Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/21/2023

DC #1 BATGIRLS #19 Batgirls wraps up with a few literal bangs, as Cass and Stephanie use a parade to track down a pair of snipers. The series used it final arc to wrap up one lingering plot point from its frantic opening arc, although it wasn't exactly one that the creative team really hinted at in recent issues. All in all, Batgirls was a fun character-focused series that highlighted the strength of Cass and Steph's relationship, while showing how each character is complimented by the other. Honestly, this is the kind of Batgirls series that fans have wanted for a while and I think it delivered in spades. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #16 I've mentioned it in previous reviews, but reviewing World's Finest can be a difficult task because it never gives you much to critique. With the latest issue, we are given a focus on the DC Universe's biggest players, showing how the likes of Superman, Batman, and their allies are larger than life. Waid's characterization and Mora's artwork help to show these superheroes as gods, mythical figures that will stand the test of time. The big reveal behind "Newmazo" and his artificial intelligence "utopia" is one of the biggest challenges for the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel, and its a challenge conveyed so well in DC's best superhero book. Waid and Mora are telling a superhero story for the modern age that both modernizes and pulls on the classic elements that make the DC Universe work. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS – GENERATION JOKER #2 Transitions are nearly non-existent in the pages of Batman: White Knight Presents – Generation Joker. The sequence of events on the page, whether they're based in action or dialogue, rarely connect in a logical fashion. Instead, cars burst through second floor walls and characters forget what they knew the page before based on the immediate needs of the plot. It makes for a read that is coherent at its very best, but often falls to confusion and vagueness that make it difficult to concern oneself with the events on the page. Joker's children continue to strike the same notes while being pushed ever forward by a collection of convenient coincidences. Nowhere is this more clearly seen than in the childrens' relationship with their father, the Joker. They flit from being dismissive of his presence in one panel to desperately chasing a fool's hope of resurrecting him in the next; dredging up his horrible crimes and then being shocked at how people remember him. There are evident ideas beneath the mess, but the script and its mediocre execution on the page barely cohere and fail to provide a story deserving of much more than a summary blurb on the Wikipedia page for Batman: White Knight. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM #12 Black Adam #12 brings the first act of Priest's run on the character to a close as Malik and Adam contend with The Akkad who are now in possession of Black Adam's powerful form. It's a complex conflict that avoids the simple tropes of a showdown, opting instead for a more complex denouement focused largely on the evolution of its heroes. This leaves Malik primarily at the forefront of the action while Adam observes himself and is led to a fateful decision. The fireworks throughout the issue, including two excellent spreads, make for a thrilling climax even as the ultimate solution provides some subtlety and sets up further conflicts. However, the most impactful choices are made on a very human scale as the series reflects upon themes of humanity, power, and how the two concepts interact. The final few pages are simultaneously surprising and satisfying, providing a notable element of growth while foreshadowing an even larger journey looming ahead. Black Adam continues to be excellent and the promise of further chapters is all but demanded by this concluding note for the current series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CATWOMAN #56 Before "Knight Terrors" and the "Gotham War" wreak havoc across Selina's life, this issue serves as an intriguing, but still slightly-cluttered, culmination. Selina, Eiko, and company's fight against Black Mask and the rest of the Gotham underworld unfolds with a fair amount of style, but still a sense that the story is far from over. Tini Howard's script excels when it definitely needs it to, and Marcus To's art lends itself to some genuinely clever fight scenes. -- Jenna Anderson. Rating: 4 out of 5 CYBORG #2 The big takeaway from Cyborg #2 is Victor Stone having to deal with his overbearing father, whose memories are uploaded into a synthetic android run by a new company called Solace. After some time, Cyborg uploads his father's consciousness into his own body, causing even more grief for the hero. There's some larger points being made through evil corporations and their affect on society going on, which is fun to see happen through a vlogger. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) NIGHTWING #105 Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo continue to find new ways to capture what it is to be Nightwing, and they've outdone themselves with Nightwing #105. Nightwing #105 is completely seen from Grayson's perspective, and adopting the first person view allows the already roller coaster action sequences to convey a new level of immersion. Redondo and colorist Adriano Lucas' work is outstanding, with colors that pop on every page and chase sequences that keep the foot on the pedal while also allowing Taylor's charming banter between Grayson and Barbara to shine. Aliki is another delightful wild card in the mix, and that elevator scene is an absolute delight in every way. Nightwing has rarely been better, and issue #105 is another brilliant example of why. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMORROW #3 Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #3 is functionally a solid comic. Jahnoy Lindsay's art is good – it's actually very good in more than a few places in the issue. Kenny Porter's writing is well paced and puts down the structure for a strong conflict in upcoming issues in a way that moves things along naturally. The issue has a solid frame to build on, there's lots of action. However, the issue feels a great deal like having all of the right pieces but not being able to put the right thing together with them. The issue feels like it's missing a lot of its emotional core, something that makes the surprising twist near the end a little hollow where it's supposed to feel ominous. Conner in particular feels reactive and like life is living him instead of the other way around. While Kara was being transformed by her off-earth adventures, Conner is just sort of… vibing his way through his. It creates for a weird tonal dissonance given that there's clearly a higher stakes story intended. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERMAN #5 While Clark is still a major focus in his own Title, Superman #5 shifts Jimmy Olsen and Siobhan (also known as Silver Banshee) into the limelight, a shift that delivers delightful results. Joshua Williamson has continually demonstrated how crucial Superman's supporting cast is to the series and to a more engaging Superman as a whole, and Superman #5 embodies that from beginning to end. Olsen and Siobhan's relationship is sweet and endearing in all the right ways, and Lex's vulnerability feels fresh while still feeling like an authentic evolution. Jamal Campbell and Ariana Maher are once again out of this world, and Silver Banshee offers them a vibrant canvas in which to work. Banshee's powers make every page come alive, and when the story moves to darker places, the team hits just as hard, delivering one of the series' most unexpected heartbreaking moments so far. My only issue is that we have to wait until August and September to find out what happens next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 TITANS #2 There's a lot going on in Titans #2, but Tom Taylor has it really well under control thanks to an obvious understanding of the characters in play. There's some expert use of call backs that connect readers to the long history of the characters while also tying to their current situations. This approach works very well considering that the Titans are investigating a mystery involving one of their own so it helps sort of keep everything together and thus, keep the reader engaged. It's also paced really well which also tees up a stunning twist that flips everything on its head at the end of the issue. The art in the issue works very well on top of all of this to create something that is engaging and interesting in equal balance. There are a lot of good choices here and this feels like a substantive mystery in the making. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE VIGIL #2 The Vigil #2 continues to present readers with black ops missions tied to international intrigue that isn't quite defined yet. It follows that model in a reliable fashion with an A-plot and B-plot, with the former introducing Arclight to readers and delivering the biggest action sequence of the series so far. That model isn't challenged much either; the action is workmanlike in nature and the mystery is primarily presented through a series of questions with few, if any answers. A cliffhanger splash and one flashback provide a sense of the conspiracy to be explored, but there's too little definition to the characters contained in The Vigil or the nature of their organization to make those mysteries terribly enticing. While Arclight evokes a sympathetic origin, they fall into a familiar role in this issue as the traumatized soldier taking out aggression in some misguided stab at revenge. The Vigil is recognizable and capably told, but not terribly intriguing as of yet. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #800 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] There are few comic book characters that are as iconic as Wonder Woman. One could even argue that Wonder Woman has gone beyond merely being a superhero and has become a cultural archetype; the term "wonder woman" is often shorthand for a woman who does it all—often in the face of adversity—and makes it seem like no big deal because it's simply what must be done. Given the character's importance, one would expect that when it comes to the milestone Wonder Woman #800 the issue would feature a story befitting the character's stature. Instead, the issue delivers a long, weirdly toned trek that has nothing to do with Wonder Woman at all, missing what is meant to be a well-intentioned love letter to the iconic character to instead serve up head pats for everyone around her and once again deny one of the greatest members of DC Comics's pantheon her due. -- Nicole Dump Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AVENGERS #2

It's nice to see the Avengers in the role of saving civilians, instead of fighting whatever villain is getting all of the attention these days. In this case, that would be Kang the Conqueror. I especially loved Sam Wilson's Captain America-esque speech to a sleep-deprived truck driver. The only question is, can Kang ever be trusted? -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #5 As both a finale for this miniseries and a celebration of Betsy's tenure as Captain Britain, this issue is genuinely effective. The final fight against Morgan Le Fay strips away much of the multiversal clutter that dotted previous issues, instead depicting a breezy, but significant battle involving Betsy and her corps. Here's hoping this isn't the final time that Tini Howard writes Betsy, because this issue is chock-full of charm, accompanied expertly by Vasco Georgiev's art. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #5 Bloodline: Daughter of Blade comes to a thrilling close in issue #5, and the future of the character looks brighter than ever. Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #5 is delightfully a full family affair, and while Brielle is amazing, writer Danny Lore has quickly developed an equally engaging supporting cast, so having them in the mix makes all the difference in the world. It's lovely to see Brielle helping her father retain control as opposed to the other way around, which feels like a full circle moment with how things began at the start of the series. This moment and the entire issue pops with style and color courtesy of artist Karen S. Darboe, colorist Cris Peter, and letterer Joe Sabino, and while the Deacon fight did feel a bit too brief, the fight itself still shines and showcases its lead. Brielle has all the makings of a major player in the Marvel universe, and the sooner she's back in the mix the better. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #2 Liz Allan suddenly learns that all of the animal experimentation she oversees is bad when a chimpanzee exposed to symbiotes points out that slaughtering apes with alien goo to see what happens is cruel. It's this sort of banal plotting and characterization that guides Carnage: Cult of Misery forward as minor characters from Amazing Spider-Man are led into conflict with the least notable new Marvel antagonists of 2023. The story in issue #2 follows more clearly, but the flashbacks and asides all add up to a trope-filled symbiote story that reads as being interchangeable with so many other recent endeavors following the same lines. Liz is whatever each sequence requires and can hardly be described as a character, while her children and others only emerge from the background to push the plot forward. There's little interest to be found in her new costumed design and the new villain Madness, introduced in this issue, is simply goofy in appearance and concept. Detached even from the current "Carnage Reigns" crossover event, Carnage: Cult of Misery is a development that's just as likely to be forgotten within the next year and that's likely for the best. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #2 The good thing about these retro homages is the involvement of creators from the era. With someone like Howard Mackie at the helm of a Danny Ketch story, you're bound to get something unabashedly 1994, and that's exactly what Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider #2 feels like. Though some might argue it leans too heavily into fan service, Mackie's script clips along as he pieces together Ketch's rogue's gallery. Things are amplified in Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider #2, where the likes of Blackout and Scarecrow return to give fans some great nostalgic goodness. The story is gritty, and Picciotto's line art matches that perfectly. Two issues in and this story is very much grounded, but that's perfectly all right – this comic knows what it needs to be and it excels at that. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 As the stories in this round of Edge of Spider-Verse have gone, Edge of Spider-Verse #3 is pretty solid all around – provided that you have frame of reference for them. This is particularly true for the first story, Dan Slott's "Nobody Knows Who You Are" featuring Spider-Boy. And in a sense, that's really sort of the big thing about most of the stories in this series overall: if you don't have a frame of reference or a strong knowledge of these characters (well, the ones that aren't brand new at least) and what ground has been covered with them before, these stories don't make a ton of sense. They're just little snapshots and they almost don't seem to be going anywhere beyond just highlighting a range of characters that don't get a ton of follow up. That is particularly bothersome when you read David Betancourt's "Hermanita" featuring Spider-Smasher which has some fascinating things that feel like the start of good story. So, as an individual issue and individual stories? These are good. But as the larger part of a whole? It would be nice to see some more to this than just random snapshots that may or may not pay off. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3 After establishing its unconventional status quo, Guardians of the Galaxy gets an opportunity to genuinely shine in this installment. A brush with Peter's roots coincides oh-too-perfectly with the unexplained phenomenon of Grootfall, allowing for a poignant and passioned take on the team's feelings of identity and belonging. I love everything Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing are doing with the script, and Kev Walker's art is stunning in moments massive and small. If you've been sleeping on this series, please use this issue as a sign to change that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2 HALLOWS' EVE #4 Hallows' Eve #4 essentially plays as an extended sequence of consistently escalating action building from last month's cliffhanger in which all of the principal players found themselves in a standoff at Beyond HQ. That could feel slight in a different series, but here it's used as an opportunity to better characterize Janine Godbe and her strange set of powers. Each new stage in the chase and various battles reveals something new to the reader and stages the stakes and drama for next month's finale well. Amidst so much chaos at Beyond there are abundant opportunities to showcase Janine's various masks and artist Michael Dowling presents each one with sufficient charm that the variety remains a big attraction to this series. Hallows' Eve is well situated for its upcoming climax, but the quality of even a simple issue like this one makes the case for more from this character and creative team. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLCAT #4 Hellcat's penultimate issue takes an already-great miniseries and makes it something stunning. Christopher Cantwell's script flawlessly navigates through Patsy's past, present, possible future with a nightmarish, but tender detail. The art from Alex Lins helps ground the preceedings in a necessary, but significantly scrappy way. I can not wait to see how this series comes to a close. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 I AM IRON MAN #4 This dissection of Tony Stark's legacy continues to be thoughtful and genuinely weird. Set after the events of Civil War, the issue tackles Tony's inner demons in a new and unexpected way, through the lens of his job as S.H.I.E.L.D. director. I won't say anything more beyond that, other than that Murewa Ayodele, Dotun Akande, and company are doing a beautiful job of showing previously-unseen parts of Tony's journey. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #1 The Hulk needed a brand new direction after the "Starship" arc fell apart and undid a lot of the good will earned by Al Ewing's Immortal Hulk. Enter Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein, bringing with them a horrific Hulk tale that will immediately cleanse the palate and get you invested in Bruce Banner's saga once again. This is a gnarly, rip-roaring good time. The Incredible Hulk #1 sets up a possession/body-horror monster tale that chills and thrills from the opening frames to the last, utilizing southern horror tropes to spin a web of terror that you're in no way prepared for when the story begins. What a fun and fleshy debut from a team that is poised to do great things with Marvel's monsters. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #7 Talk about an action-packed issue! Whenever Carnage is on the scene, you never know which of your favorite heroes are going to get impaled, killed, or seriously injured. The surprises keep on coming in part six of "Carnage Reigns," including a new speedster character that is surely going to play a role in Miles Morales' superhero life moving forward, an Avenger coming in for the last-minute save, and a pretty awesome last-page reveal to set up the big finale next week. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS: LETHAL LEGION #4 New Mutants: Lethal Legion #4 is a run-of-the-mill superhero comic book made worse by attempts to reach higher and continually missing. The artwork is simple and cartoon-like, but the shaded colors don't emphasize its strengths even when the layouts aren't flat or distorted by an odd sense of perspective. The dialogue is similarly unfocused, jumping between multiple conversations or talking points in, presumably, an attempt to evoke the noisiness of the moment that only serves to addle the reader. There are attempts at humor throughout that feel tired or miss the mark, events without consequences as the team seems worried about the building falling down around them only to emerge from the collapse without a scratch for seemingly no reason. Similarly, while developing character relationships is welcome, the characters engaging in heart-to-hearts on the battlefield undercuts any tension or sense of stakes and only culminates in an entirely unearned sense of camaraderie at the issue's end. It isn't a broken comic -- it still functions as a straightforward narrative -- but it's poorly executed and aims for more than it can deliver, making for a disappointing and ultimately unfulfilling reading experience. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1 Series writer Steve Orlando makes sure that the Scarlet Witch Annual is one that readers of the new book will find mandatory. Though this is being used as a bridge for a larger, Scarlet Witch-free event, the unique plot and re-introduction of Agatha Harkness into the Marvel Universe make this a must read. Artist Carlos Nieto and colorist Triona Farrell do good work, and are given some unique locales to stage the action and fights of the issue. When up against the incomparable talents of Sara Pichelli on the main series they manage to keep up in almost every respect, even channeling her work in the down beats of the story. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #35 It's a "getting the band" together issue as T'onga rounds up some expendable, new characters to join her crew for the next big mission. The steps in assembling this crew almost read as a send up of old heist cliches, including a barroom brawl revealing a pair of new faces. Each introduction is reads in a perfunctory fashion that leaves readers anticipating arriving at the point. Unfortunately, that doesn't arrive until the very end of the issue and, perhaps not even then. The initial mission leading the many hunters in pursuit of Boba Fett provides a chance to see them in action, although the 8:1 odds against even Fett make the crew seem far less capable than their reputations and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters treat them. The action sequence is capably drawn with a number of well designed single-page showdowns. It's not enough to make this issue read as much better than filler promising more of the same before finding any genuine intrigue in this story. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN – SEASON 2 #1 This isn't even a rehashing of the events of The Mandalorian's season 2 premiere; it's an exact retelling of its story. Frame by frame, this is exactly what happens in the episode (which came out back in 2020, by the way). The creative team on the book did exactly what was asked of them, but you have to wonder why they were even asked in the first place. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1 out of 5 ULTIMATE INVASION #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Regardless of one's feelings about the Ultimate universe or its upcoming return, Ultimate Invasion #1 makes the case for itself not by promising future series but offering one that is immediately relevant. Hickman's sharp dialogue, big ideas, and continuing themes from across Marvel Comics present the event as the natural next step building upon decades of stories. Hitch's artwork builds a bridge to the past in Ultimates while proving itself every bit as compelling in engrossing action sequences and some surprisingly subtle moments. There's a thrum of excitement around this prologue that promises another saga possessing a multiversal scale and, much more importantly earning it. Wherever Ultimate Invasion is set to lead, Marvel readers can rest assured that it's leading to something as big and exciting as the past it builds upon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #21 Appropriately titled "PAGES 2-19: THEY FIGHT," Venom #21 is full of artistic glam but manages to weave big plot machinations in there too. Though writer Al Ewing does some interesting things within the larger narrative of the series, this is an issue about a fight, so it's the spotlight. Artists Cafu and Pere Pérez are credited with pencils, colors by Frank D'Armata, do a lot with the freedom of a big symbiote fight, positioning two characters with wild, morphable bodies into unique elements that only Venom can manage. If there's a slight to be found, it's in some of the corny dialogue that Ewing places in their spat. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FORCE #41 "The Ghost Calendars" is proving entirely capable of its ambitious premise with iterations of Beast appearing across the future to transform Earth in unexpectedly hellish fashions with an elderly Quentin Quire leading X-Force on an Exiles-like chase to stomp them out. The introductory sequence featuring Beast storing his clones across the globe reminds readers of the ego driving this long-running heel turn in both X-Force and Wolverine. Yet it's again the team itself dispatching another post-apocalypse that holds so much attention. There are a wide array of conspiracies spread throughout the members and they are provided dramatic beats beside an abundance of violence and gore. Combine all of those elements with a perfectly allotted amount of space for Deadpool shenanigans and you have an outstandingly entertaining issue of X-Force. Even as their confrontation with the primary Beast looms large, this quest across time pulls upon so many long-standing plot lines readers won't want to rush through the future Beasts too quickly. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ALL EIGHT EYES #3 All Eight Eyes takes an interesting turn with its penultimate issue, taking a thorough dive into Reynolds' real backstory. The visuals are as harrowing as they are tragic and will leave you finally siding with this homeless crumudgeon in quest to wipe out these giant spiders, even if it leaves our protagonist on the sideline. It also doesn't feel like there's enough time left in the series to address the whole "giant spiders have been a problem for decades but those in power have looked the other way" conspiracy even though it felt like that was the point of the story way back in its opening issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 ARCADE KINGS #2 Arcade Kings' second issue can't quite match the same brilliance as its opener and it falls victim to repeating some of the same story beats (Joe comes to a new area, meets/fights some new characters, becomes friends with them, fights one of his dad's henchmen). But the visuals are still spectacular and the anime-meets-arcade fights still make for some incredible action scenes. The big question now is can it keep the momentum of its overall narrative going forward, and Arcade Kings #3 already looks promising in that department -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK'S MYTH: THE KEY TO HIS HEART #1 The first Black's Myth series gave readers a solid enough introduction to the magical world that blends the supernatural with a noir detective story. With the arrival of this first issue for the sequel series, it feels like the creative team was able to take some of the weaknesses of the preliminary issues and strengthen them. The artwork, which is still using a black and white style, has some serious detail afforded to both its characters and environments. In introducing a new intern to the detective agency's ranks, it works to re-establish our heroes while also expanding on their world. The Key To His Heart is a fantastic re-entry into one of Ahoy's biggest series and might work as a better story than its predecessor. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT #1 Even readers that have been with The Bone Orchard Mythos may find that Tenement is the densest story of the universe yet. Though no knowledge of the other comics is necessarily required, one may feel lost immediately because of the larger narrative being weaved here. Jeff Lemiere and Andrea Sorrentino are working on a large canvas but the scope might be too big. There's also something… off about Sorrentino's work in this issue. Their style is remains utterly unique but there are some instances where the uncanny look of some faces just doesn't fit, and isn't their best work (even if the paneling remains top tier). -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS... CAMP PICKENS #1 There's a reason the Chilling Adventures Presents… title exists in a series of one-shots and it's that the premises of horror-infused Archie stories typically have a very limited shelf life, but when they deliver what's promised it can be a good deal of fun. Camp Pickens #1 delivers three tales of summer camp-inspired scary stories that all deliver some good fun with varying degrees of terror. The framing story of "Bug Juice" features Jughead on a quest for the titular substance alongside a set of campers left in his care; it's the most humorous by far and perhaps the most effective for that reason. Each step of the quest provides notable sight gags and a fair share of puns that play to their audience, then combines those charms with a cartoonish style that makes the absolutely wild twists at the end all the more enjoyable. Betty and Veronica feature in darker tales in the midst of that comedy and offer different varieties of shocks for the reader. Betty's tale in "The Cure of Camp Pickens" plays upon classic ghost story tropes and lands an excellent last page that offers the best image of the issue. Veronica's sends up Friday the 13th tropes in "Down and Out and Death Cursed," which plays in artist Mike Norton's strengths by combining some grisly murder fare with a more than fair sense of humor about its proceedings. Altogether, these three tales present a fun summertime diversion that will leave readers yearning for Halloween without overstaying its welcome. Mission accomplished. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DEAD ROMANS #4 While Dead Romans has had its ups and downs in studying these specific characters of the Roman Empire, Dead Romans #4 feels like the strongest of the series to date. The characterization could still use some improvements ultimately, but the artwork here and the brutal fight scenes to kick the latest entry off, do a solid job of showing the harshness of this world and the horror that can often be forgotten when it comes to eras long past. Dead Romans is able to find some footing here, so hopefully, this issue is foreshadowing of what's to come and can maintain this level of quality. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #6 Dune: House Harkonnen continues to suffer from clipped pacing and a scattered story, but issue #6 offers the most cohesive installment in the series to date. Rabban's cruelty becomes a focus for multiple figures within the prologue to Dune as he compels his parents to try again and provides Gurney Halleck with his purpose in life. Although there's little depth to Duke Harkonnen's nephew, the connection between these sequences provides a sense of how the powerful house lays the foundation of its future fall. The addition of a race connecting the first and final sequences of the issue offers some sense of a collective installment—as opposed to the unending summary of scenes from the novel—as well. Combine that improved formatting with an outstanding spread featuring a Sandworm bursting from Arrakis' surface and Dune: House Harkonnen #6 quickly marks itself as the best composed issue of the series so far. Perhaps there's opportunity for further improvements as this adaptation enters its second half. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #1 Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons combines two favorite sources of children's entertainment: kaiju and pirates. Why exactly the combination of these two concepts is entertaining is left to readers' imaginations, however, as the first issue is dedicated simply to setting up the premise. A framing sequence featuring an imprisoned pirate and his captors is a familiar set up to introduce historical figures like Francis Drake and introduce a centuries old encounter with the iconic movie "dragon," but it offers readers no additional reason to stick around. The reimagined history may strike a chord for those who have an appreciation of historical piracy, but functions primarily as a less-than-thrilling bit of exposition. Throughout the issue the arrival of Godzilla is anticipated, yet every mention of Monster Island or strange appearance of a familiar form seems only to wink at the audience without providing much interest in the story at hand. So when Godzilla inevitably arrives in a splash that is charitably described as underwhelming, we are only left to wonder what exactly the value of this comic might be beyond simply sticking a pirate ship and Godzilla on the same page. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 I HATE FAIRYLAND #6 I Hate Fairyland #6 is bonkers, which is par for the course for the series, but it is somehow even more bonkers and more colorful than previous issues. The king is now well aware that Gert has returned so now it's a matter of trying to get rid of her once and for while while Gert encounters a werepoodle (yes you read that right) and the past version of Gert, well she ends up tasked with the impossible: kill her future self as a way to get herself back home as armed by other versions of herself. I have no idea how this title pulls of weirder and weirder twists, but somehow it does and it really, really works this issue. This one's great. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KAYA #9 With the core cast of Kaya scattered across a radioactive wasteland littered with dangerous mutants, Kaya #9 presents each portion of the party with considerable challenges in three thrilling sequences that offer the best case scenario of a "middle chapter." Perhaps the most surprising element is the conflict within the camp of antagonists as Jin is held captive by a very shaky alliance; the showdown between mutant and robot plays out in an impressively tense sequence and the whole affair adds ever greater depth to the world of Kaya. Both sets of heroes on Jin's trail face increasingly terrible circumstances as their surroundings offer so many forms of hostility. Although the series threatens to develop its own "red shirt" trope, the action sequences are suspenseful and ensure a sense of threat is earned. Wes Craig continues to reveal new flourishes as heavy shading inflects a darker mood in parts of this issue and each new sequence offers readers at least one panel to pause with. Kaya #9 fleshes out both its protagonists and antagonists by providing them with plenty of new problems on a journey that already seems bound to be Kaya's most exciting chapter yet. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #109 Drakkon is the epitome of a wild card, and he is being utilized to great effect in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #109. Drakkon and the newly freed Kira are early stars of the issue, and writer Melissa Flores mines that history for comedy gold as the mystery around Dragon's ultimate goal deepens. Flores also takes a welcome alternate path with the Green Ranger, which seems to be leading back into well worn territory leading to that point. Artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorists Raul Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernandez, and letterer Ed Dukeshire know how to craft a Ranger fight, but it's really the Lord Zedd vs. Mistress Vile showdown that steals the show. This moves the larger plot along and some individual threads forward as well, and is setting the stage for even bigger things to come. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NOSTALGIA #2 After a promising debut, Nostalgia #2 takes a while to get going, but once we hit the issue's second half the book starts to build momentum, steering us towards the relationship that seems to be the heart of this noir tale. Nostalgia's backstory gets filled in a bit early on, but this just isn't nearly as compelling as the evolving relationship between Nostalgia and his son Nathan. Writer Scott Hoffman's work in this particular space is fantastic, as so much is conveyed in relatively minimal dialogue between Nostalgia (Craig) and Nathan. It's an also a credit to artist Daniel Zezelj, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Steve Wands, who are able to further immerse you by making each location feel like its own completely distinct world. Nostalgia's own internal conflict and the realization of Nathan's skills is the more compelling aspect of the narrative, so if that remains the bigger piece of the puzzle, future issues should have no problem capturing the first issue's momentum once again. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ROGUE SUN #13

The third arc of Rogue Sun finally begins here, and things get started with a bang story-wise. Though Dylan's seen some serious character development throughout 12 issues, the beginning of his arc here starts retreading waters we've seen prior. While new concepts and mythologies are being introduced, it feels like Dylan's progress takes a step back as he fills the shoes of the character we knew a year ago. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5