the most difficult elements in making effective horror comics is controlling a story’s pacing; that’s something Basketful of Heads #2 does exceptionally well. It’s a much slighter installment compared to the series’ debut, but with the characters and premise in place that also allows this issue to focus on the thrills of one crazy night on Brody Island. Whether it’s the incoming storm or a nearly silent search of the house, each sequence is infectiously creepy and utilizes page turns incredibly well. Each reversal in momentum is meaningful and ratchets up the tension. If Leomacs builds out the remaining sequences of the series as well as he does in Basketful of Heads #2, then the collected story is bound to become a fall favorite for fans of horror comics. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

BATGIRL #41

The fight for the fate of Burnside—and for the true intention of Oracle—takes some expected, but still entertaining, directions in this issue. Castellucci’s script is filled with genuinely-solid moments, even though much of this issue is largely connective tissue for the final confrontation that’s at hand. Di Giandomenico’s art fluctuates from breathtaking to a little puzzling, but the colors from Bellaire really elevate things throughout. While this isn’t necessarily a standout issue for Batgirl, it definitely continues to get to the heart of who Barbara is. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #38

Two issues in and Dan Jurgens’ introduction of Batwoman Beyond is off to a solid start. Issue #38 mercifully wipes away the two obvious answers surrounding the mystery of her identity, and helps tie Terry’s amnesia story back in by having him team up with somebody with a surprisingly close connection to Blight. Speaking of which, it’s great to see Blight back in the fold, and the comic wastes no time reminding readers just how big of a monster he can be. This is definitely a fun one. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: CREATURE OF THE NIGHT #4

The final installment of Batman: Creature of the Night completes a fine companion piece to Superman: Secret Identity, well-considered, brilliantly illustrated, and deeply humane, even if it might be wise to re-read the first three issues before returning to the finale. It strikes a contrast with its thematic partner in forcing Bruce, its realistic Batman analog, to confront the childish nature of his obsession. The world is a dark place, but the violence and solipsism applied in this dark quest for vengeance offer no answers. This provides a poignant lens to consider the ongoing struggles of addressing mental illness and class, as well. It’s a mature take on the idea of Batman, a character who has become an icon of always being better and smarter than everyone else in the past couple decades of comic book stories. Instead, this issue provides a take in which Batman (or his surrogate, at least) is capable of seeing value in others and making himself part of the human race, rather than striving to rise above it. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN VS. RA’S AL GHUL #3

The deeper we get into this, the crazier and more convoluted things become. There’s little direction in what’s all going on here and it doesn’t help this reads like a Silver Age book, with the abundance of thought bubbles and all. This mini-series is only half over and it already feels like it’s run its course two issues too long. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 2 out of 5

THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #14

Simon Spurrier joins Kat Howard to co-write Books of Magic #14, which checks out since the story is a crossover with the new Spurrier-written Spurrier and Howard take the idea of this being halfway a Tim Hunter story and halfway a Constantine story by writing it, for the most part, as if the comic is split vertically. In the top panels, the story is told from Hunter’s perspective, and on the bottom, it’s Constantine’s. Tom Fowler proves more than capable of pulling this kind of structural trick off, with help from Craig Taillefer on finishes. This issue also serves as a great example of why coloring and letter matters. Its Jordan Boyd’s touches in the colors that set the mood for each contrasting point of view, and Todd Kelin’s letters that chance the voice telling the story. Some of the story details aren’t fleshed out as well as they could be, but this is a comics craft masterclass. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

DETECTIVE COMICS #1016

Detective Comics #1016 sets up a potentially interesting change to the status quo. For the last few months, we’ve seen Mr. Freeze deal with the consequences of accepting a deal with “the devil,” or in this case a Martian-enhanced Lex Luthor. While a serum provided by Luthor cured Freeze’s wife, it also caused severe changes to her personality, which seems to have been a deliberate side effect. It seems that Mrs. Freeze will be a longterm addition to the Batman rogues’ gallery. On a surface level this seems like an interesting twist to one of Batman’s more tragic villains, but this arc frames Mrs. Freeze as nothing more than yet another mentally disturbed villain. She has no real motivations beyond wanting to move away from her past, and I strongly dislike how Mr. Freeze’s controlling nature is framed as a necessary and sympathetic step to control an unruly woman. Hopefully, a future writer can find something interesting to do with Mrs. Freeze, because this arc didn’t really do her any favors. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 2 out of 5

THE FLASH #83

The latest issue for our Scarlet Speedster continues the story of “King Cold”, unrelated to Dragon Ball Z, as he rules Central City with an icy fist. Whereas the arc started off strong, it loses a bit of its flair as we stop following the Rogues and instead place the camera once again behind Barry and company. This issue feels like something of an exposition dump to catch Allen up to speed and while the interesting new side effect of what happens when a speedster access a now defunct Speed Force is intriguing, the issue tends to run out of gas throughout. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #11

Freedom Fighters #11 is a GREAT-looking book. Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferrera, and Adriano Lucas have done one of the strongest issues of the series, complete with some creative layouts and some great action sequences. The pacing is solid, but the dialogue feels stilted. Some of this is inevitable: the Freedom Fighters (and especially Uncle Sam) do not talk in a naturalistic way, and they wouldn’t work if they did. But it still makes for a jarring reading experience at times, since there is more or less a steady stream of expository dialogue running through the issue. — Russ Burlingame



Rating: 4 out of 5

JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #1

John Constantine: Hellblazer #1 is the closest a new series featuring the character has come to recapturing what made the original series work in quite some time. That function comes from both recognizing the tone and character that made the original click, and a willingness to update the setting and circumstances for a very different decade. In spite of antagonists that speak to nothing but a fascination with body horror, the issue still feels capable of dialoguing with the present moment in much the same way that its best iterations from the past have. There may be some life left in Constantine yet, and this debut suggests it’s likely the best bet any fans could make. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #17

Peak spookiness, this is exactly what the doctor ordered for Justice League Dark. An incredible dark and grim tone carries throughout the book, creating a palpable tension that leaps off the page. On top of that, there’s even one particular scene with Zatanna that’s equal parts horrifying and brutal. With a killer cliffhanger to boot, Justice League Dark is a quick return to form for the series after a few off issues. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE LAST GOD #2

The Last God continues to be an interesting fantasy story that suffers from some muddy coloring issues. The plot of The Last God is an intriguing one, as a former fellowship of heroes deal with the fallout of lies told decades ago. As the Last God’s inhuman and bizarre forces attack the city of Tyrgolad, Queen Cyanthe flees the city with her former companions and a newcomer, the gladiator Eyvindr. The comic’s main failing is Riccardo Federici’s sometimes confusing panel layouts and the confusing color choices of Sunny Gho and Dean White. While the colors are meant to evoke a gritty atmosphere, not unlike the sword and sorcery books of Robert E Howard, they bog down the storytelling of the comic as nothing stands out or pops. Everything is a shade too grey and it makes the comic feel underwhelming, as everything takes a bit of time to comprehend. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #3

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #10

Martian Manhunter is a bonafide work of art. Without getting into spoilers (which almost feel nearly impossible to explain in this context anyway), this issue dives into the dynamic between J’onn and Diane in a poignant and gorgeous way. Orlando’s script and Rossmo’s visuals work together in perfect harmony, delivering one of the weirdest and most emotional comics you can pick up this week. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5

RED HOOD: OUTLAW #40

Red Hood: Outlaw hits shelves with issue 40, and it picks up the pace for all its characters. After a SOS is sent to Red Hood, the teacher brings his students of future baddies to their hideout to find things are terribly wrong. Each of the characters get some limelight with those like Devour getting solid growth. However, fans will be far more interested in the issue’s cliffhanger as it brings Red Hood back together with two of his best friends. Well, for the most part. — Megan Peters



Rating: 4 out of 5

SHAZAM! #8

Geoff Johns continues to craft a unique and fun corner of the DCU, delving into literal realms of the Shazam mythology that could only exist in a series with such a fun aesthetic in mind. Artist Scott Kolins does a succinct job of the panel-to-panel dynamic action and storytelling, but awkward faces and weird perspectives make for some out-of-place art at times. There’s enough interesting ideas in the story to carry it, and for the most part the art looks fine, but fleeting moments of stiff character work stick out like sore thumbs. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERGIRL ANNUAL #2

Supergirl Annual #2 could easily be described as something of a loose take on “For the Man Who Has Everything” in that the issue takes the reader and Kara Zor-El back to “the best day in her life” while also tormenting her with the harsh reality of what happens to that world—Krypton dies and with it everyone she loves. It’s an interesting story, even if one that feels too familiar (and at one point even has a really odd placement of a Spider-Man joke), but it continues something that has been far too done with Supergirl stories as of late: focuses entirely on her survivor’s guilt. Marc Andreyko did much the same in terms of dealing with that trauma and did it better in his run on the Supergirl title and while this Annual #2 is meant to be a bridge into the upcoming Supergirl #37 and Batman/Superman #5, it’s a bridge we didn’t really need, especially in a story that feels underdeveloped with art that is uneven at best. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 2 out of 5

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: INFINITE CRISIS #1

Characters are altered by every creator’s unique understanding of them, but there’s a general consensus surrounding the majority of decades-old superhero intellectual properties. It’s the rejection of this consensus, without any additional characterization or effort, that makes so many “what if” stories fall flat and that’s especially true for this twisted take on Infinite Crisis. At the heart of this story is a question of how power corrupts, one that transforms one of the most well-liked DC heroes into a merciless despot. Yet that transformation is never justified and the totalitarian instincts and powers of his peers are never examined. It’s a plot that forces characters into idiotic choices and unjustified opinions repeatedly in order to arrive at a series of moments that would be horrifying if there was any reason for readers to be invested in this tale. Instead, the violence is cartoonish and the end result laughable. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #22

The Terrifics’ fight against Bizarro continues in this issue, and still finds ways to be a genuine surprise. Gene Luen Yang’s narrative is hectic, but delightful, especially when paired with Stephen Segovia’s art. While this issue lags occasionally, the story that it’s trying to tell is a weird and delightful oddity that deserves to be celebrated. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AVENGERS #27

It’s not always exciting nowadays when a great book pulls the “now we’re going to space” card, but it really works for Aaron here. New dynamics are introduced and a few key Avengers undergo substantial changes, giving the book and entirely new feel. There’s also a massive cloud of mystery over the entire thing that promises a wonderfully suspenseful arc over the next few issues. This is gonna be one to pay close attention to, if you weren’t already. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #18

Your superhero series has gone pretty far awry when an entire issue is dedicated to explaining what the prior 17 issues have been all about. A fumbling effort to explore the mystery that introduced the most recent Black Panther #1 devolves into a predictable expository landslide clumsily framed as a conversation between Ororo and T’Challa. There are a handful of notable panels, but most of the artwork in Black Panther #17 serves to illustrate what has come before. It’s a dull conversation, especially for readers who have been present from the start. It’s apparent that big ideas are being considered, specifically what a nation’s past sins mean for its present decision and future standing, but they are never woven into this visual medium. We would be much better off reading an essay covering this same material than a superhero comic that fails to excite or stimulate even once at a cover price of $3.99. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

CONAN 2099 #1

After a fateful encounter with Morgan La Fey, Conan finds himself outliving everyone he knows and loves over the centuries, but a unique opportunity presents itself in 2099 that could solve all of his problems. Of all the characters in Marvel’s roster to explore in the year 2099, Conan is one of the least likely to lend themselves to the scenario and an opportunity with the most potential to squander. Luckily, neither writer Gerry Duggan nor Rogê Antônio pursues some of the more obvious paths for the Barbarian, instead delivering a unique journey of a man out of time, suffering more each day than the last. Instead of a, “Wow, isn’t it funny to see Conan in the future?” their approach was far more existential and introspective, making for an engaging and thought-provoking narrative that will surely satisfy Conan fans. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

FALLEN ANGELS #2

Fallen Angels continues to be one of the most unique books in the “Dawn of X” line, and is at its core a character study. While X-23 and Cable are along for the ride, this is through and through a Psylocke book, but the remnants of her past here are far more compelling than the ones found in the series’ opening issue. Writer Bryan Hill spotlights the sense of isolation Kwannon feels, which is juxtaposed by the new freedom she also feels thanks to regaining control of her body and her mind. It’s an interesting contrast throughout the book, though it’s in her exchanges with X-23 and Mr. Sinister where it feels most compelling. There are a few issues with the book though. Cable’s use in the series still feels a bit off, like something isn’t quite clicking, and while the visuals are certainly striking, the odd close-ups take you out of the narrative, like a focus on Cable’s teeth for instance. Fallen Angels won’t be for everyone, but if you’re looking for a better understanding of who Psylocke really is, this is definitely worth checking out. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR: GRAND DESIGN #2

The second half of this series opens with the familiar routine of plot summary, albeit with additional space spared for the GOAT-level year in which Fantastic Four introduced readers to Galactus, Silver Surfer, Black Panther, and a whole lot more. It suffers from the same problems as the prior issue and its X-Men-oriented predecessor. However, as the Kirby and Lee run hits its final third, Scioli’s focus wavers and the story makes some changes that go well beyond creative liberties. It makes for a fascinating conclusion to the story, one that’s bound to make readers familiar with this chronology squint and chuckle, often at the same time. It’s only with that foreknowledge that this twist on Marvel’s chronology manages to amuse, but it’s certainly an improvement over the dry retellings that have defined the “Grand Design” model. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR: NEGATIVE ZONE #1

Mike Carey crafts a Fantastic Four tale that feels entirely new and also so classically ingrained in the characters that you’ll wonder when it was first published. Artist Stefano Caselli knocks the first family and their adventure in the Negative Zone out of the park, delivering an elegant look for the heroes. Together they’ve crafted a fun standalone that requires little else from the reader but a love for the FF, which is clearly on display here. Is it too late to get this pair on the main book? Ryan North and Steve Uy’s backup story about the Fantastix is also a charming one-off tale. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

GHOST-SPIDER #4

The actual framing and positioning throughout this entire issue are solid, keeping your focus exactly where it needs to be at all times. It’s just disappointing that the story doesn’t give you much to focus on and the art is pretty inconsistent. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 2 out of 5

INVISIBLE WOMAN #5

The final issue of Invisible Woman leans into what the series has done best, showing why Sue Storm is a force to be reckoned with. Mark Waid keeps finding new ways to show how powerful Sue Storm is. Matties de Iulis turns Waid’s ideas into another brilliant set-piece. The issue also turns the series’s primary antagonist into a raging avatar of male insecurity, which is apt given the more subtle, bureaucratic versions of this that Sue had to deal with earlier in the series. If nothing else, this miniseries serves as a strong argument for Invisible Woman being capable of carrying a solo ongoing. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

IRONHEART #12

Ironheart focuses more on developing Riri as a character than it does on flashy fights against her adversaries, and the result is a big pay-off even if you’ve only been casually invested in the character. It’s hard not to feel some attachment to Riri after you’ve seen such gorgeously detailed pages of introspection and self-realization on the hero’s part. The storyline centered around Riri’s father does feel like it could’ve had a better interaction between the two before heading to a cliffhanger given how much their confrontation had been built up, but the best is hopefully being saved for later. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS #2

New Mutants #2 finds our heroes space prisoner in space jail awaiting their day in space court. The issue is warmer than the series’ debut. Instead of petty squabbles with the Starjammers, we get charming interactions between the character, a heartfelt reunion, and an emotional arc that puts some of that past pettiness into a greater, more interesting context. This is comic that’s interested in stories about growing up and in examining generational divides through the lens of superheroes and mutants. Also, space. Jonathan Hickman and Ed Brisson do an admirable job of balancing the personal plots with overtures of a coming space opera, and Rod Reis shows his versatility by drawing and coloring space in as awe-inspiring fashion as he did. His greatest gift is the emotion he brings to these characters, bringing a subtle vulnerability to how he draws them. An excellent second outing for New Mutants. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 5 out of 5

PUNISHER 2099 #1

If you’re absolutely dying for new Punisher material or have some deep-seated nostalgic ties to the original Punisher 2099 you might find this enjoyable. But if this is your first step into that world, it will probably be your last. — Connor Casey



Rating: 2 out of 5

SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE #1

This new series is one of the biggest things to come out of the recent Marvel crossover: Absolute Carnage. While they attempt to do something new with the strange relationship between Andi and her symbiote, it feels like we’re treading old ground. Bonus points should be given to the issue for its creepy antagonists and the artwork that really hammers home the “Lovecraftian” feel of the whole thing. Unfortunately, Andi just isn’t that compelling of a lead and for a first outing, the story needed a bit more “oomph.” — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #39

Tolvan’s search to find Aphra as she sneakily runs around the base offers us not only an exciting game of cat and mouse, but also features an emotional end to the pursuit. Additionally, the narrative has major ramifications for the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with the overall experience likely satisfying not only fans of Aphra but also those more devoted to the original trilogy of films. With only one issue to go, this chapter is stronger than what preceded it, yet still feels all over the place, leading us to wonder if we’re supposed to be investing in Tolvan, Aphra’s dad, or various other supporting characters, yet the structure of the overall chase does offer us some excitement, all while offering us somewhat interesting information. The Doctor Aphra series has long struggled with a cohesive narrative by giving us too many irrelevant characters and plot points, with the events of this penultimate issue hopefully serving as a means to strip away what’s unnecessary for a satisfying conclusion. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #5

Filled with vibrant colors and brisk fights as frequently as the rest of the series has been, Valkyrie: Jane Foster #5 has outdone the issues behind it. It wraps up a fight in a brilliant yet still unexpected way and seamlessly works witty banter into the action and drama to keep things light. The travels through time and space provide the perfect canvas for so many powerful scenes that blend warm and cool colors in such an explosive way. The monologues starting and ending the issue could probably do with being a bit shorter, but they work here seeing how the whole series is about Jane Foster coming to terms with her superhero identity. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #20

The future of the Venom franchise couldn’t be more exciting after Absolute Carnage and this issue gets things off to a great start. Coello’s art does leave a tiny bit to be desired compared to Stegman’s work with the character, but from a standalone point of view it looks great. There are a couple of very exciting reveals throughout the whole issue and the use of Maker as a narrator really gives Eddie and Dylan’s story a much different perspective. –– Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

X-FORCE #2

Foreign intelligence services have provided us with some of the most upsetting, inhumane, and unjustifiable stories to emerge from the 20th and 21st centuries, so questioning what they would look like in a world with mad scientists and superpowers raises a spectre of horror. It’s that idea which propels X-Force #2 ahead and delivers some engrossing (and simply gross) action sequences. Both the text segments and various narratives all swirl around the darkest sides of international cooperation, allowing the series to both tackle this momentous shift in the status quo and deliver the ugliness of what Krakoa’s “allies” might do to keep their boots on the necks of the oppressed. It’s ugly and purposefully so, delivering all sorts of spectacle along the way. It’s a clearer mission and purpose for X-Force, and one that this issue does an excellent job of pitching. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

YONDU #2

Through the past two issues, this book has done a tremendous job at really bringing the new, MCU-based version of Yondu to life. On that front, it’s awfully hard not to read the dialogue in Michael Rooker’s voice—for better or for worse. They’ve explained to us how there are now two Yondu’s in the world but for whatever reason, it still feels like a thin and flimsy explanation. Luckily, there’s enough banter between the two to look past the origins a bit. The deeper we get into this run, the more McCrea’s art starts to make more sense. It’s flawed and imperfect, messy and jagged—it’s exactly the art this character needs. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANGEL #7

Part of the fun of Angel is how it finds new and inventive ways to bring in fan favorites while still staying true to who they are, and fans got not one but two of those introductions in #7. Writer Bryan Edward Hill is working wonders without Angel in the lineup, and the complicated relationship between Spike, Gunn, and Lilith results in some of the book’s best moments. Spike is a joy here, and Lilith continues to be the perfect contrast to every single part of the cast. Fred’s narrative is a bit on the slower side, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It slows down the pace considerably, but coupled with Lorne’s stellar debut, it all coalesces into a satisfying whole, so it’s hard to knock that slowing of the pace since it ultimately works by issue’s end. Artist Gleb Melnikov and colorist Roman Titov continue to turn out gorgeous pages, but here’s the real strength is in the expressions, especially Gunn and Spike, who’s demeanor and gestures convey quite a bit of the comedy in this book without having to utter a word. Angel might not be around at the moment, but that isn’t keeping his series down in the slightest. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

ASCENDER #7

As Ascender hits its seventh issue, the title has truly carved out a rich story and this issue may be one of the best so far. The issue explores the story of Telsa as she sits literally in the belly of a whale, but through the flashbacks—presented presumably as she looks back on her life before the end—we’re given even more richness and detail to just how badly Mother and her ilk have damaged this world and the cruelty they have unleashed in their conquest. So much of the issue is told not with words but with images and it’s the art that makes Ascender on the whole such a gift, but this issue in particular a delight. A painful story told in beautiful images and color, it conveys hundreds of emotions on each panel. While narratively there are threads that still need to come together, Ascender #7 feels almost like a one shot, but it’s an elegant and beautiful one that sets a new tone for the story ahead. It’s exquisite. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

CRIMINAL #10

After multiple issues of perspective taking and relationship building, the largest Criminal story to date has finally arrived at the crux of its plot—a heist filled with big personalities and doomed goals. While readers have always known that these were the last days of Teeg Lawless, Criminal #10 finally gives shape to how exactly the caper will go awry in a series of moments that read like a slow-motion trainwreck. Sullen faces seem to hang even darker in shadows they don’t yet realize they’re casting, and minor misdeeds from the past several months suddenly appear momentous. It’s a turning point in the current story, and possibly one for the overall series as this sort of narrative twist has never been constructed before. Connecting both of the best halves of Criminal, #10 shows how the small and large moments of life are never too far apart and can build greater, and more affecting, stories together. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE CROW: HARK THE HERALD #1

A group of assassins convenes every Christmas to feel some semblance of a real-life, but a chance encounter and their murderous nature sets the spirit of vengeance upon them, confirming that death doesn’t take a holiday. The overall trajectory of the book follows a traditional formula for The Crow, with the creative team delivering a satisfying storyline. What makes the book that much more effective is the juxtaposition of the violent revenge contained within its pages and with holiday traditions, giving the book much more emotional resonance and feeling like a reinvention of the formula we’ve seen repeated so often. While The Crow is often associated with dark and gritty settings, placing the character in a winter wonderland makes each panel all the more engaging, resulting in a must-read one-shot that helps you get into the spirit of the season in an entirely unexpected way. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 5 out of 5

CURSE WORDS #25

The final issue of Curse Words can’t be faulted for a lack of scale. A showdown between Sizzajee and Wizord’s reunited family provides everyone involved with big moments, especially the two despicable men at the center of the conflict. It’s a colorful display, but fails to provide the creativity that made the series’ early issues (and almost all of Browne’s designs) pop on the page. There’s a paint-by-numbers quality to both how this battle winds down and the bland bromides about love stuffed in to provide something resembling a heartfelt conclusion. The final few pages are the best in Curse Words #25 as they’re the only ones that don’t look much like the past year of magical battles, and they allow the series to go out on a good note, if not a high one. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

EAST OF WEST #44

In its penultimate issue East of West manages to clearly define its final showdowns in a fashion that makes the most of the series’ Western DNA. The grand spectacles of war and prophecy are still present, but they are each defined by characters who are uniquely powerful or represent various factions well enough. Only one sequence ends with a shootout looming, but every decision feels as though it is building towards a showdown straight out of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Dragotta’s figures drip with ink as the wrinkles and scars accumulated across this epic have added up and led each individual to this momentous conclusion for the apocalypse. It’s a stirring, exciting issue by itself, one made only more powerful by knowing that whatever comes next will be final. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

ETHER: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF VIOLET BELL #3

Artist David Rubin continues to create one of the most visually stunning books in comics, and #3 keeps up the impressive streak. Rubin’s art is so full of personality and flare, and the wonderfully zany character designs set this oddball world apart even more. Writer Matt Kindt grounds all this with the strained but endearing friendship between Boone and Glum, who really do form the heart of this adventure, so much so that it physically hurts you a bit when harm comes to them… well, Glum more than Boone, but still. The main narrative takes a bit of a backseat here, but the adventure is still wildly entertaining. That said, we’re hoping that next issue the story takes a step towards the main plot line, as that’s the hook that got us into this adventure in the first place. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

FIGHT CLUB 3 #11

The art in Fight Club 3 #11 is uneven. Not in quality, but in content. The back half of the book is exceptionally complicated, and the first few pages—including the calendar page that is usually a highlight—feel pretty sparse by comparison. It may be intentional, or it may be a matter of tyring to meet a deadline when artists know the back half is a killer. Either way, it’s an off-putting start to what is ultimately a pretty off-putting issue. Last time around, Fight Club 2 made more and more sense as the story went on, and by this point in the tale it seemed pretty clear what Palahniuk was going for. This time around, it seemed pretty clear at the start, but most of this issue feels disconnected and feels like just a bunch of things that happened. — Russ Burlingame



Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

INVISIBLE KINGDOM #7

Invisible Kingdom‘s second arc seems as intent on taking Grix out of her comfort zone as the first arc was on doing the same thing to Vess. Where Vess crossed the threshold through an act of dissent, Grix’s moment is an inversion, behaving by a code that no one around her adheres to. Both characters still cling to some hope that the institutions they once devoted themselves to—the religion of the Renunciation, or the monolithic corporation that is Lux—might still have something to offer them. But at their wits ends and on the fringes of society, where those institutions hold little sway, they seem to be learning that its best to rely only on each other. The story could still stand to spend some more time building its world to better ground its themes in something more concrete and less theoretical, and the supporting cast needs some attention, but by drawing these parallels, G. Willow Wilson is helping to show us what may have drawn Grix and Vess together in the first place. Christian Ward’s artwork is as fluid and compelling as always, though this issue doesn’t have the stunning celestial landscapes many of the previous issues offered. Sal Cipriano is a gift of a letterer, matching his work to Ward’s. Invisible Kingdom is a character-focused space opera that’s stellar but that still has room to grow. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

KILLADELPHIA #1

Overall, Killadelphia #1 is a strong debut. A dark, deep, seamless story that plays into multiple genres without becoming fully any one of them, the book offers a tantalizing nightmare of urban horror that feels real, rich, and mysterious. It’ll infect you if you let it, and you should. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

LAZARUS: RISEN #3

The third extended installment in Lazarus is far from its most action-packed or expectation-upsetting, but that’s simply because what is being done on the page is much more subtle. Conversations and choices in this issue reveal new plans and evolving motivations; characters who once seemed immutable are unveiling their own humanity. It’s the sort of installment that appears to be framing an endgame, even if the anticipated conclusion could still be years away. In the midst of so many small, yet important, moments, there’s still a thrilling countdown sequence that builds expectations for the series’ most terrifying antagonist. Lazarus rarely disappoints, and Risen #3 is no exception for the series. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #68

Lumberjanes returns this week with one of its most touching chapters as of late. With Freya and Diane fighting each other for the love of one kitty, the goddess are surprised when someone’s true identity is revealed. A few confessions, understandings, and cats make this chapter a delightful end to a solid Lumberjanes arc which will have fans coming back for more. — Megan Peters



Rating: 5 out of 5

MACHINE GUN WIZARDS #4

As quickly as it arrived, the newly-renamed Machine Gun Wizards set off into the sunset. Bonkers might a bit of an understatement when it comes to talking about a magical Al Capone taking on an interdimensional Toad and a group a Tommy gun-wielding detectives. This mini-series wraps up in an orderly way, answering nearly all outstanding questions I had going into the issue. There’s one moment that’s particularly epic that makes this Toad character one of my favorites of the week, and that’s largely in part because of Kiveä’s extraordinary art. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #45

Last issue teased one hell of a battle, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #45 delivered on that promise in spades. Writer Ryan Parrott and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo let the Omega Rangers shine in a truly impressive battle against Zedd and his army, allowing them to look like the powerhouses the’ve become. Nicuolo’s knack for showcasing a variety of emotions through the tint of a visor comes in handy here during the battle, but it’s really in the revealing conversation between leaders that it’s used most effectively. Parrott not only finds new ground to explore between two old friends, but he also finds room to expand newer characters into uncharted and surprising territory, and it makes for a superb hook that will have fans wishing next month was already here. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE PLOT #3

After a couple of issues of stage-setting, The Plot delivers its strongest installment to date. With family dynamics well-established and the aesthetics of the lurking horror at least somewhat understood, The Plot #3 capably spotlights each member of the household and their own unique connections to whatever force threatens them. Not only does this make the issue feel like a hefty addition to the ongoing narrative, but it provides ample opportunities for the dripping, shadowy forms of terror to emerge in a variety of fashions. The final sequence, one enshrouded in darkness and defined by troublesome, taped words, is particularly effective and seems to promise that the best is still yet to come. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RICK AND MORTY #56

Rick and Morty and Dungeons & Dragons seem like more of a natural fit than ever in the third issue that immortalizes the crossover between the two. “Wizard Rick” already has the potential to go down alongside “Pickle Rick” and “Tiny Rick” as one of the best version of Rick we’ve seen, and the barely viable family dynamic within the Smith family works wonders in such a chaotic situation. The family is at its best when the members are at odds with one another while still having to work together, and a D&D scenario brings out that relationship perfectly. Character designs and their fights have been tame so far—Rick did point out that these first adventures were made for beginners—but the conclusion of #3 shows the best is still yet to come. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

SECOND COMING #5

There’s a disconnect between the biblical figures and the mythology they are tied to in the pages of Second Coming. God, Satan, and Jesus spend much of #5 (and prior issues) discussing stories from the Old and New Testaments. They mull over the stories more like high school students recalling vacation bible school while trying new substances than beings who actually experienced them, and most inconsistencies or problems are dashed off as jokes. While some of those jokes land, it makes it difficult, if not impossible, to invest any ongoing interest in characters who primarily serve up gags at the expense of any clear decisions or consistent motives. The same applies for individuals on the superheroic side of the story, but that is diminished to a too-long set up regarding ill-defined dictators from “elsewhere” in these pages. Between a lack of definition and two art styles that continue to be poorly dispatched in defining settings and tones, Second Coming still hasn’t found its footing (if it ever will). — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #23

Sonic changes its pace this month, emphasizing a familiar showdown even in the midst of the massive Zombot plague. Sonic and Eggman are a pairing that almost any reader of the series will recognize, but they’re written here with a clarity that may be refreshing even for those of us who have loved the franchise since Tails became a playable character. Both characters succinctly address their own motives and flaws, while simultaneously delivering some amusing action after the horror-inspired sequences of the past several months. This serves to return the series’ focus to its titular hero and remind readers why Sonic can be a truly great comic book hero. It’s clear that the Zombot plot is building towards its conclusion, but this was a much-needed detour for both the story, and series as a whole, before it arrives. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: PICARD – COUNTDOWN #1

IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Picard—Countdown #1 offers the first glimpse into the world of Star Trek: Picard. Fans should be happy to hear that the issue does not disappoint. Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson have worked telling stellar Star Trek stories since Star Trek: Discovery launched. They bring their best to this issue. The story satisfies the itch for information without descending into any perfunctory info dumps. The issue moves fast with Picard being at his highest point and ending up at what may be his lowest. The issue puts Picard in the kind of situation where his character shines. His dedication to moral righteousness stands against the expected political expediency. It bodes well that the new Star Trek series seems as relevant as its forebears. In subtle fashion, the issue lays the groundwork for the coming divide between Picard and Starfleet. Angel Hernandez, as always, finds the sweet spot between realism and expressiveness in his characters. The solid, simple colors from Joana Lafuente enhance the artwork and the story. If there’s one complaint, it’s that the issue almost tries to pack too much into a single issue. But this is still a strong start for the series. The road to Star Trek: Picard begins here, and every Star Trek fan is going to want to be on it. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #28

Both stories in this month’s installment of Star Wars Adventures continue the trials and tribulations of some of our favorite supporting heroes. The first tale depicts Chewbacca’s attempts to not only survive the Black Forest of Kashyyyk, but also stop the First Order from attacking even more of his fellow Wookiees. C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8, meanwhile, hope to break into a First Order base, employing every method at their disposal to circumvent treacherous troopers. While both stories in the book are relatively entertaining, they fail to accomplish much from a narrative standpoint and, while Star Wars Adventures isn’t known for boundary-pushing storylines, it has been known to offer unconventional tales, which this month’s entry falls short of accomplishing. With the next entry into the series set to wrap up both of these narratives, there’s still the potential to surprise the audience. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: GALAXIES #3

Transformers: Galaxies #3 provides some additional insight into the Constructicons’ exile, which centers around a strange personality that vies for control when the group combines. Upon learning of this personality and its seemingly destructive intent, a group of Transformer politicians manipulate the Constructicons to head off-planet, leading to their current position. This comic is supposed to be dark, with a political thriller tone, but honestly it’s all a bit boring. I don’t know why we needed three issues to explain that the Constructicons are dopes that didn’t realize why they were feared by the powers that be, but hopefully there’s a big payoff in the next issue. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 2 out of 5

WITCHFINDER: THE REIGN OF DARKNESS #1

The story that Hellboy fans have been longing for with Victorian occultist Edward Grey has finally arrived as Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson tell the story of his encounter with Jack the Ripper (a tale that has been over a decade in the making). As with many other Mignola-verse titles since Roberson began co-writing them, the story isn’t allowed to breath in its visual sense. Dialogue and descriptions cover entirely too much of the art, but frankly Christopher Mitten’s pencils leave a lot to be desired anyway. Sadly a good first and final page don’t make the whole story worthwhile just yet. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 2 out of 5