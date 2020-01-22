Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/22/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Wonder Woman #750, Guardians of the Galaxy #1, and Ghostbusters: Year One #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BASKETFUL OF HEADS #4

The premise is still potent and Leomacs’ presentation is as moody and alluring as ever, but Basketful of Heads is already stuttering to repeat itself after only 3 issues. #4 functions as a beat-for-beat repeat of the previous installment, including June explaining the magic of axe, seeking help, and ignoring far too many red flags before the same twist occurs. It was fun enough the first time, but bores considering readers just saw all of these same moments last month and this time there’s no momentum being added to the story. Asking what this issue adds to the overall story is a genuine question, and one I don’t think there’s a good answer for. It’s time to keep moving forward or jump ship, because no matter how good Leomacs makes this comic look, it still needs to deliver a story possessing some points of interest. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

BATGIRL #43

After her fiery fight against Oracle, this issue begins a new arc for Batgirl—and a weird one at that. This issue sees the return of Unearth—the fantasy concept introduced in Teen Titans last year—as Barbara accidentally gets mixed up with someone close to the world’s creator. There are sequences of this issue that use that concept delightfully, largely with regards to Barbara’s new path and emotional turmoil, but they’re sandwiched in between bizarre and clunky moments. This might not be a perfect Batgirl issue, but it still has a lot to love. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #87

Batman #87 firmly establishes that we are in a new era for Batman, but it’s an era fraught with issues. The art particularly continues to have issues. Guillem March brings definite improvement, but it still features odd distortions and strange choices. For example, despite the intent clearly being to show how wasted away Riddler is from amphetamine use, he inexplicably has chiseled muscles along with a skeletal appearance. Female characters are exaggerated abundantly and Catwoman is oversexualized, even for Catwoman. There is, however, one stunning action image of Cheshire that is top-notch before the next panel distorts her form again. Beyond the art, there’s weakness with characterization as well. Tynion’s Catwoman is off-tone and reads as though he doesn’t understand the character—trying too hard to make her into something else. There are far too many “words” in the issue—a lot of heavy exposition that isn’t necessary to the thrust of the story: we don’t need Batman discussing how he didn’t die to a villain actively trying to kill him. Additionally, the idea that villains continue to be smarter than Batman at practically every turn is tiring. The pieces may be different, but this is a story concept we’ve read before in much of both Tom King and Scott Snyder’s previous runs. That said, there is a lot more of interest in this issue than the last and, while the story falls into a familiar pattern, the question of what the counter plans for Gotham are and who is behind it all are both elements you can’t help but find yourself puzzling out. It’s a matter of genuine passion for the character rising from the clutter of the page. At least in this issue there’s a lot more to like and just enough improvement to make sticking around possibly worthwhile. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #40

The mystery of Batwoman Beyond has been solved and it… kind of works. Batman Beyond #40 once again has the problem of all the characters (minus what Terry is doing with Blight) focus more on the mystery woman’s identity over anything else that’s going on so all of the fight scenes and explosions feel like white noise the reader has to drown out in order to get to the point. So now that the reveal is out of the way, hopefully they can actually do something with her. — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #6

The journey of the successful alternate reality Gotham City continues, featuring Azrael assaulting the city with Batman and Harley close behind, featuring an updated version of the classic “AzBats” armor. This issue gives us something of a conclusion to the story of Jack Napier here, while also dropping some big bombshells about Bruce Wayne’s past. While mileage may vary on the reveals of this issue, the art work and character beats are well worth the price of admission here. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #6

It’s bound to happen when you’re telling a story that has begun across other titles, but Batman/Superman #6 is the perfect example of a filler issue. Clunky from the beginning, its narrative could be boiled down to a few pages but is stretched across 22 pages because that’s the requirement. Even while reading it, three different editorial buttons appear to let you know that this story continues elsewhere, but the final page was definitely the juice the issue needed. In the end it’s a very pretty stepping stone that does little but showcase Marquez’ ability to make action work across a spread and follow-up panels. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #16

Books of Magic #16 continues the story of Tim Hutner being corrupted by himself. This issue is solid, with a deliberate pace and some moment from artists Tom Fowler and Craig Taillefer that are simultaneously intense and chilling. But it doesn’t sing either. The story is a little dry as it feels like a constant succession of Tim doing exactly what he’s told not to do and Dr. Rose chasing after him. It’s fine, but at some point, the series needs to remind us why we care. –– Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1019

For the last few months at least, Detective Comics has been the more “grounded” of the Batman books, focusing mostly on Batman’s detective work in Gotham City. This week’s issue is definitely not that, as Batman fights a cult looking to bring the Norse goddess Hel to Gotham. Batman quickly deduces the truth behind the cult and somehow learns Old English so that he can confront the true power behind the cult… which is one of the weirder things I’ve seen in a Batman book lately. It’s a hard left turn and just doesn’t fit with the tone of the comic at all. Writer Peter Tomasi also has to rush through a ton of exposition to explain how a Norse cult ended up in Gotham and put this story to bed in just two issues, likely because it’s technically a holiday story. This is a weird Batman story, and not a particularly good one. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 2 out of 5

FAR SECTOR #3

Far Sector continues to be one of the most refreshing Green Lantern stories in years thanks to a compelling central conflict and dazzling visuals. Writer J.K. Jemisin utilizes the eccentricities of this emotionless culture to create intriguing scenarios that spotlight not only the core tenets of the Green Lantern Corps but Jo’s personal past as well. We also can’t say enough about the work that artist Jamal Campbell is doing on the series, captivating the reader’s eye with stunning backdrops and thrilling action that takes advantage of the creativity that comes with being a Lantern. It doesn’t hurt that Jemisin and Campbell have delivered a badass Lantern that you can’t help but root for, and we are definitely all in on Far Sector. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #3

For the first time in about a decade, it feels like the tradition of Hellblazer has been resumed. This issue sticks the landing of the new series’ debut story, and it does so in a fashion that simultaneously embraces its own approach, while embedding a strong sense of history and greater conspiracies. The ending itself is ugly and cynical, proposing its anti-hero’s worldview, but not quite embracing that perspective and never encouraging readers to do the same. Constantine’s charm shines through his actions, and its key to accepting the creation of a new supporting cast. If history serves as a warning (and it does), that cast is bound for tragedy, but for now it’s easy to see how this character has continued to build himself a home in fictional London and real comic book stores for so many years, and likely for many years to come. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

METAL MEN #4

Metal Men continues to be an absolute enigma. At times, the series feels like a family-friendly time capsule to the style of DC Comics we experienced a decade ago, while shining a light on the smaller corners of the current DC universe in the process. But in this issue, things venture into weirdly horny, with multiple pages devoted to a PG-rated penis joke, and a bizarre take on Platinum’s infatuation with Dr. Magnus. There are moments that take this issue into interesting territory, mainly as things get complicated at a robot convention that Tin and Lead are attending. But it remains to be seen if Metal Men will follow through with its big concepts, or just keep hitting a weird middle ground. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5

RED HOOD: OUTLAW #42

Red Hood: Outlaw #42 hits shelves this week with a bit of an exposition dump. The beginning toddles awkwardly following Artemis’ return, but things get into pace when she is reunited with Jason. In the meantime, Bizarro is left to commune with Jason’s outlaws, but Babe In Arms has a plan which few readers will want to back. — Megan Peters



Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

SHAZAM! #10

In truth there is nothing else like Shazam! on the shelves at your local comic shop. Though it has the capes and heroics of all the others, the latest issue continues to push the title into perhaps the most unique territory of any DC title. Geoff Johns has a command on this mythology and bends it into such interesting and fun ways, the least of which is the Shazam family since his work with Mr. Mind and Doctor Sivana is the real highlight. Scott Kolins and Dale Eaglesham tag-team on the art which hosts such distinct variety of weird images, that make Tawky Tawny seem normal, that it’s like looking into a kaleidoscope at the circus. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN #19

Superman #19 is an interesting comic, one dedicated to the fallout of Superman’s big revelation last issue. Perhaps most importantly, the comic handles Superman’s “status quo” going forward, re-establishing his relationships with his friends at the Daily Planet, the Justice League, and even the city of Metropolis. It’s interesting to compare this issue to Superman’s last “outing” as Clark Kent, an event that eventually led to Superman changing his name, shaving his head, and becoming a firefighter. I don’t know whether this is the influence of Brian Bendis on the story or just editorial reacting to that (quickly discarded) last change, but this issue shows Superman and his allies handling things with a much softer touch, one that feels much more “Superman” than before. It makes me think that this storyline will stick in the long run, and makes this comic a must read. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #11

In a stand-alone issue, Stephen Byrne’s art and layouts shine. The issue’s pacing is perfectly done, and while the humor is anything but subtle, this is as close as Wonder Twins has gotten to Mark Russell’s Flintstones book in terms of commenting on a version of modern issues. — Russ Burlingame



Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #750

In the tradition of DC Comics celebrating Superman’s 80th birthday with Action Comics #1000 and Detective Comics #1000 celebrating Batman’s 80th, DC is honoring the third part of their legendary trinity this week with Wonder Woman #750. It’s not the Amazonian’s birthday, but it is a significant issue just the same, restoring “legacy” numbering to the series while also offering a glimpse of the future for her comics as a whole. To do this, the book offers multiple stories by multiple creators and the result is a rich, beautiful love letter not only to Wonder Woman but everything she stands for and has inspired over the decades. There are some clear standouts that manage to combine satisfying storytelling with the “love letter” idea. Steve Orlando’s “The Wild Hunt” comes to mind, as does Greg Rucka’s “Never Change.” Gail Simone’s story also hits a beautiful note. Scott Snyder’s “Man’s World” is also a gem, one that closes out the issue with its eyes on the future as well as a note of hope. Ultimately, Wonder Woman #750 is a beautiful tribute to the character, one that serves to remind the reader of her core values as well as why she’s perhaps one of the most popular superheroes in popular culture. She may not be from man’s world, but Wonder Woman is at her heart as human as we are. She’s the best of us and this book offers us the best of her. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

YEAR OF THE VILLAIN: HELL ARISEN #2

The year is 2020, Lex Luthor is the hero, and he’s battling the Justice League from Hell. Sounds pretty bizarre, right? Hell Arisen is nothing short of all-out bonkers as #2 carries on at a breakneck pace. If you’re looking for a comic jam-packed with action from cover to cover, it might be hard to pass something like this up. If you’re looking for a deep, thought-provoking comic that’ll leave you thinking of philosophy and deep-running themes, this might not be your type of book. The villains involved are all one-dimensional save for Luthor, who’s turning out to be quite the surprising character. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38

Spencer brings J. Jonah Jameson into the future, taking a step into the world of journalism and how it has changed since his earlier days. With his new outlet, Threats And Menaces, Norah Winters attempts to teach JJJ the ropes. Aside from a great story that highlights Jonah’s relationship with Spidey, following the editor in chief learning of Peter’s true identity, Nick is joined by artist Iban Coello, who blends the energetic super heroics of Spider-Man with some fantastic humorous beats. Another great installment of the recent arc of Amazing Spider-Man. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 4 out of 5

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #1

Atlantis Attacks may have the same name as an earlier Marvel crossover, but the series from writer Greg Pak, of “Planet Hulk” fame, and artist Ario Andidito attempts something new in its pages. The issue does a good job of quickly getting you up to speed if you haven’t been following the Agents of Atlas, though there are quite a few characters to keep track of. While the story itself may seem a tad boilerplate, where Pak and the story excel is in its portrayal of Namor. The king of Atlantis is the most interesting part of the story, and though there are one too many folks to keep track of, the first issue does its job well enough. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #20

It’s becoming difficult to distinguish between issues of Black Panther; it’s hard to know if this is the second or third (or fourth?) installment of characters discussing the battle to come with only the slightest changes to the circumstances or action. The core ideas are good; a conversation between T’Challa and his ancestors about the value of history is significant, but still far too little to justify the space this issue spends meandering. There’s only so much that both of the talented artists can do with a sequences that all consist of characters walking and talking. Good ideas stretched across far too many issues and lacking a strong visual component is making it difficult to stick with this series. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #14

Carol’s adventures as “Dark Captain Marvel” continue in this issue, as we begin to peel back the proverbial onion of her current predicament. The bits of truth that are revealed are fascinating, but never quite weigh down Carol’s internal monologue. The back half of the issue contains a genuinely entertaining fight scene, and a cliffhanger that mixes things up in an interesting way. Kelly Thompson’s narrative and Lee Garbett’s art largely work in harmony in this issue, making an installment that serves as great connective tissue for this arc thus far. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

CONAN: SERPENT WAR #4

Marvel’s big Moon Knight meets Conan and some other Robert E. Howard characters has proven to be a structural mess. The first three issues spent so much time introducing the characters and having them trudge through a rote quest that the final issue, which finally brings all four heroes together, barely has pages to spare on the climactic battle, let alone a moment for the characters to speak to each other. There’s an irony to Jim Zub’s narration, which waxes poetic about the power of the written words without providing a memorable phrase for itself. Vanesa Del Rey’s dreamlike opening pages on beautiful, and Ig Guara gets in a nice page or two of gnarly monster-god action, but its not enough to carry the weight of this overwrought chore. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2 out of 5

EXCALIBUR #6

Excalibur #6 continues to emphasize character and relationships, and that continues to reveal the best this new series has to offer. After the climactic battle in Otherworld, there are a number of one-on-one conversations that set up plenty of plot points for new readers and will certainly ring true for longtime fans. Rogue and Gambit specifically stand out as a pair who are easy to invest in, whether they’re addressing their own relationship or world-shaking disasters. The action itself is more coherent and concise than in prior issues of the series, but the set up is more satisfying than the climactic moments, which fall flat. When the entire team of Excalibur is together, Excalibur works best and that allows this first arc to end on a high note. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #18

This remains one of the most exciting Fantastic Four stories in some time. There has been some move away from the familial plot threads that made this book great at the start, but the tale of injustice in a world far away more than makes up for it. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

It’s easy to recommend Guardians of the Galaxy to any reader with an interest in the specific property or superheroes writ large based purely on the craftsmanship of its creative team. This is the exceedingly rare #1 issue from Marvel that manages to provide readers everything they need to know when deciding whether they want to stick around. There’s some continuity silliness to be navigated, but the characters and concept are fully formed on the page. Even if they don’t capture your interest, Ewing’s ability to quickly and elegantly deliver so much information combined with Cabal’s mastery of action sequences and varied layouts still provide plenty to appreciate. Guardians of the Galaxy #1 delivers an excellent mission statement for the series to come and offers a standard to which other new series should aspire. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

MARAUDERS #6

If you need an example of why Marauders is hands down the best series to come out of House of X, look no further. Marauders #6 contains all of the series’ trademarks, from lighthearted repartee and thrilling subterfuge to its delightful cast and addicting sense of adventure, as well as one doozy of a cliffhanger. Gerry Duggan has found quite the rhythm with this ragtag crew, especially Kate Pryde and Sebastian Shaw, and artists Matteo Lolli and Mario Del Pennino continue to deliver bright and expressive visuals that highlight the series’ best elements. In short, Marauders is awesome, and we couldn’t recommend it any more. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT: DRACULA #1

A vampiric period piece might be the perfect springboard into the Ravencroft mini-series beginning next week. Admittedly enough, a one-shot with Dracula in the title has surprisingly little Dracula in it. When he does appear, however, the story shines. After all, who would have thought a rough and tumble fistfight between Dracula, Cap, and the Winter Soldier was just what the doctor ordered? This especially spooky tale is good for what it is, a teasing building block for something larger. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

WEB OF VENOM: THE GOOD SON #1

The stage is set early in Zac Thompson’s new one shot for what is an interesting tale, what do the offspring of villains in the Marvel Universe do when put together? Sadly it’s not The Omen meets The Bad Seed and it’s not a villainous riff on Super Sons either, it’s a melodramatic stepping stone to whatever the next chapter in the saga of Venom, Carnage, and whatever other new symbiotes get dreamed up. Moments of greatness can be found in the art by Dio Neves but overall it cannot overcome the general lacklust in the narrative. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AMERICAN GODS: THE MOMENT OF THE STORM #9

The way this issue is plotted, it reads as a filler at it fights to churn the wheels of a story forward. That said, Russell, Hampton, and company deserve applause for a particularly tense scene between Shadow and Czernobog. Other than that, things drawl on at a lethargic pace. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR II #5

The new Riverdale crew receive short shrift in the finale of Archie vs. Predator II, but the series still makes good on all of its most promising elements. Almost every new character ends at a moment that reads as being mid-sentence, with the exception of the Blossoms. However, the violence that ends most of their stories is presented with the same spectacular eye for fire and gore that has made this series a thrill that lives up to the reputation of the Predator franchise. It’s the original trio who survived the first series that bring the story home, and they do so in a meaningful way. This series has been laden with meta-commentary from the start, and this is the moment where it transcends commentary on one comics property and offers something more meaningful about life. It’s a finale that’s a lot of fun and a little poignant, far more than we could have asked for from Archie vs. Predator II. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

COUNT CROWLEY: RELUCTANT MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #4

Count Crowley ends its first arc just as well as it started. The biggest deal with this fourth and final issue is that the story feels complete, while also leaving plenty to get excited about should more issues be ordered. Count Crowley does both exceptionally well. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

ETHER: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF VIOLET BELL #5

Matt Kindt and David Rubin’s Ether: The Disappearance of Violet Bell #5 concludes the series and ultimately wraps everything up into a story that is beautiful, profound, heartbreaking and uplifting on literally every page. Rubin’s art is astounding, with a life and a pulse all its own as carried by the gorgeous colors. Kindt is also at the top of his game with the writing and several passages in the issue speak far beyond the story contained in the book. It’s wisdom, pure and simple, imparted from comics to reality the moment the reader’s eye dances across it. It’s a stunning, beautiful book that manages a major surprise before closing. Simply put, this book is practically perfect. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

FAMILY TREE #3

Family Tree goes beyond the bounds of ordinary reality and embraces its surreal premise in this issue. The narrative is carefully balanced between the headlong sprint of a family on the run and exploration of history that will provide answers as to what they’re running to or from. New clues are primarily visual in this, although an exposition device is set up to fulfill the last page cliffhanger in issues to come. As things grow increasingly strange, Hester’s artwork loosens up as well, taking on a dreamlike quality at times, albeit a dream with sharp edges. Family Tree #3 does an excellent job of opening up its world in more ways than one and continues to do right by the promise of the series debut. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

FIREFLY #13

BOOM! Studios’ Firefly series begins its second arc with Malcolm Reynolds in a most unexpected position. After living as a scoundrel avoiding the long arm of Alliance law, Mal finds himself working as a sheriff. What’s more surprising is that he’s good at it. As you may expect, he’s playing both sides, trying to set up him and his with a means of retirement. Writer Greg Pak has found an interesting new angle from which to examine the conflict that constantly pulls at Mal, his compulsion to do good for others and his natural chafing at authority. New artist Lalit Kumar Sharma is a departure from his predecessor with a style that’s less pulpy and more realistic. When paired with Francesco Segala’s watercolor-like coloring, it brings the feel of a washed-out western to the book, which is appropriate. Mal’s motivations here seem slightly out of character as his whole mission has always been to keep Serenity flying, not to set done for good, but conflict is interesting enough to roll with that indiscretion for now. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

FOLKLORDS #3

Folklords #3 is the latest of many riffs on the “What if Hansel and Gretel were really the evil ones” trope modern fantasy stories like to dive into. It’s not a particularly unique, nor does it last for very long before our hero is freed. At the very least this issue gives us a new character to root for, but very little else. — Connor Casey



Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GHOSTBUSTERS: YEAR ONE #1

Ghostbusters is a story that many people know inside and out and then some, so building on this cultural powerhouse in any way is already quite the endeavor. With four Ghostbusters to profile throughout a four-part mini-series, Ghostbusters: Year One already has the best possible foundation it can to finish telling this story well. If this first issue is any indication of how things will go, the rest of the series will have no trouble delivering a similarly enjoyable experience. It’s an excellent introduction to and continuation of the Ghostbusters that feels like it has much more to offer. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

HEARTBEAT #3

There’s not much in the way of plot in Heartbeat #3, but by this point in the story it’s pretty clear that Maria Llovet’s goal for this series isn’t its story. Her artwork once again flourishes, particularly in the fantastically detailed backgrounds. Unfortunately the narration is really starting to grind on the overall mode the book is trying to set. By the end you’ll start to wonder if the book would benefit more outright silent panels. — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

I CAN SELL YOU A BODY #2

Following up a debut that left plenty of chaos to be explored, I Can Sell You a Body #2 oddly opts to pull much of its conflict from pure contrivance. The romantic angle of the series is weakened by transforming Denny’s love interest into Swiss Army knife that can always drive the plot forward, with about as much authentic personality as one of those devices too. That plot stumbles with characters acting without apparent reasons and characterizations and motives rarely matching up. None of this is helped by pages that often feel empty, partially due to flat colors that leave many settings resembling sketches. This one is a disappointment. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

THE KILL LOCK #2

The second issue of Livio Ramondelli’s The Kill Lock shows a suprising amount of humanity for a story that’s solely about robots. We see our four main characters in a Vegas-like city searching for information, and the unique character traits all four share wind up for some pretty amusing situations and a shockingly violent exit. Look past the stellar art and you find some fantastic character work as the four interact, particularly when The Wraith works with The Child and when The Artisan… says anything. He’s just too much fun, as is this comic. — Connor Casey



Rating: 5 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #70

Lumberjanes takes an ambitious step forward with its new issue this week. Readers not only find the girls going on a weedy adventure, but Rosie is reunited with a possible crush of hers from the forest thick. A stunning revelation about the camp’s founder is also made, and fans will be eager to check back in on the comic when its next issue goes live next week. — Megan Peters



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE MASK: I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO THE MASK #4

Political satire is not well served by an artist who has nothing to say. More so than any prior issue of this series, I Pledge Allegiance to the Mask #4 is a direct address to the Trump presidency and events surrounding it. However, all that is reflected is the banality, cruelty, and nihilism evoked by those elements. It is the brash statement of a high school student who just read Howard Zinn for the first time declaring that everything really sucks, but lacking any thoughts beyond that. What makes it all worse is that the hollowness of this story is barely papered over by a quick assemblage of sequences that often fail to define why they need to exist and splash pages that offer nothing much to see. It’s a slapdash final effort for this failed attempt at relevance. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #14

Middlewest #14 goes live with week with a new Abel in tow. The issue does much in characterizing a boy whose been given little chance to grow in his life. By the end of the issue, fans will be left rooting for Abel more so than ever before, but they know a storm is brewing for the boy in the next chapter, that’s for sure. — Megan Peters



Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #47

“Necessary Evil” is hitting on all cylinders, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #47 is one of the best issues yet. Writer Ryan Parrott has found gold in the Omega Rangers, and is utilizing them in some wonderful ways to not only find new aspects of Jason, Trini, and Zack to enrich but also bring out delightful drama from within the current Mighty Morphin team. Kimberly and Trini, Jason and Tommy, and Trini and Aisha all have stellar exchanges here, and Kiya is turning into an antagonist you can relate to. Artist Daniele di Nicuolo and colorist Walter Baiamonte help deliver the emotional impact those exchanges need to thrive, but also know when to turn on the afterburners for a thrilling action sequence when the time arrives. This Omega Mighty Morphin dynamic is quite the combination, and is something any Power Rangers fan will love in spades. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE OLD GUARD: FORCE MULTIPLIED #2

This is The Old Guard that I (and so many other readers) fell in love with. It delivers on so many different modes of storytelling throughout the course of a single issue. There’s a bit of skullduggery, some terrible torture, an outstanding action sequence, and even one meet-cute. Each moment is well delivered, but also lay the foundations for a reveal that opens new possibilities, demolishes expectations, and will leave readers pacing until next month. This is an exceptional action comic, one filled with lively characters and violence that sticks—it’s very nice to have it return. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

ONCE & FUTURE #6

There have been many takes on King Arthur, but few have reached the high bar set by Once & Future. Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora’s twist on Arthurian legend gets a thrilling conclusion to its opening salvo, and it delivers in just about every way. Gillen finds new and exciting ways to build upon the mythos we know while building an endearing cast of characters that fans can relate to along the way. Duncan, Gran, and Rose have all grown considerably since the opening issue, and the interactions between them hold immense promise as the series moves forward. Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain also hold no punches here, filling the issue with gorgeous battles and poignant scenarios that will have you glued to every page. Couple that with one hell of a final page hook and you’ve got yourself a can’t miss series. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #36

One of Steven Universe‘s best qualities is the ability to make even a mundane day for Steven and company an interesting one, and the 36th issue is a perfect example of that. Steven and Connie’s trip to the library is as educational as it is charming when the two are absorbed in their thoughts with only a brief spat of action to break up an otherwise tame story. Having essentially only two characters in this issue means that the expressions and depictions of these characters have to be consistent throughout, and this Steven Universe didn’t fail to deliver. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA #7

Vampirella #7 focuses on a central narrative after the scattered set of issues preceding it. This story follows its titular character on vacation, only making brief asides to introduce a new character or set up tensions that will surely build in future issues. The delightful beach setting with its own abundance of eccentricities makes for an excellent centerpiece, offering ample time to develop character relationships and deliver a few excellent gags. If this form of focus holds as new aliens are introduced and the supporting cast gets into deeper trouble, the second arc of Vampirella is bound to be a winner. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #2

While Veronica learning that the Lodges aren’t the only vampires in Riverdale may have immediately been worrisome, learning the history of other clans alleviates her worries slightly, only until she discovers what could now be at stake. Not only will Riverdale’s newest undead residents threaten Veronica’s livelihood, but they could also turn the entire town into their own personal buffet. This chapter is full of plenty of exposition about the upcoming narrative, drawing on various corners of vampire lore, though those who are well-versed in the genre might be left disappointed that there aren’t any fresh perspectives to the mythology. Additionally, while the art style is engaging, it doesn’t capture the tone of the story as effectively as previous installments of the Vampironica titles, which will surely leave some fans longing for the older books. The book still has a lot of room to grow, which could see a stronger embrace of a The Lost Boys influenced that the narrative is beginning to tease. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

WELLINGTON #2

After his encounter with a mysterious beast, the Duke of Wellington discovers that this is only the beginning of his nightmare, as he is tormented by what he believes to be horrifying visions. As it turns out, the beast he previously faced is only the first of a number of enigmatic beings he will encounter, revealing that his mission has only just begun. Wellington isn’t wasting any time getting into the mystical nature of this mystery, with the narrative borrowing a number of folklore tropes to craft an all-new mythology for itself. The book will surely feel familiar to horror aficionados, yet the storyline still feels entirely fresh, as the book is shaping up to be one of the more compelling horror titles out there right now, as its equally bone-chilling and engaging. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5