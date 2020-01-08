Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/8/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman #86, Marvels X #1, and Stranger Things: Into the Fire #1.

our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN #86

Batman #86 centers around a “plan” for Gotham. Batman himself has a plan for the city, one that sees Gotham’s protector aim to literally rebuild the trouble-ridden landscape as a better version of itself. Batman isn’t the only one with a plan for Gotham, though, and an impressive roster of super villains assemble with their own designs right away—including Deathstroke. The concept itself is perfectly fine, interesting even. Unfortunately, a premise is only as good as everything that is atop of it and this is where Batman #86 collapses under its own weight. Overstuffed with far too many words—dialogue, narration, all of it—and further burdened by art that is disproportionate and poorly executed, Batman #86 drowns in its own failed attempts to imitate better works resulting in unrelenting mediocrity. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 1 out of 5

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #9

While this series has been at times slow to find its footing and a little challenged in terms of finding even its story, Batman and the Outsiders #9 feels like all of the pieces have come together as its focus shifts back to the Outsiders’ functional team leader, Black Lightning. It’s that shift which reminds readers just how good this comic can be when it keeps the story tight and close to the chest by centering on the personal experiences of its characters. What makes that work best here is the exploration of the true weight of being a hero. Bryan Hill knocks it out of the park with his stripped down, raw take on Black Lightning’s anger and grief, and it makes for a stunning, satisfying issue. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

CATWOMAN #19

This issue is clearly the middle chapter in Selina’s latest exploits in Villa Hermosa — which doesn’t necessarily manifest itself in the best way. While past issues have handled having multiple artists (sometimes switching from one point to another), the presentation in this issue feels genuinely muddled. I don’t know if that is due to the issue’s three different colorists (Laura Allred, whose colors have been a bit of a dark horse in the book, only colors a three-page sequence) or some other inconsistency altogether. In terms of narrative, things are also a mixed bag of awkward dialogue and weird plot twists. While all of this is frustrating, I still can’t help but hope that Catwoman will get better in future issues. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 2 out of 5

DAPHNE BYRNE #1

Sometimes you know as you read a comic that no other artist could have made what’s on the page work. Such is the case with Daphne Byrne #1, a comic about a young woman pulled into a mysterious underworld drenched in gothic shadows. Kelley Jones’ exaggerated forms and atmospheric set pieces bring the world to life, providing a clear tone that fills the narration and dialogue with life as they exist in such a specific and clearly defined world. The narrative itself is familiar and observing another young person’s slow discovery of a supernatural underworld offers comfortable potential. However, what elevates that to a creepy, good comic book reading time is how Jones’ infuses the familiar with his own shadow-draped perspective, and makes this another knock-out new series from Hill House Comics. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #3

Now an adult, Alice thinks the mysterious dollhouse she experienced as a youth is nothing but a memory, though when she has a child of her own, the dollhouse returns, and, along with it, one of its former victims. Back in the 19th century, a former cartographer have an unexpected reunion with a cave that could be the source of everyone’s problems. Everything about this issue was both disturbing and intriguing, continuing the book’s trend of bewildering the reader with a macabre tale. Despite the writing and art being just as captivating as ever, the pacing of the jumps forward and backwards in time made for a confusing experience, resulting in a number of jarring narrative shifts. While the quality of the book continues to be high, this specific installment’s narrative momentum resulted in a lackluster experience, yet it was far from being a wash, thanks to the high caliber of the story being told. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

GOTHAM CITY MONSTERS #5

Gotham City Monsters #5 is just the refresher the series needed, a return to some of the early charm that somewhat diminished along the way. It’s visceral and explosive, and it plays up the worst parts of Gotham in the best way possible by embracing the multiverse madness in a back-alley monster brawl. The fight that takes up the first half of the issue takes readers on a twisted depiction of powerful, squelching attacks with emotions and expressions springing from each page. Better late than never, it looks like we’re also still finding time to see the characters’ backstories fleshed out as they move closer towards their end goal. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

HARLEY QUINN AND POISON IVY #5

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy #5 is a very blasé superhero comic that tries (and fails) to explore Poison Ivy’s struggles with the Green, along with Harley’s newfound enthusiasm for superheroics. The two team up with Batwoman to stop a Floronic Man attack on New York, with a running commentary of not really witty banter between Harley and Batwoman. The whole comic is so by the numbers and boring that the last page twist falls entirely flat and lacks any real sense of intrigue. Sadly, this comic seems to exist only to exist, which is a shame given the strong creative team. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 2 out of 5

HAWKMAN #20

If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Rob Venditti isn’t afraid to push this book to the brink and back. Throughout this run, we’ve gotten science-fiction, fantasy, horror, and more and now, nearly two years later, the writer continues to find ways to make this book fresh and exciting. The “Year of the Villain” tie-in stuff is probably the biggest problem with this issue but everything outside of that is great, from the stellar supporting cast to the appearance of a kaiju-sized Hawkman loyalist. No matter which way you look at it, you can’t say this story hasn’t continually reinvented itself time and time again. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #17

House of Whispers has been an uneven series, but this is one of its stronger issues. The issue takes the story of a mistreated, isolated child and uses the touch of the Corinthian to give her trauma and rage a ferocious new life. Alternate scenes include an interesting conversation between Papa Midnight and Aesop, the great storyteller who has left his post as the steward of the House of Watcher and taken up standup comedy. All this while Erzulie returns to the battlefield where she faced Anansi and discovers the truth about the Corinthian. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #38

Supergirl remains among the Infected in this week’s Supergirl #38 and while that particular storyline continues to be a bit on the thin side, this issue gives fans more Krypto who is in many ways the star and emotional center of the Supergirl series at this point. The reason for that is that the book has consistently put its titular heroine through a lot of painful crisises of self. We’re getting much of the same here with much the same general structure that sees Supergirl get in touch with her anger as she tries to deal with the “wrong” she’s facing—she’s just lightly evil this time around. It’s overall pretty average with the story feeling a bit on autopilot at least until the final panels and the art has some questionable moments. It could be better, but it could also be worse which is unfortunately just par for the course for Supergirl these days. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #12

There’s a nostalgic quality to Young Justice #12, reading it I could remember what it was like coming across a “surprise” crossover in superhero comics. The introductions, cross-references, and pure novelty of the scenario was fun, but without tension, and that fun is similarly evoked in these pages. It’s a testament both to Bendis’ exuberance and the overall quality of the Wonder Comics line how naturally all of these familiar and guest characters come together. Even more impressive is that in an issue largely lacking in conflict, the resulting light read is still a lot of fun. This is the sort of superhero series that’s simply enjoyable to occupy and it occupies its space quite well in this issue. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AERO #7

Aero‘s style still dominates the series, but its story is moving forward a bit too slowly in this latest issue. We’re presented with another character who has mysterious powers similar to Aero to add another layer to the hero’s dilemmas, but we still haven’t resolved the issues between her and her boyfriend as well as the looming threat of the crystal creatures. It seems like at least two of those problems will near their resolutions in the next issue though, so hopefully they’ll be some relief there. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING MARY JANE #4

It seems like The Amazing Mary Jane is constructed with solutions in mind and the problems that lead to them quickly backfilled into the script. The big reveal in this issue is a concept that lies beyond any reasonable of suspension of disbelief for a Marvel comic in general, especially one that continually raises budgetary concerns. It’s a centerpiece that is lampshaded by Peter Parker himself and just one example of poorly devised conflict among so many. Multiple pages seem to exist independent of the ongoing plot, presenting ideas that are never addressed again and easily ignored even within their own space. It’s bad enough that the series must not only continue to explain its own plot and conflicts at length; it’s worse that The Amazing Mary Jane feels compelled to explain its morality—one where Mysterio choosing to direct a movie (by engaging in crimes) puts him on a redemption path by virtue of him not killing or robbing. The Amazing Mary Jane is a story that makes as little sense as the one being produced in its page. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37

Spencer and Ottley return for Civil War 2 Part Deux. In all honesty, this single issue doesn’t just present a big unique challenge for Peter but it does so while weaving together supporting characters of Spidey’s life, and the movers and shakers of the Marvel Universe, in interesting, challenging ways. The last page stunner is one heck of a shocker on its own and the whole package makes for a fantastic way for Spider-Man to ring in 2020. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK CAT #8

Black Cat has been quite good since it launched, but this second arc is starting to wear out its welcome. The dialogue is still witty and the art is still crisp, but the whole “bring in a different popular hero every week just to give Felicia someone to talk to” can only last for so long. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 3 out of 5

CONAN: SERPENT WAR #3

Conan: Serpent War feels like it’s going through the motions and is perhaps telling a bigger story than its built for. Jim Zub uses the character of James Allison to summarize the adventure of the four lead characters, but doing so robs readers of the experience of seeing the characters interact. That summary isn’t all that thrilling as its amounts to little more than the character traveling from one place to another to collect and destroy artifacts that, for being so vital, are shockingly easy to procure. For example, the leaders of a Set cult store their hearts in common jars and send them to a vault, but they’re transported in a poorly-guarded merchant’s wagon. It’s a wonder that common bandits didn’t slay the zealots before Conan and Dark Agnes got around to it. The artwork doesn’t do much to enhance the issue, with inconsistent anatomy and awkwardly placed shadows that turn whole portions of the page into negative space. What should be an exciting cross over adventure is becoming a chore. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2 out of 5

DEADPOOL #2

Deadpool is simply a delight through and through, though it truly excels because of the supporting cast. Writer Kelly Thompson knows how to get the best out of Wade Wilson, pairing him with a cast of hilarious and oddball creatures that he can riff against, and yes, that includes his little shark friend Jeff. Thompson knows when to carve out a poignant moment though, with an excellent exchange between Cap and Wade that reveals a quick but effective peek at the real person underneath the mere with a mouth exterior. Artist Chris Bachalo and colorist David Curiel are on their A Game as well, though at times it can be a tad bit confusing following the storytelling form panel to panel. Kraven the Hunter as a villain is an interesting choice here, and so far I’m still waiting on the big hook to really draw me into this conceit. That said, everything else is just so delightful, and I still can’t get enough of it. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

EXCALIBUR #5

The character bits in Excalibur #5 offer a reminder as to why this series still offers plenty of promise, even after multiple false starts and an opening volley of plots that all landed with a thud. This issue reassembles the team and brings most of the current adventures to an end (or at least a pause point) by the last page reveal. It’s only the individual presentations and character pairings (something caustic, sometimes friendly) that make reaching the final page possible, though. Many climactic moments read as something dashed off, filled with monsters and threats that are barely depicted on the page. All of these events read like the B-plot to Krakoa and X-Men, things that can be easily ignored. Yet the strong personalities shine through in these pages, especially Gambit and Rogue, and offer reason enough to give Excalibur one more chance… one more time. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

FALLEN ANGELS #5

It’s nice to say that Fallen Angels seems to be back on track, but a few issues are holding this book back from being what it could be. The last two issues have meandered and compared to this one have been almost all filler, but #5 is thankfully refocused. The plot and the characters, especially X-23 and Kwannon, all move forward, and Bling and Husk are welcome additions to the book. Magneto and Mr. Sinister are also back, and the book is always better when these two play a part in the story. That said, the lengthy verbiage about midway through halts the book’s momentum and doesn’t add much, and the visuals overall disappoint. While the panels themselves feature lovely detail and accents, the characters seem rushed and simple by comparison, if not a bit awkward in other spots. This is the best issue since #2, but it still feels as if the book is trying to figure out what it wants to be, and we’re too far along for that to be the case. If you’re willing to overlook some flaws though Fallen Angels #5 has some interesting things to offer. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

GHOST RIDER #4

Believe it or not, Ghost Rider #4 has it all from Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch to Mephisto, ample magic and hell, and even the Penance Stare. This issue, the last of the run’s initial arc is exactly as brutal as you’d expect a Ghost Rider story to be. Exceptionally grim, this book is peak Marvel horror with goosebump-inducing thrills throughout. All that said, this arc ends on a rather soft note, at least in terms of completion. Rather than wrapping up the problems at hand with a hard completion, it slowly segues into the next arc with a massive cliffhanger and quite a few loose ends. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

GHOST-SPIDER #6

Ghost-Spider hits up fans with a new issue this week that brings in some unexpected guests. While readers are busy watching Gwen go about her heroic job, a plot continues under the surface involving Susan and Jonathan Storm. The Fantastic 4 duo reveal their shocking fate in Gwen’s home universe, and it turns out the siblings had some serious damage done to them during a rogue trip to Latveria. — Megan Peters



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #29

The Immortal Hulk #29 is an issue best appreciated in the details. Building to a massive showdown in Arizona, there are genuinely impressive splash pages with some very well-named monsters, but it saves most of the carnage for #30. However, in little things, like the names of those monsters, there’s a lot to be enjoyed. For example, Betty’s transformation of lunch choice and readiness to speak when changing forms adds a great deal of subtext and information to the character without anything needing to be spelled out. Choices like that are present throughout the entire issue, one that offers at least a little insight into almost all of its central figures. That attention to detail in art, dialogue, and every other noticeable element is why every issue of The Immortal Hulk—even those that primarily set up the next big fight—is a can’t-miss affair. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #11

This issue of Magnificent Ms. Marvel pits Kamala against the worst version of herself, in a personal fight that excites from start to finish. Ahmed has delivered on every issue of this book so far, and #11 is no exception there. In all honesty, it feels like the book is getting even better as time goes on. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL’S AVENGERS: THOR #1

Marvel’s Avengers: Thor features the same main characters as Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man, but it somehow doesn’t feel quite as believable. It feels like it’ll be an important comic for those wanting more backstory on the game since it sets up the potential for discord within the Avengers team, but the dialogue between Thor and Banner during their quarrel just didn’t feel genuine even if they were being manipulated. Couple this with a so-so battle between the two characters and it makes it difficult to be invested in whether this version of the Avengers works together well or not. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 2 out of 5

MARVELS X #1

The Earth X Trilogy—composed of Earth X, Universe X, and Paradise X—is a project best remembered as interesting, as opposed to coherent or amusing. For the uninitiated, the three miniseries delivered an epic about the dystopian future of the Marvel universe, one filled with twists on classic characters and apocalyptic conditions on Earth all wonderfully illustrated by Jean Paul Leon. Leon does not return for the trilogy’s prequel that begins this week with Marvels X #1, however, although the new story is similarly scripted by Jim Krueger based on notes from Alex Ross with artist Well-Bee finishing the team. While this debut is more easily accessed and understood than later stories in the teamline, it still doesn’t quite deliver on the interesting nature of its premise. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

MILES MORALES: THE END #1

Billed as “The final Miles Morales story,” this post-apocalyptic tale starring the Ultimate Spider-Man never quite works. The reductive and water-treading plot by Saladin Ahmed is disappointing especially since his work on the main Miles book is so stellar. Art by Damion Scott is unfortunately a prime pairing for the story, delivering an outlandish style that would work for Spider-Man in small doses but is flat and unappealing. Few ideas about this world stand out as unique, and with so little connective tissue to Miles’ overall journey it hits the ground with a thud instead of swinging. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 2 out of 5

MORBIUS #3

After a brilliant second issue, Morbius #3 finds itself suffering the same pitfalls that held #1 back from being an incredible debut. With a horror staple like Morbius in tow, there’s so much potential for exceptional storytelling yet, for the most part, this issue forces the titular character and a very special guest to stay confined to a laboratory. Again, there’s so much potential there and we’ve already seen this team can get there, this issue just happens to be a step back. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS #5

Having to sets of creative teams telling two different and unconnected (at least so far) stories in the same ongoing series is creating an unevenness in quality that’s drastic enough to cause whiplash. After a disappointing arc about Armor’s team on Earth, Jonathan Hickman and Rod Reis are back to catch up with the original New Mutants in space and its what every issue of the series should be. Reis continues to bring a light Bill Sienkiewicz influence to the book. Hickman is skilled at marrying a character-centric approach to an epic-scale plot. His Sunspot narration adds a distinct point of view to the tense Shi’ar space adventure, and most of the other characters get strong character beats as well. A stellar chapter in an excellent cosmic superhero tale. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 5 out of 5

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT: CARNAGE #1

When all was said and done, Absolute Carnage made it pretty clear that the conflict with Knull was anything but over. Ruins of Ravencroft all but assures that, as it dives into the backstory of the asylum Deadpool burned down during the event and reveals just how far back Cletus Kasady’s ties to the building run. It’s a solid story, particularly once a mysterious journal is found and we jump back to a flashback. But it can’t help but feel like it’s treading familiar ground from the DC Universe, since anything resembling an asylum will instantly be compared to Arkham. Even though this does feel like a carbon copy in many ways, at least it’s done well. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

SAVAGE AVENGERS #9

Savage Avengers is at its best when Conan has a personality as big as his own to play off of, and you can’t get much bigger than Doctor Doom. That interplay between the two is what makes this issue so enjoyable, though writer Gerry Duggan also takes advantage of having Doctor Strange around with some hilarious trolls by Conan, calling him things like little wizard and the sleepy magician. The visuals are a bit of a mixed bag, as artist Patch Zircher and colorist Java Tartaglia excel when magic is involved but aren’t as impactful when Conan is the focal point, but they do manage to deliver one heck of a last page. Savage Avengers is way more fun than I expected it to be, but it’s all about the clashing of personalities and less about the clashing of swords. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR #1

After making a pretty prominent and controversial impact on the events of Captain Marvel, Ripley Ryan gets her own solo mini-series. As she—and readers—explore the circumstances of her powers, we’re treated to a murderer’s row of interesting and entertaining cameos. You might not agree with every decision Ripley makes, but seeing her go on this journey—and play a bigger role in the Marvel universe in the process—is incredibly complex and entertaining. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF KYLO REN #2

After leaving Luke’s Jedi Temple behind, Ben Solo seeks refuge with Snoke, who offers him guidance in how to join the Knights of Ren. A flashback scene shows Ben’s previous encounter with the villains, depicting what happened when Luke came face to face with the imposing characters. Any fan who may have been disappointed with the lack of screen time the Knights of Ren have earned in the Star Wars sequel films will surely want to get caught up on this book, as we get to see the characters in full force, as well as discover how Ben embraced his Kylo Ren persona. Both from an emotional and action perspective, Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren isn’t pulling its punches in giving Ben and Kylo fans everything they felt the films were missing, while also offering exciting and unexpected connections to various corners of the Star Wars mythos. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 5 out of 5

STRIKEFORCE #5

Strikeforce continues to be one of the most pleasant surprises in Marvel’s lineup, and #5 got a sweet visual upgrade. Artist Gacopo Camagni provides a nice jolt of style to the issue, and paired with GURU-eFX’s bright color palette it all makes for a perfect compliment too the supernatural edge of the story. Writer Tini Howard finds small moments for each member of the team to shine, though the most surprising duo is Hellstrom and Wiccan, who have become two of the most intriguing members of the team. Howard also introduces some surprising villains into the mix, as it’s nice to see some creative choices like Moonstone and Ghost used instead of the regular rogues gallery we often get. This isn’t the strongest issue of the series thus far, but it’s another delightful example of how entertaining this team can be, and that’s perfectly fine with me. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #2

Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality #2 may be one of the most pure, genuine, and absolutely wrenching (and good) Spider-Man stories you’ll read. Peter David expands on the bizarre reality that Peter Parker finds himself in in this issue and not only does he create an intriguing premise—someone’s messing with reality and now Spidey has to learn magic to stop it—but he also manages to pack in a wild emotional roller coaster ride as Peter comes to a decision as to if he wants to fix things. Paird with Greg Land’s art, it’s a fantastic treat of an issue that will have you on the edge of your seat pretty much from cover to cover. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM #22

Venom #22 starts off a bit slow but when it finally picks up the pace, it really kicks things into high gear. It’s not the most powerful or important issue of Cates’ already stellar Venom run to date, but it may be one of the most action-packed. If you’ve been enjoying this take on Venom, you won’t be disappointed here. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

X-FORCE #5

X-Force #5 manages to both take violence seriously and relish the visceral thrills of a violent story—no easy feat. Following the gore-tastic cliffhanger from last month, Wolverine fans will likely be thrilled to see what the hero does with only half of his body. Every other character featured in combat receives their own idiosyncratic approach to mayhem. Yet in the midst of all the carnage, the pain and personal connection is still felt. Domino embodies how every act of violence takes a toll on one’s soul, whether that person is receiving or dishing it out. That hesitation makes the action sequences themselves much more impactful and continues to trace themes present from the very start of X-Force, making #5 both a bloodcurdling delight on its own and a potent promise for what’s still to come. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

YONDU #4

As far as penultimate issues go, Yondu #4 slowed down the overall pacing of the series to a crawl. Diving into the backstory of Yondu 1 and why he was exiled from Centauri IV, that issue might have fit in better at the beginning of the mini-series rather than right now. The issue does a tremendous of enriching the character of the Ravager Yondu, providing a level of complexity that’s critical to the development of the character. Since it doesn’t necessarily push the overall plot forward all too much, it could have been placed #2 and replaced with a peppier book. Instead of going into the finale with a roar, it’s tumbling along with a whimper. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

20XX #2

20XX steps out with a new issue this week that finds our heroine in a mess. Presented with the realities of her Sym powers, Mer is more frustrated than ever with Lucas. As more issues come to light with her so-called savior, Mer is sucked into a life she never wished to have, but a romantic cliffhanger gives hope that the girl might find some agency after all. — Megan Peters



Rating: 3 out of 5

ARCHIE: 1955 #4

I don’t want to be so hard on this new take on Archie: 1955 but its glaring flaws simply can’t be ignored. This is a story that we’ve all encountered hundreds of times before, only now Archie and the gang are placed into the thick of things, but their personalities rarely shine. Afterlife With Archie took the bones of Riverdale and made something new, but here, we get a story that’s simply repetitive and hasn’t managed to justify its existence. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 2 out of 5

ASCENDER #8

Ascender continues to be one of the best comics out there and this week it accomplishes that with a frenetic, powerful combination of deeply emotional storytelling that bring’s Mila’s parents back together in the worst possible way along with incredible art that draws the sinister tones out of the story written on the page. To be very clear, it’s the art that is the real winner in Ascender #8. The nuance of Dustin Nguyen’s carefully crafted images express so much of the story beneath the story that you could almost look at the images and understand everything you need to: the loss, the pain, the urgency, the sense that we’ve rounded a corner and everything’s just gotten vastly worse. It’s easily a best-of-series thus far this issue. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

BATTLEPUG #5

The set-piece of this issue is a bloody, bizarre, and truly creative fight scene, which should not work as well as it does. Packed amongst all of that are some intriguing face-offs, colorful visuals, and one doozy of a cliffhanger ending. There’s no other comic around right now that is quite like Battlepug, and that’s a blessing. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #11

Buffy the Vampire Slayer finally provides some answer concerning why all of its male characters have been behaving so strangely. While getting to this point could have been handled better, there’s a symbolic truth to the reveal that feels appropriate for Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Still, this issue is comprised mostly of the characters yelling at each with little in terms of a plot beyond that. It’s a vehicle for reveals rather than a story being told. The issue does highlight why the reimagined Robin Wood has been such a strong addition to the reboot’s cast, especially now that he’s been paired with the new slayer. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE BUTCHER OF PARIS #2

The Butcher of Paris #2 reads like an excerpt from a script designed as a graphic novel for the bookstore market, then chopped into issues based on how many pages Dark Horse would publish each month. There’s no clear structure to the issue, just a continuation of various characters and plot threads from #1, most of which are entirely unremarkable. These strands of a story float untethered from any concept of momentum, bits and pieces that likely read better when buttressed by what came before and will come after. However, as a single issue of comics it’s competence without purpose, a story being told without much of a reason to be read. It’s perfectly fine, I suppose. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE CLOCK #1

Between overpopulation, cancer, violence in third world countries and government conspiracies, it’s clear Matt Hawkins wants to tackle some big topics with his new series The Clock. Unfortunately, #1 starts off on a bit of a slow note, as so much exposition needs to be hurled at the reader that we’re given very little reason to care about the main character before his wife is suddenly killed off-panel. But the topics he’s hinting at and the absolute bonkers sci-fi crime he’s hinting it, it’s possible character development isn’t Hawkins’ top priority at the moment. — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

CRIMINAL MACABRE: THE BIG BLEED OUT #2

This miniseries is still scratching the surface of its bizarre narrative, but it’s proving to be a largely entertaining ride thus far. The Big Bleed Out is equal parts a love story, a police procedural, and a terrifying creature feature, and it excels pretty well at all three things. Combined with the noir-ish art and colors from Gyula Nemeth, this series is something that diehard fans and curious newbies should probably appreciate. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DYING IS EASY #2

Following its pure set-up first issue, the second chapter of Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds’ new series brings the actual crux of the story into perspective. By giving their character and “easy enough” issue to hammer out in this quick read we get a better feel for what this foul-mouthed mystery series will be like in the long run and where the strengths of its lead character really begin to shine. Simmonds once again elevates a decent story idea to new heights with his scratchy art, giving the world a unique edge and palette that makes it shine. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

ELFQUEST: STARGAZER’S HUNT #2

Stargazer’s Hunt #2 digs into the big reveal from the first issue, but doesn’t come out with much clarity. Timmain transforming into Cutter startles Skywise, which is understandable, but this issue doesn’t do a great job of expressing why Skywise finds it so unsettling, despite that being the cornerstone of the issue. The issue does make clear that this isn’t about Timmain’s gender, thankfully, but more about Skywise’s relationships with the two people closest to him, one immortal and the other defined by mortality. It just doesn’t do a great job of pinpointing the emotional pressure point. Based on how the issue ends and the big time jump coming, this all seems like it may be set up for an adventure more focused Skywise’s daughter, Jinx. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

FIREFLY: OUTLAW MA REYNOLDS #1

Even if you haven’t been keeping up with Boom’s run on Firefly, Firefly: Outlaw Ma Reynolds is easy to jump into as long as you’ve seen the original FOX series. The titual Ma is a complicated woman to say the least, but thanks to a series of flashbacks and excellently-written dialogue, we get a good sense of who she was, her relationship with Malcolm and how that shaped him growing up. It’s a short read that feels like it’ll get picked up again, but it feels right at home with the rest of this universe. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #20

Another issue of Gideon Falls #20, another time Lemire and Sorrentino unleash anxiety-inducing storytelling. The series has been the gold standard of late—not like it hasn’t been since in its inception—and this issue might be the best-paced of the bunch. The one thing I’ve been wanting from this series, a little development and narrative push for Danny, happens delightfully in this book and as one might expect, it moves things along nicely. This series continues to be a psychedelic thrill ride month in and month out. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #2

The strength in Kill Whitey Donovan‘s narrative is how it’s able to subvert the lifestyles and traits of Civil War era America, specifically the losing side. Though writer Sydney Duncan leans into these tropes at times, the way she juggles them with modern feminist sensibilities gives this a unique edge for western comics. Artist Natalie Barahona makes great strides in her art when the story allows her to tell it purely in the visuals, an epic action sequence that unfolds over a few pages is the highlight of the entire series so far. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE MAGICIANS #3

When the students discover that Sophie, who they thought they had accidentally killed, was alive and well, one would think they would be relieved, but as she demonstrates no memory of the event and find her very dead body still buried, they apparently face a terrifying mystery. As they begin to cope, the professors discuss an incoming threat that may have already infiltrated their ranks. The mystery surrounding Sophie’s return is more than enough to engage the reader, while this chapter manages to deliver a number of more emotional character beats, reminding readers that this isn’t just your average school of magicians, as our emotional investment in their journeys trump the sorcery. Luckily, the book also offers its fair share of macabre magic, hinting at a dangerous future for our protagonists. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS #9

Marvel Action Avengers brings “The Fear Eaters” storyline to a satisfying close, though the visuals don’t meet the narrative’s same level. Writer Matthew Manning explores each Avenger’s biggest fear, though the highlight is easily T’Challa, which allows for a touching and poignant exchange between Panther and Tony Stark. Unfortunately more often than not the visuals don’t hold up their end of the deal. Protobunker’s bright and stylized colors don’t mesh all that well with Marcio Fiorito’s more realistic characters and expressions, and everything feels a bit boring overall. This was a solid arc, but overall doesn’t reach what it could’ve been. –– Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hit the ground running with a phenomenal debut issue, and somehow they managed to catch lightning twice. Writer Ryan Parrott fills the issue with delightful banter and nods to both franchises that fans will adore, all the while crafting a compelling narrative that highlights the best parts about both teams. Artist Simone di Meo, Alessio Zonno, Walter Baimonte, and Igor Monte also deliver here, filling every page with gorgeous colors and sizzling action sequences, themselves full of personality and charm. This really is a celebration of two amazing franchises, and any fan is going to be absolutely giddy with this stellar collaboration. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MOONSHINE #15

Moonshine barely knows what story it wants to tell; #15 reads like an assemblage of sequences that could have been cut from other issues. However, it’s still an impressive looking collection of moments that barely mean much for those invested in the series. Risso’s depiction of the deep South has been something to behold since 100 Bullets, and his graveyards, hidden parlors, and streetscapes are as striking as ever here. Even as the dialogue displays too much effort to be clever, the violence and moody lighting surrounding it makes it easy to ignore what doesn’t work in favor of some effective splashes. If you’ve stuck around through 14 prior issues, then you likely know exactly what Risso brings to this series and he certainly doesn’t disappoint here, even if everything else does. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE PLOT #4

One of the most difficult elements of any longform ghost story is the constant need to build and release tension and The Plot #4 is a masterclass in doing just that. Every sequence from a small confrontation concerning unrequited love to the terrible experience of drowning deploys a variety of images and ideas to keep readers biting their nails before delivering a gasp. The cloying strands of swamp much and their familiar palette allows even those moments that take place away from the haunted familial home to tease concerns about secrets are buried in its walls. Every opportunity the story finds to literally place its characters underwater though is especially effective with inset panels, color choices, and a potent floating effect that makes the oppressive feeling of drowning all the more visceral. It’s a terrible way to die and a brilliant recurring trope here and across the rest of the series. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

PRETTY DEADLY: THE RAT #5

We have a long year ahead of us with Pretty Deadly off the monthly schedule once again, but at least it delivers an ending to “The Rat” worth revisiting. This is a conclusion that addresses both the open-ended nature of endings in life and fiction, understanding that the door never really closes but that we might find a thought worth holding onto. It’s consideration of forgiveness and closure are wondrous things to behold on the page, a transformative experience that evokes meaning in each word balloon and panel. It’s left open to interpretation and re-interpretation, eliding the impermanence addressed in the final few pages. Pretty Deadly remains one of the best (sometimes) monthly comics around and “The Rat” is its best installment to date. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

RONIN ISLAND #9

Ronin Island takes a dark turn with its latest issue as our heroes find themselves without a home. Rejected from the place they swore to protect, Hana goes on a rampage spurred by the loss while those who follow her try desperately to keep up. The heroes find themselves against insurmountable odds by the end, leaving readers unsure whether Hana and Kenichi can ever reconcile with those who abandoned them. — Megan Peters



Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGE SKIES OVER EAST BERLIN #4

It’s a tad difficult to review Strange Skies Over East Berlin as a whole, as the first issue introduced a world that was rife with potential with a premise that seemed custom made for a new brand of horror. While it stumbled throughout its four issue run, the conclusion wraps things up in a neat little package. There are definitely a few changes that could have been made to make it a horror legend, but unfortunately, it falls short. Still worth a read for sure but just a tad beneath what could have been. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: INTO THE FIRE #1

Stranger Things: Into the Fire might not be a groundbreaking adventure, but fans who have connected most strongly with the sinister backstory behind Dr. Brenner and the exploitation of gifted children will likely find something to enjoy here, as will those who potentially struggle to empathize with the series’ heroes yet see the potential in the concept. Devout fans of the franchise, on the other hand, will more likely be left feeling frustrated yet again with Dark Horse’s franchise spin-offs. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #101

When IDW Publishing needed to create an arc of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the mend in “Northampton,” they turned to artist Sophie Campbell. Her soft artwork and colors proved to be the perfect match for a storyline all about a family going through the process of healing. Campbell finds herself in much the same space in her first issue writing and drawing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and handles it with the same measure of skill and aplomb. Six months after Splinter’s death, the Turtles are scattered and still grieving. The world is changed and they’re still finding their places in it. It’s affecting and fresh while still communicating what was great about the 100-issue run before it, and Campbell’s appreciation of these characters comes through with every pitch-perfect line of dialogue and deftly-depicted facial expression. This is a changing of the guards for TMNT, but the series remains in good hands. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 5 out of 5

TREES: THREE FATES #5

Ellis writes great noir and Howard visualizes that narrative wonderfully. The suddenness of violence and quiet, slow march of time define these pages and the story that led to them. It’s quite an experience and one that’s best appreciated with a bit of patience, allowing the silent moments time to rest before moving ahead. It’s also a love story that embraces the lack of definitive endings and inevitability of ghosts. Readers seeking out a sequel to Trees or some sort of conclusion will be disappointed, but “Three Fates” stands alone as its own thing and succeeds as a story of a smalltown not prepared to meet the future in the cold distance of Russia. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5