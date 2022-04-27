Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/27/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Amazing Spider-Man #1, Justice League #75, and Blood-Stained Teeth #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1042 I haven't loved "Warworld." We've established that. However, Action Comics #1042 is a damn good Superman story. We finally get a look at what's going on back on Earth this issue as well as seeing the fight take a turn as the revolution truly begins. It creates a really good bit of narrative balance that the book has been missing for awhile and it vastly improves the storytelling. There's also a heavy component of action of the absolute butt-kicking variety here and, from an artistic standpoint, it's fantastic. Genuinely, this is a very well balanced issue on all fronts and it really resonates with the core of Superman as a character as well as turns up the heat with the Warworld story. I'm still not the biggest fan of the storyline overall—that's a personal preference—but this issue is really solid. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW: DEEP TARGET #7 We've finally arrived at the end of Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target and if the series could be summed up in one thought, a thought that would also encompass this final issue it would be this: the heck did I just read? It's no mystery that I've struggled with this series both for its poor execution of characters, ridiculously convoluted and ill-considered plot, and at times weird art, but this issue just pushes me right over the edge to outright disdain as it throws yet one more wild twist into things and does so by trying to pull at the heartstrings to sell it. In this case, it's just not worth buying especially since the resolution of that final twist is too fast, extremely messy, and the whole ride comes to such an abrupt stop that you think there's more but there's not. And thank god for that. In the end, it's a disappointing issue, a disappointing finale, and a disappointing series all around. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 AQUAMEN #3 Aquamen #3 shifts the story into a welcome next gear, but it's difficult to shake the feeling that we could've arrived at this point much sooner. The series' third issue reveals the larger mystery and who is behind it, but there are still cloak and dagger elements that don't really take advantage of what makes the Aqua-family so charming, which would be a perfect balance for some of the rich exploration being done in regards to Jackson and his constant battle of legacies. Right now it just feels like a lot of unnecessary lying, especially between Arthur and Mera, and three issues in it feels like we should already be beyond that. The team of Chuck Brown and Brandon Thomas have done amazing things with their respective sides of the Aquaman universe to this point, but right now it doesn't feel as if this particular series, at least as of right now, is taking capturing what their previous runs have in the past. That said, Max Raynor and Hi-Fi's artwork is stellar throughout, and we leave things in an enticing place, so perhaps issue #4 is where things will really take that next welcome leap forward. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #2 Batman: Beyond The White Knight's debut issue couldn't have gotten the series off to a better start, and while the last page reveal was a fun twist, it also brought with it some apprehension. The reveal of Joker being in Batman's mind as a concept has been used in other stories, and while compelling as an idea it can quickly fizzle out if not handled with care. Thankfully those fears were unfounded here, as Sean Murphy, Dave Stewart, and Andworld Design apply the concept in a believable and straightforward way that lets us get to the fun of the pairing far quicker, and the rest of the story benefits tremendously from it. The banter between Bruce and Jack is stellar on its own, but the supporting cast delivers too, including a Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson confrontation that no Babs fan will want to miss. The little details push all of it even higher, like how the shadows showcase the characters' heroic personas, or how Bruce keeps telling Jack not to call him Bats. A shocking twist puts the cherry on the sundae, so if these two issues are any indication of how the whole series will be, this could end up being one of the best White Knight stories yet. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #6 Dark Knights of Steel #6 introduces an interesting wrinkle to Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri's fantasy take on the DC Universe. While Constantine makes a deal with a demon to bring back a member of the Kingdom of Storms' family, both Kal-El and his sister continue to exhibit shock and ignorance of their rather homicidal tendencies. Either the House of El are sociopaths or we have an interesting third party manipulating war from behind the scenes. This is another very strong issue of one of DC's best comics. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 DEATHSTROKE INC. #8 "Shadow War" continues in Deathstroke Inc. #8 as Slade Wilson shelters in the wake of his supposed assassination of Ra's al Ghul. The bits of this issue focused on Deathstroke and his ward, Respawn deliver the same eccentric humor and charm that have made this series a joy to read from the start. Respawn's admiration for Deathstroke makes the vicious young man seem much more human and offers a number of very funny moments. What's left of the issue focusing on "Shadow War" elements runs to the middle of the road with lots of plot delivered that is there primarily for the sake of moving the plot forward. Characters posturing in outfits that make them appear to be overdosing on steroids and quick flurries of action that often lose track of key individuals leave this issue seeming like it's pulled from a past decade. It's the small moments that matter most in Deathstroke Inc. #8, while events proceed in the background. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1059 Detective Comics introduces a new puzzle of strange Riddler-related crimes for Batman to solve, as well as bringing back a mostly forgotten superhero associate of Batman. The Seven brings in Ivan Reis to join Mariko Tamaki's latest Batman story. Reis's art is fantastic as usual, and I enjoyed that Tamaki didn't give away the "twist" on the new Riddler "puzzle" right off the bat. Sina Grace and David Lapham bring back Gotham Girl as she tries to keep a low profile despite an impersonator using her name for a website. Gotham Girl is still struggling to return to something that resembles normalcy, which isn't helped with a mystery unfolding in front of her. Both stories are very solid and seem more promising than the bloated Tower arc that ran on for way too long. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #14 We've hit upon a transition issue with Harley Quinn #14, but this is actually a good thing as Stephanie Phillips takes what could otherwise just be a lot of exposition to do character work, particularly with Kevin and his girlfriend, Sam. Quite honestly, Kevin is an incredibly beautifully-written character overall and especially so this issue. There's something about his friendship with Harley that is just moving and wonderful and elevates everything. that there's something a little unsettling with his current situation makes it even more worth reading this issue. There's also a guest appearance by a major Gotham hero that is a surprising amount of fun even if it also constitutes the only real stumble in the issue. Riley Rossmo's art does not work especially well with this character so you get that little bit of dissonance in what is otherwise a strong issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) THE JOKER #14 The penultimate issue of the Clown Prince of Crime's maxi-series brings everything to a head, with a lot of mystery surrounding what exactly happened between Joker and Gordon that might have nuked the Commissioner's relationship with Gotham's Dark Knight. Tynion does a fine job of explaining Bane's part in the story, as well as ratcheting up the tension while further exploring Gordon's psyche here. The next issue feels like a good stopping point for this latest romp with the Joker, and hopefully, it ends on a high note to accompany the issues that came before it, including this one! -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Perhaps what comes next will help manage the vastness of the Justice League. With the superhero group's major players dead, we've no choice but to focus on those back home, those deemed not quite important enough to be called into the final fight. "Death of the Justice League" may not have been able to solve all its sizing dilemmas on its own, but it makes up for any shortcomings more than enough with its larger-than-life depictions of the heroes and their brawls. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ROBIN #13 Robin #13 is essentially one long rooftop conversation. It starts and ends with a bit of action and includes some punches in the middle, but those brief bursts of violence serve primarily to mix up the proceedings as there's never really any question about risk or stakes in this dialogue. The highlights come in bits of humor and changes in these characters' relationships. Damian's elation at learning more about his and Respawn's connections is a joy and developments in both father-son duos on the page provide plenty to keep long-term readers of Deathstroke Inc. and Robin invested. There are still some sharp looking splash panels scattered throughout the issue despite the lack of any investment in the action on the page; Prometheus' appearance, at least, provides a very funny bit of excitement that links back to his less-than-serious origins in JLA. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ROGUES #2 After a stellar first issue, Rogues manages to maintain the momentum in some absolutely brilliant ways. To explain the issue's narrative, beyond the fact that the team is continuing their plan to rob Gorilla City, would be doing a disservice to the delightful intricacies of the plot. Joshua Williamson's script has the voice of its ensemble cast down to a science, all while escalating the stakes in some intriguing capacities. Leomacs' lively art and the pastel-hued color work from Matheus Lopes and Jason Wordie are absurdly creative and dynamic in ways that I can't quite put to words. Rogues is a masterclass in comic storytelling, and you owe it to yourself to join in on the fun. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 THE SWAMP THING #12 The development of concepts as literal beings in The Swamp Thing #12 provides some of the most evocative panels from Mike Perkins in a series that is already over-delivering in colorful metaphors for society on a monthly basis. Contemplations of industry and nuclear power summon powerful pages as this conception of living ideas begins to sprawl across the globe. It's the ranging focus of the story here as fractured elements begin to cohere once more that will take up the majority of readers' attention, but the personal elements of Levi Kamel's journey remain every bit as engaging. There is a much smaller metaphor for the brotherly love that was nearly eradicated in The Swamp Thing #10 that proves very effective in these pages, especially in the intensely inked details of a small, nearly hopeless plant. While it's unclear exactly how this fractured narrative will restructure itself in the coming issues, the ideas and visual grandiosity on display here provide every reason to maintain high expectations. The Swamp Thing maintains a long tradition of thoughtful, empathetic comics that transcend the character's genre roots. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #14 The penultimate issue of Teen Titans Academy comes together with a slightly-disjointed, but nevertheless entertaining, flair. The issue begins to function as a sort of coda for all of the disparate elements of the series, from the graduation day of a few Titans to an array of new and returning threats. While Teen Titans Academy has excelled at weaving different stories in and out of its run, the collision of them all is a little jarring, but still filled with moments of whimsy and well-plotted sequences. Tom Derenick's art also fluctuates a little in consistency, but when it's good, it's excellent. This might not be the best issue of Teen Titans Academy yet, but there's still enough to celebrate. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS #2 As much as it pains me to say it, Trial of the Amazons #2 is not great and ultimately just slaps a "conclusion" on an even that kind of proves to be unnecessary over all but on top of that doesn't actually resolve any of the stories within the event. Instead, you get a lot of random fighting, some preachy toxic positivity, a bit of almost dismissive side kick-ization of Yara Flor, and a whole lot of nothing that was clearly supposed to sold as character growth and togetherness. On top of that, there's no actual "trial" or contest. The art isn't bad, but what's the point of nice art when it doesn't support a story of any substance? The whole event just seems unfinished and undercooked, and ends without any answers or direction. It's disappointing. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN #11 The noose tightens around the few survivors of Alpha Station as they reach Gamma Station and their last hope of escape. What comes next won't surprise any reader familiar with Alien franchise stories, but it's delivered with a confident set of turns that provide just enough hope to still have it snatched away. These competently offered, if familiar story beats only work as well as they are portrayed and that undermines the impact of many of the issue's best moments. When xenomorphs appear in a field their tails are initially within ten feet of one character only to have them shift to a significantly further distance in the subsequent panels. It's a disorienting depiction of action that leads to raised eyebrows rather than beads of sweat. Poorly rendered photographic forms and inconsistent geography continue to plague an Alien story that otherwise might be fun, if not memorable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Pitched purely as a new take on Spider-Man battling Manhattan's underworld as led by Tombstone, The Amazing Spider-Man #1 would be a must-read for any fan of Spidey or Marvel's street-level criminals. It's punchy, fast-paced, filled with interwoven characters and inherent opportunities for drama. That is the central plot of this issue, but it comes spun with an abundance of subplots and one enormous mystery. The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is the full package when it comes to Spider-Man comics and what's best is that it promises the reader from its first to its final page that there's a lot more of these stories to come. Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., and the rest of the creative team have made Marvel Comics' flagship title an exemplar of excellent superhero comics once again. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CARNAGE #2 I'm starting to get more invested in how Carnage is developing. After a first issue that left me wanting to know more about what the titular symbiote is looking to accomplish, this second installment answers those questions in a satisfying way. Carnage also finds a way to reincorporate Cletus Kasady in this series in an interesting way that I wasn't expecting. I'm still not sold on Carnage overall, but I'm very much more intrigued to see how this story develops after issue #2. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MADNESS #1 Hulk: Grand Design delivers its second and final issue, but remains a concept best read as individual pages. The never-ending sequence of "and then" extensions to the narrative grated in the first issue and the second reaffirms the repetitive cycle of Hulk's existence over 60 years. The same characters die and return again and again as Hulk and Banner are altered ad infinitum with small inflections on the familiar beats. When read as a complete object, it is an exhausting experience. Taken as individual pages reflecting on specific moments in Hulk canon, however, provides excellent artistic recommendations. Summaries of the Joe Fixit era and other highlights showcase Rugg's ranging artistic ability with compelling compositions and interesting stylistic touches. Imagined as a back-up feature, there's a lot of value to be found in small elements, but read as a complete narrative this Grand Design falls into the same pitfalls as its predecessors and raises the question whether there's much value to be mined from this approach to Marvel Comics' history. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 KNIGHTS OF X #1 Some comics have a lot going on, and then there's something like Knights of X #1 that comes along and makes those stories pale in comparison. Howard's script here dumps a lot of exposition as it tries to upend the X-quo, creating another sub-universe within the world of mutants. Because there's a lot going on, the comic jerks you around from place to place in jarring fashion. But when it hits, it hits exceptionally well—especially as it dives into the Arthurian lore. Then there's the perfectly moody art from Quinn and Arciniega that matches the story to a tee. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #5 Once again, a Ms. Marvel arc absolutely nails its ending. Kamala is one of the purest-hearted heroes in all of comics and it's such a delight to read her books when the creative teams realize that. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) PUNISHER #2 One of the most attractive elements about characters like Frank Castle is that they stand as "ordinary men" in the superhero genre; Punisher #2 seeks to fundamentally alter that formula by suggesting Frank was always destined to become an unhold avatar of violence on Earth. It goes so far to show him as a murderous 12-year-old revered by members of the Hand like an evil Dalai Lama. This frames him in the current moment as a figure of destiny prepared to battle gods about vague definitions of "war" with no real context. It's cartoonish on the level of Saturday morning cartoons, but presented absolutely straight and the results provide nothing of interest beyond some well-drawn panels of excessive violence. If any piece of intellectual property were attached to this, it would already be ignored, but we'll continue to pay attention instead because this character is labeled "Frank Castle." -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 SABRETOOTH #3 As Krakoa's prisoners explore the limitations of their confinement more mysterious elements from Sabretooth #1 are clarified and Sabretooth's cellmates are provided with their own journeys. As each member appears on the island, their differing journeys and encounters provide a wide array of perspectives on incarceration and how it affects both the individuals imprisoned and society which imprisons them. The selection of minor characters in and outside of The Pit make for incisive dialogue blended with a number of historical references, from Alcatraz to Paine, that make for a fascinating read. Amidst all of this Sabretooth's nature reigns supreme as violence is perpetuated in a number of surprising and gruesome fashions. Sabretooth #3 is another impressive bit of commentary on the horrors of America's carceral state and a key flaw in Krakoa's fictional foundations. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SILK #4 Silk #4 delves into Cindy's life after a run-in with a mystical witch leaves her decades older and no more wiser than she's used to. The issue handles the shift with delicate precision, and Silk's heartfelt conversation with Jonah Jameson is one readers will remember for some time to come. Of course, Silk #4 leaves off on a cliffhanger that ramps up the action, but this quiet installment proves Cindy Moon is more than just brawn. Behind her costume, the girl is trying to find her own place, and this issue expands on the dilemma with grace. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH #4 There's just one issue left in this miniseries and it still feels completely directionless. The action is well illustrated, it's certainly easy on the eyes, but there's just not a lot going on worth caring about. Adding more Silver Surfers doesn't change that. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #4 Feeling more like a one-shot than a installment in the Crimson Reign event, the Knights of Ren accept a mission from Qi'ra to infiltrate Vader's Castle and, as one would expect, things don't entirely go according to plan. Given how little Star Wars fans know about the Knights of Ren, getting to learn more about their dynamic and seeing them display their savagery on a difficult mission is worth the price of admission. However, anyone who has no interest in the characters likely won't care that much about their exploits, so it's a testament to the balance of action and narrative momentum that, even without being invested in these characters, it still makes for an entertaining installment. Were this adventure to tie more heavily into the overall Crimson Reign storyline, it might have been even more effective, but, as it stands, it still makes for a thrilling adventure. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR #24 Burying Odin didn't need to be a 60-page adventure, but Marvel took the opportunity to put together an all-star lineup of Thor creative teams for what is largely a one-shot celebrating the stories of Asgard. The stories don't have a ton of connective tissue, but does it really matter when Simonson, Aaron, Straczynski, Sanchez, Jurgens, Garbett, Pastoras, Cates, and Klein are all working together on the same issue? A ton of fun and history for any longtime Thor fan. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ALL-NEW FIREFLY #1 As has been the series' pattern thus far, All-New Firefly begins with another flashback to Jayne's childhood on Juno. While the parallels between Jayne's past and present aren't strong enough or central enough to the main plot to fully justify spending pages on these memories, they are at least beginning to inform some of his arc. There's something heartbreaking about how the issue frames Jayne's hurt at realizing how little the captain thinks of him. Seeing him turn to Simon of all people in an earnest effort to make himself more valuable to those around him is a fascinating piece of character growth. Other beats ring more strangely. Having resolved most of her issues years ago in the Serenity movie, Zoe's distrust of River feels entirely unearned. The artwork fails to convey even the slightest danger when Emma jumps into River's arms, making Zoe's reaction seem unhinged. The storytelling gets muddy elsewhere, as the doll-like faces of the characters can't always convey the proper emotions for the moment, and the crew's nighttime sneak attack on the tax collectors is too shadowy and hard to follow. Jayne's arc is a good hook, but the rest of the issue doesn't come together. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BLOOD-STAINED TEETH #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Blood Stained Teeth #1 is as tense as it is welcoming, and it really does feel exceptionally fresh. There's a protagonist you quickly align with, and an antagonist you love to hate. Ward's world-building in one issue alone makes for one hell of a story, and that's not even factoring in some of the best art you'll see this week. This introductory issue provides a great launch, and it's exciting to think of where this creative team can take the story next. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE BRITISH PARANORMAL SOCIETY: TIME OUT OF MIND #1 A large part of the stories that come out of the "World of Hellboy" can be traced to an influence from elsewhere in the horror genre, and The British Paranormal Society might be the first explicit folk horror tale in the franchise. Chris Roberson flies solo as writer this time, and the absence of Mignola's brevity can be felt in earnest, but Andrea Mutti's artwork, featuring colors by Lee Loughridge, are what give this story life and make it an interesting new road. With minimal connectivity to other stories in the universe, we're following Professor Broom's uncle here, the tale has the freedom and pressure of being its own thing, luckily it's a fun first chapter. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 BRZRKR #8 BRZRKR #8 is a decent comic. When taken in the context over the overall series, this is definitely an issue that feels like it moves a little unevenly and on some level there are aspects that feel like they don't need to be a full issue—we already know the government is up to some less than savory things. But what is good about this issue and what sort of makes up for the pacing is that this issue offers perspective by way of answers for B.'s biggest question. It's an answer that changes everything and in a lot of ways is more of a feat of visual storytelling than actual written word—which in a lot of ways, that's the real story of BRZRKR. Could there have been more action and more interest this issue? Absolutely. This close to the end it feels like we need a bit more. But the art and the perspective here is nothing to ignore. It's an issue to sit with and contemplate. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BYLINES IN BLOOD #4 It's easy to see what Bylines in Blood was trying to do as a series—mash together the trappings of the hardboiled detective noir genre with a futuristic sci-fi setting. And while the design of that future is an interesting one, it can't overcome how bland the mystery winds up being nor how thoroughly unlikable the protagonist is. Satya jumps between hostility towards others and hating herself, fully aware of how unpleasant she is yet never has any intentions of change. Heck, the only person who could've shaken up that rhythm is the murder victim, so the interactions between the two are left to narrations on her part. The story even points out that she never really went through an arc. There's one imaginative action piece right at the end, but it stops short of being something truly memorable. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 GHOST CAGE #2 Ghost Cage continues to introduce, complicate, and dispose of characters with wonderfully indulgent designs at a rapid pace. It is an epic tale with sensibilities that could be wrought over 30+ issues and many iterations of publication delivered in 3-oversized issues like a shot of visual adrenaline straight to the optical nerve. Issue #2 delivers new variants of energy including the compellingly constructed Quixote who offers a just-right degree of opining about the private energy sector before his moment is passed. Each splash panel delivers something memorable and it's abundantly clear there isn't a wasted bit of real estate in these pages. The big moments provide a real sense of impact and more compact grids pack away plot evolutions that mostly follow a straight line. Although the twists are familiar, there's not much that relies upon them either. Ghost Cage is a visceral and sudden story enjoyed with each page turn until the final one encourages you to start flipping from the start again. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GODZILLA VS. MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #2 Godzilla vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' debut issue was the perfect combination of two fan-favorite franchises, embracing the eccentricities of both and celebrating them. Issue #2 leans into that even more, and while the highs are still high, there are some lows that creep up into the mix. It's difficult not to be captivated by the books jaw-dropping aesthetic, as artist Freddie Williams II, colorist Andrew Dalhouse, and letterer and designer Johanna Nattalie deliver in spades across the board. Everything from the Ranger-specific colors surrounding the dialogue to the out-of-this-world Megazord and Godzilla fight keep your eyes glued to the page, and every punch feels as if it's going to punch through to the real world. And that last page? Priceless. Writer Cullen Bunn once again captures the fun and classic vibe of the original TV series in the dialogue and overall layout of the adventure, but at several times the dialogue's campier vibe does manage to knock you out of the illusion, something the first issue never really wrestled with. There's still a lot of fun to be had and the artwork is worth the price of admission alone, but if issue #3 can recapture that same balance the first issue had, we'll be in for one hell of a great time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #7 Todd McFarlane and Brett Booth's latest feels like a proper throwback to the earliest pages of Spawn, for better and worse. Does Gunslinger fight a giant werewolf in a stunning splash page by Booth? Yes. Does every woman he encounters have a sultry disposition and eager to sleep with him? Also, yes. You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have… nearly every issue of a Spawn comic. Longtime fans will have a lot of boxes checked by what's going on here, which continues to feature some of the best art of all the titles, but newcomers will be left wondering, "what year is it?" and "is that it?. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 THE HARBINGER #7 With its real-world, pop culture references and the heavy themes of togetherness and friendship, The Harbinger comes off a bit cheesy at times despite how noble those intentions are. However, The Harbinger #7 tones that down just enough to capitalize on those ideas throughout its phoenix-y story wherein villains get what's coming to them (though Blam did devolve into a whiny, angsty baddie pretty quickly) and the heroes get even more. Its depictions of its villains once again takes over the spotlight as far as the artwork is concerned, but Peter's rebirth looks to rival those this time with some trippy redemption sequences instead of a more generic bright light moment. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 THE KILLER: AFFAIRS OF THE STATE #3 The third issue of the BOOM! Studios series is heavy on the internal dialogue. We get to follow Killer's thoughts on conspiracy theories, truths, lies, the monotony of every life, and more. Understandably, he has a different view of the world than most people. Readers also get to catch up with some of the local gang war and the police officers investigating the case. The Killer: Affairs of the State really works to present an opposing viewpoint, which sometimes comes across as being heavy-handed. -- Tim Adams Rating: 2 out of 5 THE LION & THE EAGLE #3 The Lion & The Eagle continues to be an uncomfortable read. This is a gory war comic, with all the over-the-top violence that you'd expect out of a Garth Ennis comic. But while the series tries to be somber about how it uses its violence (this is a historical comic and not one of Ennis's bloody superhero books), there are a few parts that just seem too over the top. There's one scene in particular in which a Gurkha soldier is depicted as literally crushing the skull of a Japanese man, with the Japanese soldier's eyes bulging out. It's hard to say whether that was in the script or if that was just a flourish added by artist PJ Holden, but that moment surpassed the brutality the comic was trying to depict and put the issue more in line with absurdity. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 MONSTRESS #39 Some of the best issues of Monstress are those that are dense with information and that's the case for Monstress #39. To be clear, this is an issue that requires slow and careful reading as various secrets are revealed regarding some of our major players—particularly Tuya—but the way each page moves the game pieces across the board just reinforces how incredible this story is and how skilled Marjorie Liu is a writer. The best moment, however, comes solely in the art. There's a moment near the end that is wordless but so much is communicated in just a couple of panels that you will walk away form the issue feeling like you've been punched in the gut in the best possible way. That's the power this issue has. I don't now how Takeda and Liu manage to somehow make each issue better than the next, but here we are. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 THE NAUGHTY LIST #1 The twisted origin story for Santa Claus, aka Nicholas Sinterklass, attempts to give his life a modern update that ultimately works. The inclusion of Santa Claus' "elves" and reindeer is cleverly handled, and having Nicholas' fate tied to a wish-fulfilling star explains his magical powers and life longevity. What at first appears to be a one-off story takes a detour, sending Santa on a mission to clear his name. The only thing that would make The Naughty List catch the attention of more readers is if it was released during the holiday season. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 NEWBURN #6 Newburn doesn't even appear in an issue that focuses on the life of his recently acquired assistant and proves that this series' protagonists are equally compelling characters. Their similarities run surprisingly deep as well with readers given insight into Angie's childhood and early career before her current occupation began. It also introduces an old colleague whose path intersects in a variety of surprising ways – the issue develops suspense as readers patch together multiple timelines in order to see the complete picture. It's an effective narrative approach that makes the first reading experience shockingly effective. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #5 Power Rangers Universe builds to its dramatic finish with an action-packed penultimate issue, though it's the surprising gut-punch that really leaves an impression. Artist Simone Ragazzoni and colorist Mattia Iacono create a kinetic fight sequence to kick things off, and the lettering by Ed Dukeshire keeps your eye moving along the colorful track without getting lost. About midway through though writer Nicole Andelfinger hits you with the second punch that while teased, still lands with emotional impact, and the entire creative team comes together to create a truly sweet and emotional scene that pushes the book's lead forward in a major way. That pivot also helps the second arc stick the landing, as Phantom Ranger's own internal growth and evolution keep things grounded and delivers the hook we've all been waiting for. It's been a truly surprising and fun ride so far, and hopefully, the series has saved some of its best for last. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RED SONJA #8 Just when it seems like Sonja and Sitha's story is headed to a natural conclusion, the events of this issue shake things up yet again—and leave just enough to keep readers excited for what's next. The script in this installment fluctuates slightly in terms of pacing and stakes, but I'm still invested enough in the core dynamic to be compelled by what's on display. And the art from Guiseppe Cafaro continues to be dynamic and filled with personality, elevating some moments that would border on being unremarkable in another art style. This run of Red Sonja is managing to be pretty consistent, and I'll be curious to see whether or not it ups the ante in this new storyline. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: INFINITY HOUR #2 Rick and Morty: Infinity Hour #2 drops in a few more references from the show that indicates this really is a younger version of Rick C-137 we all know and… tolerate during his "Star Wars" phase. Unfortunately the comic barely advances the plot and Rick does little of substance besides get drunk and kill a group of alien bugs in quick fashion. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 ROGUE SUN #3 Rogue Sun takes a leap forward here with its most character-driven issue yet. While this universe already has a solid leg up, Rogue Sun #3 fleshes that out even further, giving fans of all things Radiant Black the beginnings of a horror universe. The issue is as spooky as it is charming, largely thanks in part to Abel's tense layouts combined with a relaxed script. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SCUMBAG #13 Remender's latest issue of The Scumbag has a lot to say about the state of the world, political extremism, and how opining for the past can damage the present, so it's sad to see that this issue isn't able to quite pull off delivering the message in an entertaining way. Ernie Ray Clementine remains a protagonist who its pretty hard to root for, with personality shifts that don't quite seem to fit with who the character has been sold as in the past. Bosch's art is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here, managing to portray some of the wild elements of the story with energy, though the dialogue isn't able to keep pace. It's a story that is based on humor but it's one that isn't able to really add anything new to the conversation and that's a shame. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SEASON OF THE BRUJA #2 After a disjointed, but charming, first issue, Season of the Bruja feels much more deliberate in its intentions this time around. The end result is a much more interesting foundation regarding its small ensemble of characters, as well as an earnest and emotional story that is driven by grief and family. Sara Soler's art is absolutely a highlight of this issue, particularly with regards to the detailed and lively character and background designs. By and large, I'm much more willing and eager to follow the adventure of Season of the Bruja after this installment. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5