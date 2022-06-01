Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/1/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Action Comics 2022 Annual #1, Knights of X #2, and The Closet #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS 2022 ANNUAL #1

As a whole, Action Comics 2022 Annual employs the idea of how one moment in life can shape everything else in a way that, while not exactly groundbreaking, is so well-written and well-illustrated that it elevates an otherwise ordinary story to the level of a classic, offering new insight on a beloved character, fleshing out a newer foe, and reminding readers of the superpower we all have in the compassion and care we share with others. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BATMAN 2022 ANNUAL #1

This year’s Batman Annual covers a lot of ground as the status quo of Batman Inc. is reshuffled with a number of new characters. The issue opens with expository rigamarole as Batman hands over the organization’s reins to Ghost-Maker who overhauls the team’s composition. This setup will be useful for readers who aren’t up-to-date on Batman or are wanting to get a peek ahead at this August’s Batman Inc. #1, but it’s a well-camouflaged set of reminders. The fun comes with the team’s introductory mission as they investigate the misdeeds of Lex Luthor in a remote Chechen village. This one-and-done mystery offers some intrigue and introduces another character to the mix who also provides the best action beats in the issue. The story often feels crowded as the many Batmen following Ghost-Maker are never provided much opportunity to define themselves and are difficult to keep track of, even for a familiar reader. Ghost-Maker is the focus of the narrative and runs on a single setting of abrasive commandant. There’s certainly potential to be found in this prologue for a rebooted Batman Inc., but it’s unclear whether there’s depth to be explored beneath the plot-reliant twists of this annual. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #6

Hardware: Season One‘s final confrontation wraps up fairly quickly, but if you’ve been along for the ride so far you’ll enjoy the finish. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ROAD TO DARK CRISIS #1

This anthology story, like so many anthologies within the comic book world, has its ups and downs. Where the story really shines is in the superheroes of the DCU discussing death overall, with more veteran heroes such as Dick Grayson and Wally West mostly not taking the news of the death of the Justice League to heart, as they live in a world where death has become a revolving door. Helping to soften the blow for the next generation of heroes, including Jon Kent and Wallace West, the primary two stories work well at setting the stage for this new world. The following two featuring Hal Jordan, the new Aqualad turned Aquaman, and Pariah tend to stumble a bit in a myriad of ways, and ultimately the issue does fail in not giving readers as much of an idea as to what exactly Dark Crisis will be about outside of a world without a Justice League. Road to Dark Crisis is a mixed bag and while it has some neat emotional beats, it doesn’t feel essential in prepping fans for the major crossover. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #9

The opening sequences in The Nice House On the Lake have always been unsettling with their blood-red color schemes and apocalyptic aesthetics, but the opening pages of issue #9 which center, perhaps, the most gentle member of the cast in a charnel house somehow heightens expectations for the series’ endgame even more. It’s a disturbing element of violence that foreshadows one of the revelations made at the end of this issue. Between these moments, the slow burn of these individuals reevaluating and rediscovering their trap continues apace with small changes suggesting something much more radical is on its way. With only three issues remaining, it’s clear the series is approaching a moment of no return despite the endless resources and seemingly immortal forms. Whatever form that moment takes, The Nice House On the Lake #9 assures readers it will have been worth the wait. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHADOW WAR: OMEGA #1

As an event, “Shadow War” turned out to be more of a miss than a hit. The reveal of the big bad more or less just felt hollow and like setup for the next big event—which, arguably, it was. But as an individual issue Shadow War: Omega isn’t bad, doing a lot of heavy lifting to clean up the story, offer motivations and resolution. In this capacity, it’s not a bad read. We get some development with Batman and Robin that, while pretty obvious, felt good to get. We get Black Canary more or less saving the day, which is always nice. And we even get an ominous tease of what’s next for Deathstroke. The art is solid, though I’d argue the colors by Hi-Fi are actually the real MVP. Williamson ties things up with a nice bow, story wise. Like I said, it’s not bad. It just feels like there could have been so much more to this if we weren’t running as fast as we can towards Dark Crisis, which has the result of this issue and event feeling like a lot of missed opportunity. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

ALIEN #12

The finale of “Revival” provides a twist for its heroine that clarifies this series’ connective tissue as Weyland-Yutani’s conspiracy is also further defined. It’s a clever note that provides for a thrilling escape sequence so familiar to Alien stories. Much of the action is chaotic and ill-framed making the final bloodbath an underwhelming affair to squint at, but most of the focus remains on the few surviving colonists. Their survival and ability to extricate themselves from a seemingly impossible scenario provides enough of a hook to finish reading this installment. It’s clear there are some ideas of interest embedded in Alien, but it remains uncertain whether they’ll be worth following in a series that regularly relies on well-worn tropes and mediocre representations of forms that should be frightening. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

AVENGERS FOREVER #6

The multiversal Avengers has just grown by one member. In this issue, we meet the Star Panther, a dimension-hopping T’Challa tasked with killing a Killmonger clad in Destroyer armor who goes from Wakanda to Wakanda, killing T’challa as a baby and ravaging the country in his wake. It’s a cool concept, although one would think that the line of destroyed/ravaged universes is getting pretty long between Killmonger and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. This is a perfectly fine issue that continues the themes of previous chapters. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #6

T’Challa has gone from former King of Wakanda to the top of Wakanda’s Most Wanted List over the course of six issues. You would think Black Panther would have more restraint when fighting the Hatut Zeraze, but considering the secret police is chanting “Kill T’Challa” and “Death to T’Challa” it’s understandable. T’Challa is all alone with his back against the wall, but he does have familiar allies to turn to. He finally gets to have a meaningful one-on-one conversation with one major ally that answers some long-lingering questions from the past in a good way. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #38

The creation of Binary could have easily gone the way of a quick stunt to get Carol out of a jam, but thankfully that has been far from the case, and now she’s quickly becoming an essential part of one of the best supporting casts in Comics. That’s not hyperbole either, and Captain Marvel #38 is another shining example of that stellar cast in action. Kelly Thompson has consistently evolved and developed Carol’s friends and inner circle, and that effort pays off in a major way when the lead has to be taken off the board for a minute. The exchanges between Spider-Woman and Binary are always charming and often hilarious, and the effect is multiplied when Hazmat or Lauri-El enter the picture. That said, despite not being featured until towards the end of the issue, Carol’s presence is still felt throughout. It’s an impressive balancing act and allows Binary’s evolving arc to play out a bit before Carol is back in the mix. Speaking of Binary and Carol, Juan Frigeri, Alvaro Lopez, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles do some marvelous work here (no pun intended but appreciated), highlighting Binary’s powerset and evolving personality in any given scenario, whether that be a monster fight or Binary’s growing appreciation of cats. That ending sequence was pretty off the wall too, and while there is a little bait and switch there, I am still quite intrigued to see where Carol’s story goes next. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CARNAGE #3

Carnage continues to build at a nice pace. The story seems to be coming to a head quicker than I anticipated and the character work for Carnage, in particular, is quite good here in issue #3. The best thing I can say about Carnage so far is that this series still has its hooks in me. Even though the plan that Carnage has at the center of this storyline has been divulged now, I remain greatly interested in seeing how things continue to develop from here. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST RIDER #3

Ghost Rider #3 is dark and disturbing, and there’s really no way around that. Benjamin Percy is unapologetic in his scripting here, going the distance to make the Johnny Blaze suffer at any cost. This issue takes a pivot in just how the narrative is presented to the reader—place of most dialogue and character reactions are captions as Blaze recounts the actions of the previous night. It’s a welcome change for an issue or two, but likely isn’t sustainable. It slows down the pacing with only glimpses of the classic high-octane Ghost Rider action here and there. Still, this neo-Western of a Rider tale is hard to beat. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

KING CONAN #5

While we’re nearing the end of Conan the Barbarian’s tenure at Marvel Comics, we can at least take comfort in the fact that the character is going out on the impressive, compelling high note that is King Conan. This week’s issue puts the spotlight onto Thoth-Amon, shedding a bit more light on the dastardly wizard antagonist in a way that only strengthens the already-strong central conflict of the series. Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, and company craft a tale that is one of the most simply engrossing sword-and-sorcery books out right now, with an attention to narrative and aesthetic that is simply delightful. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #2

KNIGHTS OF X #2



Knights of X #2 shows a lot of promise and Howard’s mini-world is something I hope gets explored further and soon. It’s just unfortunate that exploration hasn’t yet come in this very series. Too much emphasis is placed on the world-building while both the plot and characters need more attention and development. The thing is, this team has already proved they can tell a killer story in Knights of X #1, so there’s no doubt they can return to that high after this misstep. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38

Saladin Ahmed begins his most ambitious story arc with Miles Morales: Spider-Man and it’s already off to the races. Artists Christopher Allen and Alberto Foche collaborate on pencils, with seamless blending between the two that makes it seem uninterrupted across its 22 pages. Though the series’ jaunts through the multiverse have been fun explorations, this issue allows for depth into the alternate world and its bananas version of Miles. Ahmed’s work with the character has proven that he has tremendous grasp on Morales as a character, this will be where he gets to show he should be Marvel’s next big thing. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #23

The plot is advanced with relative clarity in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #23, and that’s about the best thing that can be said for this comic. It’s a story focused on Dengar who is as ill-defined as any character imaginable with his reputation and persona shifting upon the needs of any specific panel. His mission is a cliched set up that plays out beat for beat as anyone familiar with the crime genre would anticipate with no latitude for invention or fun. Instead, it’s portrayed with a cartoonish style entirely misplaced with the tone of this series and particular tale, including a flashback that is best characterized as a “goof,” even when it becomes mortally violent. It’s difficult to define who exactly might appreciate this total misfire of a comic book that can only be labeled as capable of moving the story forward. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #23

The juxtaposition of Darth Vader with key figures from or linked to his past proves a reliable source of drama, and Darth Vader #23 never overplays its hand in presenting these connections. However, it does use them to better define the philosophy that guides Vader and led Anakin to the Dark Side. The actual plot that arranges these moments is unadorned and the inclusion of an “evil Governor” inflicting harm on innocents is familiar even in the relatively recent collection of new Star Wars stories. There’s little depth to the new settings or conflicts, although Sabé presents an intriguing foil given her knowledge of and resemblance to Padmé. Darth Vader offers fans of the character plenty to savor in otherwise standard Star Wars fare. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STRANGE #3

Up until this point Strange felt like it was a filler book, something being published to keep a constant title on stands while Marvel figured out how it would bring back Stephen Strange from death (itself largely the plot of this series). With Strange #3 however, artist Marcelo Ferreira and Jef MacKay have tapped into a larger feel of how limitless the potential for comic books can be, giving us surprises with every page turn and a unique villain reveal that will make you wonder how it hasn’t been done before in Marvel’s history. Ferreira taps into the aesthetic qualities fans expect from magical depictions across splash pages, giving this series its best issue yet. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

X-MEN ’92: HOUSE OF XCII #2

We need more stories centered around and/or narrated by Jubilee. Her voice is excellent in this issue, but it almost feels a little wasted at times, as there’s hardly anything of substance going on until the final few pages. That aside, it’s still a fun time romping around with the X-Men of yesteryear. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ASTRONAUT DOWN #1



Subtext is for cowards in Astronaut Down #1, which introduces readers to an apocalyptic scenario wrought by rightwing denialism and humanity’s last desperate hope: astronauts on an experimental mission. The training for this mission provides a perfect vehicle for introducing the details of this strange setting and utilizes surprising splashes well within a blend of utilitarian panels. The juxtaposition of horror to mundane standards proves effective in building tension and doesn’t lean to heavily on hiding the exact nature of this mission. It also ensures that every page of Astronaut Down #1 moves at a quick clip – building characters and a world that demands continued investigation through a top-notch cliffhanger. Astronaut Down is a delightful genre riff that knows how to blend elements of sci-fi and horror while delivering plenty of original twists and nasty surprises. It proves to be an addictive read, perhaps especially when it’s being heavy-handed. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

AVATAR: ADAPT OR DIE #2



Avatar: Adapt or Die creates some additional tension in Pandora, as divisions mount in both the Na’vi and human camps. Na’vi children are getting sick, possibly due to a potent toxic pollen. Meanwhile, Grace Augustine has noticed that something is off about her Avatar body and suspects she may have the means to cure whatever ails the Na’vi. Honestly, this is a pretty standard and forgettable plot with mediocre artwork, but at least the team is trying to grow out the flimsy mythology and lore of Avatar ahead of the new movie. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

CLEAR #6

Scott Snyder and Franci Manapul’s Clear has been a welcome reach back towards the roots of the cyberpunk genre. It doesn’t have the over-the-top cybernetics and action that characterizes much of today’s more shallow entries into the genre. Instead, it’s focused on taking the same worries and angst that fueled cyberpunk’s formative works and applying them to modern concerns. It reckons with the blinders on our eyes, those we put on willingly, and those used against our will. Manapul’s compositions and coloring bring the perfect neon-noir touch to the story, packed with a few last-minute twists. In the end, Dunes has to wonder whether the truth still matters. Are we so far gone that we resent anything that punctures our veil of ignorance? Is our ire firmly focused on those who insist on truth over those who pave over it with glossy fantasies? Clear #6 is packed with tense action and double-crosses, and it all feels a bit hectic on its own, but taken in the context of the rest of the series, it is more than a suitable conclusion. Clear‘s dystopian future feels frighteningly familiar, making it a vital, essential work of cyberpunk neo-noir. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE CLOSET #1

The Closet #1 is a page-turner. It’s unfettered by overwrought narration, rendered obsolete by the impeccably crafted, atmospheric artwork. Thom comes off as a bit a sad sack but not unrepentant, and his hangups are common enough to be relatable, or at least understandable. Hopefully, Maggie receives the same depth of characterization in the remaining two issues as The Closet‘s metaphorical mysteries continue to drag readers deeper into this nightmarish family drama. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CYBERPUNK 2077: BLACKOUT #1

Cyberpunk 2077‘s past within the medium that is comic books has been fairly strong, with previous mini-series exploring some interesting aspects of Night City that might have otherwise gone untold within the main video game. It’s a shame that Blackout feels like the weakest story of the bunch so far, taking a heavy handed approach at introducing its characters. Ultimately, there are some interesting ideas presented here, especially when it comes to the idea of virtual death and how one person can see that as a godsend while another can be reduced to a weeping mess as a result. Arturo and Al-Beta are interesting enough on paper, but they don’t feel as interesting as they could and maybe that’s a result of the dialogue heavy writing imposed here. Ricci’s art does most of the heavy lifting here and I’m crossing my fingers that the rest of the four issue mini-series will help turn the ship around. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE LION & THE EAGLE #4

The Lion & The Eagle ends the only way it could: with the characters ultimately realizing the needlessness of their bloody jungle campaign. This issue is laced with a grueling despair and futility, as horrific gut-wrenching decisions are made with deadly results. In previous reviews, I worried whether the gory violence was really necessary, but in this issue it really is meant to illustrate the brutality that underscores this entire campaign. This isn’t a fun read, but it’s still a worthwhile one. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

LITTLE MONSTERS #4

All the foreshadowing in Little Monsters pointed to disaster, but even still, it did little to blunt the edge of Little Monsters #4’s shocking events. It’s a frantic and quite frankly unsettling chapter in the series that was exactly as long and well-paced as it needed to be. It’s a chapter that rushes readers forward on rails with the final stop being by far the most affecting image seen in Little Monsters yet. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAGIC: THE GATHERING #15

Those who keep up with Magic: The Gathering lore know that a while back, Wizard of the Coasts did a whole thing to lessen the power of Planeswalkers. Where once they were practically gods onto themselves, they became, instead, more or less single-power superheroes—still incredibly powerful, but not omnipotent. Magic: The Gathering #15 inherits some of the worst aspects of the superhero genre as the entire issue is the cast sitting around explaining the parts of the story that readers haven’t gotten to see and the mechanics by which several characters are back from the dead, evil doubles, and similar tropes. It’s a dull read that entirely focuses on the make-believe mechanics that make the plot function and little else. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ONCE AND FUTURE #26



Once & Future‘s penchant for taking risks and shaking things up continues to push the series forward in exciting new ways, and issue #26 once again delivers in spades. Kieron Gillen keeps the train moving with every new character and myth he weaves in without ever letting them overwhelm the charm and personal growth of the three heroes at the very center of all the chaos. That’s no small feat when multiple King Arthurs, Lancelot’s, and now Robin Hood are all populating the same world, and it would seem that world is only going to get more complex moving forward. Meanwhile, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Ed Dukeshire continue to work their magic, moving from intimate moments to brutal throwdowns with effortless ease. Once & Future is without a doubt one of the best comics in comics, and after that last page tease, that does not seem to be changing anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

THE PHALANX #1



This homage to the foundational publications of Image Comics fails to capture any of the energy that made Image Comics such a potent force at launch. The Phalanx plays everything straight – introducing a new superhero to a set of familiar figures and delivering lots of exposition along the way to define the conflict and story. It’s a drag to read because it’s clear this one-shot is not going anywhere new and the story itself lacks any purpose. The superhero designs are lackluster without exception; the plot is hackneyed and unmemorable; the action is direct and without impact. Competence is the sole redeeming trait of a tribute that reminds readers why they would be far better served digging up some old Image Comics #1s from back-issue bins at their local comic book store. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY: INFINITY HOUR #3

Each issue of Rick and Morty: Infinity Hour winds up getting sidetracked by awkwardly-written comedic detours, but when it’s actually trying to do its own take on Star Wars it’s not half bad. Issue #3 is no exception. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #8

Rick Remender & André Lima Araújo continue to bat a thousand, delivering one of the most insane comic book fight sequences I have ever read in my life. As with all previous issues, the largely dialogue free issue is built on the backbone of Araújo’s tremendous grasp of depicting movement, detail, and action across a page. The artist is also given real estate to explore with negative space, built into the plot itself, while also exploring a layout of scattershot panels that don’t line up and have no symmetry, fulfilling the theme of the scene and embodying it in the visual sense. You could teach courses on the mastery Remender and Araújo give us in this series. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE RUSH #6

The Rush remains a thrilling horror comic as the curse haunting its setting unfurls the full extent of its terror – revealed in monstrous creatures and terrible violence. Yet what distinguishes The Rush #6 is the elegiac beauty it possesses. This story has always been a contemplation of obsession as witnessed in the actions and eyes of avaricious men, but Nettie Bridger’s own obsession was never about gold, land, or lust. She was always seeking her son and the answers she receives in the final issue address the parental bond in a heartbreaking, gut-wrenching, and ultimately honest fashion. It’s what allows sequences filled with fire and blood to possess such poignance, and it’s what fills the curse haunting the entire story with such intense meaning. The Rush #6 drags its surviving characters and readers across coals, but also offers them something profound in its destination. Truth may not always be an easy thing to confront, but the confrontation is always necessary for survival. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE SCORCHED #6

I think if we were to coin the term “McFarlane-esque,” it wouldn’t be about something specifically mirroring the visuals of Todd’s artwork but his style of storytelling as a whole, which is to say, something that feels like it has a lot going on but is in fact quite hollow and barely moved the needle beyond where it started. To that end, writer Sean Lewis and artist Stephen Segovia continue to deliver the most McFarlane-esque possible series with The Scorched. It’s not that it’s bad or even great, it just is. If you’re fond of the Spawn line you’ll likely find something to like here but the series continues to be a trite experiment in creating an Avengers for this universe. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

SEASON OF THE BRUJA #3

Three issues in, I still feel like Season of the Bruja has only begun to scratch the surface of its potential, which is both intriguing and a little frustrating. The artistry on display is undoubtedly well-constructed and entertaining, particularly with regards to Sara Soler’s salt-of-the-Earth, stylish art and colors. But outside of a few small scenes, the events of this issue consist of long blocks of text and half-baked character dynamics, which dwarf chunks of the mythology and interesting content that could be on display. While I’m still enjoying the experience of reading Season of the Bruja, it feels like the series could benefit from the mindset of “show, don’t tell.” — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: KAMCHATKA #3

This issue gives two important backstories, shedding more light into the history of the double-crossing KGB agent and what led him to betray the organization, as well as the backstory of how the Russians managed to craft a portal in Hawkins, Indiana to the Upside Down that resulted in the release of a demogorgon. While in some respects, the issue could be seen as an exposition dump, that exposition fits the tone of the book (and Stranger Things series as a whole), while also resulting in a new perspective on the characters, in addition to introducing some new components to the story that will surely impact the upcoming conclusion of the narrative. With only ony issue to go, Kamchatka has managed to not only deliver a story that honors the spirit of the beloved TV series, but also manages to introduce us to new characters we’re invested in who help us appreciate the TV show in a different light. Up to this point, this Kamchatka might arguably be the best Stranger Things comic book to date, with its final issue potentially taking its successes even further. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

WHAT’S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #6

Some pretty big decisions are dropped in the sixth issue of the Image series, with Alabama’s secret agreement with the Blue Boys coming to light. The Academy house is ultimately split up, and we get to see all the other different houses introduced throughout the series pick and choose who they want to recruit. Of course, even that doesn’t go entirely according to plan. Readers are also presented with a death fake-out and an update on Sid, who we haven’t seen much of since the opening issues. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5